Brickell Dr., 4100 block, May 27. Property was stolen from a residence.
Caris Brooke Lane, 4600 block, May 27. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Casto Dr., 3100 block, May 29. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Dulles Corner Blvd., 2300 block, May 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Dulles Corner Blvd., 2300 block, May 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, May 27. A credit card was stolen from a location.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, May 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, May 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Fairfax Woods Way, 11700 block, May 28. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.
Leaf Crest Lane, 13200 block, May 27. Rims and wheels were stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Hwy., 11100 block, May 29. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.
MetroTech Dr., 13900 block, May 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Sudley Ford Ct., 3700 block, May 27. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Terra Cota Cir., 2400 block, May 30. Freon was stolen from a residence.
West Ox Rd., 4600 block, May 27. Beer was stolen from a business.
Page Ave., 10700 block, May 27. A 2007 Honda Civic.
Lee Valley Dr. and Old Keene Mill Rd., 10:13 a.m. May 29. Robbery reported.
Apple Tree Dr., 4900 block, May 30. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Ataturk Way, 8900 block, 8:06 a.m. May 29. Burglary.
Callcott Way, 5700 block, May 30. A wallet, passport and cellphone were stolen from a vehicle.
Edsall Rd., 6200 block, May 29. A document was stolen from a residence.
Farrington Ave., 6000 block, May 29. Tools were stolen from a location.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, May 27. Gas was stolen from a business.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, May 27. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, May 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Glamis Dr., 5700 block, May 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Industrial Rd., 6800 block, May 28. A bag was stolen from a location.
Kestner Cir., 6000 block, May 29. A medication was stolen from a residence.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, May 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, May 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Lanier St., 7100 block, May 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Valley Dr., 6500 block, May 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Lensfield Ct., 7200 block, May 27. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpk., 7200 block, May 27. Beer was stolen from a business.
Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, May 27. Shoes were stolen from a location.
Loisdale Rd., 7000 block, May 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Malone Ridge St., 5500 block, May 30. A vest was stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, May 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, May 30. Shoes were stolen from a business.
Telegraph Rd., 6400 block, May 30. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.
Lanier St., 7100 block, May 29. A 2015 Dodge SUV.
Pioneer Dr., 6100 block, May 28. A 2012 Chevrolet Silverado.
Annandale Rd., 4200 block, May 27. Checks were stolen from a vehicle.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, May 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, May 29. Headphones were stolen from a residence.
Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, May 27. Soda was stolen from a business.
Charles St., 3400 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 5700 block, May 27. An item was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 5700 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 5700 block, May 29. Clothing was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 5700 block, May 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Gallows Rd., 3300 block, May 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Glen Carlyn Dr., 3300 block, May 27. Sandwiches were stolen from a business.
Graham Rd., 3100 block, May 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, May 30. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Lincoln Ave. and Little River Tpk., May 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpk., 6100 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6100 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, May 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Seminary Rd., 5800 block, May 27. A purse was stolen from a location.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, May 29. Electronics were stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, May 30. A wallet was stolen from a location.
South Jefferson St., 3400 block, May 27. Beer was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Westlawn Dr., 6700 block, May 27. Property was stolen from a residence.
Third, 6400 block, May 29. Property was stolen from a residence.
Kay Ct., 8200 block, May 30. A 2012 Ford Explorer.
Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, 10:25 p.m. May 26.
Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, May 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 27. Keys were stolen from a location.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, May 28. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Deer Dr., 1800 block, May 28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
District Ave., 2900 block, May 27. A purse was stolen from a location.
Divine St., 6500 block, May 27. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Dunaway Ct., 6300 block, May 28. A ring was stolen from a residence.
Georgetown Pike, 6300 block, May 30. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, May 28. A gift was stolen from a business.
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, May 30. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Lupine Lane, 6900 block, May 30. An electronic device was stolen from a location.
Matera St., 7600 block, May 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Spoleto Lane, 7700 block, May 27. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, May 30. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Towers Crescent Dr., 8000 block, May 27. A watch was stolen from a location.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, May 30. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.
Tysons Landing Ct., 1800 block, May 28. Jewelry was stolen from a location.
Deer Dr., 1800 block, May 28. A 2015 Ford Goldline F150XLT.
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, May 27. A 2002 Ford Goldline F350.
Audubon Ave., 7900 block, May 27. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Belle View Blvd., 1500 block, May 29. A purse was stolen from a location.
Biscayne Dr., 5700 block, May 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
George Washington Memorial Pkwy., 6400 block, May 30. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Glendale Terr., 2300 block, May 28. Property was stolen from a residence.
Greenway Rd., 1100 block, May 27. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Liberty Springs Cir., 7800 block, May 28. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.
Manor Dr., 4800 block, May 30. A laptop was stolen from a residence.
Mount Vernon Hwy., 8100 block, May 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, May 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, May 27. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, May 30. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Paulonia Rd., 6100 block, May 27. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Prospect Terr., 6400 block, May 28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Republic Ct., 7500 block, May 27. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, May 30. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, May 28. Beer was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, May 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, May 27. A tip was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, May 27. A wig was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, May 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 27. Clothing was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, May 28. A charger was stolen from a business.
Shadwell Dr., 8600 block, May 30. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, May 27. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Edgewood and Summit terraces, May 28. A 2004 Land Rover Discovery.
Fair Child Dr., 7300 block, May 28. A 2018 Jeep Cherokee.
Fordham Dr., 2200 block, May 27. A 2016 Subaru Forester.
Bowman Towne Dr., 11900 block, May 27. An item was stolen from a location.
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, May 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Castle Rock Sq., 2200 block, May 27. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Glen Echo Cir., 13300 block, May 27. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Golf Course Dr., 2000 block, May 27. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Hunters Woods Plaza, 2200 block, May 27. A ring was stolen from a location.
John Milton Dr., 2500 block, May 27. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 11700 block, May 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Mill Bank Way, 12600 block, May 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Monterey Estates Dr., 13000 block, 8:33 a.m. May 25. A homeowner reported someone entered their garage overnight and stole personal property.
North Shore Dr., 12000 block, May 27. A credit card was stolen from a location.
Parcher Ave., 13300 block, May 27. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Random Stone Ct., 1700 block, May 30. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Scandia Cir., 1500 block, May 29. Property was stolen from a residence.
Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Weatherstone Ct., 1200 block, May 27. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Airline Pkwy., 4000 block, May 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Cedar Walk., 5700 block, May 28. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, May 29. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Johnny Moore Ct., 14300 block, May 27. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Rd., 14500 block, May 27. A cellphone, wallet and keys were stolen from a location.
Ordway Rd., 7100 block, May 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Stonecroft Blvd., 4100 block, May 27. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, May 27. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Cardinal Forest Lane, 9200 block, 1:13 a.m. May 29. Robbery reported.
Cardinal Forest Lane and Duck Hawk Way, 1:13 a.m. May 29. Robbery reported.
Coffer Woods Rd., 10000 block, 10 a.m. May 27. Robbery reported.
Bark Tree Ct., 8300 block, May 30. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Barker Ct., 4000 block, May 27. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Briarwood Ct. and Patriot Dr., May 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Cherry Oak Ct., 9500 block, May 29. Mail was stolen from a residence.
Cove Rd., 4900 block, 12:40 a.m. May 27. A resident located a woman in the basement of their home. Officers arrived and arrested a 27-year-old Fairfax woman and charged her with burglary, possession of a schedule I narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia and served a warrant for probation violation.
Duck Hawk Way, 8300 block, May 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Earth Star Ct., 6800 block, May 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Great Tree Ct., 5500 block, 10:36 a.m. May 28. Personal property was stolen from a residence overnight.
Jill Spring Ct., 7200 block, May 28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Lake Hill Dr., 8800 block, May 30. Rings were stolen from a residence.
Marlborough Rd., 10700 block, May 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 8300 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Overton Ct., 8100 block, May 30. Items were stolen from vehicles.
Ox Rd., 7300 block, May 27. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Raleigh Ave., 8600 block, May 28. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Tralee Woods Ct., 7500 block, May 30. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Wood Pointe Way, 9100 block, May 27. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Barcarole Ct., 8000 block, May 30. A 2010 Toyota Highlander.
Boston Blvd., 7700 block, May 27. A 2001 Chevrolet Astro.
Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, 8:12 p.m. May 29. A female was assaulted and robbed of property. A Columbus, Ohio, man was arrested and charged.
Carol St., 10800 block, May 29. A residence was entered by breaking a window. An Arlington man was arrested and charged.
Broad St. W., 300 block, 4:15 to 4:25 p.m. May 23. A backpack was stolen from a cafe.
Columbia St. E., 100 block, 1:38 p.m. May 25. A theft was reported. A 33-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.
Park Ave., 100 block, noon to 12:10 p.m. May 22. A man took items and left a store without paying.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 1:30 p.m. May 21. A cellphone was stolen from a purse.
Lincoln Ave., 400 block, 11:14 p.m. May 23. Eggs were thrown at a residence and four cars causing damage.
Park Ave., 300 block, 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. May 24. A vehicle window was smashed.
None and Park Ave., 9:26 p.m. May 23. Assault reported.
Alton Sq., 12900 block, 11:16 a.m. May 22.
Cavalier Dr., 100 block, 10:57 a.m. May 22. From vehicle.
Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 3:51 p.m. May 26. Shoplifting.
Elden St., 1000 block, 1:21 p.m. May 20. From building.
Herndon Pkwy., 1000 block, 11:31 a.m. May 22.
Park Ave., 900 block, 9:23 p.m. May 20.
Alton Sq., 12900 block, 1:42 p.m. May 22. Graffiti.
Autumnhaze Ct., 1100 block, 1:53 p.m. May 26. Destruction of property.
Reneau Way, 300 block, 7:09 p.m. May 20. Destruction of property.
Reneau Way, 300 block, 9:27 a.m. May 26. Destruction of property.
Nutley and Roland streets SW, 6:06 p.m. May 24. A male struck a female in the face during a physical altercation.
Branch Rd. SE, 100 block, 10:28 p.m. May 24. Trespassing was reported.
Colony Ct. NW, 500 block, midnight to 9 a.m. May 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Drake St. SW, 1100 block, 9:30 p.m. May 24 to 6 a.m. May 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Drake St. SW, 1200 block, midnight to 8 a.m. May 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Drake St. SW, 1200 block, midnight to 9:07 a.m. May 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
James Dr. SW, 100 block, 10 p.m. May 24 to 8 a.m. May 25. Three vehicles were entered. Loose change was stolen from one of the vehicles.
James Dr. SW, 100 block, 10 p.m. May 24 to 8:30 a.m. May 25. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
James Dr. SW, 100 block, midnight to 8 a.m. May 25. Change was stolen from a vehicle and a glove compartment was damaged.
James Dr. SW, 100 block, midnight to 8 a.m. May 25. Vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Jean Pl., 300 block, 9 p.m. May 24 to 9:45 a.m. May 25. A purse and its contents, cash, gift cards and a laptop computer were stolen from three vehicles.
Kelley St. SW, 1200 block, midnight to 7:50 a.m. May 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Lakewood Dr. SW, 1100 block, midnight to 7:50 a.m. May 25. A purse and a wallet and its contents were stolen from a vehicle.
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 21. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
MacArthur Ave. NE, 400 block, 9 p.m. May 24 to 10 a.m. May 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Malcolm Rd. SW, 400 block, 10 p.m. May 24 to 10 a.m. May 25. A wallet and a cellphone were stolen from a vehicle.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 11:54 p.m. May 19. A former employee took two cases of beer and left the store without paying.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 2:56 p.m. May 29. A female took cigarettes and left a store without paying.
Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 10 a.m. May 29. Trespassing was reported.
Orleans Cir. SW, 400 block, midnight to 5:30 a.m. May 26. A bicycle was stolen from a garage.
Ridge Rd. SW, 500 block, noon May 24 to noon May 25. Identity theft was reported.
Roosevelt Ct. NE, 300 block, 7 p.m. May 24 to 10 a.m. May 25. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Ross Dr. SW, 1300 block, 4:30 to 6 p.m. May 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Walker St. SW, 500 block, 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. May 25. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle.
Walker Cir. SW, 1100 block, 9:10 p.m. May 24 to 6 a.m. May 25. A checkbook and a change purse were stolen from a vehicle.
Walker St. SW, 1100 block, 10 p.m. May 24 to 6 a.m. May 25. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Yeonas Dr. SW, 200 block, 1 to 11 a.m. May 25. A key fob was stolen from a vehicle.
Walker St. SW, 500 block, midnight to 6:30 a.m. May 25. A vehicle reported stolen from this location was recovered in the 1100 block of Drake St. SW.
Yeonas Dr. SE, 100 block, midnight to 8 a.m. May 25. A vehicle reported stolen from this location was recovered by the U.S. Park Police in Maryland.
Park St. SE, 600 block, midnight May 27 to 8:15 p.m. May 30. A residence window was broken.