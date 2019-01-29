Cross Creek Lane, 12800 block, Jan. 21. A dog was stolen from a residence.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 12900 block, Jan. 21. Cash was stolen from a business.
Fair Oaks Shopping Ct., 11700 block, Jan. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Jan. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Oak Creek Pl., 9900 block, Jan. 21. Shoes were stolen from a business.
Shawn Leigh Dr., 2700 block, Jan. 21. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Spring Pond Pl., 4000 block, Jan. 21. A debit card was stolen from a location.
Backlick Rd., 6700 block, Jan. 23. Money was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Jan. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Brandon Ave., 6200 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Elan Pl., 4400 block, Jan. 23. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 22. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Frontier Dr., 6500 block, Jan. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Heneska Loop., 7800 block, Jan. 22. Shoes were stolen from a location.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Jan. 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Jan. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lone Star Rd., 7400 block, Jan. 22. Sunglasses and keys were stolen from a vehicle.
Lorton Market St., 9400 block, Jan. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Rose Hill Dr., 6000 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Jan. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6400 block, Jan. 21. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Jan. 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6600 block, Jan. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Annandale Rd., 3000 block, Jan. 23. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Jan. 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Beauregard St., 4800 block, Jan. 21. Beer was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 5800 block, Jan. 21. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Englewood Pl., 7400 block, Jan. 23. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Jan. 22. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Holly Rd., 3400 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Lafayette Park., 6800 block, Jan. 23. Electronics were stolen from a residence.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Jan. 21. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Jan. 21. Wine was stolen from a business.
Patrick Henry Dr., 3300 block, 11:55 p.m. Jan. 19.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Jan. 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 21. Liquor was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Jan. 22. A 2016 Ford Transit van.
Westlawn Pl., 3000 block, Jan. 23. A 2003 Honda CRV.
Batten Hollow Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 21. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kings Chapel Rd., 2900 block, Jan. 21. A dog was stolen from a residence.
Lee Hwy., 7800 block, Jan. 23. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, Jan. 21. A purse was stolen from a location.
Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Jan. 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, Jan. 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Jan. 22. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee.
Fordson Rd., 8000 block, 6:19 p.m. Jan. 18. Strong-arm robbery.
Janna Lee Ave. and Tamarind St., 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Strong-arm robbery.
Pembrook Village Dr., 4300 block, 10:05 p.m. Jan. 19. Robbery reported.
Clayborne Ave., 3300 block, Jan. 21. Doors were stolen from a vehicle.
Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Jan. 21. Beer was stolen from a business.
Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Jan. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Frye Rd., 8400 block, Jan. 21. Wine was stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2000 block, Jan. 21. A credit card was stolen from a residence.
Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, Jan. 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Jan. 21. Beer was stolen from a business.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Longworthe Sq., 4400 block, Jan. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Mason Hill Dr., 2000 block, Jan. 21. Property was stolen from a residence.
Mount Vernon Square Ctr., 7400 block, Jan. 21. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Jan. 21. Parts were stolen from a vehicle.
Popkins Lane, 2900 block, Jan. 22. A purse was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Jan. 22. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 22. Wallet, keys and cellphone were stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Jan. 21. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, Jan. 21. Beer was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, Jan. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Jan. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Telegraph Rd., 6900 block, Jan. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, Jan. 21. A 2017 Hyundai Sonata.
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Jonathan Way, 1700 block, Jan. 22. A package was stolen from a residence.
Michael Faraday Dr., 1800 block, Jan. 21. A laptop was stolen from a business.
Mountington Ct., 10300 block, Jan. 21. Purses were stolen from a residence.
Ridgehampton Ct., 2400 block, Jan. 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Jan. 21. Property was stolen from a location.
Lawnes Creek Ct., 15600 block, Jan. 21. A credit card was stolen from a location.
Multiplex Dr., 6300 block, Jan. 21. Beer was stolen from a business.
Ridge Water Ct., 6800 block, Jan. 23. A computer was stolen from a vehicle.
Whitlow Pl., 4100 block, Jan. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Auto Park Cir., 4100 block, Jan. 23. A 2016 Toyota Camry.
Golden Oak Ct., 14400 block, Jan. 22. A 2005 Toyota Corolla.
Apple Wood Lane, 5800 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Jan. 21. A purse was stolen from a location.
Braddock Rd., 8100 block, Jan. 21. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Braddock Rd., 9900 block, Jan. 21. Purses were stolen from a vehicle.
Fullerton Rd., 7200 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, Jan. 21. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, Jan. 23. Electronics and a bag were stolen from a business.
Pebble Brook Ct., 7900 block, Jan. 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Shootingstar Dr., 7700 block, Jan. 21. Jewelry was stolen from a vehicle.
Sleepy View Lane, 8100 block, Jan. 21. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Weyburn Dr., 4400 block, Jan. 21. A ring was stolen from a residence.
Courtney Dr., 10400 block, 4:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, 5:05 a.m. Jan. 20. A man stole merchandise from a store.
Main St., 9600 block, 5:07 p.m. Jan. 21. Females stole items from a store.
Main St., 9600 block, 8-10 p.m. Jan. 21. AirPods were stolen from a gym.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 10:54 a.m. Jan. 17. A man stole merchandise from a store.
Trowbridge St., 4100 block, 1:18 p.m. Jan. 19. Property was stolen from two vehicles.
University Dr., 3900 block, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23. A man stole merchandise from a store.
Willard Way, 10300 block, 4:33 p.m. Jan. 19. Two males took merchandise from a store.
Wilson Blvd., 6800 block, 1:12 p.m. Jan. 18. An assault was reported.
Broad St. W., 200 block, Jan. 8 to Jan. 10. Items were stolen from a display cabinet in a store.
Broad St. W., 300 block, 5:34 p.m. Jan. 14. A credit card was stolen.
Broad St. W., 1200 block, 3:20 p.m. Jan. 17. Shoplifting was reported. A 27-year-old Washington man was arrested and charged.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a coat pocket in a store.
Washington St. S., 1300 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 18 to 2 p.m. Jan. 19. A lamp post was damaged.
Elden St., 1000 block, 5:20 p.m. Jan. 15. Shoplifting.
Elden St., 1200 block, 11:25 p.m. Jan. 17. Trespassing.
Worchester St., 500 block, 12:19 a.m. Jan. 20. Trespassing.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 8:36 a.m. Jan. 17.
Park Ave., 800 block, 1:13 p.m. Jan. 18. Destruction of property.
Elaine Cir. SE, 9:15 p.m. Jan. 22. Two people fought.
Holmes Dr. NW, 6:40 p.m. Jan. 22. A man slapped a woman.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 10 a.m. Jan. 18. Harassment was reported.
Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 8:16-9:16 p.m. Jan. 14. Two employees fought.
Mill St. NE, 300 block, 12:58 a.m. Jan. 19. After an argument, a man punched a male in the face.
Park St. NE, 9:13 p.m. Jan. 20. A 60-year-old woman was arrested and charged after striking a man in the face.
Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 3:30-4:38 a.m. Jan. 20. A man knocked a female pedestrian to the ground, kicked her in the face, and robbed her of a purse and cellphone.
Church St. NW, 100 block, 11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m. Jan. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.
East St. NE, 400 block, noon Jan. 18. Computer trespassing was reported.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 12:50 a.m. Jan. 18. A female took merchandise from a store and left without paying.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 10:10 a.m. Jan. 19. Trespassing was reported. A 46-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 4-6:45 p.m. Jan. 18. A purse was stolen at a grocery store.
Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 8:50 p.m. Jan. 17. A coat was stolen from a restaurant.
Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 9:02 a.m. Jan. 18. Trespassing was reported. A 39-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
Moorefield Creek Rd. SW, 1100 block, 3-6 a.m. Jan. 20. Loose change was stolen from two vehicles.