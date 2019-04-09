Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Atlantis St., 13700 block, March 31. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2600 block, April 3. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Dixie Hill Rd., 4400 block, March 31. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Cir., 12700 block, March 31. Property was stolen from a business.

Historic Sully Way, 3400 block, April 2. Cash was stolen from a location.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, March 31. A purse was stolen from a location.

Lakevale Dr., 2500 block, April 3. Rings were stolen from a residence.

Leaf Crest Lane, 1300 block, April 1. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, April 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Market Commons Dr., 4500 block, March 31. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Monument Dr., 11800 block, March 31. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Oakdale Crescent Ct., 4400 block, March 31. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Quartz Lane, 13000 block, 10:54 p.m. March 29. Attempted robbery.

Richland Lane, 11900 block, April 3. Documents were stolen from a residence.

Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, March 31. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, April 1. Wheels and tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Vale Rd., 12000 block, April 3. Checks were stolen from a residence.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, March 31. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 5100 block, April 3. Property was stolen from a business.

Bush Hill Dr., 5800 block, March 31. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Casa Grande Pl., 7900 block, 10 p.m. April 1. Attempted burglary.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, April 2. A briefcase was stolen from a location.

Frontier Dr., 6500 block, March 31. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Grayson St., 5900 block, April 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, March 31. A tip was stolen from a location.

Metropolitan Center Dr., 6700 block, April 3. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Ravensworth Rd., 4300 block, 10:30 p.m. April 3. An apartment was entered through a balcony door. Personal items were stolen.

Rose Hill Dr., 6400 block, April 3. 6:35 p.m. An apartment was entered through the back door. No items were taken.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6400 block, March 31. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, March 31. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, April 1. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Backlick Rd., 6400 block, April 1. A 2003 Ford Econoline.

Grange Lane, 6500 block, April 1. A 2017 Kia SUV.

Norton Rd., 5700 block, April 3. A 2009 KYMCO motorcycle.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, 9:15 p.m. April 3.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St., 4800 block, April 2. A document was stolen from a vehicle.

Holly Rd., 3400 block, April 2. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, March 31. Beer was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, March 31. Cash was stolen from a business.

Mathy Dr., 9400 block, April 1. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, April 3. Heirlooms were stolen from a residence.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Woodville Dr., 6400 block, March 31. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, March 31. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, April 2. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, March 31. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, April 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chanute Pl., 8000 block, March 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Colton Crawford Cir., 6600 block, April 2. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 1. A bag was stolen from a location.

Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, April 1. A battery was stolen from a construction site.

Haney Lane, 2100 block, April 1. Property was stolen from a residence.

Kensington Rd., 1200 block, 6 p.m. March 28. A home was entered through an unlocked door and a spare car key was taken. Cash was stolen from the car.

Lawndale Dr., 6600 block, March 31. A tool was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 7200 block, April 1. A bird was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, March 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 8400 block, March 31. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Mayfair Dr., 6600 block, March 31. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Northern Neck Dr., 1500 block, April 3. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, April 2. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Pinewood St., 7300 block, March 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Shipyard Pl., 6500 block, March 31. A watch was stolen from a residence.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

West Branch Dr., 1500 block, April 1. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Woodlawn Ave., 2700 block, April 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Dr., 4200 block, March 31. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, April 2. Cash was stolen from a business.

Jinetes Ct., 8400 block, April 3. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Kenyon Dr., 6700 block, March 31. A jacket was stolen from a vehicle.

Manzanita Pl., 3900 block, April 3. A package was stolen from a residence.

Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 4700 block, March 31. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, March 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, March 31. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 31. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8500 block, March 31. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, March 31. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Windbreak Dr., 2400 block, March 31. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Woodlawn Ct., 8600 block, April 3. Property was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Huerta Ct., 8400 block, April 2. A 2000 Honda Accord.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Emerald Heights Ct., 2300 block, March 31. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

Grace Meadow Ct., 800 block, March 31. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Market St., 11900 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, April 2. Cash was stolen from a business.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Havener House Way, 5900 block, 10:47 a.m. March 31. A home was entered through an unlocked door. Debit and credit cards were stolen.

Old Centreville Rd. and Tanners House Way, April 2. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Pickwick Rd., 5600 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rosy Lane, 14300 block, March 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Still Field Pl., 15000 block, March 31. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Welton Dr., 6200 block, March 31. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Forbes Pl., 8000 block, April 2. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Fullerton Rd., 7200 block, March 31. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Guinea Rd., 4000 block, March 31. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Laurel Crest Dr., 8700 block, March 31. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Mount Burnside Way, 5600 block, April 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, March 31. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Winslow Ct., 6200 block, March 31. Tools were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Furey Rd., 9100 block, March 31. A 2002 Toyota Sequoia van.

Talon Ct., 5500 block, March 31. A 2011 Toyota Corolla.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Sq., 9900 block, 4:02 p.m. April 3. An auto part was stolen from a vehicle.

Stratford Ave., 10200 block, 5:01 p.m. April 3. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 4:49 p.m. April 1. A black 2016 Jeep Wrangler was stolen.

Fairfax Blvd., 10500 block, 4:57 p.m. April 2. A blue 2018 Mazda CX5 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Silver King Ct., 9400 block, 10:48 a.m. April 1. Electric lines and copper lines to air conditioning units were cut.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 400 block, 5:30 p.m. March 22 to 2:27 p.m. March 26. A laptop computer was stolen from an office.

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 7:41 p.m. March 25. Merchandise was stolen from a store.

Chanel Terr., 100 block. 5:19 p.m. March 25. Identity theft was reported.

Ellison St., 900 block, 1:42 a.m. March 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by damaging a door lock.

VANDALISM

Broad St. E., 400 block, 6:30 p.m. March 30 to 11:35 a.m. March 31. A vehicle door was damaged.

Broad St. W., 900 block to 1200 block, 8 p.m. March 27 to 8 a.m. March 28. City signs and streetlights were damaged.

Broad St. W., 1100 block, 9:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. March 26. A parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle. The driver fled the scene.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

Elden St., 1100 block, 12:04 a.m. March 25. Assault reported.

FRAUD

Park Ave., 800 block, 4:22 p.m. March 30. Credit card/ATM fraud.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Sycamore Ct., 800 block, 9:20 p.m. March 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Herndon Pkwy., 100 block, 10:32 a.m. March 25. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Battle St. SW, 5:47 p.m. April 2. Two people fought.

Cedar Lane SE, 200 block, 2 to 2:50 a.m. March 30. Two males assaulted a man leaving a restaurant. The man was treated at a hospital.

Cedar Lane SE, 10:53 p.m. April 4. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 3:16 p.m. April 1. Two employees fought.

Maple Ave. W. and N. Center St., 6:47 p.m. April 4. A man asked a female standing outside a store for a hug. When the woman ignored him, the man hugged her. She ran and called police.

Nutley St. NW, 200 block, 11:16 p.m. March 29. A female stabbed a woman in a parking lot.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Battle St. SW, 100 block, 2:08 a.m. March 31. People were observed attempting to enter cars and then entered a house under construction.

Fairview Dr. NE, 900 block, July to noon Jan. 1. Identity theft was reported.

Follin Lane SE, 800 block, 11:40 a.m. April 2. Identity theft was reported.

Glyndon St. NE, 300 block, 12:33 a.m. March 31. Trespassing was reported. Three juveniles were identified.

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 9 a.m. March 21 to 4:30 p.m. April 1. A debit card was stolen.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 1:55 a.m. April 1. Shoplifting was reported.

Yeonas Dr. SW, 400 block, 7:01 p.m. March 18 to 7:01 p.m. March 25. A credit card was stolen.

VANDALISM

Onondio Cir. SE, 9:30 p.m. March 29 to 7 a.m. March 30. Gasoline was siphoned from two vehicles.