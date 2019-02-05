Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arrowhead Dr., 10000 block, Jan. 29. A purse was stolen from a location.

Fairfax Ridge Rd., 3800 block, Jan. 27. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Jermantown Rd., 3200 block, Jan. 28. A laptop was stolen from a locker.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Jan. 24. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Legato Rd., 4000 block, Jan. 28. A wallet was stolen from a locker.

Market St., 11900 block, Jan. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Metrotech Dr., 13800 block, Jan. 27. A phone was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Fountainside Lane, 4000 block, Jan. 24. A 2006 Lexus ES330.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6700 block, Jan. 30. Cash was stolen from a business.

Eaton Woods Pl., 9600 block, Jan. 30. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

Edsall Rd., 6400 block, Jan. 30. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Edsall Rd., 6400 block, Jan. 30. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Heneska Loop., 77800 block, Jan. 29. A purse was stolen from a car.

Iron Willow Ct., 5800 block, Jan. 30. Change was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7000 block, Jan. 27. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Loisdale Ct., 6500 block, Jan. 24. A ring was stolen from a location.

Lorton Market St., 9400 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Norham Dr., 5900 block, Jan. 27. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

Old Pohick Way, 7300 block, Jan. 27. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Oriole Ave., 7400 block, Jan. 30. An ATV was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, Jan. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6800 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Talavera Ct., 6100 block, Jan. 30. A weapon was stolen from a vehicle.

Telegraph Rd., 5700 block, Jan. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Walker Lane, 6300 block, Jan. 29. License plates were stolen from a car.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Blvd., 7000 block, Jan. 24. A 2008 Ford Econoline van.

Electronic Dr., 6700 block, Jan. 27. A 2017 GM box truck.

Lambkin Ct., 9800 block, Jan. 24. A 2014 Nissan Altima.

Mallory Lane, 7300 block, Jan. 27. A 2011 Volvo XC70.

Mason District

ASSAULT

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, 8:55 p.m. Jan. 29. Stabbing.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blundell Cir., 3200 block, Jan. 27. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, Jan. 27. A phone was stolen from a business.

Caryn Ct., 5000 block, Jan. 27. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Chepstow Lane, 3100 block, Jan. 27. Furniture was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 6300 block, Jan. 29. A purse was stolen from a car.

Fran Pl., 5000 block, Jan. 28. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Georges Lane, 3500 block, Jan. 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Knollwood Dr., 6100 block, Jan. 28. Money was stolen from a location.

Lafayette Park Dr., 6800 block, Jan. 27. A phone was stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Jan. 27. A phone was stolen from a business.

Sleepy Hollow Rd., 2900 block, Jan. 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Willow Oaks Corporate Dr., 8200 block, Jan. 30. A phone was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Kenfig Dr., 6900 block, Jan. 27. A 2015 BMW 328IS.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1500 block, Jan. 27. Luggage was stolen from a residence.

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Jan. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Jan. 27. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a purse.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 29. Money was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, Jan. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gatehouse Rd., 8100 block, Jan. 27. A gun was stolen from a business.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Jan. 30. Items were stolen from a locker.

International Dr., 1800 block, Jan. 27. A wallet was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, Jan. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, Jan. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Jan. 27. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Lincoln Cir., 1500 block, Jan. 27. Burglary with destruction of property.

Montauk Ct., 2900 block, Jan. 28. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Monticello Dr., 2900 block, 1:42 a.m. Jan. 29. Attempted robbery.

Monticello Dr., 3100 block, Jan. 27. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Meadow Rd., 1700 block, Jan. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Jan. 30. Items were stolen from a business.

Mount Vernon District

ASSAULT

Camellia Dr., 2800 block, Jan. 26. Robbery with malicious wounding.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1500 block, Jan. 27. Luggage was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Dr., 2900 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Jan. 28. License plates were stolen from vehicle.

Dunbar St., 2900 block, Jan. 29. 12:51 p.m. The victim contacted police after finding a broken window on a vacant rental property. Officers arrived and several juveniles ran from the home. They were taken into custody. Nothing was reported taken.

Flamingo Dr., 7900 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fordson Rd., 7700 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Grand Pavilion Way, 5900 block, Jan. 29. A bike was stolen from a location.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Jan. 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Jan. 28. A wallet was stolen from a purse.

Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, Jan. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Jan. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Windbreak Dr., 2400 block, Jan. 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cocquina Dr., 2200 block, Jan. 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lake Shore Crest Dr., 1700 block, Jan. 27. Theft of services.

Laurel Glade Ct., 12000 block, Jan. 28. A wallet was stolen from an apartment.

Plaza America Rd., 11000 block, Jan. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a store.

Sunset Hills Rd., 11000 block, Jan. 24. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Wrexham Rd., 12000 block, Jan. 28. Mail was stolen from a vehicle.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brass Button Ct., 6400 block, Jan. 30. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

Ox Rd., 5600 block, Jan. 27. A coat was stolen from a business.

Walney Rd., 4100 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wolf Run Lane, 11000 block, Jan. 24. Theft of services.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chapel Hill Dr., 9600 block, 2:31 a.m. Jan. 26. Unlawful entry, destruction of property.

Port Royal Rd., 5300 block, Jan. 27. A phone was stolen from a business.

Reservation Dr., 7500 block, Jan. 27. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Ridge Oak Ct., 7400 block, Jan. 27. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Tomcris Ct., 7400 block, Jan. 30. A computer was stolen from a residence.

Torrence St., 6300 block, Jan. 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Boston Blvd. and Corporate Ct., Jan. 24. An auto carrier trailer.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fairfax Blvd., 9700 block, 11:35 a.m. Jan. 26. A rental vehicle was not returned.

VANDALISM

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 3 p.m. Jan. 28. A theft was reported.

Rock Garden Dr., 11100 block, 7-11:30 a.m. Jan. 26. An obscene word was spray-painted on a vehicle.

Warwick Ave., 10900 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 25 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 26. A vehicle was spray-painted.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Washington St. N., 100 block, 8:15 p.m. Jan. 25. A 26-year-old Fairfax female was arrested and charged after she refused to leave a business and assaulted a police officer.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. E., 1000 block, 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a locker room.

Grove Ave., 200 block, 5:37 p.m. Jan. 24. A residence was entered by force. A wall was damaged.

Washington St. S., 200 block, 5:40 p.m. Jan. 27. Trespassing was reported. A 61-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Bond St., 1200 block, 6:56 p.m. Jan. 24. Assault reported.

Bond St., 1200 block, 6:56 p.m. Jan. 24. Assault reported.

Sunset Ct., 1200 block, 11:35 p.m. Jan. 27. Assault reported.

Virginia Ave., 400 block, 7:36 p.m. Jan. 22. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Elden St., 1000 block, 1:31 p.m. Jan. 21. Commercial.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Elden St., 400 block, 6:41 p.m. Jan. 27.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 1000 block, 6:52 p.m. Jan. 24. Counterfeiting or forgery.

Elden St., 1000 block, 5:20 p.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1000 block, 8 p.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1200 block, 4:38 p.m. Jan. 21. Trespassing.

VANDALISM

Alton Sq., 12900 block, 9:38 p.m. Jan. 21. Destruction of property.

Ballou St., 800 block, 5:36 p.m. Jan. 24. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 200 block, 11:23 a.m. Jan. 24. Destruction of property.

Worldgate Dr., 12900 block, 5:57 a.m. Jan. 24. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18. A former female employee was assaulted by an employee on three separate occasions.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 12:22 a.m. Jan. 29. Threats were reported.

Park Terrace Ct. SE, 200 block, 11:17 p.m. Jan. 27. Harassment was reported.

VANDALISM

Glen Ave. SW, 200 block, 2:03 p.m. Jan. 27. A porch was tampered with.

Owaissa Rd. SE, 300 block, 8:18 a.m. Jan. 27. A granular substance was poured into gas tanks of two vehicles and tacks were found under the tires of both vehicles.