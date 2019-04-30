Fair Crest Ct., 12600 block, April 22. A camera was stolen from a vehicle.
Fair Lakes Promenade Dr., 12200 block, April 22. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, April 18. Cash was stolen from a business.
Monument Hill Way, 4100 block, April 24. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Monument Dr., 11600 block, April 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Penderview Dr., 3900 block, April 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Point Pleasant Dr., 12900 block, April 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, April 22. A wallet was stolen from a location.
West Ox Rd., 4500 block, April 23. Property was stolen from a construction.
Village Spring Lane, 2900 block, April 18. A 1997 Toyota Corolla.
Sweet Pea Ct., 6000 block, 7:14 a.m. April 23. Malicious wounding.
Springfield Plaza, 6300 block, 3:50 p.m. April 21. Robbery reported.
Backlick Rd., 6400 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Braddock Rd., 6500 block, April 24. A theft was reported at a school.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, April 21. Cash was stolen from a location.
Hagel Cir., 9500 block, April 18. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, April 21. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Lagrange St., 8900 block, April 23. A checkbook was stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpk., 7000 block, April 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Loisdale Rd., 6700 block, April 21. Pants were stolen from a business.
Ravensworth Rd., 4300 block, April 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Plaza, 6300 block, April 21. A purse was stolen from a location.
Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, April 24. A 2004 BMW 325I.
Bellview Dr., 6000 block, 4:43 p.m. April 20. Malicious wounding.
Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, April 22. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, April 22. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Gallows Rd., 3200 block, April 22. Copper was stolen from a construction site.
Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, April 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, April 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 5900 block, April 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpk., 7000 block, April 23. Keys and checkbook were stolen from a residence.
Patrick Henry Dr., 2900 block, April 21. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, April 21. Groceries were stolen from a business.
Thornton St., 4000 block, April 24. A package was stolen from a residence.
Contessa Ct., 3300 block, April 22. A 2013 Hyundai Sonata.
Rio Dr., 3200 block, April 21. A 2013 Toyota Camry.
Broad St., 8400 block, 2:04 p.m. April 23. Robbery reported.
Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, April 22. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Birdwood Ave., 7400 block, April 21. Wine was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, April 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Dale Dr., 2300 block, April 21. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Dartford Dr., 7300 block, April 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Georgetown Pike, 6300 block, April 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, April 18. A personal item was stolen from a locker.
Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, April 23. A medication was stolen from a business.
International Dr., 2000 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
International Dr., 2000 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Pleasantdale Rd., 2700 block, April 23. A laptop was stolen from a location.
Silver Hill Dr., 1600 block, April 24. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Skelton Cir., 8000 block, 12:57 p.m. April 21. Someone entered an unlocked car parked inside an open garage and stole personal items.
Spring Gate Dr., 1500 block, April 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Telestar Ct., 2900 block, April 23. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Williams Dr., 3000 block, April 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, 12:53 a.m. April 23. Robbery reported.
Rollins Rd., 1900 block, 8:59 p.m. April 24. Robbery reported.
Belle Haven Meadows Ct., 2400 block, April 22. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Chancery Ct., 8200 block, April 24. Property was stolen from a location.
Duffield Lane, 1700 block, April 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Gentle Lane, 6200 block, April 24. Wallets were stolen from vehicles.
Granada St., 4300 block, April 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Huntington Ave., 2000 block, April 23. A credit card was stolen from a location.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, April 23. Beer was stolen from a business.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, April 21. Beer was stolen from a business.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Park Terrace Dr., 7300 block, April 23. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, April 22. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 21. Clothing was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, April 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, April 21. A beer was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sacramento Dr., 8700 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Virginia Hills Ave., 6400 block, April 18. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairhaven Ave., 2500 block, April 24. A 2001 BMW 530I.
Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, April 24. A 2017 Yamaha R6.
Centreville Rd., 2100 block, April 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Centreville Rd., 2400 block, April 18. A bike was stolen from a shopping center.
Cypress Point Ct., 11400 block, April 24. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.
Cypress Point Ct., 11500 block, 7:42 p.m. April 19. A home was entered and personal items were stolen
Farmcrest Dr., 2500 block, April 24. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Links Dr., 11500 block, April 24. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.
North Shore Dr., 11400 block, April 21. A document was stolen from a residence.
Peter Jefferson Lane, 2500 block, April 22. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Peter Jefferson Lane, 2500 block, April 23. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
River Bend Rd., 400 block, April 21. A purse was stolen from a residence.
South Lakes Dr., 11600 block, April 22. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Sunset Hill Rd., 12100 block, April 21. A purse was stolen from a location.
Villaridge Ct., 11000 block, April 24. A purse was stolen from a location.
Blackburn Frd., 6300 block, April 23. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Bonnet Terr., 14700 block, April 21. Shoes were stolen from a location.
Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Doubleday Rd., 16800 block, April 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Hartlaub Ct., 14800 block, April 21. A laptop was stolen from a residence.
Massaponax Pl., 6800 block, April 24. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Winterfield Dr., 14600 block, April 23. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Americana Dr., 4300 block, April 24. Tools were stolen from a location.
Annaberg Ct., 10300 block, April 22. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.
Barker Ct., 4000 block, April 21. A bag was stolen from a location.
Briarcliff Rd., 7300 block, April 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Burr Oak Way, 10800 block, April 21. A purse was stolen from a residence.
Daniels Ave., 4200 block, April 21. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Fullerton Rd., 7200 block, April 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Herkimer St., 4900 block, April 23. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Nester Rd., 9200 block, April 18. Items were stolen from vehicles.
Port Royal Rd., 5300 block, April 18. Shoes were stolen from a business.
Port Royal Rd., 5300 block, April 21. Shoes were stolen from a business.
Rolling Forest Ave., 7100 block, April 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Rolling Rd., 6100 block, April 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Rolling Rd., 6100 block, April 21. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Workhouse Way, 9500 block, April 23. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Campbell Dr., 3100 block, 8:01 a.m. April 22. A female armed with a knife attempted to assault a man waiting in line for a business to open. A 30-year-old female, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged. No injuries were reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, April 18. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Lee Hwy., 11100 block, 10:48 p.m. April 21. A refrigerator compressor was stolen from a store.
Main St., 10300 block, 7:50 p.m. April 21. A man went behind a store counter and stole merchandise.
Old Lee Hwy., 3900 block, April 17-24. A business was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.
Willard Way, 10300 block, April 19. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying. A man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
Broad St. W., 800 block, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 17. A female was touched inappropriately during a massage. An arrest was made.
Broad St. W., 1200 block, 2:46-4 p.m. April 15. A purse was stolen from a shopping cart.
Broad St. W., 1200 block, 2:53 p.m. April 16. Shoplifting was reported. An arrest was made.
Cherry St. N., 200 block, 4 p.m. April 12 to 2 p.m. April 15. A bicycle was stolen from a shed.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 2:16 p.m. April 18. Trespassing was reported. An arrest was made.
Carlisle Dr., 400 block, 10:05 p.m. April 18. Assault reported.
Elden St., 300 block, 8:25 p.m. April 15. Assault reported.
Elden St., 300 block, 8:55 p.m. April 19. Assault reported.
Elden St., 1100 block, 6:41 p.m. April 18. Assault reported.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 2:01 a.m. April 20. Assault reported.
Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 4:52 p.m. April 18. Assault reported.
Carlisle Dr., 400 block, 12:41 p.m. April 19.
Center St., 600 block, 5:40 p.m. April 20.
Cherry Ct., 300 block, 2:42 a.m. April 17.
Elden St., 1200 block, 6:22 a.m. April 21. Embezzlement.
Monroe St., 1000 block, 1 a.m. April 19. From vehicle.
Post Dr., 600 block, 7:59 p.m. April 20. Shoplifting.
Nutley St. NW, 300 block, noon April 20. Harassment was reported.
DeSale St. SW, 900 block, 9 p.m. April 18 to 8:30 a.m. April 19. A laptop computer, a checkbook and other items were stolen from three vehicles.
Elmar Dr. SE, 100 block, 9 p.m. April 18 to 8 a.m. April 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Elmar Dr. SE, 100 block, 9 p.m. April 18 to 8 a.m. April 19. A wallet and change purse were stolen from a vehicle.
Holmes Dr. NW, 300 block, 6 p.m. April 23 to 8 a.m. April 24. A backpack and its contents was stolen from a vehicle.
Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 4:15 p.m. April 18. Identity theft was reported. A 40-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
Tapawingo Rd. SE, 100 block, 2 p.m. April 18 to 7:30 a.m. April 19. Cash, a cellphone and wine were stolen from a vehicle.
Tapawingo Rd. SE, 100 block, 9 p.m. April 18 to 9 a.m. April 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle and was later recovered.
Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 1 a.m. April 18. A vehicle was damaged.