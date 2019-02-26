Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blake Lane, 9500 block, Feb. 14. Beer was stolen from a business.

Blueberry Lane, 13200 block, Feb. 18. A package was stolen from a residence.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 12900 block, Feb. 18. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Jermantown Rd., 3200 block, Feb. 18. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Pinehurst Greens Ct., 12000 block, 7:09 a.m. Feb. 17. A 59-year-old Fairfax man was found inside of a home and arrested for unlawful entry.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 5700 block, Feb. 13. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Backlick Rd., 6600 block, Feb. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Braddock Rd., 6800 block, 5:44 a.m. Feb. 13. Unlawful entry, destruction of property.

Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Brookfield Plaza, 7000 block, Feb. 18. Cash was stolen from a business.

Commerce St., 6700 block, Feb. 18. A cellphone, wallet and clothing were stolen from a vehicle.

Commerce St., 7200 block, Feb. 14. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Crown Royal Dr. and High Meadow Rd., Feb. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfield Woods Ct., 7600 block, 1:34 p.m. Feb. 16. Trespassing.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 20. Jewelry was stolen from a location.

Frontier Dr., 6500 block, Feb. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Gilpin Dr., 5200 block, Feb. 20. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Feb. 20. A credit card was stolen from a business.

Hagel Cir., 9500 block, Feb. 13. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Industrial Dr., 5500 block, Feb. 18. Headlights were stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Feb. 14. Headphones were stolen from a business.

Leestone St., 7000 block, Feb. 20. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 10100 block, Feb. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Rose Hill Dr., 6000 block, Feb. 20. Cash was stolen from a location.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, Feb. 13. A purse was stolen from a location.

Schurtz St., 6600 block, 11:33 p.m. Feb. 15. A homeowner found a man standing in his kitchen. He ran out the door when confronted. Personal items were missing from the home.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Feb. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Feb. 20. A key was stolen from a location.

Springfield Blvd., 6800 block, Feb. 13. Cash was stolen from a location.

Springfield Blvd., 6800 block, Feb. 18. Luggage was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Cardinal Woods Ct., 6700 block, Feb. 18. A 2006 Toyota Sienna van.

Mason District

ASSAULT

Lily Dhu Lane and Walter Woods Dr., 10:02 p.m. Feb. 19. Assault on law enforcement.

ROBBERY

Wilson Blvd., 6200 block, 11:10 a.m. Feb. 20. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6800 block, Feb. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Backlick Rd., 4300 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Century Ct., 4100 block, Feb. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Charles St., 3400 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frenchmens Dr., 6400 block, Feb. 13. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Jupiter Hill Cir. and Pinecrest Vista Dr., Feb. 18. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Feb. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Marc Dr., 7500 block, Feb. 20. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Seminole Ave., 4800 block, Feb. 20. Clothing, medication and a backpack were stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wadsworth Ct., 4200 block, Feb. 18. A printer was stolen from a residence.

Willston Dr., 6100 block, Feb. 20. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Cathcart Rd., 6500 block, Feb. 20. A 2003 Toyota Highlander.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Claymore Ct., 6600 block, Feb. 14. A package was stolen from a residence.

Colshire Dr., 7500 block, Feb. 20. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Dryden Dr., 6500 block, Feb. 18. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Edgar Ct., 2000 block, Feb. 18. Headphones were stolen from a location.

Galleria, 1700 block, Feb. 13. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Gallows Rd., 2200 block, Feb. 18. Beer was stolen from a business.

Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, 9:40 a.m. Feb. 15. A tenant returned home to find their apartment in disarray. Personal items were taken.

Kirby Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 13. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Feb. 13. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Feb. 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 7400 block, 9:14 a.m. Feb. 14. Trespassing.

Leesburg Pike, 7800 block, Feb. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Gallows Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 18. Wine was stolen from a business.

Redmond Dr., 6800 block, Feb. 13. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, Feb. 14. A 2011 Mazda 2.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERIES

Holly Hill Rd., 3400 block, 10:22 p.m. Feb. 20. Robbery reported.

Keeler St., 8100 block, 9:52 p.m. Feb. 15. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avery Park Ct., 7900 block, Feb. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Brown Ct., 8100 block, Feb. 20. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Edgehill Ct., 5900 block, Feb. 13. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Gates St., 1700 block, Feb. 18. Rabbits were stolen from a residence.

North Kings Hwy., 6100 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 5800 block, Feb. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Feb. 13. Property was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, Feb. 18. Property was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, Feb. 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Feb. 14. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Feb. 18. A generator was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Feb. 18. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Feb. 18. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Feb. 14. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Feb. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Feb. 18. Wine was stolen from a business.

Sacramento Dr., 8700 block, Feb. 18. Beer was stolen from a business.

Whetstone Rd., 7000 block, 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15. The homeowner found their garage door open and personal items missing from the home.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bowman Towne Dr., 11900 block, Feb. 18. Cash was stolen from a location.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Feb. 18. Beer was stolen from a business.

Laurel Glade Ct., 12200 block, Feb. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.

Maple Ridge Rd., 11500 block, Feb. 20. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Market St., 11900 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Oracle Way, 1800 block, 5:58 p.m. Feb. 15. Trespassing.

Orchard Lane, 11400 block, Feb. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Saffold Way, 11100 block, Feb. 13. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, Feb. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Feb. 14. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Town Center Pkwy., 1800 block, Feb. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Saffold Way, 11000 block, Feb. 13. A 2014 Hyundai Sonata.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Jonathan Mitchell Rd., 5700 block, Feb. 18. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Lewis Woods Ct., 4700 block, Feb. 20. A gift was stolen from a vehicle.

Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, Feb. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.

Westfields Blvd., 5000 block, Feb. 18. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Golden Oak Rd., 14500 block, Feb. 18. A 2015 Chrysler 200.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blarney Stone Dr., 9000 block, Feb. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.

Bubbling Brook Cir., 7900 block, 4:05 a.m. Feb. 16. The homeowner returned home to find a broken door and their home in disarray and personal items taken.

Hooes Rd., 8500 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 13. Homeowners located a glass door broken. Personal items were taken from the home.

New Guinea Rd., 10300 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Windward Dr., 6100 block, Feb. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULTS

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 2:35 a.m. Feb. 16. A man became irate and combative when police officers took him into custody. A Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, 11:53 p.m. Feb. 14. A man assaulted police after an arrest. A Reston man was arrested and charged.

Main St., 9600 block, 3:43 p.m. Feb. 12. An assault was reported. A Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

BRANDISHING

Layton Hall and University drives, Feb. 17. Police responded to a report of a man brandishing a firearm. A Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairchester Dr., 10800 block, 2:53 a.m. Feb. 22. Two males left a store without paying for merchandise.

Fairfax Blvd., 10700 block, 1:13 p.m. Feb. 14. A wallet was stolen from a purse at a restaurant.

Virginia St., 4100 block, 10:23 a.m. Feb. 20. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 900 block, 7:48 a.m. Feb. 15. A construction site was entered.

Hillwood Ave., 200 block, 9-11 p.m. Feb. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 7100 block, 10:25 a.m. Feb. 14. Clothing was stolen from a gym locker.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Broad St. E., 1000 block, 9:36 a.m. Feb. 13. Two gray pickup trucks, a silver pickup truck and a black pickup truck were stolen from a dealership.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 900 block, 9:41 a.m. Feb. 15. A stairwell wall was damaged by punching a hole.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Clearwater Ct., 600 block, 10:19 p.m. Feb. 11. Assault reported.

Dakota Dr., 500 block, 4:46 p.m. Feb. 11. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1000 block, 4:02 p.m. Feb. 11. Assault reported.

Park Ave., 900 block, 10:03 p.m. Feb. 14. Assault reported.

Trevino Lane, 1000 block, 1:12 a.m. Feb. 11. Harassing or obscene phone calls.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clearwater Ct., 600 block, 11:01 p.m. Feb. 12.

Elden St., 400 block, 3:53 p.m. Feb. 17.

Elden St., 1200 block, 11:39 a.m. Feb. 17. Trespassing.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Elden St., 1200 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 16. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 3:45 p.m. Feb. 11. Graffiti.

Highcourt Lane, 2100 block, 11:23 a.m. Feb. 14. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Locust St. SE, 9:18 p.m. Feb. 15. Two men fought. A 47-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.

Park St. NE, 100 block, 11:11 p.m. Feb. 16. Two men fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Church St. NW, 3 p.m. Feb. 12. A female left a restaurant without paying her bill.

Glyndon St. NE, 500 block, 1:20 p.m. Feb. 15. Police responding to a residential alarm found an open door. Nothing was reported missing.

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 1:07 p.m. Feb. 13. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 1:30-1:48 p.m. Feb. 14. Two men left a store without paying for grocery items in a cart. When an employee confronted them, they left the cart and fled the scene.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 4:45 a.m. Feb. 16. Police found two men sleeping in a restaurant. Both of them left but one of them returned. A 39-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 13. A cellphone was stolen.

Orchard St. NW, 400 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 18 to 8 a.m. Feb. 19. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Orchard St. NW, 400 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 18 to 4 p.m. Feb. 19. Two vehicles were tampered with.

Tapawingo Rd. SW, 100 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 8 to 9 a.m. Feb. 9. A vehicle tire was damaged.