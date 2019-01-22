Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Corner Ave., 4200 block, Jan. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Grand Commons Ave., 11900 block, Jan. 15. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Jan. 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Jan. 10. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Page Ave., 10700 block, Jan. 10. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6200 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Brookfield Plaza, 7100 block, Jan. 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Charles Arrington Dr., 6100 block, Jan. 10. Purses were stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Jan. 13. Tools were stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Jan. 14. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Lorton Station Blvd., 8900 block, Jan. 14. A suitcase was stolen from a location.

Sheffield Green Way, 7600 block, Jan. 13. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, Jan. 13. A purse was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6400 block, Jan. 15. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6700 block, Jan. 15. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, Jan. 15. Guitars were stolen from a location.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Jan. 14. Beer was stolen from a business.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Jan. 15. Beer was stolen from a business.

Evergreen Lane, 4300 block, Jan. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpke., 6200 block, Jan. 10. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpke., 6200 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Manitoba Dr., 4900 block, Jan. 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Jan. 15. Flashlights were stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Holly Rd., 3400 block, Jan. 13. A 2011 Cadillac CTS.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Anderson Rd., 1700 block, Jan. 13. A package was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Blvd., 8700 block, Jan. 13. A weapon was stolen from a vehicle.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Jan. 13. Sunglasses were stolen from a residence.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Jan. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Jan. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Olney Rd., 1700 block, Jan. 10. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Sunny Creek Cv., 1800 block, Jan. 14. A battery was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Jan. 13. A 2018 Dodge Charger.

Gallows Rd., 2200 block, Jan. 14. A 2011 Toyota Camry.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERIES

Village Way, 8600 block, Jan. 16. Robbery reported.

Richmond Hwy., 8400 block, Jan. 13. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Harvard Dr., 2200 block, Jan. 13. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 5500 block, Jan. 10. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Jan. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8400 block, Jan. 13. Property was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Jan. 10. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Jan. 15. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 15. Beer was stolen from a business.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bowman Town Center Dr., 11900 block, Jan. 15. A backpack was stolen from a location.

Park Crescent Cir., 12900 block, Jan. 15. A watch was stolen from a business.

Potomac Hills St., 8700 block, Jan. 13. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston Pkwy., 1600 block, Jan. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Southgate Sq., 2200 block, Jan. 13. A shovel was stolen from a residence.

Stone Wheel Dr., 2200 block, Jan. 10. Clothing was stolen from a location.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12000 block, Jan. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Waterview Cl., 11400 block, Jan. 10. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 13800 block, Jan. 13. Electronics were stolen from a business.

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, Jan. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4400 block, Jan. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kamputa Dr., 15100 block, Jan. 15. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Rydell Rd., 14900 block, Jan. 15. Property was stolen from a residence.

Winterfield Dr., 14600 block, Jan. 15. A battery was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Centreville Crest Lane, 6000 block, Jan. 15. A 2003 Buick Regal.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, Jan. 10. A donation was stolen from a location.

Fullerton Rd., 7200 block, Jan. 10. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Patriot Dr., 7700 block, Jan. 15. Property was stolen from a residence.

Sideburn Rd., 5000 block, Jan. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, 7:25 p.m. Jan. 13. A cellphone was stolen.

VANDALISM

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 9:01 a.m. Jan. 15. Graffiti was reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 8:32 p.m. Jan. 10. A skid steer windshield was damaged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 300 block, 9:32 a.m. Jan. 10. A male and a female used stolen credit cards to purchase items from a store.

Broad St. W., 300 block, 8:05 p.m. Jan. 11. Trespassing was reported. a 38-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

Ellison St., 900 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 7 to 7:40 a.m. Jan. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax St. E., 100 block, 9:15-9:45 a.m. Jan. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Kings Ct., 1000 block, 12:01 p.m. Jan. 12. Harassing or obscene phone calls.

Kings Ct., 1000 block, 12:02 p.m. Jan. 13. Assault reported.

Summerset Pl., 1500 block, 5:32 p.m. Jan. 12. Harassing or obscene phone calls.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Center St., 600 block, 9:31 p.m. Jan. 9.

Center St., 600 block, 5:11 p.m. Jan. 10.

Hickory Ct., 700 block, 5:42 p.m. Jan. 7.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Echols St. SE, 900 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 11. Harassment was reported.

Polly St. SE, 10 p.m. Jan. 13. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ayr Hill Ave. NE, 200 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 12. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 6:55 p.m. Jan. 12. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 2:10 p.m. Jan. 14. A credit card was stolen.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 8-9:10 p.m. Jan. 14. A man fled from a cab without paying his fare.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 10:08 a.m. Jan. 16. Trespassing was reported.

Nutley St. NW, 300 block, 4:45 p.m. Jan. 12. A cellphone was stolen.

VANDALISM

Mill St. SE, 400 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 3 to 4:18 p.m. Jan. 10. A window at a residence was damaged.