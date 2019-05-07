Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bastille St., 9500 block, April 25. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 3000 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 12900 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, April 25. Clothes were stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, April 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, April 29. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, April 29. A phone was stolen from a business.

Fountainside Lane, 4100 block, April 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Larry Rd., 11700 block, April 28. A chain saw was stolen from a residence.

Larry Rd., 11800 block, April 28. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, April 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, April 30. A package was stolen from a residence.

Pelfrey Lane, 13100 block, April 28. Property was stolen from a residence.

Poplar Tree Rd., 13300 block, April 25. A collectors’ card was stolen from a school.

Santa Clara Dr., 10900 block, April 28. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Savoy Dr., 3100 block, April 28. A flashlight was stolen from a vehicle.

Stringfellow Rd., 4000 block, April 28. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Five Oaks Rd., 10000 block, April 28. A 2014 Volkswagen CC.

Quiet Hollow Ct., 12300 block, April 29. A 2007 Toyota Camry.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 5100 block, April 25. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Edsall Rd., 6300 block, April 29. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Essex House Sq., 5100 block, April 28. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, April 29. A beverage was stolen from a business.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, May 1. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, April 29. Tools were stolen from a business.

Heneska Loop., 7800 block, April 25. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Highland Woods Ct., 7600 block, May 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Industrial Rd., 6800 block, April 25. Keys were stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, April 29. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Larne Ct., 7400 block, April 29. A package was stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 7000 block, April 28. A purse was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 7100 block, April 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Loisdale Ct., 6500 block, April 25. Cash was stolen from a business.

Piedmont Dr., 5800 block, 3:15 p.m. April 25. A homeowner arrived at her home and found the front door ajar. Three suspects were seen running out the back door. Nothing was taken. The suspects were described as teenagers.

Rosehill Dr., 6100 block, April 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Shepherd Hills Dr., 9500 block, April 29. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Spring Village Dr., 7400 block, April 28. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, April 25. Clothes were stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, April 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, April 25. Jewelry was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, April 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Talavera Ct., 6000 block, April 29. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Oakwood Rd., 5400 block, April 29. A 2018 Chevy van.

Oakwood Rd., 5400 block, April 29. A 2018 Ford van.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, April 25. Food was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, April 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cedar Wood Lane, 3000 block, April 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 5800 block, April 29. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, April 29. Property was stolen from a residence.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, April 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, May 1. A purse was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, April 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5700 block, April 29. A tablet was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Manor Rd., 3000 block, April 28. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, April 28. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Woodburn Village Dr., 3300 block, April 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Colfax Ave., 5900 block, May 1. A 2013 Toyota Camry.

Kenfig Dr., 7000 block, April 28. A 2000 Honda Accord.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 2800 block, May 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, April 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, April 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Eskridge Rd. and Strawberry Lane, April 30. A bike was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, April 25. Clothes were stolen.

Georgetown Pike, 8800 block, April 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, April 29. A backpack was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, May 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, April 25. Money was stolen from a business.

Leesburg, 8700 block, May 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lincoln Way, 1500 block, April 28. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, April 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, May 1. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, April 25. A ring was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, April 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, April 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, April 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Lee Hwy., 8400 block, April 30. A 2016 Hyundai Accent.

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, April 25. A 2015 Infiniti Q40.

Pimmit Dr., 2300 block, April 30. A 2003 Dodge Ram with trailer.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, noon April 25. An unoccupied apartment was entered and money was stolen.

Colony Ct., 4500 block, April 29. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Holland Rd., 8100 block, April 30. A phone was stolen from a location.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, April 29. Cash was stolen from a business.

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, 12:29 p.m. April 29.An apartment was entered and electronic items were stolen.

Linton Lane, 8000 block, April 28. Cash was stolen from a church.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, April 28. Keys and a cellphone were stolen from a vehicle.

Republic Ct., 7500 block, April 28. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 1. A phone was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6400 block, April 29. A vaping device was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6400 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, April 30. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, April 30. Money was stolen from an ATM.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, April 28. Beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, May 1. A bookbag was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, April 28. A belt was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, April 29. Tiles were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, May 1. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rolling Brooke Ct., 4400 block, April 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, April 28. Beer was stolen from a business.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Halfe St., 4300 block, April 29. A 2003 Dodge Ram.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Deep Run Lane, 1300 block, April 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fantasia Dr., 12600 block, April 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Freedom Dr., 11900 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gate Hill Pl., 11400 block, May 1. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.

Market St., 11900 block, May 1. A phone was stolen from a business.

North Point Village Ctr., 1400 block, April 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Silentwood Lane, 11200 block, April 30. A package was stolen from a residence.

South Lake Dr., 11100 block, April 25. Food was stolen from a business.

Town Square St., 12000 block, April 25. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Town Square St., 12000 block, April 29. Alcohol was stolen from a business.

Walker Rd., 1100 block, April 25. A sign was stolen from a property.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 13400 block, April 30. Keys and a phone were stolen from a park.

Braddock Rd., 13800 block, April 25. Food was stolen.

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, April 28. Electronics were stolen from a business.

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, April 25. Televisions were stolen from a business.

Conference Center Dr., 14700 block, May 1. Electronics were stolen from a business.

Harvest Ct., 14800 block, April 25. A bicycle was stolen from a property.

Illuminati Way, 14600 block, April 28. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 14500 block, April 28. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 13800 block, April 30. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

Old Yates Ford Rd., 12500 block, April 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Papilion Way, 14300 block, May 1. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Truitt Farm Dr., 14700 block, 5:27 a.m. May 1.

Westone Plaza, 4900 block, April 29. Cash was stolen from a property.

Winding Oak Cir., 13700 block, April 28. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adare Dr., 10900 block, 4:24 a.m. May 1. Someone broke into the garage and stole a 2017 Lexus ES 350.

Bluebonnet Dr., 8100 block, April 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Boston Blvd., 7300 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crestmont Cir., 8200 block, April 25. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Fullerton Rd., 7600 block, April 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Golden Horseshoe Ct., 7400 block, April 30. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

Ox Rd., 9700 block, April 28. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Pohick Rd., 8700 block, April 28. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Silver Pine Dr., 7300 block, April 25. A wallet was stolen from a property.

Snowden Ashford Rd., 9100 block, April 28. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Westbury Oaks Ct., 6600 block, April 28. Purses, wallets and checkbooks from a vehicle.

Windfall Rd., 8300 block, April 28. A package was stolen from a residence.

Woodedge Dr., 9600 block, April 30. A phone was stolen from a school.

VEHICLE THEFT

Adare Dr., 10900 block, May 1. A 2017 Lexus ES 350.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULTS

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 4:30 p.m. April 26. An assault was reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 10700 block, 8:19 p.m. April 27. A man stole soda and assaulted an employee of a business. A 43-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

University Dr., 3900 block, 4 a.m. April 30. Two men were arrested and charged on May 1 with an armed robbery that occurred at this location. A 27-year-old male and a 42-year-old female, both of no fixed address, were arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

James Stuart Cir., 11200 block, 3:12 p.m. April 27. A man left a restaurant without paying a bill. A 36-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged.

Main St., 10000 block, 1:16 p.m. April 27. A person took cash from a tip jar of a business.

Main St., 10300 block, 5:32 p.m. May 1. A male juvenile took merchandise from a store while another juvenile distracted an employee. Both fled from the scene.

Willard Way, 10300 block, 1:55 p.m. April 27. Merchandise was stolen from a store. A 42-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Blvd., 11200 block, 2:08 a.m. April 30. Graffiti was sprayed on an electric power box.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Washington St. S., 400 block, 4:25 a.m. April 26. A business was entered by shattering a door and a window.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Alabama Dr., 500 block, 4:23 a.m. April 26. Assault reported.

Alabama Dr., 800 block, 11:28 a.m. April 27. Assault reported.

Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 6:37 p.m. April 27. Assault reported.

Palmer Dr., 700 block, 8:59 a.m. April 22. Assault reported.

Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 3:13 a.m. April 28. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 1000 block, 1:34 p.m. April 25. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1100 block, 9:16 a.m. April 28. Trespassing.

Sunset Park Dr., 200 block, 7:51 p.m. April 24. Trespassing.

Van Buren St., 300 block, 10:35 p.m. April 22.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Birch Ct., 700 block, 3:55 p.m. April 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Adele Garden Way, 100 block, 7:45 a.m. April 28. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ROBBERY

Maple Ave. E, 200 block, 5:23 a.m. April 28. A man was attempting to withdraw cash from an ATM when he was confronted by a male armed with a gun. The male fled without the cash.

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

Upham Pl. NW, 600 block, 8 p.m. April 23 to 6:30 a.m. April 24. Sunglasses and a charging cable were stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 8:20 to 8:45 p.m. April 30. Two hair clippers were stolen from a store.

VANDALISM

Patrick St. SE, 100 block, 11 p.m. April 23 to 7 a.m. April 24. A vehicle window was smashed.