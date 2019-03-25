Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centreville Rd., 2900 block, March 17. A vacuum was stolen from a residence.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, March 20. Trimmers were stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, March 17. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11900 block, March 17. Diamonds were stolen from a business.

Green Moor Lane, 11400 block, March 18. A package was stolen from a residence.

Gunpowder Rd., 5100 block, March 19. Tools and equipment were stolen from a residence.

Hunters Branch Rd., 2900 block, March 20. Air bags were stolen from vehicles.

Launders St., 13400 block, March 19. A scarf was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, March 17. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 11700 block, March 14. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Sweet Mint Dr., 9800 block, March 18. Property was stolen from a residence.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, March 20. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Wild Olive Ct., 2500 block, March 17. A 2017 Chrysler C300.

Franconia District

ROBBERY

Oxpen Ct., 6800 block, 4:50 p.m. March 19. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beulah St., 7100 block, March 17. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Covent Wood Ct., 7400 block, March 17. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Farrington Ave., 6100 block, March 17. Checks were stolen from a vehicle.

Governors Hill Dr., 5800 block, March 16. 7:27 a.m. Homeowners noticed a window was broken overnight. Cash and electronics were missing.

King James Dr., 5900 block, March 19. Homeowners returned to find a rear door broken and personal items missing.

Kingstowne Ctr., 5800 block, March 18. A purse was stolen.

Loisdale Rd., 8100 block, March 17. A beer was stolen from a business.

Malone Ridge St., 5500 block, March 19. A package was stolen from a residence.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, March 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, March 17. Cash was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, March 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6600 block, March 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6300 block, March 18. A wallet was stolen.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, March 17. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Telegraph Square Dr., 7300 block, March 17. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Telegraph Rd., 6600 block, March 17. A wallet was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFT

Langton Dr., 5800 block, March 18. A 2016 Toyota 4Runner.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, March 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, March 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, March 17. A guitar was stolen from a business.

Barkley Dr., 3500 block, March 17. A blower was stolen from a residence.

Charles St., 3400 block, March 14. A wallet was stolen.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, March 17. A bicycle was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5800 block, March 17. Cash was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, March 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, March 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lafayette Park Dr., 6800 block, March 17. A passport was stolen from a residence.

Lakeside Village Dr., 7600 block, March 14. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Larstan Dr., 6100 block, March 17. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, March 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lincolnia Rd., 6300 block, March 14. A cellphone was stolen.

Little River Tpke., 6200 block, March 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpke., 6200 block, March 17. A wallet was stolen.

Little River Tpke., 6200 block, March 18. A cellphone was stolen.

Magnolia Ave., 3200 block, March 19. Lights and a tailgate were stolen from a vehicle.

Manitoba Dr., 4800 block, March 18. A weapon was stolen from a vehicle.

Munson Hill Rd., 6000 block, March 18. A package was stolen from a residence.

Seminary Rd., 5700 block, March 17. A cellphone was stolen.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, March 17. A purse was stolen.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, March 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sydenham St., 3200 block, March 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Woodburn Rd., 3300 block, March 17. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Glen Carlyn Rd., 3200 block, 3:56 p.m. March 14.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Addison St., 2300 block, March 17. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Arlington Blvd., 6500 block, March 17. A wallet was stolen from a church.

Balls Hill Rd., 900 block, March 18. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 14. A cellphone was stolen.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 17. Sunglasses were stolen.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 19. A credit card was stolen.

Georgetown Pike, 8800 block, March 17. Wallet, keys and cash stolen from vehicle.

Hartland Rd., 2800 block, March 17. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Hilltop Rd., 8300 block, March 18. Packages were stolen.

Hilltop Rd., 8400 block, March 18. Property was stolen.

International Dr., 2000 block, March 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Jones Branch Dr., 7900 block, March 17. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 8400 block, March 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, March 17. A wallet was stolen.

Leesburg Pike, 8600 block, March 19. A credit card was stolen.

Melrose Dr., 6800 block, March 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Merrilee Dr., 2700 block, March 17. A jacket was stolen.

Nutley St., 3000 block, March 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, March 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Pine Hill Rd., 1100 block, March 17. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Prosperity Ave., 2600 block, March 19. Property was stolen from a residence.

Snowbell Lane, 6500 block, March 14. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, March 18. Cash was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, March 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Barrick St., 9100 block, March 20. A 2000 Honda Civic CRX.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, March 19. A 2019 Kia Optima.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Audubon Ave., 7800 block, March 20. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, March 17. A jacket was stolen.

Florence Lane, 6000 block, March 15. 10:06 p.m. A window was broken and items were missing from the home.

Graves St., 8400 block, March 14. Passports were stolen.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, March 20. Checks were stolen from a residence.

Pelican Pl., 3300 block, March 14. A bicycle was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, March 19. A wallet was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, March 19. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7200 block, March 17. Property was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, March 17. A purse was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 14. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 17. Cash was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8400 block, March 17. A wallet was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, March 20. Property was stolen from a residence.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, March 20. Beer was stolen from a business.

Telegraph Rd., 5600 block, March 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tower Dr., 6500 block, March 19. A rifle was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, 3:49 a.m. March 19.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, March 17. Cash was stolen.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, March 19. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Eddyspark Dr., 12100 block, March 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Golf View Ct., 1800 block, March 19. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Heather Down Dr., 12000 block, March 17. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Jonathan Way, 1700 block, March 19. A book was stolen from a residence.

Old Reston Ave., 1800 block, March 14. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, March 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Washington Plaza, 11400 block, March 20. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chestnut Hollow Ct., 6000 block, March 19. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Castle Ct., 13900 block, March 17. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14400 block, March 17. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, March 17. Cash was stolen from a business.

Lafayette Center Dr., 4000 block, March 19. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13600 block, March 19. Property was stolen.

Newport Lane, 13800 block, March 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Saint Germain Dr., 14000 block, March 20. Liquor was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Chantilly Lace Ct., 4100 block, March 19. A 2007 Chevrolet Impala.

Stonecroft Center Ct., 14800 block, March 17. A 2019 Audi Q7.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, March 18. Jewelry was stolen from a business.

Burke Rd., 9400 block, March 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Burning Forest Ct., 8200 block, March 14. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Kanawha Ct., 8700 block, March 20. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, March 17. Keys and a wallet were stolen.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, March 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Port Royal Rd., 5300 block, March 17. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Springwood Meadow Lane, 8200 block, March 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Zanuck Ct., 7400 block, March 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

FRAUD

Tedrich Blvd., 3800 block, 11 a.m. March 20. A person claiming to be a debt collector from the Social Security Administration called an individual and tried to obtain personal information. The caller hung up when the individual asked to provide a report number for the debt collection.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St., 9600 block, 1:28 p.m. March 17. Five females entered a children’s apparel store, took large amounts of merchandise and ran out.

West Dr., 10700 block, 8:32 a.m. March 13. An individual reported a package had been stolen from the front doorstep 4 to 5 p.m. March 9.

Willard Way, 10300 block, 8:22 p.m. March 19. A male entered a store, took merchandise, and fled.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Washington St. S., 200 block, 5:27 p.m. March 11. A fight was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 100 block, 9:45 to 10:45 p.m. March 16. Property was stolen from a jacket.

Jefferson St. W., 200 block, 8:58 a.m. March 17. Two vehicles were entered.

Liberty Ave., 300 block, Feb. 17 to March 17. Power tools and hand tools were stolen from a residence.

Shirley St., 300 block, 6:29 p.m. March 11. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Pennsylvania Ave., 100 block, 2:02 p.m. March 14. Graffiti was found on an electrical box.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 11 p.m. March 15 to 2:30 a.m. March 16. A windshield was cracked.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Alabama Dr., 500 block, 9:18 p.m. March 16. Assault reported.

Center St., 600 block, 1:34 a.m. March 16. Assault reported.

Park Ave., 800 block, 2:48 a.m. March 17. Assault reported.

Saber Lane, 1000 block, 12:51 a.m. March 13. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 400 block, 4:04 p.m. March 14. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1200 block, 6 p.m. March 11. Trespassing.

Linden Ct., 300 block, 11:22 a.m. March 16.

Post Dr., 600 block, 2:05 p.m. March 11. Shoplifting.

Sundale Ct., 800 block, 9:32 a.m. March 14. Tampering with a vehicle.

Sunrise Ct., 1200 block, 8:15 a.m. March 14. From vehicle.

Sunrise Ct., 1200 block, 4 p.m. March 14. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Summerfield Dr., 1200 block, 7:59 p.m. March 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULT

Ware St. S.W., 800 block, 7:32 p.m. March 13 to 7:32 p.m. March 19. An employee at a group home assaulted one of the residents, causing a minor injury. An investigation is ongoing.

SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT

Church St. N.E., 100 block, 12:01 a.m. March 15 to 11:59 p.m. March 16. A person at a country store took a bucket into a closet and defecated in it.

FRAUD

Plum St. S.W., 800 block, 7:25 p.m. March 18. A resident received a fraudulent email from a person claiming to be a CIA employee. The email stated the resident would be arrested unless payment was provided through Bitcoin.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hunter Ct. S.W., 800 block, 11 p.m. March 16 to 9 a.m. March 17. Unknown person(s) entered an unlocked vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing was reported missing.

Maple Ave., 200 block, 2:03 p.m. March 16. Two women entered a discount retail store; one took merchandise and hid it on her person. An employee reported the woman, but did not pursue shoplifting charges. The women were told they would be charged with trespassing if they returned.

Moorefield Hill Grove S.W., 1000 block, 9 p.m. March 16 to 9:30 a.m. March 17. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.