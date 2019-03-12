Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avonmore Dr., 13000 block, Feb. 27. 3:15 p.m. Two men were seen by the homeowner smashing a glass door with a gun and attempting to open it. The homeowner screamed and the two men ran away on foot.

Avonmore Dr., 13500 block, March 7. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2900 block, March 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, March 5. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Forest Hill Dr., 4300 block, March 3. Cigarettes and a cellphone were stolen from a residence.

Green Duck Lane, 4800 block, Feb. 28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, March 7. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, March 3. Cash was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Dulles Station Blvd., 2300 block, March 3. A 2018 Dodge Challenger.

Pheasant Ridge Rd., 5100 block, March 4. Lawn equipment from a residence.

Franconia District

ROBBERY

Covent Woods Ct., 7400 block, 11:30 p.m. March 6. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6600 block, March 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, March 3. Coffee was stolen from a business.

Brandon Ave., 6200 block, March 3. Glasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Castlefin Way, 6400 block, March 6. A document was stolen from a vehicle.

Celtic Dr., 4900 block, March 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Commerce St., 7200 block, March 5. 8:04 p.m. A man opened the door of a homeowner’s apartment and removed several items.

Franconia Rd., 6000 block, March 6. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 28. Property was stolen from a residence.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, March 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6500 block, Feb. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Hechinger Dr., 6900 block, March 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kelsey Point Cir., 6500 block, March 6. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, March 3. A purse was stolen from a location.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Feb. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lorton Market St., 9400 block, March 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 7200 block, Feb. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Poplar Dr., 4800 block, March 5. Tools were stolen from a location.

Ravensworth Rd., 4300 block, Feb. 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Rock Island Rd., 6600 block, Feb. 28. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, March 5. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, March 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, March 3. Jewelry was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6600 block, March 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6600 block, March 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6700 block, Feb. 27. A watch was stolen from a location.

Thornwood Dr., 6200 block, Feb. 27. Documents and keys were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Oakwood Rd., 5400 block, March 7. A 2010 Ford Econoline E-450.

Richmond Hwy., 9500 block, March 4. A 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan.

Wayles St., 6200 block, March 3. A 2014 Subaru Crosstrek XV.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Lachine Lane, 6200 block, March 2. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, March 3. A guitar was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, March 5. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Arlington Blvd., 8400 block, Feb. 27. Property was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, March 6. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, March 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, March 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 3400 block, 12:11 p.m. March 4. A homeowner heard someone calling out inside of their home. A man was found inside of the home and he walked away after asking for directions. A 59-year-old Annandale man was arrested for entering the property of another for the purpose of damaging it.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, March 5. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, March 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, March 6. Beer was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, March 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, March 7. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Pennell St., 8400 block, March 6. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 3. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Feb. 28. A stroller was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, March 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Thompson Rd., 8300 block, March 6. A watch was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Malibu Cir., 3600 block, March 5. A 2011 Toyota Camry.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, March 3. Credit cards and driver’s license were stolen from a location.

Barrick St., 9100 block, March 3. Keys were stolen from a residence.

Broad St., 8400 block, March 5. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, March 7. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 5. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 7. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Cherri Dr., 1800 block, March 4. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, March 3. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

District Ave., 2900 block, March 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Fleetwood Rd., 6800 block, March 3. Keys were stolen from a location.

Gallows Rd., 2700 block, March 6. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Great Falls St., 1800 block, March 3. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 8400 block, March 6. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Madrillon Oaks Ct., 8100 block, March 7. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Marquette St., 8500 block, March 3. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Old Dominion Dr., 6200 block, March 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Snead Lane, 7800 block, March 6. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Westbranch Dr., 1500 block, March 6. Wheels and tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Westpark Dr., 8000 block, March 3. Keys were stolen from a location.

Westpark Dr., 8200 block, Feb. 28. Property was stolen from a residence.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERIES

Buckman Rd., 4200 block, 10:08 p.m. March 2. Robbery reported.

Fairhaven Ave., 2800 block, 5:41 p.m. March 4. Attempted robbery.

Pembrook Village Dr., 4300 block, 11:05 p.m. March 4. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, March 3. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Beacon Hill Rd., 2800 block, Feb. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Bradgate Rd., 8700 block, March 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Feb. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gibbs St., 3900 block, March 2. 5:45 p.m. Homeowners found their kitchen window open and personal items missing from the home.

Huntley Meadows Lane, 3700 block, March 3. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5900 block, Feb. 28. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Neptune Dr., 4300 block, Feb. 28. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Old Richmond Hwy., 1800 block, Feb. 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, Feb. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, March 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, March 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, March 7. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, March 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Feb. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 7. A bag was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 5. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8100 block, March 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, March 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, March 4. A purse was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, March 7. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Tis Well Dr., 8100 block, March 4. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Windbreak Dr., 2500 block, March 4. A package was stolen from a residence.

Woodhue Pl., 3900 block, Feb. 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, Feb. 28. A 1999 Mercedes-Benz.

Monticello Rd., 6000 block, March 3. A 1999 Chevrolet Express 3500 van.

Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, Feb. 27. A 2008 Subaru Legacy.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, March 7. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Centreville Rd., 2500 block, March 7. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Colts Neck Rd., 2200 block, March 5. A bag was stolen from a residence.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, March 3. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lamplighter Way, 1200 block, March 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

North Point Village Ctr., 1400 block, March 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

North Shore Dr., 11600 block, March 6. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Walker Lk., 10100 block, March 7. Pistols were stolen from a residence.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, March 7. Beer was stolen from a business.

Wynhurst Lane, 1400 block, 6:06 p.m. Feb. 28. A homeowner heard a noise coming from the back of their home. Three unknown males were found standing in the home and ran away after being startled by the homeowner. No property was taken.

VEHICLE THEFT

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, March 4. A 2016 Ford Explorer.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baton Rouge Ct., 13900 block, March 6. A jacket was stolen from a residence.

Braddock Springs Rd., 13800 block, Feb. 27. Documents were stolen from a residence.

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, Feb. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Deerwatch Dr., 4600 block, 4:24 p.m. March 4. A homeowner found their back door open and personal items missing from the home.

Field Flower Trail, 6300 block, March 4. Money was stolen from a residence.

Rocky Way Ct., 6100 block, March 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Saint Germain Dr., 14500 block, March 6. Keys were stolen from a residence.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4700 block, March 5. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Sweetwater Lane, 14200 block, March 6. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Wood Rock Way, 14100 block, March 6. Medication was stolen from a vehicle.

Woodmere Ct., 14400 block, March 7. A ladder was stolen from a residence.

West Springfield District

ROBBERY

Bardu Ave., 6200 block, 3:11 a.m. March 4. Robbery reported.

WEAPON

Dulciana Ct., 8000 block, Feb. 27. Brandishing a firearm.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 4300 block, March 3. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Braddock Rd., 10600 block, March 3. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, Feb. 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Canterberry Rd., 10600 block, March 5. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Conservation Way, 9100 block, Feb. 28. Property was stolen from a residence.

Sanderling Way, 8300 block, March 3. A package was stolen from a residence.

Todman Landing Ct., 10400 block, Feb. 27. Keys and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

HIT AND RUN

Warwick Ave., 10700 block, 5:27 p.m. March 4. A female hit a fence with a vehicle and left the scene. Police located the vehicle near the 10700 block of Scott Drive parked in the middle of the street, and a Fairfax woman was charged with felony DUI third or subsequent offense and hit and run.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Fairfax Blvd., 9800 block, 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by force outside a fitness facility.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Gordon Rd., 200 block, 8:37 p.m. March 3. An assault was reported.

VANDALISM

Park Ave., 100 block, 8:15 p.m. Feb. 26. to 11 a.m. Feb. 27. A business door was damaged.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 8 p.m. Feb. 24 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 25. A vehicle door was damaged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Autumn Breeze Ct., 800 block, 10:59 p.m. Feb. 25. Assault reported.

Elden St., 700 block, 12:49 a.m. March 3. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1100 block, 11:29 p.m. Feb. 26. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 1000 block, 2:07 a.m. March 1. Commercial.

Ferndale Ave., 900 block, 11:52 a.m. March 1. Trespassing.

VANDALISM

Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 1:08 p.m. Feb. 26. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

FRAUD

Tapawingo Rd., SW, 300 block, 12:01 a.m. Feb. 25 to 11:59 p.m. Feb. 27. An unknown person used a man’s personal information on numerous applications for various accounts.

HIT AND RUN

Patrick St. SW, 300 block, 3:13 p.m. March 3. An unknown driver hit a vehicle that was legally parked on the road. The driver fled.

ARREST

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 5:26 p.m. March 1. A 27-year-old Herndon man was arrested during a traffic stop when the officer discovered the man’s license had been revoked in Virginia. He was charged with driving on a revoked license.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Glyndon St. NE, 300 block, 8:54 p.m. March 2. A snack bar was entered by force at a park. Nothing was reported missing.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 25. A man and woman entered a grocery store, concealed several cases of Oil of Olay and left without paying for the merchandise.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 4:28 p.m. Feb. 28. A woman in a grocery store hid several cans of crab meat on her person and left without paying for it.