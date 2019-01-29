Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cross Creek Lane, 12800 block, Jan. 21. A dog was stolen from a residence.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 12900 block, Jan. 21. Cash was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ct., 11700 block, Jan. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Jan. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Oak Creek Pl., 9900 block, Jan. 21. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Shawn Leigh Dr., 2700 block, Jan. 21. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Pond Pl., 4000 block, Jan. 21. A debit card was stolen from a location.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6700 block, Jan. 23. Money was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Jan. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Brandon Ave., 6200 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Elan Pl., 4400 block, Jan. 23. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 22. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6500 block, Jan. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Heneska Loop., 7800 block, Jan. 22. Shoes were stolen from a location.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Jan. 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Jan. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lone Star Rd., 7400 block, Jan. 22. Sunglasses and keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Lorton Market St., 9400 block, Jan. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rose Hill Dr., 6000 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Jan. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6400 block, Jan. 21. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Jan. 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6600 block, Jan. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 3000 block, Jan. 23. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Jan. 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Jan. 21. Beer was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5800 block, Jan. 21. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Englewood Pl., 7400 block, Jan. 23. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Jan. 22. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Holly Rd., 3400 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Lafayette Park., 6800 block, Jan. 23. Electronics were stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Jan. 21. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Jan. 21. Wine was stolen from a business.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3300 block, 11:55 p.m. Jan. 19.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Jan. 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 21. Liquor was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Jan. 22. A 2016 Ford Transit van.

Westlawn Pl., 3000 block, Jan. 23. A 2003 Honda CRV.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Batten Hollow Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 21. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kings Chapel Rd., 2900 block, Jan. 21. A dog was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 7800 block, Jan. 23. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, Jan. 21. A purse was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Jan. 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, Jan. 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Jan. 22. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERIES

Fordson Rd., 8000 block, 6:19 p.m. Jan. 18. Strong-arm robbery.

Janna Lee Ave. and Tamarind St., 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Strong-arm robbery.

Pembrook Village Dr., 4300 block, 10:05 p.m. Jan. 19. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clayborne Ave., 3300 block, Jan. 21. Doors were stolen from a vehicle.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Jan. 21. Beer was stolen from a business.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Jan. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Jan. 21. Wine was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2000 block, Jan. 21. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, Jan. 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Jan. 21. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Longworthe Sq., 4400 block, Jan. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Mason Hill Dr., 2000 block, Jan. 21. Property was stolen from a residence.

Mount Vernon Square Ctr., 7400 block, Jan. 21. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Jan. 21. Parts were stolen from a vehicle.

Popkins Lane, 2900 block, Jan. 22. A purse was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Jan. 22. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 22. Wallet, keys and cellphone were stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Jan. 21. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, Jan. 21. Beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, Jan. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Jan. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Telegraph Rd., 6900 block, Jan. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, Jan. 21. A 2017 Hyundai Sonata.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Jonathan Way, 1700 block, Jan. 22. A package was stolen from a residence.

Michael Faraday Dr., 1800 block, Jan. 21. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Mountington Ct., 10300 block, Jan. 21. Purses were stolen from a residence.

Ridgehampton Ct., 2400 block, Jan. 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Jan. 21. Property was stolen from a location.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lawnes Creek Ct., 15600 block, Jan. 21. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Multiplex Dr., 6300 block, Jan. 21. Beer was stolen from a business.

Ridge Water Ct., 6800 block, Jan. 23. A computer was stolen from a vehicle.

Whitlow Pl., 4100 block, Jan. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Auto Park Cir., 4100 block, Jan. 23. A 2016 Toyota Camry.

Golden Oak Ct., 14400 block, Jan. 22. A 2005 Toyota Corolla.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Apple Wood Lane, 5800 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Jan. 21. A purse was stolen from a location.

Braddock Rd., 8100 block, Jan. 21. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Braddock Rd., 9900 block, Jan. 21. Purses were stolen from a vehicle.

Fullerton Rd., 7200 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, Jan. 21. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, Jan. 23. Electronics and a bag were stolen from a business.

Pebble Brook Ct., 7900 block, Jan. 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Shootingstar Dr., 7700 block, Jan. 21. Jewelry was stolen from a vehicle.

Sleepy View Lane, 8100 block, Jan. 21. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Weyburn Dr., 4400 block, Jan. 21. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Courtney Dr., 10400 block, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, 5:05 a.m. Jan. 20. A man stole merchandise from a store.

Main St., 9600 block, 5:07 p.m. Jan. 21. Females stole items from a store.

Main St., 9600 block, 8-10 p.m. Jan. 21. AirPods were stolen from a gym.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 10:54 a.m. Jan. 17. A man stole merchandise from a store.

Trowbridge St., 4100 block, 1:18 p.m. Jan. 19. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

University Dr., 3900 block, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23. A man stole merchandise from a store.

Willard Way, 10300 block, 4:33 p.m. Jan. 19. Two males took merchandise from a store.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Wilson Blvd., 6800 block, 1:12 p.m. Jan. 18. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 200 block, Jan. 8 to Jan. 10. Items were stolen from a display cabinet in a store.

Broad St. W., 300 block, 5:34 p.m. Jan. 14. A credit card was stolen.

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 3:20 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting was reported. A 27-year-old Washington man was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a coat pocket in a store.

VANDALISM

Washington St. S., 1300 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 18 to 2 p.m. Jan. 19. A lamp post was damaged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 1000 block, 5:20 p.m. Jan. 15. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1200 block, 11:25 p.m. Jan. 17. Trespassing.

Worchester St., 500 block, 12:19 a.m. Jan. 20. Trespassing.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 8:36 a.m. Jan. 17.

VANDALISM

Park Ave., 800 block, 1:13 p.m. Jan. 18. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Elaine Cir. SE, 9:15 p.m. Jan. 22. Two people fought.

Holmes Dr. NW, 6:40 p.m. Jan. 22. A man slapped a woman.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 18. Harassment was reported.

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 8:16-9:16 p.m. Jan. 14. Two employees fought.

Mill St. NE, 300 block, 12:58 a.m. Jan. 19. After an argument, a man punched a male in the face.

Park St. NE, 9:13 p.m. Jan. 20. A 60-year-old woman was arrested and charged after striking a man in the face.

ROBBERY

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 3:30-4:38 a.m. Jan. 20. A man knocked a female pedestrian to the ground, kicked her in the face, and robbed her of a purse and cellphone.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Church St. NW, 100 block, 11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Jan. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

East St. NE, 400 block, noon Jan. 18. Computer trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 12:50 a.m. Jan. 18. A female took merchandise from a store and left without paying.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 10:10 a.m. Jan. 19. Trespassing was reported. A 46-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 4-6:45 p.m. Jan. 18. A purse was stolen at a grocery store.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 8:50 p.m. Jan. 17. A coat was stolen from a restaurant.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 9:02 a.m. Jan. 18. Trespassing was reported. A 39-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Moorefield Creek Rd. SW, 1100 block, 3-6 a.m. Jan. 20. Loose change was stolen from two vehicles.