Fairfax Corner Ave., 4200 block, Jan. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Grand Commons Ave., 11900 block, Jan. 15. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Jan. 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Jan. 10. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Page Ave., 10700 block, Jan. 10. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Backlick Rd., 6200 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Brookfield Plaza, 7100 block, Jan. 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Charles Arrington Dr., 6100 block, Jan. 10. Purses were stolen from a vehicle.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Jan. 13. Tools were stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Jan. 14. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Lorton Station Blvd., 8900 block, Jan. 14. A suitcase was stolen from a location.
Sheffield Green Way, 7600 block, Jan. 13. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Mall, 6500 block, Jan. 13. A purse was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6400 block, Jan. 15. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6700 block, Jan. 15. Shoes were stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, Jan. 15. Guitars were stolen from a location.
Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Jan. 14. Beer was stolen from a business.
Beauregard St., 4800 block, Jan. 15. Beer was stolen from a business.
Evergreen Lane, 4300 block, Jan. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpke., 6200 block, Jan. 10. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpke., 6200 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Manitoba Dr., 4900 block, Jan. 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Jan. 15. Flashlights were stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Holly Rd., 3400 block, Jan. 13. A 2011 Cadillac CTS.
Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Anderson Rd., 1700 block, Jan. 13. A package was stolen from a residence.
Arlington Blvd., 8700 block, Jan. 13. A weapon was stolen from a vehicle.
Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Jan. 13. Sunglasses were stolen from a residence.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Jan. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Nutley St., 3000 block, Jan. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Olney Rd., 1700 block, Jan. 10. Tools were stolen from a residence.
Sunny Creek Cv., 1800 block, Jan. 14. A battery was stolen from a vehicle.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Jan. 13. A 2018 Dodge Charger.
Gallows Rd., 2200 block, Jan. 14. A 2011 Toyota Camry.
Village Way, 8600 block, Jan. 16. Robbery reported.
Richmond Hwy., 8400 block, Jan. 13. Robbery reported.
Russell Rd., 8200 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Harvard Dr., 2200 block, Jan. 13. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 5500 block, Jan. 10. A ring was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Jan. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8400 block, Jan. 13. Property was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Jan. 10. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Russell Rd., 8200 block, Jan. 15. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 15. Beer was stolen from a business.
Bowman Town Center Dr., 11900 block, Jan. 15. A backpack was stolen from a location.
Park Crescent Cir., 12900 block, Jan. 15. A watch was stolen from a business.
Potomac Hills St., 8700 block, Jan. 13. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Reston Pkwy., 1600 block, Jan. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Southgate Sq., 2200 block, Jan. 13. A shovel was stolen from a residence.
Stone Wheel Dr., 2200 block, Jan. 10. Clothing was stolen from a location.
Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12000 block, Jan. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Waterview Cl., 11400 block, Jan. 10. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, Jan. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Braddock Rd., 13800 block, Jan. 13. Electronics were stolen from a business.
Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, Jan. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4400 block, Jan. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kamputa Dr., 15100 block, Jan. 15. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Rydell Rd., 14900 block, Jan. 15. Property was stolen from a residence.
Winterfield Dr., 14600 block, Jan. 15. A battery was stolen from a vehicle.
Centreville Crest Lane, 6000 block, Jan. 15. A 2003 Buick Regal.
Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, Jan. 10. A donation was stolen from a location.
Fullerton Rd., 7200 block, Jan. 10. Tools were stolen from a residence.
Patriot Dr., 7700 block, Jan. 15. Property was stolen from a residence.
Sideburn Rd., 5000 block, Jan. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a school.
Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, 7:25 p.m. Jan. 13. A cellphone was stolen.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 9:01 a.m. Jan. 15. Graffiti was reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 8:32 p.m. Jan. 10. A skid steer windshield was damaged.
Broad St. W., 300 block, 9:32 a.m. Jan. 10. A male and a female used stolen credit cards to purchase items from a store.
Broad St. W., 300 block, 8:05 p.m. Jan. 11. Trespassing was reported. a 38-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.
Ellison St., 900 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 7 to 7:40 a.m. Jan. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairfax St. E., 100 block, 9:15-9:45 a.m. Jan. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Kings Ct., 1000 block, 12:01 p.m. Jan. 12. Harassing or obscene phone calls.
Kings Ct., 1000 block, 12:02 p.m. Jan. 13. Assault reported.
Summerset Pl., 1500 block, 5:32 p.m. Jan. 12. Harassing or obscene phone calls.
Center St., 600 block, 9:31 p.m. Jan. 9.
Center St., 600 block, 5:11 p.m. Jan. 10.
Hickory Ct., 700 block, 5:42 p.m. Jan. 7.
Echols St. SE, 900 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 11. Harassment was reported.
Polly St. SE, 10 p.m. Jan. 13. Two people fought.
Ayr Hill Ave. NE, 200 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 12. Trespassing was reported.
Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 6:55 p.m. Jan. 12. Trespassing was reported.
Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 2:10 p.m. Jan. 14. A credit card was stolen.
Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 8-9:10 p.m. Jan. 14. A man fled from a cab without paying his fare.
Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 10:08 a.m. Jan. 16. Trespassing was reported.
Nutley St. NW, 300 block, 4:45 p.m. Jan. 12. A cellphone was stolen.
Mill St. SE, 400 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 3 to 4:18 p.m. Jan. 10. A window at a residence was damaged.