Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dunhill Dr., 13000 block, Feb. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Feb. 21. A jacket was stolen from a location.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 10600 block, Feb. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, Feb. 21. A purse was stolen from a location.

Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, Feb. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Cinnamon Ct., 6100 block, Feb. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Coverdale Way, 5900 block, Feb. 26. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Dunwich Way, 6600 block, 2:06 a.m. Feb. 21. Officers responded to a residential burglary alarm. A 22-year-old Alexandria man was arrested for burglary and resisting arrest.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Feb. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Feb. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Goldenrod Ct., 6000 block, Feb. 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Grovedale Dr., 6300 block, Feb. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Heather Ridge Ct., 9200 block, 2:02 p.m. Feb. 22. Trespassing.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Feb. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Metropolitan Center Dr., 6700 block, Feb. 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, Feb. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Feb. 24. A debit card was stolen from a location.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Woodside Lane, 7500 block, Feb. 24. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Mason District

ASSAULT

Little River Tpke., 7600 block, 10:08 p.m. Feb. 25. Assault on law enforcement.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Feb. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, Feb. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Feb. 25. A package was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Feb. 26. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Feb. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Feb. 24. Beer was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, Feb. 24. A purse was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpke., 6500 block, Feb. 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpke., 6500 block, Feb. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpke., 7200 block, Feb. 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Markham St., 4200 block, Feb. 24. A tip was stolen from a business.

Medford Dr., 4100 block, 8:59 p.m. Feb. 23. The tenant returned home to find their apartment in disarray. Personal items were taken from the location.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Feb. 24. Beer was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Feb. 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Travis Pkwy., 4000 block, Feb. 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 2800 block, Feb. 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Balls Hill Rd., 900 block, Feb. 26. A laptop was stolen from a school.

Bobbyber Dr. and Madron Lane, Feb. 24. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Feb. 24. A purse was stolen from a location.

District Ave., 2900 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Great Falls St., 1800 block, Feb. 25. Property was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 8400 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 7700 block, Feb. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Meridian St., 2300 block, Feb. 24. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Monticello Dr., 3000 block, Feb. 24. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Feb. 21. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Feb. 24. Detergent was stolen from a business.

Old Courthouse Rd., 8400 block, Feb. 24. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Saintsbury Dr., 9500 block, Feb. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, Feb. 24. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Woodsong Ct., 6400 block, Feb. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Claves Ct., 1400 block, Feb. 24. A 2019 Toyota Corolla.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERIES

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, 10:27 a.m. Feb. 22. Robbery reported.

Buckman Rd., 4200 block, 11:08 p.m. Feb. 25. Robbery reported.

Keeler St., 8200 block, Feb. 26. Robbery reported.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashboro Dr., 8000 block, Feb. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Brown Ct., 8100 block, Feb. 24. Guns were stolen from a residence.

Elba Ct., 2400 block, Feb. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Fordson Rd., 8000 block, Feb. 24. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Furman Lane, 3000 block, Feb. 21. A purse was stolen from a location.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Feb. 26. A watch was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, Feb. 24. Sodas were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Feb. 24. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Feb. 24. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, Feb. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Riverside Rd., 8400 block, Feb. 21. Property was stolen from a school.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Feb. 24. A purse was stolen from a location.

Southgate Dr., 3100 block, Feb. 24. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Georgetown Pike, 9800 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Georgetown Pike and Olde Georgetown Ct., Feb. 24. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Hunter Gate Way, 10800 block, Feb. 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Lake Fairfax Dr., 1400 block, Feb. 24. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Michael Faraday Dr., 1800 block, Feb. 24. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Northgate Sq., 1500 block, Feb. 25. A package was stolen from a residence.

Starboard Dr., 12000 block, Feb. 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Feb. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chapel Rd., 11200 block, Feb. 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Deerwatch Dr., 4600 block, Feb. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13600 block, Feb. 24. Wallets were stolen from a location.

Pennsboro Dr., 13000 block, 5:35 p.m. Feb. 23. The homeowner found their basement door open and personal items missing from the home.

Summer Pond Dr., 6200 block, Feb. 21. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Verona Lane, 14000 block, Feb. 26. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Applecross Lane, 8900 block, Feb. 24. Property was stolen from a residence.

Carta Way, 2300 block, Feb. 25. Property was stolen from a location.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Feb. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

New Guinea Rd., 10300 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Roberts Rd., 4700 block, Feb. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Shiplett Blvd., 6400 block, Feb. 26. Cash was stolen from a business.

Veranda Dr., 5900 block, Feb. 24. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Windward Dr., 6100 block, Feb. 21. A passport was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULTS

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 2:35 a.m. Feb. 16. A Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, 11:53 p.m. Feb. 14. A man assaulted police after an arrest. A Reston man was arrested and charged.

Main St., 9600 block, 3:43 p.m. Feb. 12. An assault was reported. A Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

BRANDISHING

Layton Hall and University drives, Feb. 17. Police responded to a report of a man brandishing a firearm. A Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairchester Dr., 10800 block, 2:53 a.m. Feb. 22. Two males left a convenience store without paying for merchandise.

Fairfax Blvd., 10700 block, 1:13 p.m. Feb. 14. A wallet was stolen from a purse at a restaurant.

Fairfax Blvd., 10800 block, 3:03 p.m. Feb. 24. A woman of no fixed address was arrested at a carwash and detailing business and charged with larceny and obstruction of justice.

Virginia St., 4100 block, 10:23 a.m. Feb. 20. A delivered package was stolen from the front porch of a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cavalier Ct., 111000 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 24 to 8 a.m. Feb. 25. A 2015 black Nissan Sentra was stolen from a parking lot.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Hillwood Ave., 100 block, 1:24 p.m. Feb. 21. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 100 block, 2:07 p.m. Feb. 22. A man look merchandise from a store and left without paying.

Broad St. W., 500 block, 9:45 to 11 a.m. Purses and wallets were stolen from a studio. An arrest was made and items were recovered.

Leesburg Pike, 7100 block, 12-12:30 p.m. Feb. 14. Cash was stolen from gym lockers.

Washington St. N., 500 block, 8-11 a.m. Feb. 20. A wallet was stolen from an office.

VANDALISM

Oak St. N., 2300 block, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Property was damaged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Herndon Pkwy., 600 block, 8 a.m. Feb. 23. Assault reported.

Patrick Lane, 400 block, 6:08 a.m. Feb. 19. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Elden St., 1100 block, 7:43 p.m. Feb. 18. A person was robbed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 1000 block, 1:15 p.m. Feb. 23. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1000 block, 1:55 p.m. Feb. 23. Trespassing.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 19. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 6:44 a.m. Feb. 20. From vehicle.

Lions Pride Dr., 700 block, 8:39 a.m. Feb. 19. Tampering with a vehicle.

Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 6:23 a.m. Feb. 18. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Knight Lane, 1000 block, 11:17 p.m. Feb. 19. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Bond St., 1200 block, 9:40 p.m. Feb. 21. Destruction of property.

Cavendish St., 400 block, 12:21 p.m. Feb. 23. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 2:20 p.m. Feb. 25. A citizen in a grocery store parking lot reported his vehicle had been damaged by a shopping cart.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Church St. NW, 3 p.m. Feb. 12. A woman left a restaurant without paying her bill.

Glyndon St. NE, 500 block, 1:20 p.m. Feb. 15. Police responding to a residential alarm found an open door. Nothing was reported missing.

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 1:07 p.m. Feb. 13. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 1:30-1:48 p.m. Feb. 14. Two men left a store without paying for grocery items in a cart. When an employee confronted them, they left the cart and fled.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 9:35 p.m. Feb. 24. A man and a female accomplice entered a pharmacy, took multiple items, and left without paying for the merchandise.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 13. A cellphone was stolen.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 4:45 a.m. Feb. 16. Police found two men sleeping in a restaurant. One of them left but the other man returned. A 39-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Mill St. NE, 300 block, 3:35 p.m. Feb. 7 to 10:33 a.m. Feb. 25. A customer failed to return a rented sewer snake to a business. The property was returned after a police report was filed.

Orchard St. NW, 400 block, 7 p.m. Feb. 18 to 8 a.m. Feb. 19. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

FRAUD

Center St. S., 100 block, 9:13 a.m. Feb. 22 11:43 a.m. Feb. 25. An unknown person entered Vienna Town Hall claiming to be a town employee. The person submitted a fraudulent request to the Town Finance Department for payroll to be direct deposited into a fake account.