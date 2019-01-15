Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Jermantown Rd., 3200 block, Jan. 9. A jacket was stolen from a location.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13900 block, Jan. 3. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Sayward Blvd., 13700 block, Jan. 3. Cash was stolen from a location.

Strong Ct., 12300 block, Jan. 6. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Summit Corner Dr., 4200 block, Jan. 6. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Sweet Mint Dr., 9800 block, Jan. 3. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Sweet Mint Dr., 9800 block, Jan. 6. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Franconia District

ROBBERY

Highland Woods Ct., 7600 block, 11:06 p.m. Jan. 7. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beulah St., 7200 block, Jan. 6. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Brandon Ave., 6200 block, Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Clara Edward Terr., 6200 block, Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dubin Dr., 6200 block, Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Founders Hill Dr., 5900 block, Jan. 3. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Jan. 3. Tools were stolen from a business.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Jan. 9. A jacket was stolen from a location.

Hagel Cir., 9600 block, Jan. 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Jan. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Jan. 3. Property was stolen from a location.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, Jan. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6400 block, Jan. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6600 block, Jan. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Amherst Ave., 6500 block, Jan. 9. A 2018 Nissan Rogue.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Little River Tpk. and Wadsworth Ct., 3:35 a.m. Jan. 4. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Dr., 8300 block, Jan. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Jan. 3. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Bellview Dr., 6000 block, Jan. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairview Park Dr., 3100 block, Jan. 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Jan. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lake St., 3400 block, Jan. 3. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Jan. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6000 block, Jan. 9. A bag was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Jan. 6. Beer was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Jan. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Jan. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Oxford St., 4000 block, Jan. 6. Medication was stolen from a location.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Jan. 8. Beer was stolen from a business.

Peyton Randolph Dr., 2900 block, Jan. 9. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Jan. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Lane, 3400 block, Jan. 3. A generator was stolen from a vehicle.

Wingate St., 6300 block, Jan. 8. Cash was stolen from a residence.

McLean District

ROBBERIES

Labella Walk. and Monticello Dr., 2:08 a.m. Jan. 6. Robbery reported.

School Lane, 6600 block, Jan. 7. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Jan. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Jan. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Capital One Dr., 1600 block, Jan. 7. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 3. A handbag was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 6. A bag was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 6. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Jan. 3. Routers were stolen from a business.

Georgetown Pike, 6300 block, Jan. 6. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Georgetown Pike, 6300 block, Jan. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

International Dr., 2000 block, Jan. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 7800 block, Jan. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Jan. 3. A ring was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Jan. 6. A laptop was stolen from a location.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Jan. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Jan. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Prosperity Ave., 2600 block, Jan. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

South Ridge Dr., 6900 block, Jan. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Williams Dr., 3000 block, Jan. 3. A laptop was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Carrington Ridge Lane, 1400 block, Jan. 6. A 2009 Nissan Altima.

Carrington Ridge Lane, 1400 block, Jan. 6. A 2003 Honda Odyssey.

Juniper St., 2800 block, Jan. 3. A 1999 Acura Integra.

Mount Vernon District

ASSAULT

Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, 6:44 p.m. Jan. 6.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, Jan. 4-8. An apartment property manager found a broken window for the second time in one of his units.

Beechwood Rd., 7200 block, Jan. 6. Earrings and cash were stolen from a residence.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Jan. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, Jan. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Denfield Dr., 200 block, Jan. 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

East Wakefield Dr., 6600 block, Jan. 6. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Jan. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Jan. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Pondside Terr., 8300 block, Jan. 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 3. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Jan. 7. A bank card was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, Jan. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sherwood Hall Lane, 2500 block, Jan. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 7. Beer was stolen from a business.

Virginia Hills Ave., 6400 block, Jan. 3. Clothing was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Ferry Landing Rd., 4000 block, 8:55 p.m. Jan. 9.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Dorset Dr., 6600 block, Jan. 3. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Jan. 7. A 2002 Mercedes-Benz.

Lockheed Blvd., 3200 block, Jan. 9. A 2013 Ford Expedition.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cabin Creek Rd., 13000 block, Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Jan. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Jan. 8. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Centreville Rd., 2200 block, Jan. 3. A package was stolen from a residence.

Colvin Run Rd., 10200 block, Jan. 9. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Cypress Green Lane, 2400 block, Jan. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Emerald Heights Ct. and Green Range Dr., Jan. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Market St., 11900 block, Jan. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Nedra Dr., 10100 block, Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a residence.

Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Jan. 9. A bag was stolen from a location.

Vintage Pl., 1200 block, Jan. 7. Luggage was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Plaza, 11400 block, Jan. 6. A watch was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Cabin Creek Rd., 13000 block, Jan. 6. A 2007 Subaru Legacy.

Sully District

WEAPON

Lee Hwy., 13800 block, 6:15 a.m. Jan. 5.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bent Tree Cir., 13600 block, Jan. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Big Yankee Lane and William Mosby Dr., Jan. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hovingham Ct., 6900 block, Jan. 7. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13900 block, Jan. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Edman Cir., 14800 block, Jan. 3. A 2008 Nissan Xterra.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burning Forest Ct., 8200 block, Jan. 3. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Clerkenwell Ct., 6000 block, Jan. 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Patriot Dr., 7700 block, Jan. 9. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Jan. 8. Beer was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Steven Lee Ct., 10800 block, Jan. 9. A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Orchard St., 10700 block, 2:15 p.m. Jan. 6. Outdoor decorations and a utility cart were stolen from a property.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Wilson Blvd., 6763 block, 11:56 p.m. Dec. 31. Two people fought.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Center St., 600 block, 10:02 p.m. Jan. 5. Assault reported.

Hemlock Ct., 700 block, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Assault reported.

Snowflake Ct., 1500 block, 1:38 a.m. Jan. 3. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 12:21 p.m. Jan. 3. Purse snatching.

Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 3:37 p.m. Jan. 3. Commercial.

VANDALISM

Virginia Ave., 400 block, 2:07 p.m. Jan. 2. Destruction of property.

Wexford Ct., 1300 block, 10:54 a.m. Jan. 1. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Maple Ave. E., 800 block, 10:20 p.m. Jan. 5. A 21-year-old Stafford man was arrested and charged for touching a 15-year-old female inappropriately.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Kingsley Rd. SW, 500 block, 1:01 p.m. Jan. 3. A man was found sleeping in a shed of a residence and fled before police arrived.

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 4. A bicycle was stolen.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 3:55 a.m. Jan. 8. Trespassing was reported.

Ross Dr. SW, 1300 block, 5:45 p.m. Jan. 5. Trespassing was reported.