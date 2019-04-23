Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, April 11. Headphones were stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, April 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leafcrest Lane, 13200 block, April 16. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 13000 block, April 14. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, April 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, April 16. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belinger Ct., 7200 block, April 16. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Brookfield Plaza, 7100 block, April 16. Jewelry was stolen from a business.

Cabin John Rd., 6800 block, April 14. Clothing was stolen from a location.

Charles Borough Ct., 7300 block, April 17. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Colgrove Ct., 9100 block, April 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, April 14. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, April 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, April 16. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Frontier Dr., 6800 block, April 15. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Grovedale Dr., 6300 block, April 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, April 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Halwis St., 5500 block, April 16. A driver’s license was stolen from a vehicle.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, April 16. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, April 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Norton Rd., 5600 block, April 17. Equipment was stolen from a residence.

Park Terr., 6100 block, 11:56 a.m. April 11. Someone entered the home through a rear window and stole personal items.

Richmond Hwy., 9300 block, April 14. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Sage Dr., 6200 block, April 15. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6400 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6400 block, April 14. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6400 block, April 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, April 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, April 16. Property was stolen from a business.

Waldren Dr. and Wolford Way, April 17. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Vista Dr., 6000 block, April 17. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anchorway Ct., 3100 block, April 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 7400 block, April 17. A wallet was stolen from a library.

Horseman Lane, 3300 block, April 17. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, April 11. Beer was stolen from a business.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, April 11. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Krysia Ct., 3700 block, April 14. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, April 14. A purse was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, April 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, April 17. A package was stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, April 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, April 14. A purse was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, April 14. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, April 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, April 14. Beer was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3100 block, 10:07 a.m. April 15. Someone entered an apartment through an unlocked door and stole personal items.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, April 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, April 14. A package was stolen from a residence.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, April 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stoneybrae Dr., 3300 block, April 11. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, April 14. A 2011 Honda Civic.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Boxwood Dr., 2200 block, April 14. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Boyd Pointe Way, 1500 block, April 14. A laptop was stolen from a location.

Brenner Ct., 9400 block, April 14. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, April 14. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, April 14. Wallet, cash and credit cards from location.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 14. A TV was stolen from a business.

Galleria, 1700 block, April 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gate House Plaza, 3000 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, April 17. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 8400 block, April 16. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Old Courthouse Rd., 8400 block, April 15. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, April 14. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Tyco Rd., 8400 block, April 15. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, April 14. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Williams Dr., 3000 block, April 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Broad St., 8400 block, April 16. A 2020 Toyota Corolla.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amblewood Rd., 4300 block, April 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Beacon Hill Rd., 2800 block, April 15. Beer was stolen from a business.

Bianca Pl., 8100 block, April 14. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Brockham Dr., 8300 block, April 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fort Hunt Rd., 6000 block, April 14. A debit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Groom Bridge Way, 4400 block, April 15. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, April 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, April 14. Beer was stolen from a business.

Memorial St., 3200 block, April 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Metroview Pkwy., 5700 block, April 14. Headphones and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Milton St., 1700 block, April 16. A passport was stolen from a residence.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, April 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, April 14. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, April 16. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 15. A book bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, April 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, April 14. A briefcase was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 14. Cash was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 14. A vacuum was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, April 16. Wine was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8100 block, April 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8500 block, April 14. Headphones were stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, April 11. Cash was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sacramento Dr., 8700 block, April 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Southgate Dr., 3300 block, April 11. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Woodlawn Green Ct., 5800 block, April 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, April 11. A 2005 BMW X5.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, April 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, April 16. A document was stolen from a vehicle.

Democracy Dr., 11900 block, April 16. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Faust Dr., 9800 block, April 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Freedom Dr., 11900 block, April 15. Earrings were stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 11500 block, April 15. Beer was stolen from a business.

Market St., 11900 block, April 15. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, April 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, April 16. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Lyme Bay Dr., 12900 block, April 17. A 2015 Ford Explorer.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, April 14. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Conference Center Dr., 14700 block, April 17. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Stone Croft Blvd., 4900 block, April 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, April 17. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Union Mill Rd., 5700 block, April 16. A driver’s license was stolen from a location.

Wolf Run Shoals Rd., 7000 block, April 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Woodfield Dr., 5100 block, April 17. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chestnut Wood Lane, 10000 block, April 17. Coins were stolen from a residence.

Port Royal Rd., 5300 block, April 14. A purse was stolen from a location.

Tibbitt Lane, 4900 block, 10 p.m. April 11. Someone entered the home through a window and stole two guns.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 2:45 p.m. April 17. A man stole store merchandise and fled the scene.

Park Rd., 11000 block, 7:39 p.m. April 17. Three females were found inside an abandoned building.

Willard Way, 10300 block, 8 p.m. April 13. A backpack leaf blower was stolen from a truck.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Park Ave., 800 block, 7:01 p.m. April 13. A man was observed fondling himself. He fled when he was confronted.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 12:30-1:30 p.m. April 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 2 p.m. April 10. A man observed a male rummaging inside his vehicle and then fled in a vehicle occupied by three people. Property was stolen.

VANDALISM

Grove Ave., 300 block, 7-8:45 a.m. April 12. A parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene.

Hillwood Ave., 100 block, 11:36 p.m. April 8. Two men, of no fixed address, ages 56 and 60, were arrested and charged with tampering with auto.

Maple Ave. S., 300 block, 8 a.m. April 13. Three vehicle tires were punched out.

Washington N. and E. Broad streets, 8:50 p.m. April 14. A 20-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with destruction of property.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Mosby Ct. and Crestview Dr., 7:03 p.m. April 10. Assault reported.

Spring St., 600 block, April 14. Assault reported.

Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 1:09 p.m. April 12. Assault reported.

Worchester St., 500 block, 11:24 p.m. April 10. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Van Buren St., 700 block, 3:02 p.m. April 14. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 400 block, 1:45 p.m. April 11. Shoplifting.

Grant St., 600 block, April 13.

None At Ferndale Ave. and Vine St., 8:30 a.m. April 13.

Worldgate Dr., 13100 block, 5:11 p.m. April 12.

FRAUD

Madison St., 400 block, 5:01 p.m. April 10. Credit card/ATM fraud.

VANDALISM

Center St., 700 block, 9:43 a.m. April 8. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Lawyers Rd. NW, 200 block, 9:30 a.m. April 13. Two people fought.

MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE

Park St. and Harmony Dr. SE, 6:51 p.m. April 16. A group of juveniles threw an object at a vehicle. A juvenile was identified and the group was verbally counseled and released to their parents.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Cherry St. SE, 100 block, 8:07 p.m. April 16. A bicycle was stolen.

John Marshall Dr. NE, 400 block, 8 p.m. April 13 to noon April 14. Loose change and cigarettes were stolen from a vehicle. Two other vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Kingsley Rd. SW, 500 block, 11:13 p.m. April 13. Trespassing was reported. A 36-year-old White Post man was arrested and charged.

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 11:21 p.m. April 17. Trespassing was reported.

Moorefield Creek Rd. SW, 900 block, 9 p.m. April 13 to 1:29 p.m. April 14. Change was stolen from a vehicle.

Moorefield Hill Pl. SW, 1000 block, 12:51 a.m. April 18. A resident observed a group of men tampering with vehicles and called police. One of the men was located. A 20-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged and was in possession of stolen property.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Hunter Ct. SW, 800 block, 3:44 p.m. April 13 A vehicle reported stolen from Fairfax County was recovered at this location.

Moorefield Creek Rd. SW, 900 block, 11 p.m. April 13 to 9:53 a.m. April 14. A vehicle was stolen. It was recovered on April 15 in Cheverly.

VANDALISM

Church St. NW, 100 block. Two posts behind a business were damaged.

Pekay St. SW, 1100 block, 8:47 p.m. April 14. A window of a residence was damaged.

Pruitt Ct. SW, 1000 block, 9:45 a.m. April 15 to 7:45 a.m. April 16. Eggs were thrown at a vehicle.