Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brickell Dr., 4100 block, May 27. Property was stolen from a residence.

Caris Brooke Lane, 4600 block, May 27. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Casto Dr., 3100 block, May 29. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Dulles Corner Blvd., 2300 block, May 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Corner Blvd., 2300 block, May 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, May 27. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, May 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, May 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Fairfax Woods Way, 11700 block, May 28. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.

Leaf Crest Lane, 13200 block, May 27. Rims and wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, May 29. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

MetroTech Dr., 13900 block, May 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Sudley Ford Ct., 3700 block, May 27. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Terra Cota Cir., 2400 block, May 30. Freon was stolen from a residence.

West Ox Rd., 4600 block, May 27. Beer was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Page Ave., 10700 block, May 27. A 2007 Honda Civic.

Franconia District

ROBBERY

Lee Valley Dr. and Old Keene Mill Rd., 10:13 a.m. May 29. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Apple Tree Dr., 4900 block, May 30. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Ataturk Way, 8900 block, 8:06 a.m. May 29. Burglary.

Callcott Way, 5700 block, May 30. A wallet, passport and cellphone were stolen from a vehicle.

Edsall Rd., 6200 block, May 29. A document was stolen from a residence.

Farrington Ave., 6000 block, May 29. Tools were stolen from a location.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, May 27. Gas was stolen from a business.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, May 27. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, May 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Glamis Dr., 5700 block, May 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Industrial Rd., 6800 block, May 28. A bag was stolen from a location.

Kestner Cir., 6000 block, May 29. A medication was stolen from a residence.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, May 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, May 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lanier St., 7100 block, May 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Valley Dr., 6500 block, May 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lensfield Ct., 7200 block, May 27. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, May 27. Beer was stolen from a business.

Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, May 27. Shoes were stolen from a location.

Loisdale Rd., 7000 block, May 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Malone Ridge St., 5500 block, May 30. A vest was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, May 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, May 30. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Telegraph Rd., 6400 block, May 30. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Lanier St., 7100 block, May 29. A 2015 Dodge SUV.

Pioneer Dr., 6100 block, May 28. A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 4200 block, May 27. Checks were stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, May 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, May 29. Headphones were stolen from a residence.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, May 27. Soda was stolen from a business.

Charles St., 3400 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, May 27. An item was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, May 29. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, May 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, May 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Glen Carlyn Dr., 3300 block, May 27. Sandwiches were stolen from a business.

Graham Rd., 3100 block, May 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, May 30. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lincoln Ave. and Little River Tpk., May 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, May 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Seminary Rd., 5800 block, May 27. A purse was stolen from a location.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, May 29. Electronics were stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, May 30. A wallet was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, May 27. Beer was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Westlawn Dr., 6700 block, May 27. Property was stolen from a residence.

Third, 6400 block, May 29. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Kay Ct., 8200 block, May 30. A 2012 Ford Explorer.

McLean District

ROBBERY

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, 10:25 p.m. May 26.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, May 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 27. Keys were stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, May 28. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Deer Dr., 1800 block, May 28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

District Ave., 2900 block, May 27. A purse was stolen from a location.

Divine St., 6500 block, May 27. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Dunaway Ct., 6300 block, May 28. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Georgetown Pike, 6300 block, May 30. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, May 28. A gift was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, May 30. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Lupine Lane, 6900 block, May 30. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Matera St., 7600 block, May 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Spoleto Lane, 7700 block, May 27. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, May 30. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Towers Crescent Dr., 8000 block, May 27. A watch was stolen from a location.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, May 30. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Tysons Landing Ct., 1800 block, May 28. Jewelry was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Deer Dr., 1800 block, May 28. A 2015 Ford Goldline F150XLT.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, May 27. A 2002 Ford Goldline F350.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, May 27. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Belle View Blvd., 1500 block, May 29. A purse was stolen from a location.

Biscayne Dr., 5700 block, May 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

George Washington Memorial Pkwy., 6400 block, May 30. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Glendale Terr., 2300 block, May 28. Property was stolen from a residence.

Greenway Rd., 1100 block, May 27. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Liberty Springs Cir., 7800 block, May 28. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Manor Dr., 4800 block, May 30. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Mount Vernon Hwy., 8100 block, May 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, May 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, May 27. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, May 30. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Paulonia Rd., 6100 block, May 27. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Prospect Terr., 6400 block, May 28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Republic Ct., 7500 block, May 27. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, May 30. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, May 28. Beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, May 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, May 27. A tip was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, May 27. A wig was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, May 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 27. Clothing was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, May 28. A charger was stolen from a business.

Shadwell Dr., 8600 block, May 30. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, May 27. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Edgewood and Summit terraces, May 28. A 2004 Land Rover Discovery.

Fair Child Dr., 7300 block, May 28. A 2018 Jeep Cherokee.

Fordham Dr., 2200 block, May 27. A 2016 Subaru Forester.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bowman Towne Dr., 11900 block, May 27. An item was stolen from a location.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, May 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Castle Rock Sq., 2200 block, May 27. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Glen Echo Cir., 13300 block, May 27. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Golf Course Dr., 2000 block, May 27. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2200 block, May 27. A ring was stolen from a location.

John Milton Dr., 2500 block, May 27. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 11700 block, May 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Mill Bank Way, 12600 block, May 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Monterey Estates Dr., 13000 block, 8:33 a.m. May 25. A homeowner reported someone entered their garage overnight and stole personal property.

North Shore Dr., 12000 block, May 27. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Parcher Ave., 13300 block, May 27. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Random Stone Ct., 1700 block, May 30. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Scandia Cir., 1500 block, May 29. Property was stolen from a residence.

Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Weatherstone Ct., 1200 block, May 27. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Airline Pkwy., 4000 block, May 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Cedar Walk., 5700 block, May 28. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, May 29. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Johnny Moore Ct., 14300 block, May 27. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Rd., 14500 block, May 27. A cellphone, wallet and keys were stolen from a location.

Ordway Rd., 7100 block, May 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4100 block, May 27. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, May 27. Packages were stolen from a residence.

West Springfield District

ROBBERIES

Cardinal Forest Lane, 9200 block, 1:13 a.m. May 29. Robbery reported.

Cardinal Forest Lane and Duck Hawk Way, 1:13 a.m. May 29. Robbery reported.

Coffer Woods Rd., 10000 block, 10 a.m. May 27. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bark Tree Ct., 8300 block, May 30. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Barker Ct., 4000 block, May 27. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Briarwood Ct. and Patriot Dr., May 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Cherry Oak Ct., 9500 block, May 29. Mail was stolen from a residence.

Cove Rd., 4900 block, 12:40 a.m. May 27. A resident located a woman in the basement of their home. Officers arrived and arrested a 27-year-old Fairfax woman and charged her with burglary, possession of a schedule I narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia and served a warrant for probation violation.

Duck Hawk Way, 8300 block, May 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Earth Star Ct., 6800 block, May 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Great Tree Ct., 5500 block, 10:36 a.m. May 28. Personal property was stolen from a residence overnight.

Jill Spring Ct., 7200 block, May 28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Lake Hill Dr., 8800 block, May 30. Rings were stolen from a residence.

Marlborough Rd., 10700 block, May 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8300 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Overton Ct., 8100 block, May 30. Items were stolen from vehicles.

Ox Rd., 7300 block, May 27. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Raleigh Ave., 8600 block, May 28. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Tralee Woods Ct., 7500 block, May 30. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Wood Pointe Way, 9100 block, May 27. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Barcarole Ct., 8000 block, May 30. A 2010 Toyota Highlander.

Boston Blvd., 7700 block, May 27. A 2001 Chevrolet Astro.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ROBBERY

Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, 8:12 p.m. May 29. A female was assaulted and robbed of property. A Columbus, Ohio, man was arrested and charged.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Carol St., 10800 block, May 29. A residence was entered by breaking a window. An Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 300 block, 4:15 to 4:25 p.m. May 23. A backpack was stolen from a cafe.

Columbia St. E., 100 block, 1:38 p.m. May 25. A theft was reported. A 33-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

Park Ave., 100 block, noon to 12:10 p.m. May 22. A man took items and left a store without paying.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 1:30 p.m. May 21. A cellphone was stolen from a purse.

VANDALISM

Lincoln Ave., 400 block, 11:14 p.m. May 23. Eggs were thrown at a residence and four cars causing damage.

Park Ave., 300 block, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. May 24. A vehicle window was smashed.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

None and Park Ave., 9:26 p.m. May 23. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alton Sq., 12900 block, 11:16 a.m. May 22.

Cavalier Dr., 100 block, 10:57 a.m. May 22. From vehicle.

Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 3:51 p.m. May 26. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1000 block, 1:21 p.m. May 20. From building.

Herndon Pkwy., 1000 block, 11:31 a.m. May 22.

Park Ave., 900 block, 9:23 p.m. May 20.

VANDALISM

Alton Sq., 12900 block, 1:42 p.m. May 22. Graffiti.

Autumnhaze Ct., 1100 block, 1:53 p.m. May 26. Destruction of property.

Reneau Way, 300 block, 7:09 p.m. May 20. Destruction of property.

Reneau Way, 300 block, 9:27 a.m. May 26. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULT

Nutley and Roland streets SW, 6:06 p.m. May 24. A male struck a female in the face during a physical altercation.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Branch Rd. SE, 100 block, 10:28 p.m. May 24. Trespassing was reported.

Colony Ct. NW, 500 block, midnight to 9 a.m. May 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Drake St. SW, 1100 block, 9:30 p.m. May 24 to 6 a.m. May 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Drake St. SW, 1200 block, midnight to 8 a.m. May 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Drake St. SW, 1200 block, midnight to 9:07 a.m. May 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

James Dr. SW, 100 block, 10 p.m. May 24 to 8 a.m. May 25. Three vehicles were entered. Loose change was stolen from one of the vehicles.

James Dr. SW, 100 block, 10 p.m. May 24 to 8:30 a.m. May 25. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

James Dr. SW, 100 block, midnight to 8 a.m. May 25. Change was stolen from a vehicle and a glove compartment was damaged.

James Dr. SW, 100 block, midnight to 8 a.m. May 25. Vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Jean Pl., 300 block, 9 p.m. May 24 to 9:45 a.m. May 25. A purse and its contents, cash, gift cards and a laptop computer were stolen from three vehicles.

Kelley St. SW, 1200 block, midnight to 7:50 a.m. May 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Lakewood Dr. SW, 1100 block, midnight to 7:50 a.m. May 25. A purse and a wallet and its contents were stolen from a vehicle.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 21. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

MacArthur Ave. NE, 400 block, 9 p.m. May 24 to 10 a.m. May 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Malcolm Rd. SW, 400 block, 10 p.m. May 24 to 10 a.m. May 25. A wallet and a cellphone were stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 11:54 p.m. May 19. A former employee took two cases of beer and left the store without paying.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 2:56 p.m. May 29. A female took cigarettes and left a store without paying.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 10 a.m. May 29. Trespassing was reported.

Orleans Cir. SW, 400 block, midnight to 5:30 a.m. May 26. A bicycle was stolen from a garage.

Ridge Rd. SW, 500 block, noon May 24 to noon May 25. Identity theft was reported.

Roosevelt Ct. NE, 300 block, 7 p.m. May 24 to 10 a.m. May 25. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Ross Dr. SW, 1300 block, 4:30 to 6 p.m. May 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Walker St. SW, 500 block, 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. May 25. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle.

Walker Cir. SW, 1100 block, 9:10 p.m. May 24 to 6 a.m. May 25. A checkbook and a change purse were stolen from a vehicle.

Walker St. SW, 1100 block, 10 p.m. May 24 to 6 a.m. May 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Yeonas Dr. SW, 200 block, 1 to 11 a.m. May 25. A key fob was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Walker St. SW, 500 block, midnight to 6:30 a.m. May 25. A vehicle reported stolen from this location was recovered in the 1100 block of Drake St. SW.

Yeonas Dr. SE, 100 block, midnight to 8 a.m. May 25. A vehicle reported stolen from this location was recovered by the U.S. Park Police in Maryland.

VANDALISM

Park St. SE, 600 block, midnight May 27 to 8:15 p.m. May 30. A residence window was broken.