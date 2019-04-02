Chain Bridge Rd., 2900 block, March 27. A purse was stolen from a location.
Dixie Hill Rd., 4400 block, March 26. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.
Hunters Branch Rd., 2900 block, March 26. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, March 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 14000 block, March 26. A 2000 Ford Goldline F250.
Tallow Tree Pl., 3900 block, March 21. A 2008 Hyundai Elantra.
Aspen Park Rd., 7500 block, March 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Backlick Rd., 6600 block, March 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Brandon Ave., 6400 block, March 25. Credentials were stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, March 24. A package was stolen from a residence.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, March 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, March 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 7200 block, March 24. Beer was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, March 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, March 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, March 26. A bag was stolen from a business.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, March 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Walker Lane, 6300 block, March 25. Cash was stolen from a location.
Walker Lane, 6500 block, March 26. Cash was stolen from a location.
Argyle Dr., 6000 block, March 25. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Columbia Pike, 6500 block, March 27. A credit card was stolen from a location.
Crestview Dr., 8500 block, March 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairview Park Dr., 3100 block, March 25. Property was stolen from a business.
Hillcrest Pl., 6300 block, March 26. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Lakeside Village Dr., 7500 block, March 21. Property was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, March 26. Beer was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, March 27. Beer was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, March 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, March 27. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 7400 block, March 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Parkwood Ct., 7300 block, March 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Pinewood Terr., 3800 block, March 21. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 26. Bags were stolen from a location.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, March 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Summers Lane, 5900 block, March 26. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Virginia St., 4900 block, March 26. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Whipple Ct., 3300 block, March 24. Property was stolen from a residence.
Highland Lane, 3200 block, March 24. A 2007 Subaru Outback.
Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, March 24. Cash was stolen from a location.
Chain Bridge Rd., 14400 block, March 24. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Gallows Rd., 2900 block, March 24. A driver’s license and wallet were stolen from a location.
Georgetown Pike, 6300 block, March 24. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Georgetown Pike, 6300 block, March 24. A wallet and driver’s license were stolen from a location.
International Dr., 2200 block, March 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.
January Ct., 2700 block, March 24. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, March 24. Beer was stolen from a business.
Lincoln Way, 1500 block, March 25. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Middleboro Dr., 2800 block, March 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Norsham Lane, 7700 block, March 24. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Norsham Lane, 7700 block, March 24. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Norsham Lane, 7700 block, March 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Timber Lane, 7200 block, March 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, March 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Westbranch Dr., 1500 block, March 25. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Woodley Pl., 2600 block, March 24. Cash, credit cards and electronics were stolen from a vehicle.
Ballantrae Farm Dr., 1200 block, March 27. A 2016 Audi S7.
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, March 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
East Lee Ave., 2800 block, March 25. A gun was stolen from a residence.
Elkin St., 1900 block, March 24. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Old Richmond Hwy., 1800 block, March 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, March 26. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, March 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, March 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, March 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 27. Tools were stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, March 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 8300 block, March 27. Documents were stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 8500 block, March 26. Property was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, March 21. Documents were stolen from a location.
Rollins Dr., 1900 block, March 24. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Tracey Ct., 6300 block, March 24. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Campus Commons Dr., 1800 block, March 27. A cable was stolen from a business.
Center Harbor Rd., 1100 block, March 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Centreville Rd., 2400 block, March 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Centreville Rd., 2400 block, March 26. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Centreville Rd., 2400 block, March 27. An electronic was stolen from a business.
Centreville Rd., 2500 block, March 26. Merchandise was stolen from a location.
Farmside Pl., 9600 block, March 21. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Olde Tiverton Cir., 11500 block, March 25. A painting was stolen from a residence.
Basingstoke Loop., 14800 block, March 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Carrier Ct., 4400 block, March 24. An electronic device was stolen from a location.
Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, March 24. An electronic device was stolen from a business.
Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, March 21. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Conference Center Dr., 15000 block, March 26. Equipment was stolen from a business.
Hamlin Ct., 4100 block, March 26. Tools were stolen from a residence.
Louis Mill Dr., 15200 block, March 24. An electronic device was stolen from a location.
Newbrook Dr., 14300 block, March 25. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Union Mill Rd., 6200 block, March 24. Equipment was stolen from a business.
Braddock Rd., 10600 block, March 27. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Charles Thompson Lane, 7900 block, March 24. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 12900 block, March 25. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Fleming Dr., 5000 block, March 26. Property was stolen from a business.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, March 24. Gloves were stolen from a location.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, March 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Powderbrook Lane, 8000 block, March 21. A package was stolen from a residence.
Rolling Rod, 6300 block, March 24. Cash was stolen from a business.
Shiplett Blvd., 6300 block, March 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Braddock Rd., 13300 block, 4:22 a.m. March 23.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 7600 block, 11 a.m. March 23.
Main St., 9600 block, 5:54 p.m. March 19. A wallet was stolen at a store.
Main St., 9600 block, 6:30 p.m. March 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
University Dr., 3900 block, 5:10 p.m. March 19. Items were stolen from a convenience store.
Dunster Ct., 3200 block, 12:24 p.m. March 23. A vehicle windshield was broken by using a rock.
University Dr., 3900 block, 3:30 p.m. March 20 to 6 a.m. March 21. Symbols were painted on a parking garage wall.
Grove Ave., 300 block, 8 p.m. March 20 to 7 a.m. March 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Park Ave., 300 block, 4:20-5:47 p.m. March 20. A sign was damaged.
Charles St., 1000 block, 11:56 p.m. March 24. Assault reported.
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 3:38 p.m. March 20. Assault reported.
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 4:26 a.m. March 24. Assault reported.
Herndon Pkwy., 400 block, 10:27 p.m. March 19. Assault reported.
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 8:56 p.m. March 24.
Elden St., 200 block, 9:37 p.m. March 20.
Elden St., 400 block, 12:04 p.m. March 21.
Van Buren St., 400 block, 8:22 p.m. March 19. Trespassing.
Malcolm Rd. NW, 500 block, 3:30 p.m. March 22. A fight was reported.
Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 4:15 p.m. March 24. During an argument over a parking space, a man approached a female who began to record video and struck her in the face.
Marshall Rd. SW, 700 block, 5:23 p.m. March 20. Threats were reported.
Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 10:55 p.m. March 25. Trespassing was reported.
Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 5:51 p.m. March 25. Trespassing was reported.
Plum St. SW, 800 block, 4:38 p.m. March 24. Identity theft was reported.