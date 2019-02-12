Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arrowhead Cir., 3200 block, Feb. 5. A document was stolen from a residence.

Blake Lane, 9500 block, Feb. 3. Beer was stolen from a business.

Centerview Dr., 3800 block, Jan. 31. A package was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2500 block, Feb. 3. A laptop was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2700 block, Feb. 4. Cellphones, cash and backpacks were stolen from vehicles.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Feb. 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Joseph Siewick Dr., 3600 block, Feb. 3. Propertywas stolen from a business.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12000 block, Feb. 6. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Feb. 6. Earrings were stolen from a residence.

Stoneledge Ct., 11000 block, 7:06 p.m. Feb. 1. Officers responded to a burglary alarm at the location and found a broken glass door. A room was ransacked and personal items were taken.

White Birch Ct., 3000 block, Feb. 6. Earrings were stolen from a residence.

Franconia District

ROBBERY

Brookfield Plaza, 7100 block, 9:03 p.m. Feb. 6. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bren Mar Dr., 6300 block, Feb. 3. Equipment was stolen from a residence.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Feb. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gravel Ave., 6300 block, Feb. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Gunston Cove Rd., 9500 block, Feb. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hagel Cir., 9600 block, Feb. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Hagel Cir., 9600 block, Feb. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Feb. 3. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Feb. 3. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Feb. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7100 block, Feb. 5. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Mary Caroline Cir., 6900 block, Feb. 6. Property was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 9300 block, Feb. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Royal Crest Lane, 6100 block, Feb. 5. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Feb. 5. Liquor was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Oakwood Rd., 5400 block, Jan. 31. A U-Haul truck and trailer.

Mason District

ASSAULT

Knollwood Dr., 6000 block, 1:04 a.m. Feb. 2. Officers responded to a fight at an apartment complex involving a group of men.

ROBBERY

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, 6:06 p.m. Feb. 5. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alpine Dr., 6800 block, Feb. 3. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Feb. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Barcroft View Terr., 3600 block, Feb. 4. Clothing was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 7200 block, Jan. 31. A package was stolen from a business.

Kennedy Lane, 6600 block, Feb. 4. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Feb. 6. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Feb. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7600 block, Feb. 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, Feb. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Feb. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Feb. 6. Keys were stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Huntington Ave., 2500 block, Feb. 3. A 2015 Nissan Murano.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broadstone Pl., 1400 block, 5:26 p.m. Feb. 1. The homeowner reported someone forced entry to the rear door. It was determined that someone had entered the home but nothing appeared to have been taken.

Centrillion Dr., 800 block, Feb. 6. Property was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 4. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Feb. 3. Purses were stolen from a location.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Feb. 5. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Gallows Rd., 2800 block, Feb. 5. Cash was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Jan. 31. Money was stolen from a business.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Feb. 3. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Idylwood Rd., 8000 block, Feb. 4. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Jones Branch Dr., 7900 block, Feb. 3. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Laurel Hill Rd., 1500 block, Feb. 3. A package was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Jan. 31. A license plate was stolen from a car.

Leesburg Pike, 7800 block, Feb. 6. A purse was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8200 block, Feb. 6. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Old Gallows Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Old Meadow Rd., 1700 block, Feb. 3. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, Jan. 31. A wallet was stolen from a locker.

Pinnacle Dr., 1700 block, Feb. 4. Cash was stolen from a location.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Jan. 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wilson Lane, 1900 block, Feb. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, Feb. 4. A 2004 Acura TL.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERIES

Richmond Hwy., 8400 block, 10:53 p.m. Feb. 6. Robbery reported.

Robert E Lee Pl., 3500 block, Feb. 6. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Feb. 3. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Feb. 3. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Belle Vista Dr., 1200 block, Feb. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Brown Ct., 8100 block, Feb. 5. Documents were stolen from a residence.

Chimney Wood Ct., 6300 block, Feb. 5. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Feb. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fort Hunt Rd., 7900 block, Jan. 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingsbridge Dr., 9700 block, 1:13 p.m. Feb. 6. The homeowner arrived home and discovered electronics were taken.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Feb. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Feb. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Feb. 4. A gun was stolen from a location.

Pelican Pl., 3300 block, Feb. 3. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Jan. 31. Phone, wallet and keys were stolen from a locker room.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Feb. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Feb. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Jan. 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Feb. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Feb. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Robert E., 3600 block, Jan. 31. A license plate was stolen from a car.

Towne Manor Ct., 8500 block, Feb. 3. A shovel was stolen from a residence.

Windbreak Dr., 2400 block, Jan. 31. A package was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Glenmore Dr., 3300 block, Feb. 4. A 1996 Toyota Camry.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Feb. 5. A 2009 Honda Odyssey van.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Jan. 31. A 2000 Toyota Camry.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Feb. 3. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Feb. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Commerce Park Dr., 11400 block, Feb. 4. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Edmund Halley Dr., 2000 block, Feb. 3. Chainsaws were stolen from a construction site.

Grey Squirrel Lane, 11000 block, Jan. 31. A bag was stolen from a car.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Feb. 6. Beer was stolen from a business.

Oracle Way, 1800 block, Feb. 5. Watches were stolen from a residence.

Park Royal Dr., 10000 block, 8:25 p.m. Feb. 1. The homeowner arrived home to find their front door open and rooms in disarray. Someone forced entry to the rear sliding door and stole personal property.

Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Feb. 6. Keys were stolen from a location.

Stratford House Pl., 11700 block, Feb. 3. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Feb. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Flint Lee Rd., 14700 block, Feb. 4. A bag was stolen from a location.

Galesbury Lane, 4200 block, Feb. 3. Medications and credit cards were stolen from a residence.

Grobie Pond Lane, 14700 block, Feb. 6. A purse was stolen from a location.

Pepsi Pl., 4100 block, Feb. 5. Property was stolen from a construction.

Rachael Alice Lane, 5200 block, Feb. 3. Property was stolen from a location.

Westfields Blvd., 5100 block, Feb. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

West Springfield District

ROBBERY

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 1. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Birch Leaf Ct., 6400 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 6. The homeowner arrived home to find their house had been broken into through an unlocked door. Several items were taken, including electronics and personal items.

Braddock Rd., 10600 block, Feb. 3. Mats were stolen from a location.

Corporate Ct., 8000 block, Feb. 4. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Guinea Rd., 5600 block, Feb. 4. Property was stolen from a location.

Ox Rd., 9700 block, Feb. 3. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Feb. 4. A purse was stolen from a location.

Susquehanna St., 8700 block, Feb. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department.

WEAPON

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 1:42 a.m. Feb. 3. Weapon violation was reported. A 25-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, 8:31 a.m. Feb. 7. Property was stolen from a van.

Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, 9:03 a.m. Feb. 7. Property was stolen from a van.

White Oak Ct., 3400 block, 4:13 p.m. Feb. 4. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Westmore Dr., 11000 block, 5:23 p.m. Feb. 7. Graffiti was reported.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department.

ASSAULT

Hillwood Ave., 300 block, 11:12 p.m. Feb. 2. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ellison St., 900 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 30 to 8 a.m. Jan. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

Ellison St., 900 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 30 to 3:56 p.m. Jan. 31. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, 7:32 p.m. Feb. 2. Cash was stolen from a wallet.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department.

ASSAULTS

Elden St., 700 block, 1:39 a.m. Feb. 2. Assault reported.

Laurel Way, 100 block, 4:34 a.m. Feb. 3. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dakota Dr. and Virginia Ave., 12:12 a.m. Jan. 30.

Ferndale Ave., 800 block, 3:11 p.m. Jan. 29.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 10:28 p.m. Jan. 30. Trespassing.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Elden St., 1200 block, 8:03 a.m. Feb. 3.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department.

ASSAULTS

Gibson Cir. SW, 5:57 p.m. Feb. 4. Two people fought.

Gibson Cir. SW, 11:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Two people fought.

Glyndon St. and Maple Ave. NE, 5:40 p.m. Jan. 31. Two drivers reported a road rage incident. One of the drivers had thrown a beverage at the other vehicle.

Hillcrest Dr. SW, 8:35 p.m. Jan. 30. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 2 to 12:27 a.m. Feb. 3. A man assaulted a female and damaged a hotel room. A 29-year-old Annandale man was arrested and charged.

WEAPON

Pleasant St. NW, 100 block, 6:12 p.m. Feb. 3. A resident reported two males were trespassing. One of the males had metal knuckles. An 18-year-old Vienna male was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 8:25 p.m. Jan. 30. A man shoved an employee and robbed a store of a hair trimmer.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Frederick St. and Ridge Rd. SW, 3:40 a.m. Feb. 5. A resident observed four males fleeing from a parked car when the alarm went off. All four were located by police.

Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 10-11 a.m. Jan. 29. A vendor’s file folder was stolen.

Moorefield Creed Rd. SW, 1000 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 4 to 8:45 a.m. Feb. 5. A phone charger and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle. The charger was recovered and returned to the owner.

Sharon Lane NW, 100 block, 10:04 p.m. Feb. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Tapawingo Rd. SW, 1000 block, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 to 7:40 a.m. Feb. 5. Cash, clothing, a purse, and a phone charger were stolen from a vehicle. Some of the property was recovered and returned to the owner.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Saint Andrews Dr. NE, 100 block, 2:06 p.m. Jan. 31 to 1:08 p.m. Feb. 3. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.