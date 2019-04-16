Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blake Lane, 9500 block, April 8. A battery was stolen from a vehicle.

Cedar Farm Cir., 9600 block, April 8. A package was stolen from a residence.

Fair Oaks Mall, 11700 block, April 4. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Highland Mews Ct., 13500 block, April 9. A phone was stolen from a location.

Metro Tech Dr., 13900 block, April 10. Beer was stolen from a business.

Monument Dr., 11600 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Oakton Woods Way, 11000 block, April 7. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Pleasant View Lane, 13200 block, April 10. A passport was stolen from a vehicle.

Ragan Oaks Ct., 12100 block, April 8. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Scooter Lane, 11700 block, April 8. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Steven Martin Dr., 3000 block, April 7. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6600 block, April 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Braddock Rd., 6500 block, April 10. A firearm was stolen from a residence.

Commerce St., 6700 block, April 7. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

De Groff Ct., 7100 block, April 7. A musical instrument was stolen from a vehicle.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, April 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6800 block, April 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lyndam Hill Cir., 7100 block, April 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Sheffield Green Way, 7600 block, April 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Garden Dr., 7000 block, April 7. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6800 block, April 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, April 7. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, April 4. A prescription was stolen from a location.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, April 7. Groceries were stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Metropolitan Center Dr., 6700 block, April 9. A 2003 Chevrolet van.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8500 block, April 8. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, April 9. Beer was stolen from a business.

Brenda Lane, 3900 block, April 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Cross Roads Ctr., 5800 block, April 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cross Roads Ctr., 5800 block, April 10. Wine was stolen from a business.

Gainer St., 6400 block, April 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, April 7. A ring was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, April 7. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, April 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, April 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, April 7. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, April 8. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 7000 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Moncure Ave., 3500 block, April 7. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Montrose St., 6400 block, April 4. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Parkwood Ct., 7300 block, April 7. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Parkwood Terr., 3100 block, April 7. A package was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, April 9. Tools were stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Willston Pl., 2900 block, April 8. Groceries were stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Oak Leaf Dr., 8700 block, April 7. A 2018 Volkswagen Atlas.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, April 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, April 4. A tip was stolen from a business.

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, April 9. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, April 7. Wine was stolen from a business.

Cottage St., 8600 block, 11 a.m. April 8. Someone entered a home and stole personal items.

District Ave., 2900 block, April 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Haney Lane, 2100 block, April 4. Property was stolen from a residence.

International Dr., 1600 block, April 7. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Jones Br., 7900 block, April 7. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Langley Springs Ct., 6800 block, April 8. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 7200 block, April 8. A bird was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, April 7. Detergent was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, April 10. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Meyer Ct., 1200 block, April 7. A check was stolen from a location.

Peach Orchard Dr., 2000 block, April 7. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, April 10. Property was stolen from a residence.

Westbranch Dr., 1500 block, April 10. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Leesburg Pike, 8400 block, April 9. A 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Westford View Ct., 3000 block, 12:45 a.m. April 7. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burr St., 1700 block, April 8. A wallet, cellphone and electronic device were stolen from vehicle.

Corcoran St., 4200 block, April 7. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, April 7. Beer was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2200 block, April 7. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Memorial St., 3400 block, April 10. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, April 7. Property was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, April 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, April 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, April 10. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, April 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, April 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, April 4. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, April 7. Beer was stolen from a business.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, April 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, April 10. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Tower Dr., 6500 block, April 7. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, April 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Centreville Rd., 2200 block, April 9. A purse was stolen from a location.

Georgetown Pike, 9900 block, April 4. Beer was stolen from a business.

Market St., 11900 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Masons Ferry Dr., 2400 block, April 7. Cash was stolen from a location.

Parcher Ave., 13200 block, April 10. A passport was stolen from a vehicle.

South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, April 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Town Square St., 12000 block, April 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Washington Plaza, 11400 block, April 8. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

William Short Cir., 2600 block, April 10. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Green Trails Blvd., 14300 block, April 7. Property was stolen from a school.

Lady Madonna Ct., 14900 block, April 7. Tools and cash were stolen from a vehicle.

Millstream Dr., 24400 block, April 7. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Newbrook Dr., 14300 block, April 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Osprey Ct., 5700 block, April 7. A charger was stolen from a residence.

Rydell Rd., 14900 block, April 7. A furniture was stolen from a residence.

Stone Croft Blvd., 4900 block, April 7. A medication was stolen from a vehicle.

Stone Rd., 5600 block, April 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, April 10. A medication was stolen from a vehicle.

Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, April 7. Cash was stolen from a business.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Andrea Ave., 4900 block, April 8. Trees were stolen from a residence.

Chapel Hill Dr., 9600 block, April 7. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Commons Dr., 4600 block, April 4. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Commons Dr., 4700 block, April 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Country Squire Lane, 4200 block, April 8. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Fullerton Rd., 7200 block, April 7. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8300 block, April 9. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9500 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Oaks Dr., 8200 block, April 4. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Sleepy View Lane, 8000 block, April 8. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairchester Dr., 10800 block, 6:20 to 6:35 p.m. April 11. Two people entered a store and took alcohol without paying.

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 5 p.m. April 7 to 8 a.m. April 8. A vehicle was entered by forcing a door.

Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, 7:30 p.m. April 8. Two people took a bottle of liquor and left a store without paying.

Willard Way, 10300 block, 9:43 a.m. April 9. A female took merchandise and left a store without paying.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Great Oaks Way, 9900 block, 9 p.m. April 7 to 7 a.m. April 8. A white 2016 BMW X5 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, 1:30-6:45 p.m. April 7. A wall next to an apartment was spray-painted.

Main St., 10500 block, 3 to 4:55 p.m. April 8. A vehicle in a parking lot was spray-painted.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Grove Ave., 300 block, 8 p.m. March 20 to 7 a.m. March 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Park Ave., 300 block, 4:20-5:47 p.m. March 20. A sign was damaged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

HOMICIDE

Clearwater Ct., 600 block, 1:03 a.m. April 5.

ASSAULT

Center St., 700 block, 3:20 p.m. April 2. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 500 block, 12:01 p.m. April 4. Shoplifting.

Lisa Ct., 1100 block, 5:25 p.m. April 5.

VANDALISM

Center St., 600 block, 1:22 p.m. April 3. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1200 block, 6:21 p.m. April 5. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Battle Ct. SE, 200 block, 2:15 p.m. April 7. An assault was reported.

Cedar Lane SW, 100 block, noon March 27. A staff member was struck in the face while attempting to break up a fight between students.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 8:12 p.m. April 6. Harassment was reported.

Rachel Lane SW, 1000 block, 9:28 p.m. April 8. Officers responded to an assault. One of three men was found to have an outstanding warrant in Fairfax County. A 24-year-old Leesburg man was arrested and charged with the warrant charging assault.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 2:20 p.m. April 9. An attempt was made to enter a residence by using a keypad.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 3:27 a.m. April 5. An officer observed three men in a parking lot and found one of them had an active arrest warrant in Prince William County. A 25-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with destruction of property.

Moorefield Creek Rd. SW, 1000 block, 4 p.m. April 7. A vehicle was damaged.