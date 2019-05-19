Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brian Dr., 9200 block, May 9. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Cedar Farm Cir., 9600 block, May 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Kings Crown Ct., 9700 block, May 9. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.

Lazy Glen Lane, 13100 block, May 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, May 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, May 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Pender Dr., 3900 block, May 9. Money was stolen from a business.

Wasser Terr., 2500 block, May 15. Plants were stolen from a residence.

White Birch Ct., 3000 block, May 13. Watches were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Stonefield Lane, 13900 block, May 14. A 2018 Acura TLX.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bren Mar Dr., 6200 block, May 13. Bag, keys and a laptop were stolen from a vehicle.

Cindy Lane, 7000 block, May 15. Ladders were stolen from a school.

Commerce St., 6700 block, May 9. A ring was stolen from a business.

Constance Dr., 6900 block, May 14. Property was stolen.

Cottonwood Dr., 6400 block, May 12. A check was stolen from a vehicle.

DeVries Dr., 7500 block, May 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, May 15. A package was stolen from a residence.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, May 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, May 15. Copper was stolen from a business.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, May 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Hagel Cir., 9700 block, May 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Highdale Cir., 5900 block, May 9. A package was stolen from a residence.

Industrial Rd., 6800 block, May 12. Property was stolen from a location.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, May 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, May 12. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, May 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, May 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, May 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lorton Rd., 8000 block, May 14. Property was stolen from a business.

Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, May 14. Cash was stolen from a location.

Metropolitan Center Dr., 6800 block, May 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, May 12. Beer was stolen from a business.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, May 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Van Dorn St., 6700 block, May 12. Cash was stolen from a business.

Spring Mall Rd., 6700 block, May 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, May 12. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, May 13. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6700 block, May 14. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6700 block, May 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wolford Way, 7700 block, May 9. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Commerce St., 7200 block, May 12. A 2005 Acura TL.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, May 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, May 14. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Arlington Dr., 6100 block, May 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, May 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Charles St., 3400 block, May 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, May 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, May 14. A passport was stolen from a location.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, May 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Greentree Dr., 3400 block, May 12. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Jupiter Hill Cir. and Pinecrest Vista Dr., May 14. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, May 13. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6300 block, May 14. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, May 12. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, May 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, May 12. Beer was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, May 13. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Vista Dr., 6000 block, May 12. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Woodburn Rd., 3300 block, May 12. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bailey Lane, 9200 block, May 12. Property was stolen from a residence.

Baldwin Dr., 1700 block, May 15. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Blocker Pl., 2700 block, May 9. A license plate was stolen from a moped.

Bowling Green Dr., 2700 block, May 9. A phone was stolen from a vehicle.

Briar Ridge Ct., 1800 block, May 12. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Casemont Dr., 2200 block, May 12. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Casemont Dr., 2200 block, 6:27 a.m. May 12. Someone entered a garage and took three bicycles.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, May 12. A wallet was stolen from a location.

International Dr., 2000 block, May 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, May 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2200 block, May 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 7100 block, May 15. Property was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, May 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, May 14. A purse was stolen from a location.

Peridot Dr., 8200 block, May 12. A laptop was stolen from a location.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, May 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Bowling Green Dr., 2700 block, May 9. A 2002 GMC Yukon.

Colby St., 8300 block, May 9. A 2017 Honda Odyssey.

Crestwood Heights Dr., 8200 block, May 9. A 2016 Suzuki Motorcycle.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, May 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 12. Property was stolen from a residence.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2500 block, May 12. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, May 15. Property was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, May 15. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, May 9. A purse was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 12. A purse was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, May 12. A medication was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, May 12. Keys and a credit card were stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, May 13. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, May 15. A tool was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, May 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, May 12. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Valon Ct., 7200 block, May 12. A package was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, May 15. A 1994 Toyota Corolla.

Woodlawn Trail, 2800 block, May 14. A 2013 Ford Explorer.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lake Fairfax Dr., 1400 block, May 12. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 10500 block, May 12. Beer was stolen from a business.

Market St., 11900 block, May 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mill Race Lane, 2200 block, May 12. A ring was stolen from a residence.

New Concorde Ct., 2600 block, 3:50 a.m. May 15. A resident heard their garage door open. When they checked the garage, the resident discovered an unknown man inside. The resident confronted the man, who ran out of the garage. Nothing appeared to be missing.

Rolling Fork Cir., 2300 block, May 12. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

West Ox Rd., 2700 block, May 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

William Short Cir., 2600 block, May 13. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, May 12. A bracelet was stolen from a business.

Hoskins Hollow Cir., 61000 block, May 15. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 14500 block, May 12. A medication was stolen from a residence.

Pepsi Pl., 4100 block, May 14. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Pickets Post Rd., 14700 block, May 14. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Stonefield Dr., 13900 block, May 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

WEAPON

Herkimer St., 4900 block, 3:05 p.m. May 9.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Caithness Ct., 5500 block, May 12. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Jewelweed Ct., 7700 block, May 14. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Pasquel Flower Pl., 8200 block, 6:50 a.m. May 11. Burglary.

Ridge Oak Ct., 7400 block, 10:36 p.m. May 10.

South Park Cir., 9700 block, May 13. A lawn was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Lindside Way, 8300 block, May 14. A 2013 Ford Edge.

Tiverton Dr., 7600 block, May 14. A 2014 Toyota RAV4.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULTS

Fairfax Blvd., 11100 block, 2:19 a.m. May 11. A vehicle was driving erratically, failed to stop and almost struck officers and police vehicles. The vehicle fled and was apprehended by Fairfax County Police. A female of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beech Dr., 9700 block, May 15. A cellphone was stolen at a park.

Fairfax Blvd., 10600 block, May 13. Cash was removed from a purse in a restroom of a business.

Main St., 9600 block, May 13. Two females took merchandise and left the store without paying. They fled in a vehicle.

West Dr., 10700 block, 10:19 a.m. May 11. Delivered packages were stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Teldrich Blvd., 3900 block, 11:53 a.m. May 7. A vehicle window was broken.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Greenway Blvd. W., 100 block, 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. May 6. An attempt was made to enter a residence by smashing a window.

Leesburg Pike, 7100 block, 4-4:30 p.m. May 11. A cellphone was stolen from a book bag at a school.

Leesburg Pike, 7100 block, 8:26 p.m. May 8. Items were removed from a book bag at a school.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 11:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. May 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

VANDALISM

Washington St. S., 300 block, 12:05 p.m. May 8. A male juvenile smacked a glass countertop in a store and threw a brick at a TV.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Bluemont Ct., 1400 block, 9:40 p.m. May 9. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 11:10 p.m. May 11. Assault reported.

Saber Lane, 1000 block, 6:04 p.m. May 8. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Elden St., 400 block, 5:10 p.m. May 8. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 300 block, 3:45 p.m. May 7. From building.

Elden St., 1100 block, 7:30 a.m. May 7. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1200 block, 10:51 a.m. May 12.

Hunt Way Lane, 500 block, 9:20 p.m. May 10. Residential.

Park Ave., 900 block, 6:35 p.m. May 7. From vehicle.

Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 9:35 a.m. May 9.

Sycamore Ct., 800 block, 7:21 p.m. May 8.

VANDALISM

Herndon Pkwy., 100 block, 9:39 a.m. May 8. Graffiti.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

EX OFFENSE

Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 4:55 p.m. May 9. A man reached over a restroom stall and recorded a boy with his cellphone. The 9-year-old boy left and told his mom.

ASSAULTS

Cedar Lane SE, 200 block, 2:35 a.m. May 11. A man assaulted a male when he refused to buy the man a beer.

Echols St. SE, 400 block, 10:53 p.m. May 11. Two people fought. A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Nelson Dr. NE, 5 p.m. May 9. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Center St. S., 100 block, noon May 11 to 9 a.m. May 13. A bicycle was stolen from a bicycle rack in a school.

Center St. S., 400 block, 7:21 p.m. May 12. Cash was stolen during a bingo game.

Courthouse Rd. SW, 300 block, 8:50 a.m. May 10. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Drake St. SW, 1100 block, 11:59 a.m. May 9. Property stolen from a vehicle was recovered at this location.

Drake St. SW, 1200 block, 4:30 p.m. May 8 to 8:45 a.m. May 9. A bicycle was stolen from a carport.

Drake St. SW, 1200 block, 6 p.m. May 8 to 10:30 a.m. May 9. Change was stolen from two vehicles.

Fairway Dr. NE, 1000 block, 7:10 p.m. May 8 to 6:10 a.m. May 9. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Fairway Dr. NE, 1100 block, 10 p.m. May 8 to 8:45 a.m. May 9. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Kelley St. SW, 1200 block, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11. A real estate agent found belongings and a female inside a new home under construction. The female left the scene.

Kramer Dr. SE, 400 block, 10 p.m. May 11 to 10:39 p.m. May 12. A laptop computer and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle.

Lewis St. NW, 400 block, 10 p.m. May 14 to 6 a.m. May 15. A cooler containing alcohol was stolen from a driveway.

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, noon April 24 to noon April 26. An employee theft was reported.

Ware St. SW, 1000 block, 8:30 p.m. May 8 to 8:30 p.m. May 9. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Whispering Wind Ct. SE, 200 block, 11 p.m. May 11 to 8 a.m. May 12. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Yeonas Dr. SW, 600 block, 5 to 7 a.m. May 9. Earphones and loose change were stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 1:50 p.m. May 14. Two juveniles were observed spray-painting a wall behind a building. They fled before police arrived.

Ross Dr. SW, 1300 block, 11:25 p.m. May 10. Graffiti was sprayed on a storage shed in a park.