Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

EXPLOSIVES

Blake Lane, 9500 block, 11:40 a.m. Dec. 21. Bomb threat.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Dec. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13900 block, Dec. 25. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Pavilion Lane, 13100 block, Dec. 25. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Price Club Plaza, 12200 block, Dec. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, Dec. 25. A package was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Dec. 20. A 2010 Honda Odyssey.

Franconia District

ROBBERY

Ashland Woods Lane, 9100 block, 11:09 p.m. Dec. 22. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6500 block, Dec. 27. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, Dec. 27. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Castine Lane, 6500 block, Dec. 20. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Donival Sq., 6100 block, 4:40 a.m. Dec. 22. Attempted burglary.

Dover Ct., 5600 block, Dec. 25. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Edsall Rd., 6500 block, Dec. 25. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Exeter St., 4500 block, Dec. 25. A purse was stolen from a location.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hydrangea Dr., 6000 block, Dec. 20. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

International Dr., 2000 block, Dec. 20. A bag was stolen from a location.

Mary Beth Way, 7700 block, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 22. Someone entered a residence and took cash and property.

Metropolitan Center Dr., 6800 block, Dec. 25. Luggage was stolen from a vehicle.

Ravensworth Rd., 4300 block, Dec. 26. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Rhoden Ct., 7000 block, Dec. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, Dec. 25. A medication was stolen from a vehicle.

Silver Lake Blvd., 7100 block, Dec. 25. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Dec. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Dec. 27. A jacket was stolen from a location.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Dec. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6700 block, Dec. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Blvd., 6800 block, Dec. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Blvd., 6800 block, Dec. 26. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Thetford Pl., 5400 block, Dec. 25. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

THEFT

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, 4:18 p.m. Dec. 20.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Dec. 25. A purse was stolen from a location.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Dec. 26. Cash was stolen from a business.

Austin St., 7300 block, Dec. 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Cavalier Ct., 6300 block, Dec. 27. Property was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Dec. 25. A gift was stolen from a school.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Faragut Ct., 3200 block, Dec. 27. Property was stolen from a residence.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Dec. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, Dec. 25. Cash was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Dec. 25. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6300 block, Dec. 26. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7100 block, Dec. 26. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Dec. 25. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Medford Dr., 4100 block, Dec. 25. Clothing was stolen from a residence.

Oakview Gardens Dr., 5800 block, Dec. 25. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Dec. 25. Beer was stolen from a business.

Persimmon Cir. and Persimmon Dr., Dec. 27. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Persimmon Dr., 3900 block, Dec. 26. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Santayana Dr., 9100 block, Dec. 27. Property was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, Dec. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Dec. 25. Liquor was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Dakota Ct., 4100 block, Dec. 20. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.

Little River Tpke., 6200 block, Dec. 26. A 2002 Ford F-450 truck.

Parkwood Ct., 7300 block, Dec. 25. A 2006 Honda Odyssey.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, Dec. 26. Cash was stolen from a location.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Dec. 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Blocker Pl., 2700 block, Dec. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Broad St., 8400 block, Dec. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gate House Plaza, 3000 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, Dec. 20. A bag was stolen from a location.

Jeffersonian Ct., 8500 block, Dec. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Dec. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 7400 block, Dec. 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Dominion Dr., 6800 block, Dec. 25. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Old Dominion Dr., 8900 block, Dec. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Pimmit Dr., 2300 block, Dec. 25. Equipment was stolen from a vehicle.

Ridge Dr., 700 block, Dec. 20. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7800 block, Dec. 25. A purse was stolen from a location.

Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, Dec. 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Quincy Ave., 7100 block, Dec. 25. A 2006 Acura TSX.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, Dec. 26. Property was stolen from a residence.

Buckman Ct., 8000 block, Dec. 20. Keys were stolen from a residence.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Holly Tree Dr., 6100 block, Dec. 26. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mason Grove Ct., 7100 block, Dec. 25. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Memorial St., 3300 block, Dec. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Dec. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Dec. 25. Donations were stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Dec. 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Dec. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Parsons Ct., 7200 block, Dec. 25. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Republic Ct., 7000 block, Dec. 20. A woman returned home after being out of the country since October, and found two unknown men in her apartment, who ran out when she called 911. There was evidence they had been staying in the apartment for an extended amount of time. There were no signs of forced entry.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Dec. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

San Leandro Pl., 3900 block, Dec. 20. A package was stolen from a residence.

Vernon Square Dr., 7400 block, Dec. 25. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Dec. 26. A 2006 Hyundai Sonata.

Reston District

ROBBERY

Monroe St. and Sunrise Valley Dr., 8:05 p.m. Dec. 22. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cranberry Lane, 1800 block, Dec. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Dec. 27. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Market St., 11900 block, Dec. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Market St., 11900 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Oakhampton Plaza, 2500 block, Dec. 27. Packages and mail were stolen from a residence.

Oldfield Dr., 10700 block, Dec. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Sagewood Lane, 1900 block, Dec. 25. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, Dec. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, Dec. 25. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Dec. 20. Cash was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Town Center Plaza, 21800 block, Dec. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Greywing Sq., 12000 block, Dec. 26. A 2003 Toyota 4Runner.

Winter Corn Lane, 10800 block, Dec. 25. A 2010 Ford Goldline F150XLT.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Airline Pkwy., 4200 block, Dec. 26. A chain was stolen from a vehicle.

Braddock Rd., 13800 block, Dec. 25. A purse was stolen from a location.

Braddock Rd., 13800 block, Dec. 25. A watch was stolen from a location.

Grainery Rd., 14000 block, 4-6:30 a.m. Dec. 20. Someone entered an unlocked car in the driveway of a home and stole the garage door opener, which was used to open the garage. A safe was taken from the garage along with several personal items.

Mapleton Dr., 4000 block, Dec. 25. Property was stolen from a residence.

Newton Patent Dr., 5700 block, Dec. 20. Documents were stolen from a residence.

Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, Dec. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

South Barros Ct., 6100 block, 12:02 p.m. Dec. 26. A maintenance worker heard noises and smelled marijuana coming from a vacant townhome. A 22-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged with unlawful entry. A handgun was found in another room, and officers are investigating for any potential weapons violations.

Stone Rd., 5600 block, Dec. 25. Beer was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Saint Germain Dr., 14300 block, Dec. 20. A 2008 Nissan XTR.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 4200 block, Dec. 25. Wheels and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Asterella Ct., 7700 block, between 11:30 a.m. Dec. 20 and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 21. A resident noticed their deadbolt was broken and the door was unlocked. Nothing was taken from the home.

Briarwood Ct., 4200 block, Dec. 25. Property was stolen from a residence.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Dec. 20. Cash was stolen from a business.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burnside Landing Dr., 5900 block, Dec. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Furnace Rd., 10000 block, Dec. 26. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

James Halley Dr., 10800 block, between 9:30 a.m.Dec. 19 and 5 a.m. Dec. 26. Jewelry and money were stolen from a residence.

Luce Ct., 8300 block, Dec. 25. Property was stolen from a residence.

Old Burke Lake Rd., 9400 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Spillway Ct., 9800 block, Dec. 25. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Markham St., 4300 block, Dec. 25. A 2012 Honda CRV.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 3500 block, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 25. Clothes were stolen from a washer and dryer room in a hotel.

Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, 1:05 p.m. Dec. 26. A wallet was stolen at a store.

Fairfax Blvd., 10900 block, 1:51 p.m. Dec. 27. Four males took four iPhones from a store.

Main St., 9600 block, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 27. Property was stolen from a locker in a gym.

Main St., 10300 block, 3:08 p.m. Dec. 24. A bicycle was stolen outside a store.

Main St., 10500 block, 2:24 p.m. Dec. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Hillwood Ave., 300 block, 12:23 a.m. Dec. 21. Two people fought.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Broad St. E., 1000 block, Dec. 18 to Dec. 20. Three vehicles were stolen from a dealership. All three were recovered in Maryland.

VANDALISM

Lee St. N., 200 block, Dec. 14 to Dec. 18. Holiday decorations at a residence were tampered with.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

Sunset Park Dr., 200 block, 10:02 p.m. Dec. 21. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 200 block, 10:18 p.m. Dec. 20. From building.

Herndon Pkwy., 1100 block, 6:20 p.m. Dec. 19.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Van Buren St., 400 block, 4:50 a.m. Dec. 21. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Park Ave., 800 block, 7:35 a.m. Dec. 18. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Glyndon St. SE, 800 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 20. Harassment was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Church St. NE, 100 block, 3:45-4:30 p.m. Dec. 20. A wallet containing credit cards was stolen.

Church St. NE, 400 block, 10:41 p.m. Dec. 23. A business was entered by smashing a door’s glass.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 2:27 a.m. Dec. 26. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 1:09 a.m. Dec. 25. A residence window was damaged.