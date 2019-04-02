Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 2900 block, March 27. A purse was stolen from a location.

Dixie Hill Rd., 4400 block, March 26. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Hunters Branch Rd., 2900 block, March 26. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, March 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 14000 block, March 26. A 2000 Ford Goldline F250.

Tallow Tree Pl., 3900 block, March 21. A 2008 Hyundai Elantra.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Park Rd., 7500 block, March 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Backlick Rd., 6600 block, March 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Brandon Ave., 6400 block, March 25. Credentials were stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, March 24. A package was stolen from a residence.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, March 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, March 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 7200 block, March 24. Beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, March 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, March 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, March 26. A bag was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, March 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Walker Lane, 6300 block, March 25. Cash was stolen from a location.

Walker Lane, 6500 block, March 26. Cash was stolen from a location.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Argyle Dr., 6000 block, March 25. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, March 27. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Crestview Dr., 8500 block, March 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairview Park Dr., 3100 block, March 25. Property was stolen from a business.

Hillcrest Pl., 6300 block, March 26. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Lakeside Village Dr., 7500 block, March 21. Property was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, March 26. Beer was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, March 27. Beer was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, March 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, March 27. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, March 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Parkwood Ct., 7300 block, March 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Pinewood Terr., 3800 block, March 21. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 26. Bags were stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, March 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Summers Lane, 5900 block, March 26. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Virginia St., 4900 block, March 26. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Whipple Ct., 3300 block, March 24. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Highland Lane, 3200 block, March 24. A 2007 Subaru Outback.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, March 24. Cash was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 14400 block, March 24. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, March 24. A driver’s license and wallet were stolen from a location.

Georgetown Pike, 6300 block, March 24. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Georgetown Pike, 6300 block, March 24. A wallet and driver’s license were stolen from a location.

International Dr., 2200 block, March 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

January Ct., 2700 block, March 24. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, March 24. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lincoln Way, 1500 block, March 25. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Middleboro Dr., 2800 block, March 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Norsham Lane, 7700 block, March 24. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Norsham Lane, 7700 block, March 24. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Norsham Lane, 7700 block, March 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Timber Lane, 7200 block, March 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, March 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Westbranch Dr., 1500 block, March 25. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Woodley Pl., 2600 block, March 24. Cash, credit cards and electronics were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Ballantrae Farm Dr., 1200 block, March 27. A 2016 Audi S7.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, March 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

East Lee Ave., 2800 block, March 25. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Elkin St., 1900 block, March 24. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Old Richmond Hwy., 1800 block, March 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, March 26. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, March 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, March 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, March 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 27. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, March 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8300 block, March 27. Documents were stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 8500 block, March 26. Property was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, March 21. Documents were stolen from a location.

Rollins Dr., 1900 block, March 24. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Tracey Ct., 6300 block, March 24. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Campus Commons Dr., 1800 block, March 27. A cable was stolen from a business.

Center Harbor Rd., 1100 block, March 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, March 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, March 26. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, March 27. An electronic was stolen from a business.

Centreville Rd., 2500 block, March 26. Merchandise was stolen from a location.

Farmside Pl., 9600 block, March 21. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Olde Tiverton Cir., 11500 block, March 25. A painting was stolen from a residence.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Basingstoke Loop., 14800 block, March 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Carrier Ct., 4400 block, March 24. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, March 24. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, March 21. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Conference Center Dr., 15000 block, March 26. Equipment was stolen from a business.

Hamlin Ct., 4100 block, March 26. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Louis Mill Dr., 15200 block, March 24. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Newbrook Dr., 14300 block, March 25. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Union Mill Rd., 6200 block, March 24. Equipment was stolen from a business.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 10600 block, March 27. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Charles Thompson Lane, 7900 block, March 24. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 12900 block, March 25. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Fleming Dr., 5000 block, March 26. Property was stolen from a business.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, March 24. Gloves were stolen from a location.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, March 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Powderbrook Lane, 8000 block, March 21. A package was stolen from a residence.

Rolling Rod, 6300 block, March 24. Cash was stolen from a business.

Shiplett Blvd., 6300 block, March 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Braddock Rd., 13300 block, 4:22 a.m. March 23.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 7600 block, 11 a.m. March 23.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St., 9600 block, 5:54 p.m. March 19. A wallet was stolen at a store.

Main St., 9600 block, 6:30 p.m. March 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

University Dr., 3900 block, 5:10 p.m. March 19. Items were stolen from a convenience store.

VANDALISM

Dunster Ct., 3200 block, 12:24 p.m. March 23. A vehicle windshield was broken by using a rock.

University Dr., 3900 block, 3:30 p.m. March 20 to 6 a.m. March 21. Symbols were painted on a parking garage wall.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Grove Ave., 300 block, 8 p.m. March 20 to 7 a.m. March 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Park Ave., 300 block, 4:20-5:47 p.m. March 20. A sign was damaged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Charles St., 1000 block, 11:56 p.m. March 24. Assault reported.

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 3:38 p.m. March 20. Assault reported.

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 4:26 a.m. March 24. Assault reported.

Herndon Pkwy., 400 block, 10:27 p.m. March 19. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 8:56 p.m. March 24.

Elden St., 200 block, 9:37 p.m. March 20.

Elden St., 400 block, 12:04 p.m. March 21.

Van Buren St., 400 block, 8:22 p.m. March 19. Trespassing.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Malcolm Rd. NW, 500 block, 3:30 p.m. March 22. A fight was reported.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 4:15 p.m. March 24. During an argument over a parking space, a man approached a female who began to record video and struck her in the face.

Marshall Rd. SW, 700 block, 5:23 p.m. March 20. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 10:55 p.m. March 25. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 5:51 p.m. March 25. Trespassing was reported.

Plum St. SW, 800 block, 4:38 p.m. March 24. Identity theft was reported.