Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blake Lane, 9500 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cedar Grove Dr., 3100 block, May 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Centreville Rd., 2900 block, May 7. Shoes were stolen from a storage.

Cobb Hill Lane, 3200 block, May 6. Money was stolen from a residence.

Endeavour Dr., 13700 block, May 6. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11800 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11800 block, May 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Franklin Farm Rd., 13300 block, May 5. A bicycle was stolen from a shopping center.

Goodwood Dr., 11900 block, May 5. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Welby Ct., 3100 block, May 8. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Edsall Ridge Pl., 5400 block, May 7. A phone was stolen from a vehicle.

Front Royal Rd., 6700 block, May 6. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

Hagel Cir., 9700 block, May 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, May 2. A personal item was stolen from a business.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, May 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7000 block, May 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Redwood Lane, 6200 block, May 5. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Rose Hill Dr., 6200 block, May 8. A scooter was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, May 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, May 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stoddard Ct., 6000 block, May 7. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Walker Lane, 6300 block, May 2. Items were stolen from a business.

Westmore Dr., 7500 block, 9:02 a.m. May 6. A home was broken into and a phone was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Electronic Dr., 6700 block, May 5. A 2016 General Motors Van.

Erving St., 5900 block, May 6. A 2013 Honda Civic.

Meriwether Lane, 6300 block, May 5. A 2015 BMW X3.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, May 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arnold Lane, 3400 block, 2:25 a.m. May 8.

Barcroft Lane, 3800 block, May 2. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Carolyn Dr., 6400 block, 3:31 a.m. May 6. Someone broke into the home and stole money, pictures and a datebook.

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, May 5. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, May 6. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, May 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mangalore Dr., 4100 block, May 5. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Manitoba Dr., 4900 block, May 8. A wallet was stolen from a stroller.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, May 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Third St., 6400 block, May 7. A medication was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Berlee Dr., 6100 block, May 7. A 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Roberts Ave., 4300 block, May 7. A 2005 Mercedes-Benz.

Sleepy Hollow Rd., 4100 block, May 5. A 2019 Ford Explorer.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Galleria, 1700 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Galleria, 1700 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Georgetown Pike, 7300 block, May 6. Purses were stolen from a vehicle.

Gilson St., 1700 block, May 6. Items were stolen from a residence.

International Dr., 2000 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, May 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2200 block, May 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Jackson Ave., 6900 block, May 5. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 7400 block, May 8. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 8100 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, May 7. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, May 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Lee Hwy., 2800 block, May 2. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Pinecastle Rd., 7300 block, May 5. An instrument was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, May 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Hill Rd., 1600 block, May 8. Money was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, May 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, May 5. A phone was stolen from a business.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, 2:58 p.m. May 2. Stolen auto.

VEHICLE THEFT

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 6. A 2015 Chevrolet Camaro.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Richmond Hwy., 8500 block, 3 a.m. May 5. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, May 5. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, May 5. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Dr., 2700 block, May 8. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Ashton St., 7900 block, May 5. A package was stolen from a residence.

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, May 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Blue Slate Ct., 6800 block, May 7. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Camfield Dr., 8800 block, May 6. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Cooper Rd., 8700 block, May 5. Cash was stolen from a business.

Derwood Lane, 3600 block, May 5. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Groveton St., 3100 block, 7:07 p.m. May 4. Attempted robbery.

Holly Hill Rd. and Mason Grove Ct., 11:49 p.m. May 6. Attempted robbery.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, May 8. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 5. Cash was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, May 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, May 8. A bag was stolen from a locker.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, May 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, May 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, May 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, May 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, May 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Williamsburg Rd., 6000 block, May 5. A phone was stolen from a business.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Frye Rd. and Richmond Hwy., 8:38 a.m. May 7. Stolen auto.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Curved Iron Rd., 13100 block, May 5. A personal item was stolen from a residence.

Kidwell Field Rd., 13100 block, May 2. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 10700 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, May 6. A 2013 Kia Sportage.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chestnut Hollow Ct., 6000 block, May 5. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Pamela Dr., 5800 block, May 5. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Sullyfield Cir., 14200 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

West Springfield District

ASSAULT

Carleigh Pkwy. and Donset Dr., 8:35 a.m. May 8. A boy was waiting at a bus stop when an older man approached and touched the boy’s chest.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Boston Blvd., 7600 block, May 7. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Braddock Rd., 10600 block, May 2. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, May 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burke Lake Rd., 9200 block, May 2. An instrument was stolen from a school.

Crossrail Ct., 5500 block, May 5. A package was stolen from a residence.

Dellford Ct., 9700 block, May 6. A driver’s license was stolen from a business.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8100 block, May 8. A phone was stolen from a school.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9500 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Oldcastle Lane, 5200 block, May 5. Items were stolen from a vehicle.

Woodhenge Ct., 9600 block, May 6. A phone was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

McCauley Way, 8100 block, May 5. A 2015 Mercedes-Benz 300 series.

Queensberry Ave., 5300 block, May 5. A 2000 Chevrolet S10.

Victoria Rd., 8700 block, May 5. A 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Draper Dr., 3100 block, 12:35 p.m. May 6. An EZ-Pass was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 1:05 p.m. May 8. An item was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 2:16 p.m. May 6. A guitar was stolen from a business.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 1:34 p.m. May 6. A tool was stolen from a business.

Ranger Rd., 10100 block, 5:43 p.m. May 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Sablewood Ct., 3900 block; Plantation Pkwy., 3200 block; Saber Cir., 3200 block; Sherman St., 3200 block; and Ranger Rd., 10100 block, 7:10 a.m. May 8. Property was stolen from vehicles.

University Dr., 3800 block, 7:54 p.m. May 6. An employee’s wallet was stolen from a business.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fairfax Blvd., 11100 block, 9:13 a.m. May 7. A vehicle was stolen from a dealership. A 60-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Sherman St., 3200 block, 7:42 a.m. May 8. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Main St., 9600 block, 6:38 p.m. May 4. Graffiti was found on a wall at a mall.

Old Lee Hwy., 3700 block, 4:17 p.m. May 7. Graffiti was found on trees.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd. W., 200 block, 7 a.m. May 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Broad St. W., 700 block, 2 p.m. April 29 to 7:42 a.m. April 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Greenway Blvd. W., 100 block, 9 p.m. May 2 to 7:30 a.m. May 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 10:06 a.m. May 2. Identity theft was reported.

West St. S., 200 block, 8 p.m. May 2 to 7:53 a.m. May 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Washington St. S., 200 block, 11:10 p.m. May 2. Property was damaged. A 39-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Center St., 600 block, 4:49 p.m. May 5.

Crestview Dr., 1000 block, May 2. Assault reported.

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 9:10 p.m. May 5. Assault reported.

Reneau Way, 300 block, 8:44 a.m. May 2. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Branch Dr., 800 block, 2:28 p.m. May 4.

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 9:40 p.m. May 5. Trespassing.

Elden St., 600 block, 5:55 p.m. April 30. Shoplifting.

Herndon Pkwy., 1400 block, 12:33 a.m. May 3. Trespassing.

VANDALISM

Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 2:12 p.m. May 1. Graffiti.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Center St. S., 200 block, 3 p.m. May 7. Two people fought.

Hillcrest Dr. SW, 8:15 p.m. May 5. Two people fought.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Church St. NE, 100 block, 8-9 p.m. May 6. A wallet was stolen from a table at a residence.

East St. NE, 300 block, 3 p.m. May 6 to 3 p.m. May 7. A vehicle was entered.

Myers Cir. SW, 900 block, 11 p.m. April 21 to 6:30 a.m. April 22. A bicycle was stolen from a garage. Loose change and a utility tool were also stolen from a vehicle.

Sherwood Dr. NE, 300 block, 7:30 p.m. May 6 to 6:30 a.m. May 7. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Terrace Ct. SE, noon May 1. An unauthorized withdrawal from an account was reported.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 3 a.m. May 6. Windows on two vehicles were smashed.

Ross Dr. SW, 200 block, 5 p.m. May 2 to 5 p.m. May 3. A vehicle window was damaged.

Ware St. SW, 900 block, 4:27 p.m. May 6. A vehicle was damaged.