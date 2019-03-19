Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beacon Grove Cir., 4400 block, March 12. A package was stolen from a residence.

Caisson Rd., 12000 block, March 13. A lawn mower was stolen from a shed.

Hampton Forest Way, 5000 block, March 13. Keys and personal items were stolen from a location.

James Swart Circle, 11200 block, March 12. Keys, wallet and cash were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12400 block, March 11. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, March 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Peach Leaf Pl., 13100 block, March 11. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Sweet Mint Dr., 9800 block, March 11. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, March 13. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, March 13. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12000 block, March 13. A 2014 Kia Optima.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Franconia Rd., 6000 block, March 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, March 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, March 12. An emblem was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, March 10. Tools were stolen from a business.

Gildar St., 6500 block, March 11. Property was stolen from a residence.

Grovedale Dr., 6300 block, March 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Village Pkwy., 5900 block, March 12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Larochelle Ct., 5300 block, March 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Larpin Lane, 5700 block, March 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, March 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mary Beth Way, 7700 block, March 11. A jacket was stolen from a location.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 7000 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Spring Garden Dr., 7000 block, March 10. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6600 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Terminal Rd., 8400 block, March 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Mason District

ROBBERIES

Argyle Dr., 6000 block, 9:13 p.m. March 8. Attempted robbery.

Crane Dr., 3000 block, 10:58 p.m. March 9. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6700 block, March 11. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, March 10. Medication was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, March 13. Property was stolen from a person.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, March 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5700 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, March 12. Tools were stolen from a business.

Parkwood Ct., 7200 block, March 12. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6000 block, March 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 10. Property was stolen from a location.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, March 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1000 block, March 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 10. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 10. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, March 10. Electronics were stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 1900 block, March 12. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Glass Aly., 8000 block, March 13. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Great Falls St., 1500 block, March 11. Cash was stolen from a business.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, March 11. A key was stolen from a location.

International Dr., 2000 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, March 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Courthouse Rd., 8400 block, March 10. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, March 10. A jacket was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, March 13. Jeans were stolen from a business.

Tysons One Cor., 7900 block, March 13. Food was stolen from a business.

Westwood Park Lane, 7400 block, March 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Redmond Dr., 6800 block, March 11. A 2018 Toyota RAV4.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cherry Valley Lane, 8400 block, 6:39 p.m. March 8. Homeowners found their basement window broken and personal items missing from the home.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, March 12. Headphones were stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, March 13. Beer was stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, March 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, March 12. Keys were stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, March 12. Keys were stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Admirals Hill Ct., 1600 block, 9:13 p.m. March 13. A homeowner returned home to find a rear door broken and personal items taken from the house.

Colts Neck Rd., 2200 block, March 10. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Fantasia Dr., 12800 block, March 10. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Greywing Sq., 12000 block, March 10. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Commons Way, 11400 block, March 10. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Mill Run Dr., 9700 block, 5:12 p.m. March 10. Unlawful entry, destruction of property.

North Point Village Ctr., 1400 block, March 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Reston Ave., 1200 block, March 10. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, March 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

White Cornus Lane, 2200 block, March 10. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

Winterthur Lane, 11900 block, March 10. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Pavilion Club Way, 1300 block, March 12. A 2009 Nissan Murano.

Vantage Hill Rd., 1100 block, March 13. A 2008 Ford Expedition.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Archlaw Dr., 7200 block, March 11. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Basingstoke Loop., 14700 block, March 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Braniff Cir., 14500 block, March 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 14000 block, March 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lotus Lane, 14000 block, March 10. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Monument Dr., 11000 block, March 13. A gift was stolen from a business.

Spence Pl., 6300 block, March 10. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Union Mill Rd., 5700 block, March 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Waterflow Pl., 13000 block, 6:45 p.m. March 11. Homeowners returned home to find a broken window and personal items taken from their home.

Westone Plaza, 4900 block, March 12. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burke Commons Rd., 5900 block, March 10. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Burke Rd., 9500 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Dunleigh Glen Lane, 5200 block, March 10. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Elizabeth Blvd., 8300 block, March 11. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Gambrill Ct., 7900 block, March 13. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, March 10. A purse was stolen from a location.

New Guinea Rd., 10300 block, March 10. A purse was stolen from a location.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8300 block, March 12. A purse was stolen from a location.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, March 13. A personal item was stolen from a person.

VEHICLE THEFT

Gavelwood Ct., 9000 block, March 10. A 2007 Toyota Avalon.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Chain Bridge Rd. and Fairfax Blvd., 12:19 p.m. March 12. A New Carrolton man, 30, was in his vehicle when a vehicle behind him struck his automobile. The New Carrolton man exited his vehicle, approached the at-fault driver, and struck him in the head. The New Carrolton man was arrested and charged with assault and battery.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

West Dr., 10700 block, 4-5 p.m. March 9. A package delivered to an apartment was stolen from a front door step.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 7 p.m. March 11 to 7:30 a.m. March 12. A person punctured a tire on a woman’s vehicle at an apartment complex.

Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, 7:54 p.m. March 12. A person reported that sometime between March 3-4, someone poured sugar inside the gas tank of their vehicle at an apartment complex.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Virginia Ave. N., 100 block, 1:43 p.m. March 5. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Oak St. S., 100 block, Dec. 1 to March 4. Property was stolen from a residence.

Washington St. S., 400 block, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 4. Contents of a purse were removed.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. N., 200 block, Feb. 28 to March 6. Fixtures in a water and electrical room were tampered with.

Park Ave., 100 block, 5:58 p.m. March 4. Graffiti was painted on an electric box.

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, 8:30 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. March 4. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

Wordsworth Ct., 2100 block, 4:37 p.m. March 7. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 1000 block, 6:15 p.m. March 5. Trespassing.

Elden St., 1200 block, 5:33 p.m. March 10. Vehicle parts.

Locust St., 800 block, 10:49 a.m. March 5.

Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 5:16 p.m. March 5.

VANDALISM

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 10:01 a.m. March 5. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

DAMAGED PROPERTY

Tapawingo Rd. and Park St. SE, 7:45 p.m. March 8. A male driver nearly struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk who was walking a dog. The driver stopped to apologize, however, the pedestrian yelled and kicked his vehicle, causing damage.

ARREST

Gibson Cir. SW, 11:55 p.m. March 8. An argument escalated in a residence between a female juvenile and family members. During the altercation, the female punched holes in the walls. The female was taken to Fairfax Juvenile Intake and charged with destruction of property.

ANIMAL CASE

Tapawingo Rd. SE, 300 block, 6:15 p.m. March 11. A female was jogging on the sidewalk when she was bitten on the ankle by a dog that had escaped from his yard. The dog was placed on a 10-day quarantine.

VANDALISM

Ross Dr. SW, 1300 block, 7 a.m. March 11 to 7 a.m. March 12. Graffiti was reported in Southside Park.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cottage St. SW, 900 block, 11:02 a.m. March 14. Officers investigating a residential alarm found a door open. Nothing was reported missing.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 10-11 a.m. Feb. 25. A grocery store employee reported a man left the store without paying for several platters of shrimp.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 10-11 a.m. March 8. A grocery store employee reported a man left the store without paying for several bags of shrimp.