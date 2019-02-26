Blake Lane, 9500 block, Feb. 14. Beer was stolen from a business.
Blueberry Lane, 13200 block, Feb. 18. A package was stolen from a residence.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 12900 block, Feb. 18. Shoes were stolen from a business.
Jermantown Rd., 3200 block, Feb. 18. A laptop was stolen from a residence.
Pinehurst Greens Ct., 12000 block, 7:09 a.m. Feb. 17. A 59-year-old Fairfax man was found inside of a home and arrested for unlawful entry.
Backlick Rd., 5700 block, Feb. 13. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Backlick Rd., 6600 block, Feb. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Braddock Rd., 6800 block, 5:44 a.m. Feb. 13. Unlawful entry, destruction of property.
Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Brookfield Plaza, 7000 block, Feb. 18. Cash was stolen from a business.
Commerce St., 6700 block, Feb. 18. A cellphone, wallet and clothing were stolen from a vehicle.
Commerce St., 7200 block, Feb. 14. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Crown Royal Dr. and High Meadow Rd., Feb. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairfield Woods Ct., 7600 block, 1:34 p.m. Feb. 16. Trespassing.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 20. Jewelry was stolen from a location.
Frontier Dr., 6500 block, Feb. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Gilpin Dr., 5200 block, Feb. 20. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Feb. 20. A credit card was stolen from a business.
Hagel Cir., 9500 block, Feb. 13. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Industrial Dr., 5500 block, Feb. 18. Headlights were stolen from a vehicle.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Feb. 14. Headphones were stolen from a business.
Leestone St., 7000 block, Feb. 20. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 10100 block, Feb. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Rose Hill Dr., 6000 block, Feb. 20. Cash was stolen from a location.
Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, Feb. 13. A purse was stolen from a location.
Schurtz St., 6600 block, 11:33 p.m. Feb. 15. A homeowner found a man standing in his kitchen. He ran out the door when confronted. Personal items were missing from the home.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Feb. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Feb. 20. A key was stolen from a location.
Springfield Blvd., 6800 block, Feb. 13. Cash was stolen from a location.
Springfield Blvd., 6800 block, Feb. 18. Luggage was stolen from a vehicle.
Cardinal Woods Ct., 6700 block, Feb. 18. A 2006 Toyota Sienna van.
Lily Dhu Lane and Walter Woods Dr., 10:02 p.m. Feb. 19. Assault on law enforcement.
Wilson Blvd., 6200 block, 11:10 a.m. Feb. 20. Robbery reported.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 6800 block, Feb. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Backlick Rd., 4300 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Century Ct., 4100 block, Feb. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Charles St., 3400 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Frenchmens Dr., 6400 block, Feb. 13. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Jupiter Hill Cir. and Pinecrest Vista Dr., Feb. 18. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Feb. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Marc Dr., 7500 block, Feb. 20. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Seminole Ave., 4800 block, Feb. 20. Clothing, medication and a backpack were stolen from a vehicle.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Wadsworth Ct., 4200 block, Feb. 18. A printer was stolen from a residence.
Willston Dr., 6100 block, Feb. 20. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Cathcart Rd., 6500 block, Feb. 20. A 2003 Toyota Highlander.
Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Claymore Ct., 6600 block, Feb. 14. A package was stolen from a residence.
Colshire Dr., 7500 block, Feb. 20. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Dryden Dr., 6500 block, Feb. 18. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Edgar Ct., 2000 block, Feb. 18. Headphones were stolen from a location.
Galleria, 1700 block, Feb. 13. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Gallows Rd., 2200 block, Feb. 18. Beer was stolen from a business.
Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, 9:40 a.m. Feb. 15. A tenant returned home to find their apartment in disarray. Personal items were taken.
Kirby Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 13. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Feb. 13. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Feb. 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 7400 block, 9:14 a.m. Feb. 14. Trespassing.
Leesburg Pike, 7800 block, Feb. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Old Gallows Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 18. Wine was stolen from a business.
Redmond Dr., 6800 block, Feb. 13. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, Feb. 14. A 2011 Mazda 2.
Holly Hill Rd., 3400 block, 10:22 p.m. Feb. 20. Robbery reported.
Keeler St., 8100 block, 9:52 p.m. Feb. 15. Robbery reported.
Avery Park Ct., 7900 block, Feb. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Brown Ct., 8100 block, Feb. 20. A gun was stolen from a residence.
Edgehill Ct., 5900 block, Feb. 13. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Gates St., 1700 block, Feb. 18. Rabbits were stolen from a residence.
North Kings Hwy., 6100 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 5800 block, Feb. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Feb. 13. Property was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, Feb. 18. Property was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, Feb. 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Feb. 14. A credit card was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Feb. 18. A generator was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Feb. 18. Tools were stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Feb. 18. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Feb. 14. An electronic device was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Russell Rd., 8200 block, Feb. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Russell Rd., 8200 block, Feb. 18. Wine was stolen from a business.
Sacramento Dr., 8700 block, Feb. 18. Beer was stolen from a business.
Whetstone Rd., 7000 block, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15. The homeowner found their garage door open and personal items missing from the home.
Bowman Towne Dr., 11900 block, Feb. 18. Cash was stolen from a location.
Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Feb. 18. Beer was stolen from a business.
Laurel Glade Ct., 12200 block, Feb. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.
Maple Ridge Rd., 11500 block, Feb. 20. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Market St., 11900 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Oracle Way, 1800 block, 5:58 p.m. Feb. 15. Trespassing.
Orchard Lane, 11400 block, Feb. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Saffold Way, 11100 block, Feb. 13. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, Feb. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Feb. 14. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Town Center Pkwy., 1800 block, Feb. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Saffold Way, 11000 block, Feb. 13. A 2014 Hyundai Sonata.
Jonathan Mitchell Rd., 5700 block, Feb. 18. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Lewis Woods Ct., 4700 block, Feb. 20. A gift was stolen from a vehicle.
Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, Feb. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.
Westfields Blvd., 5000 block, Feb. 18. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Golden Oak Rd., 14500 block, Feb. 18. A 2015 Chrysler 200.
Blarney Stone Dr., 9000 block, Feb. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.
Bubbling Brook Cir., 7900 block, 4:05 a.m. Feb. 16. The homeowner returned home to find a broken door and their home in disarray and personal items taken.
Hooes Rd., 8500 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 13. Homeowners located a glass door broken. Personal items were taken from the home.
New Guinea Rd., 10300 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Windward Dr., 6100 block, Feb. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 2:35 a.m. Feb. 16. A man became irate and combative when police officers took him into custody. A Fairfax man was arrested and charged.
Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, 11:53 p.m. Feb. 14. A man assaulted police after an arrest. A Reston man was arrested and charged.
Main St., 9600 block, 3:43 p.m. Feb. 12. An assault was reported. A Fairfax man was arrested and charged.
Layton Hall and University drives, Feb. 17. Police responded to a report of a man brandishing a firearm. A Fairfax man was arrested and charged.
Fairchester Dr., 10800 block, 2:53 a.m. Feb. 22. Two males left a store without paying for merchandise.
Fairfax Blvd., 10700 block, 1:13 p.m. Feb. 14. A wallet was stolen from a purse at a restaurant.
Virginia St., 4100 block, 10:23 a.m. Feb. 20. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Broad St. W., 900 block, 7:48 a.m. Feb. 15. A construction site was entered.
Hillwood Ave., 200 block, 9-11 p.m. Feb. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 7100 block, 10:25 a.m. Feb. 14. Clothing was stolen from a gym locker.
Broad St. E., 1000 block, 9:36 a.m. Feb. 13. Two gray pickup trucks, a silver pickup truck and a black pickup truck were stolen from a dealership.
Broad St. W., 900 block, 9:41 a.m. Feb. 15. A stairwell wall was damaged by punching a hole.
Clearwater Ct., 600 block, 10:19 p.m. Feb. 11. Assault reported.
Dakota Dr., 500 block, 4:46 p.m. Feb. 11. Assault reported.
Elden St., 1000 block, 4:02 p.m. Feb. 11. Assault reported.
Park Ave., 900 block, 10:03 p.m. Feb. 14. Assault reported.
Trevino Lane, 1000 block, 1:12 a.m. Feb. 11. Harassing or obscene phone calls.
Clearwater Ct., 600 block, 11:01 p.m. Feb. 12.
Elden St., 400 block, 3:53 p.m. Feb. 17.
Elden St., 1200 block, 11:39 a.m. Feb. 17. Trespassing.
Elden St., 1200 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 3:45 p.m. Feb. 11. Graffiti.
Highcourt Lane, 2100 block, 11:23 a.m. Feb. 14. Destruction of property.
Locust St. SE, 9:18 p.m. Feb. 15. Two men fought. A 47-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.
Park St. NE, 100 block, 11:11 p.m. Feb. 16. Two men fought.
Church St. NW, 3 p.m. Feb. 12. A female left a restaurant without paying her bill.
Glyndon St. NE, 500 block, 1:20 p.m. Feb. 15. Police responding to a residential alarm found an open door. Nothing was reported missing.
Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 1:07 p.m. Feb. 13. Trespassing was reported.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 1:30-1:48 p.m. Feb. 14. Two men left a store without paying for grocery items in a cart. When an employee confronted them, they left the cart and fled the scene.
Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 4:45 a.m. Feb. 16. Police found two men sleeping in a restaurant. Both of them left but one of them returned. A 39-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 13. A cellphone was stolen.
Orchard St. NW, 400 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 18 to 8 a.m. Feb. 19. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Orchard St. NW, 400 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 18 to 4 p.m. Feb. 19. Two vehicles were tampered with.
Tapawingo Rd. SW, 100 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 8 to 9 a.m. Feb. 9. A vehicle tire was damaged.