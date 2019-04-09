Atlantis St., 13700 block, March 31. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.
Chain Bridge Rd., 2600 block, April 3. A purse was stolen from a residence.
Dixie Hill Rd., 4400 block, March 31. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Fair Lakes Cir., 12700 block, March 31. Property was stolen from a business.
Historic Sully Way, 3400 block, April 2. Cash was stolen from a location.
James Swart Cir., 11200 block, March 31. A purse was stolen from a location.
Lakevale Dr., 2500 block, April 3. Rings were stolen from a residence.
Leaf Crest Lane, 1300 block, April 1. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, April 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Market Commons Dr., 4500 block, March 31. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Monument Dr., 11800 block, March 31. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Oakdale Crescent Ct., 4400 block, March 31. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Quartz Lane, 13000 block, 10:54 p.m. March 29. Attempted robbery.
Richland Lane, 11900 block, April 3. Documents were stolen from a residence.
Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, March 31. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, April 1. Wheels and tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Vale Rd., 12000 block, April 3. Checks were stolen from a residence.
Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, March 31. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Backlick Rd., 5100 block, April 3. Property was stolen from a business.
Bush Hill Dr., 5800 block, March 31. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Casa Grande Pl., 7900 block, 10 p.m. April 1. Attempted burglary.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, April 2. A briefcase was stolen from a location.
Frontier Dr., 6500 block, March 31. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Grayson St., 5900 block, April 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, March 31. A tip was stolen from a location.
Metropolitan Center Dr., 6700 block, April 3. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Ravensworth Rd., 4300 block, 10:30 p.m. April 3. An apartment was entered through a balcony door. Personal items were stolen.
Rose Hill Dr., 6400 block, April 3. 6:35 p.m. An apartment was entered through the back door. No items were taken.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6400 block, March 31. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, March 31. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, April 1. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Backlick Rd., 6400 block, April 1. A 2003 Ford Econoline.
Grange Lane, 6500 block, April 1. A 2017 Kia SUV.
Norton Rd., 5700 block, April 3. A 2009 KYMCO motorcycle.
Avenir Pl., 2600 block, 9:15 p.m. April 3.
Beauregard St., 4800 block, April 2. A document was stolen from a vehicle.
Holly Rd., 3400 block, April 2. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 7400 block, March 31. Beer was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 7400 block, March 31. Cash was stolen from a business.
Mathy Dr., 9400 block, April 1. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, April 3. Heirlooms were stolen from a residence.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Woodville Dr., 6400 block, March 31. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, March 31. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, April 2. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, March 31. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, April 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chanute Pl., 8000 block, March 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Colton Crawford Cir., 6600 block, April 2. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 1. A bag was stolen from a location.
Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, April 1. A battery was stolen from a construction site.
Haney Lane, 2100 block, April 1. Property was stolen from a residence.
Kensington Rd., 1200 block, 6 p.m. March 28. A home was entered through an unlocked door and a spare car key was taken. Cash was stolen from the car.
Lawndale Dr., 6600 block, March 31. A tool was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Hwy., 7200 block, April 1. A bird was stolen from a business.
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, March 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Hwy., 8400 block, March 31. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Mayfair Dr., 6600 block, March 31. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Northern Neck Dr., 1500 block, April 3. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.
Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, April 2. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Pinewood St., 7300 block, March 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Shipyard Pl., 6500 block, March 31. A watch was stolen from a residence.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
West Branch Dr., 1500 block, April 1. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.
Woodlawn Ave., 2700 block, April 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Aspen Dr., 4200 block, March 31. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, April 2. Cash was stolen from a business.
Jinetes Ct., 8400 block, April 3. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Kenyon Dr., 6700 block, March 31. A jacket was stolen from a vehicle.
Manzanita Pl., 3900 block, April 3. A package was stolen from a residence.
Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 4700 block, March 31. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, March 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, March 31. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 31. Tools were stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 8500 block, March 31. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, March 31. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Windbreak Dr., 2400 block, March 31. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Woodlawn Ct., 8600 block, April 3. Property was stolen from a location.
Huerta Ct., 8400 block, April 2. A 2000 Honda Accord.
Emerald Heights Ct., 2300 block, March 31. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.
Grace Meadow Ct., 800 block, March 31. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Market St., 11900 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, April 2. Cash was stolen from a business.
Havener House Way, 5900 block, 10:47 a.m. March 31. A home was entered through an unlocked door. Debit and credit cards were stolen.
Old Centreville Rd. and Tanners House Way, April 2. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Pickwick Rd., 5600 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Rosy Lane, 14300 block, March 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Still Field Pl., 15000 block, March 31. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Welton Dr., 6200 block, March 31. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Forbes Pl., 8000 block, April 2. An electronic device was stolen from a location.
Fullerton Rd., 7200 block, March 31. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Guinea Rd., 4000 block, March 31. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Laurel Crest Dr., 8700 block, March 31. A cellphone was stolen from a school.
Mount Burnside Way, 5600 block, April 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, March 31. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Winslow Ct., 6200 block, March 31. Tools were stolen from a residence.
Furey Rd., 9100 block, March 31. A 2002 Toyota Sequoia van.
Talon Ct., 5500 block, March 31. A 2011 Toyota Corolla.
Fairfax Sq., 9900 block, 4:02 p.m. April 3. An auto part was stolen from a vehicle.
Stratford Ave., 10200 block, 5:01 p.m. April 3. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 4:49 p.m. April 1. A black 2016 Jeep Wrangler was stolen.
Fairfax Blvd., 10500 block, 4:57 p.m. April 2. A blue 2018 Mazda CX5 was stolen.
Silver King Ct., 9400 block, 10:48 a.m. April 1. Electric lines and copper lines to air conditioning units were cut.
Broad St. W., 400 block, 5:30 p.m. March 22 to 2:27 p.m. March 26. A laptop computer was stolen from an office.
Broad St. W., 1200 block, 7:41 p.m. March 25. Merchandise was stolen from a store.
Chanel Terr., 100 block. 5:19 p.m. March 25. Identity theft was reported.
Ellison St., 900 block, 1:42 a.m. March 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a door lock.
Broad St. E., 400 block, 6:30 p.m. March 30 to 11:35 a.m. March 31. A vehicle door was damaged.
Broad St. W., 900 block to 1200 block, 8 p.m. March 27 to 8 a.m. March 28. City signs and streetlights were damaged.
Broad St. W., 1100 block, 9:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. March 26. A parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle. The driver fled the scene.
Elden St., 1100 block, 12:04 a.m. March 25. Assault reported.
Park Ave., 800 block, 4:22 p.m. March 30. Credit card/ATM fraud.
Sycamore Ct., 800 block, 9:20 p.m. March 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Herndon Pkwy., 100 block, 10:32 a.m. March 25. Destruction of property.
Battle St. SW, 5:47 p.m. April 2. Two people fought.
Cedar Lane SE, 200 block, 2 to 2:50 a.m. March 30. Two males assaulted a man leaving a restaurant. The man was treated at a hospital.
Cedar Lane SE, 10:53 p.m. April 4. Two people fought.
Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 3:16 p.m. April 1. Two employees fought.
Maple Ave. W. and N. Center St., 6:47 p.m. April 4. A man asked a female standing outside a store for a hug. When the woman ignored him, the man hugged her. She ran and called police.
Nutley St. NW, 200 block, 11:16 p.m. March 29. A female stabbed a woman in a parking lot.
Battle St. SW, 100 block, 2:08 a.m. March 31. People were observed attempting to enter cars and then entered a house under construction.
Fairview Dr. NE, 900 block, July to noon Jan. 1. Identity theft was reported.
Follin Lane SE, 800 block, 11:40 a.m. April 2. Identity theft was reported.
Glyndon St. NE, 300 block, 12:33 a.m. March 31. Trespassing was reported. Three juveniles were identified.
Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 9 a.m. March 21 to 4:30 p.m. April 1. A debit card was stolen.
Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 1:55 a.m. April 1. Shoplifting was reported.
Yeonas Dr. SW, 400 block, 7:01 p.m. March 18 to 7:01 p.m. March 25. A credit card was stolen.
Onondio Cir. SE, 9:30 p.m. March 29 to 7 a.m. March 30. Gasoline was siphoned from two vehicles.