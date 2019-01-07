Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Courthouse Rd., 9600 block, Dec. 30. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Strong Ct., 12300 block, Jan. 1. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Summershade Ct., 3000 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a residence.

Summit Corner Dr., 4200 block, Jan. 1. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Sweet Mint Dr., 9800 block, Jan. 1. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Werthers Ct., 4000 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beulah St., 7200 block, Jan. 1. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Brandon Ave., 6200 block, Jan. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clara Edward Terr., 6200 block, Jan. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dubin Dr., 6200 block, Jan. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Farrington Ave., 6000 block, Dec. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Locust Lane, 3900 block, Dec. 30. A 2018 Acura TLX.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6500 block, Dec. 30. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Arlington Blvd., 6700 block, Jan. 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Ashley Glen Dr., 7800 block, Dec. 30. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Bellview Dr., 6000 block, Jan. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Dec. 30. A wallet was stolen from a locker.

Leesburg Pike, 5700 block, Dec. 30. Cash was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Jan. 1. Beer was stolen from a business.

Murray Lane, 6800 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a vehicle.

Oxford St., 4000 block, Jan. 1. Medication was stolen from a location.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 1. A bag was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 1. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Covington St., 3000 block, Dec. 30. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Dover Lane, 2800 block, Dec. 30. Food was stolen from a delivery person.

Emma Lee St., 2800 block, Dec. 30. A package was stolen from a residence.

Georgetown Pike, 6300 block, Jan. 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

International Dr., 2000 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Jan. 1. A laptop was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Dec. 30. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Spring Hill Rd., 1400 block, Dec. 30. Money was stolen from a business.

Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, Dec. 30. A medication was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Carrington Ridge Lane, 1400 block, Jan. 1. A 2009 Nissan Altima.

Carrington Ridge Lane, 1400 block, Jan. 1. A 2003 Honda Odyssey.

Peach Orchard Dr., 2000 block, Dec. 30. A 2006 Toyota Matrix.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Laramie Pl., 3800 block, 1:44 a.m. Jan. 1. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from storage.

Beechwood Rd., 7200 block, Jan. 1. Earrings and cash were stolen from a residence.

Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, Jan. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

East Wakefield Dr., 6600 block, Jan. 1. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Dec. 30. A package was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Dec. 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, Jan. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Woodmont Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 30. A purse was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Chimney Wood Ct., 6300 block, Dec. 30. A 2012 Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 30. A 2015 Hyundai Accent.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Dec. 30. A 2014 Toyota Rav 4.

Reston District

ROBBERIES

John Eppes Rd., 2500 block, 3 a.m. Dec. 28. Robbery reported.

Stoneview Sq., 11600 block, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 1. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baron Cameron Ave., 11300 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a vehicle.

Cabin Creek Rd., 13000 block, Jan. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Jan. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Coppermine Rd., 13400 block, Dec. 30. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Crews Rd., 800 block, Dec. 30. Decorations were stolen from a residence.

Cypress Green Lane, 2400 block, Jan. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Hunter Mill Rd., 2000 block, Dec. 30. Appliances were stolen from a residence.

Market St., 11900 block, Jan. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Nedra Dr., 10100 block, Jan. 1. Property was stolen from a residence.

Port Pl., 1700 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a residence.

Washington Plaza, 11400 block, Jan. 1. A watch was stolen from a residence.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Astoria Cir., 2100 block, Dec. 30. A 2003 Toyota Camry.

Cabin Creek Rd., 13000 block, Jan. 1. A 2007 Subaru Legacy.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lee Hwy., 14600 block, Dec. 30. Tools and cash were stolen from a construction site.

Lee Hwy., 16000 block, Dec. 30. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Centreville Crest Lane, 6000 block, Dec. 30. A 2009 BMW 328.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 8100 block, Dec. 30. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Guinea Rd., 5600 block, Dec. 30. Cash was stolen from a business.

Rose Garden Lane, 7800 block, Dec. 30. A purse was stolen from a location.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULTS

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 1:21 a.m. Jan. 3. Police responding to a report determined that a male knocked on doors and checked doorknobs. The man assaulted two police officers during an arrest. A 20-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged.

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, midnight Dec. 29. Two people fought. A 33-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cedar Ave., 10800 block, 3:44 p.m. Jan. 1. Property was stolen from a storage facility entered by force.

Fairfax Blvd., 11100 block, 12:55 p.m. Jan. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Main St., 10500 block, 2:24 p.m. Dec. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 1:37 p.m. Dec. 29. A woman was observed altering price tags. A 51-year-old Culpepper woman was arrested and charged.

Old Lee Hwy., 3500 block, 5:25 p.m. Jan. 3. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, 7:40 p.m. Dec. 28. A door was broken. A 29-year-old Annandale man was arrested and charged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 1:30 a.m. Dec. 27. A fight was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hillwood Ave., 300 block, 10:39 p.m. Dec. 24. A customer left a restaurant without paying a bill.

Little Falls St., 200 block, 4:50-10:11 p.m. Dec. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington St. S., 600 block, 5:07 p.m. Dec. 26. A dealer tag was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, 11:47 a.m. Dec. 23. Cash was stolen from a business.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

Worchester St., 500 block, 5:18 p.m. Dec. 28. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 400 block, 10:54 a.m. Dec. 29.

Elden St., 600 block, 12:36 p.m. Dec. 27. Counterfeiting or forgery.

Elden St., 1100 block, 1:42 a.m. Dec. 25. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1100 block, 7:35 a.m. Dec. 26. Commercial.

Elden St., 1100 block, 10:53 a.m. Dec. 26. Commercial.

Elden St., 1100 block, 6:20 a.m. Dec. 29. Commercial.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 11:14 a.m. Dec. 28. Commercial.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Glyndon St. SE, 9 a.m. Dec. 27. Two people fought.

Patrick St. SE, 100 block, 4:45 p.m. Dec. 29. A man touched a female inappropriately.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cedar Lane SE, 200 block, 2:45 p.m. Dec. 30. An apartment was entered. A 32-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.

Church St. NE, noon Dec. 29. A cellphone was stolen.

Church St. NW, 100 block, 8:34 p.m. Dec. 14. After a customer paid for merchandise, the person grabbed a bottle of vape juice and fled from the store.

Locust St. SW, 100 block, noon Dec. 26. A lawn mower and patio chairs were stolen from a shed.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 8-9 a.m. Dec. 27. An employee’s wallet was stolen from a store.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, noon to 12:50 p.m. Dec. 27. Graffiti was found on a building wall.