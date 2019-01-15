Jermantown Rd., 3200 block, Jan. 9. A jacket was stolen from a location.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13900 block, Jan. 3. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Sayward Blvd., 13700 block, Jan. 3. Cash was stolen from a location.
Strong Ct., 12300 block, Jan. 6. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Summit Corner Dr., 4200 block, Jan. 6. A gun was stolen from a residence.
Sweet Mint Dr., 9800 block, Jan. 3. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.
Sweet Mint Dr., 9800 block, Jan. 6. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Highland Woods Ct., 7600 block, 11:06 p.m. Jan. 7. Robbery reported.
Beulah St., 7200 block, Jan. 6. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Brandon Ave., 6200 block, Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Clara Edward Terr., 6200 block, Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Dubin Dr., 6200 block, Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Founders Hill Dr., 5900 block, Jan. 3. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Jan. 3. Tools were stolen from a business.
Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Jan. 9. A jacket was stolen from a location.
Hagel Cir., 9600 block, Jan. 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Jan. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Jan. 3. Property was stolen from a location.
Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, Jan. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6400 block, Jan. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6600 block, Jan. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Amherst Ave., 6500 block, Jan. 9. A 2018 Nissan Rogue.
Little River Tpk. and Wadsworth Ct., 3:35 a.m. Jan. 4. Robbery reported.
Anderson Dr., 8300 block, Jan. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Jan. 3. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Bellview Dr., 6000 block, Jan. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairview Park Dr., 3100 block, Jan. 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Jan. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lake St., 3400 block, Jan. 3. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Jan. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6000 block, Jan. 9. A bag was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Jan. 6. Beer was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Jan. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Jan. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Oxford St., 4000 block, Jan. 6. Medication was stolen from a location.
Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Jan. 8. Beer was stolen from a business.
Peyton Randolph Dr., 2900 block, Jan. 9. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Jan. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Spring Lane, 3400 block, Jan. 3. A generator was stolen from a vehicle.
Wingate St., 6300 block, Jan. 8. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Labella Walk. and Monticello Dr., 2:08 a.m. Jan. 6. Robbery reported.
School Lane, 6600 block, Jan. 7. Robbery reported.
Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Jan. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Jan. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Capital One Dr., 1600 block, Jan. 7. A gun was stolen from a residence.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 3. A handbag was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 6. A bag was stolen from a location.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 6. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Jan. 3. Routers were stolen from a business.
Georgetown Pike, 6300 block, Jan. 6. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Georgetown Pike, 6300 block, Jan. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
International Dr., 2000 block, Jan. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Leesburg Pike, 7800 block, Jan. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Jan. 3. A ring was stolen from a location.
Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Jan. 6. A laptop was stolen from a location.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Jan. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Nutley St., 3000 block, Jan. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Prosperity Ave., 2600 block, Jan. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
South Ridge Dr., 6900 block, Jan. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Williams Dr., 3000 block, Jan. 3. A laptop was stolen from a business.
Carrington Ridge Lane, 1400 block, Jan. 6. A 2009 Nissan Altima.
Carrington Ridge Lane, 1400 block, Jan. 6. A 2003 Honda Odyssey.
Juniper St., 2800 block, Jan. 3. A 1999 Acura Integra.
Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, 6:44 p.m. Jan. 6.
Arlington Dr., 2600 block, Jan. 4-8. An apartment property manager found a broken window for the second time in one of his units.
Beechwood Rd., 7200 block, Jan. 6. Earrings and cash were stolen from a residence.
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Jan. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, Jan. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Denfield Dr., 200 block, Jan. 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
East Wakefield Dr., 6600 block, Jan. 6. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Jan. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Jan. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Pondside Terr., 8300 block, Jan. 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 3. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Jan. 7. A bank card was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, Jan. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sherwood Hall Lane, 2500 block, Jan. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 7. Beer was stolen from a business.
Virginia Hills Ave., 6400 block, Jan. 3. Clothing was stolen from a vehicle.
Ferry Landing Rd., 4000 block, 8:55 p.m. Jan. 9.
Dorset Dr., 6600 block, Jan. 3. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze.
Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Jan. 7. A 2002 Mercedes-Benz.
Lockheed Blvd., 3200 block, Jan. 9. A 2013 Ford Expedition.
Cabin Creek Rd., 13000 block, Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Jan. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Jan. 8. A laptop was stolen from a residence.
Centreville Rd., 2200 block, Jan. 3. A package was stolen from a residence.
Colvin Run Rd., 10200 block, Jan. 9. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Cypress Green Lane, 2400 block, Jan. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Emerald Heights Ct. and Green Range Dr., Jan. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Market St., 11900 block, Jan. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Nedra Dr., 10100 block, Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a residence.
Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Jan. 9. A bag was stolen from a location.
Vintage Pl., 1200 block, Jan. 7. Luggage was stolen from a vehicle.
Washington Plaza, 11400 block, Jan. 6. A watch was stolen from a residence.
Cabin Creek Rd., 13000 block, Jan. 6. A 2007 Subaru Legacy.
Lee Hwy., 13800 block, 6:15 a.m. Jan. 5.
Bent Tree Cir., 13600 block, Jan. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Big Yankee Lane and William Mosby Dr., Jan. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Hovingham Ct., 6900 block, Jan. 7. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13900 block, Jan. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Edman Cir., 14800 block, Jan. 3. A 2008 Nissan Xterra.
Burning Forest Ct., 8200 block, Jan. 3. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Clerkenwell Ct., 6000 block, Jan. 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Patriot Dr., 7700 block, Jan. 9. A credit card was stolen from a location.
Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Jan. 8. Beer was stolen from a business.
Steven Lee Ct., 10800 block, Jan. 9. A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Orchard St., 10700 block, 2:15 p.m. Jan. 6. Outdoor decorations and a utility cart were stolen from a property.
Wilson Blvd., 6763 block, 11:56 p.m. Dec. 31. Two people fought.
Center St., 600 block, 10:02 p.m. Jan. 5. Assault reported.
Hemlock Ct., 700 block, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Assault reported.
Snowflake Ct., 1500 block, 1:38 a.m. Jan. 3. Assault reported.
Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 12:21 p.m. Jan. 3. Purse snatching.
Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 3:37 p.m. Jan. 3. Commercial.
Virginia Ave., 400 block, 2:07 p.m. Jan. 2. Destruction of property.
Wexford Ct., 1300 block, 10:54 a.m. Jan. 1. Destruction of property.
Maple Ave. E., 800 block, 10:20 p.m. Jan. 5. A 21-year-old Stafford man was arrested and charged for touching a 15-year-old female inappropriately.
Kingsley Rd. SW, 500 block, 1:01 p.m. Jan. 3. A man was found sleeping in a shed of a residence and fled before police arrived.
Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 4. A bicycle was stolen.
Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 3:55 a.m. Jan. 8. Trespassing was reported.
Ross Dr. SW, 1300 block, 5:45 p.m. Jan. 5. Trespassing was reported.