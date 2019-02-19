Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Berryland Ct., 10900 block, Feb. 10. A medication was stolen from a residence.

Centreville Rd., 2900 block, Feb. 7. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Centreville Rd., 2900 block, Feb. 10. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Feb. 10. Headphones were stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Feb. 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Feb. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Cir., 12500 block, Feb. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Ridge and Meadow Field drives, Feb. 7. Book bags were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12000 block, Feb. 6. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Feb. 6. Earrings were stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Feb. 11. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13700 block, Feb. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lees Corner Rd., 3300 block, Feb. 10. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Market Commons Dr., 4500 block, Feb. 7. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Monument Dr., 11600 block, Feb. 10. Cash was stolen from a business.

Penderview Dr., 3900 block, Feb. 7. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

White Birch Ct., 3000 block, Feb. 6. Earrings were stolen from a residence.

Zelkova Ct., 3800 block, Feb. 10. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

ROBBERY

Brookfield Plaza, 7100 block, 9:03 p.m. Feb. 6. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Telegraph Rd., 6400 block, 10:32 p.m. Feb. 12. Officers were called to the area after residents reported hearing gunshots. Shell casings were discovered in the street and a car was seen leaving the scene. Three possible witnesses also left the scene in a car.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abilene St., 6300 block, Feb. 10. A rim was stolen from a vehicle.

Backlick Shopping Ctr., 900 block, Feb. 10. Keys were stolen from a location.

Backlick Rd., 6300 block, Feb. 7. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Castine Lane, 6500 block, Feb. 10. A coat was stolen from a residence.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 7. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 10. A bag was stolen from a location.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Feb. 10. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Hagel Cir., 9600 block, Feb. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Heneska Loop., 7800 block, Feb. 12. A key was stolen from a location.

Highland St., 7200 block, Feb. 7. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Feb. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Locust Way, 6600 block, Feb. 9-11. Someone broke into a home and stole tools.

Lorton Market St., 9400 block, Feb. 10. Cash was stolen from a location.

Mary Caroline Cir., 6900 block, Feb. 6. Property was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 9300 block, Feb. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, Feb. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Highland Woods Ct., 7600 block, Feb. 7. A 2018 Nissan Rogue.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Feb. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Feb. 11. Wine was stolen from a business.

Brook Dr., 6000 block, Feb. 7. A wallet, passport and driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle.

Evergreen Lane, 4200 block, Feb. 7. A purse was stolen from a location.

Gallows Rd., 3200 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 7. A woman returned home and discovered her front door open. Electronics were taken from the residence.

Gallows Rd., 3400 block, Feb. 10. A purse was stolen from a location.

John Marr Dr., 4200 block, Feb. 12. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Feb. 6. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Feb. 10. Property was stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 7100 block, Feb. 10. A purse was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Feb. 10. Cash was stolen from a location.

Moncure Ave., 3500 block, Feb. 10. A purse was stolen from a location.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Feb. 11. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Seminary Rd., 5600 block, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 10. A woman returned home to find lights on and items scattered around her apartment. She immediately called police who checked the apartment and located a man inside. A 20-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested for burglary and destruction of property.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Feb. 6. Keys were stolen from a location.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Feb. 10. A tool was stolen from a business.

South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Feb. 12. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Feb. 7. Wine was stolen from a business.

South Manchester St., 3100 block, Feb. 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Tobin Rd., 8300 block, Feb. 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Dr., 3400 block, Feb. 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Argyle Dr., 6000 block, Feb. 7. A 1994 Toyota Camry.

Gordon St., 3500 block, Feb. 7. A 2004 Honda Accord.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Feb. 10. A 2013 Volkswagen Jetta.

McLean District

ASSAULT

International Dr., 1600 block, 7:23 p.m. Feb. 10. A woman said she was meeting a man to have her taxes done when she got into an argument with him that escalated. A 28-year-old McLean man was arrested for malicious wounding.

ROBBERY

Annandale Rd., 2700 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 12. Robbery reported.

EXPLOSIVES

Leesburg Pike, 7700 block, 1:04 p.m. Feb. 8. Bomb threat.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

and At 19, Feb. 10. 3100 block of Graham Road, 7:53 p.m. The victim arrived home and found that personal items, including electronics and clothing, were missing from a bedroom.

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Feb. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, Feb. 7. Beer was stolen from a business.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Feb. 10. A key was stolen from a business.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Feb. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Centrillion Dr., 800 block, Feb. 6. Property was stolen from a residence.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Feb. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Edgepark Rd., 9000 block, Feb. 7. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Feb. 7. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Feb. 10. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Feb. 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Harte Pl., 8000 block, Feb. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

International Dr., 2000 block, Feb. 7. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Laura Gae Cir., 2800 block, Feb. 10. Pistols were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Feb. 7. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Feb. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 7400 block, Feb. 10. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Feb. 7. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 7800 block, Feb. 6. A purse was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8200 block, Feb. 6. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Mayfair Dr., 6600 block, 8 a.m. Feb. 7. Trespassing.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Feb. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rosecroft Pl., 6600 block, Feb. 12. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Sebon Dr., 8000 block, Feb. 10. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Kirby Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. A 2005 Lexus SC300.

Madrillon Springs Ct., 2000 block, Feb. 10. A 2012 Toyota Camry.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERIES

Richmond Hwy., 8400 block, 10:53 p.m. Feb. 6. Robbery reported.

Robert E Lee Pl., 3500 block, Feb. 6. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belford Dr., 7800 block, Feb. 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Corcoran St., 4200 block, Feb. 10. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Feb. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Indian Ct., 5700 block, Feb. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingsbridge Dr., 9700 block, 1:13 p.m. Feb. 6. The homeowner arrived home and discovered electronics were taken.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Feb. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

North Kings Hwy., 6100 block, Feb. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Feb. 10. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Feb. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Feb. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, 8:42 a.m. Feb. 8. A 42-year-old Alexandria woman was arrested for burglary and petit larceny.

South Kings Hwy., 6600 block, Feb. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

South Kings Hwy., 6900 block, Feb. 10. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Vernon Square Dr., 7400 block, Feb. 12. Property was stolen from a residence.

Village Green Ct., 8700 block, Feb. 10. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Joseph Makell Ct., 2800 block, Feb. 10. A 2018 Honda Accord.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, Feb. 10. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Dunn Meadow Rd., 10400 block, Feb. 10. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Feb. 6. Beer was stolen from a business.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Feb. 7. Beer was stolen from a business.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Feb. 10. A bag was stolen from a location.

Maleady Dr., 2000 block, Feb. 10. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Feb. 6. Keys were stolen from a location.

Rolling Fork Cir., 2300 block, 3:09 p.m. Feb. 9. Victim returned home to find her door damaged and items out of place in her apartment. It appears jewelry and clothing were taken.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Feb. 12. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Springvale Rd., 1100 block, Feb. 7. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Feb. 7. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Feb. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Town Center Pkwy., 1800 block, Feb. 10. A passport was stolen from a location.

Sully District

ROBBERY

Janlar and Upperridge drives, 7:49 p.m. Feb. 7. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bare Island Dr., 13500 block, Feb. 12. A package was stolen from a residence.

Braddock Rd., 13800 block, Feb. 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, Feb. 10. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Green Park Way, 14700 block, Feb. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Grobie Pond Lane, 14700 block, Feb. 6. A purse was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 13600 block, Feb. 10. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 14700 block, Feb. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Pickwick Rd., 5600 block, Feb. 11. A medication was stolen from a business.

Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, Feb. 10. Cash was stolen from a location.

Willard Rd., 13900 block, Feb. 10. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Wycombe St., 14700 block, Feb. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Yates Ford Rd., 13200 block, Feb. 7. A wallet was stolen from a location.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Birch Leaf Ct., 6400 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 6. The homeowner arrived home to find their house had been broken into through an unlocked door. Several items were taken, including electronics and personal items.

Bridgetown Ct., 5900 block, Feb. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Corporate Ct., 8000 block, Feb. 10. Cash was stolen from a business.

New Guinea Rd., 10300 block, Feb. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Newington Woods Dr., 7800 block, Feb. 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Reservation Dr., 7500 block, Feb. 10. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

Main St., 10200 block, 1:50 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31. A wallet was stolen from a backpack in a gym office.

VANDALISM

Snug Haven Lane, 11100 block, 1:52 p.m. Feb. 9. Graffiti was found on two trash bins.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 9:28 p.m. Feb. 8. An assault was reported.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 11:23 p.m. Feb. 4. An assault was reported. A 36-year-old female was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 1:17 p.m. Feb. 5. An assault was reported.

ROBBERIES

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, 7:10 p.m. Feb. 9. A man implied he was armed with a gun and robbed a gas station of cash.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 100 block, 12:31 p.m. Feb. 6. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 2:23 p.m. Feb. 8. Trespassing was reported. A 60-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Annandale Rd. W., 100 block, 4 p.m. Feb. 1 to 9 a.m. Feb. 4. A signage of an apartment building was removed and the walls and ceiling of a laundry room were damaged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Campbell Way, 700 block, 10:24 p.m. Feb. 7. Harassing or obscene phone calls.

Center and None At Locust streets, 3:36 a.m. Feb. 5. Assault reported.

Queens Ct., 1000 block, 9:23 p.m. Feb. 5. Assault reported.

Reneau Way, 300 block, 11:44 p.m. Feb. 10. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 1:03 a.m. Feb. 10. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Benicia Lane, 1300 block, 3:29 p.m. Feb. 8. Tampering with a vehicle.

Elden St., 1000 block, 7:58 p.m. Feb. 4. Shoplifting.

Ferndale Ave., 900 block, 1:42 p.m. Feb. 9. From vehicle.

Locust St., 800 block, 11:32 p.m. Feb. 8. Residential.

Patrick Lane and Palmer Dr., 6:01 p.m. Feb. 8. From vehicle.

Post Dr., 600 block, 5:03 p.m. Feb. 9. Shoplifting.

Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 4:33 p.m. Feb. 6. Counterfeiting or forgery.

Tamarack Way, 700 block, 10:07 p.m. Feb. 6.

FRAUD

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 10:14 a.m. Feb. 5. Credit card/ATM fraud.

VANDALISM

Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 4:20 p.m. Feb. 4. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 100 block, 11:51 p.m. Feb. 7. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Church St. NW, 100 block, 3:30 a.m. Feb. 11. Two people fought. A 43-year-old Rockville man was arrested and charged.

Glyndon St. SE, 7:59 p.m. Feb. 10. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lawyers Rd. and Windover Ave. NW, 8-9 a.m. Feb. 9. A driver’s license reported stolen on Feb. 8 was recovered at this location.

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 9:21 p.m. Feb. 8. A wallet was stolen.

Marshall Rd. SW, 700 block, 10 to 11:05 a.m. Feb. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by force.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 2 p.m. Feb. 11. A shopping cart struck and damaged a vehicle.