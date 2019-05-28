Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Buckhorn Rdg., 4600 block, May 23. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2900 block, May 19. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Courthouse Rd., 9600 block, May 19. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 12900 block, May 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, May 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fairfax Hills Way, 4100 block, May 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, May 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12400 block, May 19. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, May 23. Money was stolen from a business.

Van Arsdale Dr., 9400 block, May 22. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 6500 block, May 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, May 23. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Bristol Way, 6100 block, May 19. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Founders Hill Dr., 5900 block, May 19. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6000 block, May 20. A gift was stolen from a business.

Franconia Rd., 6000 block, May 21. A gift was stolen from a business.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, May 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, May 22. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, May 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, May 22. Cash was stolen from a business.

Hamilton Rd., 6700 block, May 20. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Hamilton Rd., 6700 block, May 21. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Highdale Cir., 5900 block, May 19. Wheels and tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, May 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, May 19. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, May 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, May 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, May 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

La Vista Dr., 5700 block, May 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Lakota Rd., 3900 block, May 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Little Valley Way, 6200 block, May 19. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lorton Station Blvd., 8900 block, May 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Marilyn Dr., 6100 block, May 19. Cash and driver’s license from vehicle.

Randolph Dr., 4700 block, May 21. Overnight someone entered an unlocked residence under construction and took tools.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, May 20. Cash was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, May 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, May 21. Cash was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, May 19. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Wolford Way, 7700 block, May 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barcroft View Terr., 3600 block, May 23. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, May 19. Beer was stolen from a business.

Charles St., 3400 block, May 23. A beverage was stolen from a business.

Charles St., 3400 block, May 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, May 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Edgemoor Lane, 6300 block, May 19. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Englewood Pl., 7400 block, May 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Englewood Pl., 7400 block, May 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Jaguar Trail, 7500 block, May 23. Money was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, May 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, May 22. A purse was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, May 20. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, May 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, May 21. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, May 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, May 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, May 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, May 19. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, May 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, May 20. Cash was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, May 21. Cash was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Coral Gables Lane, 8500 block, May 20. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Coral Gables Lane, 8500 block, May 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Falstaff Rd., 7800 block, May 22. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Gilson St., 1800 block, May 22. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, May 19. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 7400 block, May 22. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 7900 block, May 22. Cables were stolen from a vehicle.

Meadowlark Gardens Ct., 9700 block, May 22. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Pine Creek Ct., 6700 block, May 19. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7800 block, May 23. A phone was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, May 20. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, May 21. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Tysons Executive Ct., 2100 block, 7 p.m. May 22. An unlocked residence was entered and a wallet was stolen.

Tysons Cor., 8100 block, May 19. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Dean Dr., 6800 block, May 19. A 2006 Honda Fit.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Main St., 4100 block, 12:30 a.m. May 18. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, May 19. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, May 22. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Beacon Hill Rd., 2800 block, May 23. Food was stolen from a business.

Dart and Poinsettia drives, May 19. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Hillside Lane, 6500 block, May 20. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Hillside Lane, 6500 block, May 21. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Lakepark Dr., 8200 block, May 19. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, May 20. Glasses were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, May 21. Glasses were stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, May 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mason Grove Ct., 7100 block, May 20. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Mason Grove Ct., 7100 block, May 21. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 3500 block, May 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

North Kings Hwy., 6100 block, May 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Oak Dr., 6700 block, May 19. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, May 19. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, May 19. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8100 block, May 19. Property was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8500 block, May 19. A purse was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Huntington Ave., 2000 block, May 20. A 2017 Suzuki Colt motorcycle.

Huntington Ave., 2000 block, May 21. A 2017 Suzuki Colt motorcycle.

Reston District

ROBBERY

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, 5:30 a.m. May 18. Carjacking.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Akhtamar Dr., 10200 block, May 20. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Akhtamar Dr., 10200 block, May 21. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Blue Flint Ct., 1700 block, May 22. Watches were stolen from a location.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, May 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, May 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Chestnut Grove Sq., 11300 block, May 19. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Hemingway Dr., 11500 block, May 22. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Soapstone Dr., 2300 block, May 20. Cash was stolen from a location.

Soapstone Dr., 2300 block, May 21. Cash was stolen from a location.

Windbluff Ct., 11600 block, May 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Winterthur Lane, 11900 block, May 22. A gun was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Brenton Point Dr., 2500 block, May 19. A 2015 Vespa motorcycle.

Mansway Dr., 2700 block, May 21. A 2017 Nissan Murano.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cardigan Sq., 14700 block, May 19. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, May 20. Ammunition was stolen from a business.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, May 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, May 21. Ammunition was stolen from a business.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, May 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Compton Rd., 14600 block, May 19. Copper was stolen from a construction site.

Rosebud Lane, 6000 block, May 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Round Lick Lane, 14300 block, May 22. A package was stolen from a residence.

Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, May 22. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Sawteeth Way, 13900 block, May 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Sawteeth Way, 13900 block, May 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, May 19. A pistol was stolen from a vehicle.

Water Pond Ct., 13900 block, May 20. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Water Pond Ct., 13900 block, May 20. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Water Pond Ct., 13900 block, May 21. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Water Pond Ct., 13900 block, May 21. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Westone Plaza, 4900 block, May 19. Jewelry was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Willard Rd., 14800 block, May 22. A 2009 Chevrolet Silverado.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Attleboro Dr., 7800 block, May 20. Books were stolen from a residence.

Attleboro Dr., 7800 block, May 21. Books were stolen from a residence.

Commons Dr., 4500 block, May 19. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Greeley Blvd., 7800 block, May 22. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Lake Braddock Dr., 9200 block, May 23. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Main St., 9500 block, May 23. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8100 block, May 23. A phone was stolen from a location.

Shiplett Blvd., 6100 block, May 22. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 11:43 a.m. May 20. A gas service station gate was damaged.

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 6:47 a.m. May 21. A vehicle window was broken.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Hillwood Ave., 300 block, 9:44 p.m. May 16. An assault was reported. A 47-year-old female was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 1000 block, 2:45-4:17 a.m. May 14. Property was stolen from a garage entered by force.

Broad St. W., 1000 block, 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. May 15. A cellphone was stolen.

Langston Lane, 600 block, 12:09 p.m. May 14. Identity theft was reported.

Park Ave., 100 block, 5:30 p.m. May 12. CDs were stolen from a store.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

Alabama Dr., 700 block, 10:22 p.m. May 18. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alabama Dr., 1200 block, 4:26 p.m. May 19.

Bicksler Dr., 1100 block, 1:36 p.m. May 19.

Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 1:25 p.m. May 13. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 400 block, 2:34 p.m. May 18.

Kings Ct., 1000 block, 7 a.m. May 13. Tampering with a vehicle.

Mississippi Dr., 600 block, 9:32 a.m. May 15. From vehicle.

Monroe Hill Ct., 100 block, 4:41 p.m. May 19.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 5:02 p.m. May 13.

VANDALISM

Adams St., 600 block, 4:17 p.m. May 14. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 700 block, 6:55 p.m. May 18. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Cedar Lane SE, 200 block, 5:50 p.m. May 19. Two people fought.

Hillcrest Dr. SW, 4:27 p.m. May 19. Two people fought. A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 7:04 p.m. May 19. Two males assaulted a construction worker.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cedar Lane SE, 200 block, 2:30 a.m. May 17. A juvenile was observed entering parked vehicles. A 16-year-old male was found with stolen property. He was arrested and charged.

Elmar Dr. SE, 100 block, 9 p.m. May 22 to 8:30 a.m. May 23. A wallet and its contents were stolen from a vehicle.

Hickory Cir. SW, 100 block, 5:30-7:08 p.m. May 15. A lawn mower key was stolen. It was later recovered.

Kingsley Rd. SW, 500 block, 1:40 p.m. May 22. Trespassing were reported.

Moore Ave. SE, 200 block, 10 p.m. May 22 to 7:30 a.m. May 23. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Park St. SE, 200 block, noon to 1:33 p.m. May 19. A bicycle was stolen from a garage.

Ross Dr. SW, 1300 block, 9-10:15 a.m. May 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

VANDALISM

Windover Ave. NW, 400 block, 10 p.m. May 22 to 6 a.m. May 23. A school sign was damaged.