Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fair Crest Ct., 12600 block, April 22. A camera was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Promenade Dr., 12200 block, April 22. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, April 18. Cash was stolen from a business.

Monument Hill Way, 4100 block, April 24. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Monument Dr., 11600 block, April 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Penderview Dr., 3900 block, April 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Point Pleasant Dr., 12900 block, April 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, April 22. A wallet was stolen from a location.

West Ox Rd., 4500 block, April 23. Property was stolen from a construction.

VEHICLE THEFT

Village Spring Lane, 2900 block, April 18. A 1997 Toyota Corolla.

Franconia District

ASSAULT

Sweet Pea Ct., 6000 block, 7:14 a.m. April 23. Malicious wounding.

ROBBERY

Springfield Plaza, 6300 block, 3:50 p.m. April 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6400 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Braddock Rd., 6500 block, April 24. A theft was reported at a school.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, April 21. Cash was stolen from a location.

Hagel Cir., 9500 block, April 18. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, April 21. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Lagrange St., 8900 block, April 23. A checkbook was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 7000 block, April 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Loisdale Rd., 6700 block, April 21. Pants were stolen from a business.

Ravensworth Rd., 4300 block, April 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6300 block, April 21. A purse was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, April 24. A 2004 BMW 325I.

Mason District

ASSAULT

Bellview Dr., 6000 block, 4:43 p.m. April 20. Malicious wounding.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, April 22. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, April 22. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 3200 block, April 22. Copper was stolen from a construction site.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, April 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, April 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5900 block, April 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 7000 block, April 23. Keys and checkbook were stolen from a residence.

Patrick Henry Dr., 2900 block, April 21. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, April 21. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Thornton St., 4000 block, April 24. A package was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Contessa Ct., 3300 block, April 22. A 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

Rio Dr., 3200 block, April 21. A 2013 Toyota Camry.

McLean District

ROBBERY

Broad St., 8400 block, 2:04 p.m. April 23. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, April 22. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Birdwood Ave., 7400 block, April 21. Wine was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, April 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Dale Dr., 2300 block, April 21. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Dartford Dr., 7300 block, April 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Georgetown Pike, 6300 block, April 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, April 18. A personal item was stolen from a locker.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, April 23. A medication was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Pleasantdale Rd., 2700 block, April 23. A laptop was stolen from a location.

Silver Hill Dr., 1600 block, April 24. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Skelton Cir., 8000 block, 12:57 p.m. April 21. Someone entered an unlocked car parked inside an open garage and stole personal items.

Spring Gate Dr., 1500 block, April 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Telestar Ct., 2900 block, April 23. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Williams Dr., 3000 block, April 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERIES

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, 12:53 a.m. April 23. Robbery reported.

Rollins Rd., 1900 block, 8:59 p.m. April 24. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle Haven Meadows Ct., 2400 block, April 22. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Chancery Ct., 8200 block, April 24. Property was stolen from a location.

Duffield Lane, 1700 block, April 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Gentle Lane, 6200 block, April 24. Wallets were stolen from vehicles.

Granada St., 4300 block, April 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2000 block, April 23. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, April 23. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, April 21. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Park Terrace Dr., 7300 block, April 23. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, April 22. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 21. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, April 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, April 21. A beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sacramento Dr., 8700 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Virginia Hills Ave., 6400 block, April 18. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Fairhaven Ave., 2500 block, April 24. A 2001 BMW 530I.

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, April 24. A 2017 Yamaha R6.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, April 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, April 18. A bike was stolen from a shopping center.

Cypress Point Ct., 11400 block, April 24. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.

Cypress Point Ct., 11500 block, 7:42 p.m. April 19. A home was entered and personal items were stolen

Farmcrest Dr., 2500 block, April 24. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Links Dr., 11500 block, April 24. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

North Shore Dr., 11400 block, April 21. A document was stolen from a residence.

Peter Jefferson Lane, 2500 block, April 22. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Peter Jefferson Lane, 2500 block, April 23. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

River Bend Rd., 400 block, April 21. A purse was stolen from a residence.

South Lakes Dr., 11600 block, April 22. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hill Rd., 12100 block, April 21. A purse was stolen from a location.

Villaridge Ct., 11000 block, April 24. A purse was stolen from a location.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blackburn Frd., 6300 block, April 23. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Bonnet Terr., 14700 block, April 21. Shoes were stolen from a location.

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Doubleday Rd., 16800 block, April 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Hartlaub Ct., 14800 block, April 21. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Massaponax Pl., 6800 block, April 24. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Winterfield Dr., 14600 block, April 23. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 4300 block, April 24. Tools were stolen from a location.

Annaberg Ct., 10300 block, April 22. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Barker Ct., 4000 block, April 21. A bag was stolen from a location.

Briarcliff Rd., 7300 block, April 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burr Oak Way, 10800 block, April 21. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Daniels Ave., 4200 block, April 21. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Fullerton Rd., 7200 block, April 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Herkimer St., 4900 block, April 23. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Nester Rd., 9200 block, April 18. Items were stolen from vehicles.

Port Royal Rd., 5300 block, April 18. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Port Royal Rd., 5300 block, April 21. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Rolling Forest Ave., 7100 block, April 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, April 21. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Workhouse Way, 9500 block, April 23. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Campbell Dr., 3100 block, 8:01 a.m. April 22. A female armed with a knife attempted to assault a man waiting in line for a business to open. A 30-year-old female, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged. No injuries were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, April 18. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, 10:48 p.m. April 21. A refrigerator compressor was stolen from a store.

Main St., 10300 block, 7:50 p.m. April 21. A man went behind a store counter and stole merchandise.

Old Lee Hwy., 3900 block, April 17-24. A business was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Willard Way, 10300 block, April 19. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying. A man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Broad St. W., 800 block, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 17. A female was touched inappropriately during a massage. An arrest was made.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 2:46-4 p.m. April 15. A purse was stolen from a shopping cart.

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 2:53 p.m. April 16. Shoplifting was reported. An arrest was made.

Cherry St. N., 200 block, 4 p.m. April 12 to 2 p.m. April 15. A bicycle was stolen from a shed.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 2:16 p.m. April 18. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Carlisle Dr., 400 block, 10:05 p.m. April 18. Assault reported.

Elden St., 300 block, 8:25 p.m. April 15. Assault reported.

Elden St., 300 block, 8:55 p.m. April 19. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1100 block, 6:41 p.m. April 18. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 2:01 a.m. April 20. Assault reported.

Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 4:52 p.m. April 18. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carlisle Dr., 400 block, 12:41 p.m. April 19.

Center St., 600 block, 5:40 p.m. April 20.

Cherry Ct., 300 block, 2:42 a.m. April 17.

Elden St., 1200 block, 6:22 a.m. April 21. Embezzlement.

Monroe St., 1000 block, 1 a.m. April 19. From vehicle.

Post Dr., 600 block, 7:59 p.m. April 20. Shoplifting.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULT

Nutley St. NW, 300 block, noon April 20. Harassment was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

DeSale St. SW, 900 block, 9 p.m. April 18 to 8:30 a.m. April 19. A laptop computer, a checkbook and other items were stolen from three vehicles.

Elmar Dr. SE, 100 block, 9 p.m. April 18 to 8 a.m. April 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Elmar Dr. SE, 100 block, 9 p.m. April 18 to 8 a.m. April 19. A wallet and change purse were stolen from a vehicle.

Holmes Dr. NW, 300 block, 6 p.m. April 23 to 8 a.m. April 24. A backpack and its contents was stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 4:15 p.m. April 18. Identity theft was reported. A 40-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Tapawingo Rd. SE, 100 block, 2 p.m. April 18 to 7:30 a.m. April 19. Cash, a cellphone and wine were stolen from a vehicle.

Tapawingo Rd. SE, 100 block, 9 p.m. April 18 to 9 a.m. April 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle and was later recovered.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 1 a.m. April 18. A vehicle was damaged.