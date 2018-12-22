Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Babcock Rd., 2500 block, Dec. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fairfax Corner Ave., 4200 block, Dec. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 11900 block, Dec. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Dec. 17. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Merrimac Dr., 7100 block, Dec. 17. Firearms were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Bradford Wood Ct., 3100 block, Dec. 13. A 2014 GMC Envoy.

Canonbury Sq., 9500 block, Dec. 13. A 2015 Mazda 3.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Dec. 19. A 2010 Honda Odyssey.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Castine Lane, 6500 block, Dec. 19. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Farrington Ave., 6000 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Franconia Rd., 6400 block, Dec. 17. A landscaping tool was stolen from a vehicle.

Hydrangea Dr., 6000 block, Dec. 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

International Dr., 2000 block, Dec. 19. A bag was stolen from a location.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Dec. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rock Island Rd., 6600 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 19. A person person entered a residence while the occupant was home. Nothing was stolen.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6400 block, Dec. 13. Tampering with a vehicle.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, Dec. 13. Tampering with a vehicle.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, Dec. 13. Tampering with a vehicle.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, Dec. 13. Tampering with a vehicle.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, Dec. 13. Tampering with a vehicle.

Terrapin Pl., 5900 block, Dec. 17. A package was stolen from a residence.

Walkers Croft Way, 6200 block, Dec. 17. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Burgundy Rd., 3400 block, Dec. 18. A 2004 Honda Accord.

Mason District

ASSAULT

Moncure Ave., 3500 block, 7:11 p.m. Dec. 19.

ROBBERY

Manitoba Dr., 4800 block, 11:15 p.m. Dec. 13. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Dec. 17. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Arlington Blvd., 9200 block, Dec. 17. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

Brill Ct., 5900 block, Dec. 13. A residence was broken into, triggering the alarm. Nothing was reported stolen.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Dec. 18. A personal item was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Dec. 18. Cash was stolen from a location.

Fern Lane, 6900 block, Dec. 13. Tampering with a vehicle.

Fran Pl., 4900 block, 1:44 a.m. Dec. 13. Tampering with a vehicle.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Dec. 19. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Dec. 17. Documents were stolen from a location.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, Dec. 17. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Dec. 18. A purse was stolen from a location.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, Dec. 13. Tampering with a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, Dec. 18. A purse was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Dec. 13. Tampering with a vehicle.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Dec. 13. Tampering with a vehicle.

Stoneybrae Dr., 3400 block, Dec. 17. A cellphonr was stolen from a location.

Westley Rd., 3200 block, Dec. 17. A driver’s license was taken from a school.

VEHICLE THEFT

Dakota Ct., 4100 block, Dec. 19. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Dec. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Birdwood Ave., 7400 block, 7:03 p.m. Dec. 18. A resident reported an aroma coming from a vacant apartment. A man was arrested for trespassing.

Blocker Pl., 2700 block, Dec. 18. A cellphone as stolen from a residence.

Blocker Pl., 2700 block, Dec. 19. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

International Dr., 2000 block, Dec. 19. A bag was stolen from a location.

Langley Lane, 1100 block, Dec. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ridge Dr., 700 block, Dec. 19. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Towers Crescent Dr., 8000 block, Dec. 17. Cash was stolen from a business.

Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, Dec. 19. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Suffield Dr., 1200 block, Dec. 18. A 2017 BMW X5.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, 8:20 p.m. Dec. 17. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Buckman Ct., 8000 block, Dec. 18. A person was seen leaving the laundry room of an apartment complex. When the room was checked, various tools were found. Nothing was reported stolen.

Buckman Ct., 8000 block, Dec. 19. Keys were stolen from a residence.

Buckman Rd., 3600 block, Dec. 17. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, Dec. 17. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Dec. 18. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Dec. 18. Cash was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

San Leandro Pl., 3900 block, Dec. 19. A package was stolen from a residence.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Generation Dr., 2300 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a residence.

Market St., 11900 block, Dec. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Market St., 11900 block, Dec. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Parcher Ave., 13200 block, Dec. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, Dec. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Dec. 19. Cash was stolen from a business.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 12000 block, Dec. 17. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Town Center Plaza, 21800 block, Dec. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 15600 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Compton Valley Way, 14100 block, Dec. 17. A package was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 13900 block, Dec. 18. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Newton Patent Dr., 5700 block, Dec. 19. Documents were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Saint Germain Dr., 14300 block, Dec. 19. A 2008 Nissan XTR.

West Springfield District

ASSAULTS

Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, Dec. 13. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Ox Rd., 9700 block, Dec. 13. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Uxbridge Ct., 8300 block, Dec. 13. 5:10 p.m. Eight to 10 individuals assaulted a 15-year-old girl and her family members in their home. Property was destroyed and stolen.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Dec. 19. Cash was stolen from a business.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ROBBERY

University Dr. and Layton Hall Dr., 8 p.m. Dec. 17. A man was robbed of property.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bradwater St., 3800 block, 5:19 p.m. Dec. 18. An iPhone in a delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 3900 block, 3:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Fairfax Blvd., 9500 block, 9:02 a.m. Dec. 17. An employee theft was reported. A 25-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

Fairfax Blvd., 11000 block, 1:09 a.m. Dec. 19. An attempt was made to enter a store.

Main St., 10200 block, 7:41 p.m. Dec. 15. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Main St., 9600 block, 7:20 a.m. Dec. 16. A credit card was stolen.

Main St., 9600 block, noon Dec. 18. A credit card was stolen. A 25-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

Main St., 9600 block, 12:36 p.m. Dec. 13. A credit card was stolen.

Main St., 9600 block, 4:05 p.m. Dec. 11. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Main St., 9600 block, 6:20 p.m. Dec. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a store.

Falls Church

These incidents were reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Park Ave., 700 block, 2 p.m. Dec. 13. Threats were reported.

VANDALISM

Midvale St., 200 block, Nov. 23 to Nov. 25. A vehicle headlight was damaged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Elden St., 600 block, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 11:21 p.m. Dec. 15. Assault reported.

Highcourt Lane, 2100 block, 3:04 a.m. Dec. 14. Assault reported.

Maple Ct., 400 block, 3:53 a.m. Dec. 16. Assault reported.

Monroe St., 1300 block, 7:40 a.m. Dec. 12. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Branch Dr., 900 block, 9:10 a.m. Dec. 15. From building.

Elden St., 1000 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 14.

VANDALISM

Morningside Ct., 700 block, 6:09 a.m. Dec. 16. Destruction of property.

Vienna