Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

ROBBERY

River Birch Rd. and Sunrise Valley Dr., June 2. Strong-arm robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Buckhorn Rdg., 4600 block, June 2. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Rd., 3900 block, June 2. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Elm Forest Way, 12100 block, June 4. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

Fair Lakes Promenade, 12200 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11800 block, June 2. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Highland Oaks Dr., 3900 block, June 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Jermantown Rd., 3600 block, June 5. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, June 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, June 2. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, June 2. A purse was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, June 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Turberville, 12700 block, June 2. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

West Ox Rd., 4700 block, June 2. A purse was stolen from a location.

Willow Mist Ct., 10200 block, June 3. An umbrella was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

ROBBERY

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ayers Meadow Lane, 7100 block, 9:22 a.m. May 31. The victim reported someone stole change out of his car and entered his garage. Nothing appeared to be missing.

Backlick Rd., 6200 block, June 5. Beer was stolen from a business.

Beulah St., 7200 block, June 5. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Edsall Rd., 6500 block, June 4. Cash was stolen from a business.

Essex House Sq., 6100 block, June 4. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, June 4. Tools were stolen from a location.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, June 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, June 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lerwick Ct., 6900 block, June 4. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Malone Ridge St., 5500 block, June 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rhoden Ct., 7000 block, June 3. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Rhonda Dr., 7300 block, June 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Weyanoke Ct., 6500 block, June 3. Cash was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Vine St., 5600 block, June 3. A 2012 Kia Sorento.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Berlee Dr., 6200 block, 3:10 a.m. June 5. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carlyn Hill Dr., 3400 block, June 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, June 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, June 2. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, June 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Linda Lane, 3700 block, June 2. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, June 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, June 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Medford Dr., 4000 block, June 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Medford Dr., 4100 block, June 2. A bracelet was stolen from a residence.

Nevius St., 3300 block, June 5. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

River Downs Rd., 6300 block, June 5. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 5. Tools were stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Southland Ave., 4700 block, June 5. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abbott Lane, 600 block, June 2. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Ball Hill Rd., 1400 block, June 3. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, June 3. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 2. Watches were stolen from a business.

Crestwood Heights Dr., 8200 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Eskridge Rd., 2900 block, June 2. A package was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 1900 block, June 3. A laptop was stolen from a location.

Gallows Rd., 1900 block, June 5. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, June 2. An item was stolen from a vehicle.

Graham Rd., 3000 block, June 4. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, June 2. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Hardy Dr., 6200 block, June 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

International Dr., 2000 block, June 2. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

James Lee St., 6700 block, June 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Kilgore Rd., 2000 block, June 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Le Havre Pl., 8000 block, June 3. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 7800 block, June 2. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, June 2. A ring was stolen from a location.

Nelway Dr., 6200 block, June 5. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Peach Orchard Dr., 2000 block, June 3. An item was stolen from a location.

Shreve Rd., 7800 block, 8:35 p.m. May 31. Someone entered through an unlocked window and stole jewelry.

Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, June 2. A necklace was stolen from a location.

Summit Rd., 1200 block, June 2. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Swanee Lane, 2900 block, June 4. A chain saw was stolen from a residence.

Tucker Ave., 6500 block, June 5. A necklace was stolen from a vehicle.

Westmoreland St., 1800 block, June 2. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Blvd., 7300 block, June 2. A 2000 Honda Accord.

Barrick St., 9100 block, June 4. A 2018 Subaru Legacy.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2900 block, June 5. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Chancery, 8200 block, June 2. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Collingwood Rd., 2000 block, June 2. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Ferry Landing Ct., 9400 block, June 5. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Hanrahan Pl., 4700 block, June 4. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 4. A charger was stolen from a location.

North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, June 3. Wine was stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, June 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, June 5. Property was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 2. An item was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, June 3. A purse was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, June 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 3. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, June 4. A watch was stolen from a business.

South Kings Hwy., 6900 block, June 4. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Village Green Dr., 5800 block, June 3. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, 4:58 p.m. June 2. Recovered stolen vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 8400 block, June 4. A 2006 Toyota Camry.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Browns Mill Ct., 1200 block, June 5. A document was stolen from a vehicle.

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cliff Edge Dr., 12400 block, June 4. Documents were stolen from a residence.

Cold Harbor Ct., 1300 block, June 2. A gift was stolen from a vehicle.

Glade Dr., 12100 block, June 2. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingsvale Cir., 1400 block, June 5. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Parkstream Terr., 12200 block, June 5. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Presidents St., 1800 block, June 5. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Scandia Cir., 1500 block, June 2. Documents were stolen from a residence.

Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Town Square St., 12000 block, June 2. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Warwickshire Dr., 11000 block, June 2. A radio was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington Plaza, 1600 block, June 2. Keys were stolen from a location.

Yellow Tavern Ct., 1300 block, June 2. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Kingsvale Cir., 1400 block, June 5. A 2012 Chevrolet Traverse.

Quick St., 2400 block, June 2. A 2012 BMW S1000RR motorcycle.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bernadette Ct., 15100 block, June 3. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, June 5. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, June 2. Cash was stolen from a location.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, June 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, June 4. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4400 block, June 2. Beer was stolen from a business.

Meherrin Dr., 15600 block, June 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Murdock St., 14800 block, June 4. Cash was stolen from a location.

Placid Lake Ct., 4100 block, June 3. Documents and credit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Rockledge Pl., 6700 block, June 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Stephies Ct., 3500 block, June 5. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Walney Rd., 5000 block, June 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Yates Ford Rd., 13200 block, June 2. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Eagle Tavern Lane, 15400 block, June 2. A 2018 GMC Acadia SUV.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 4900 block, June 3. Cash was stolen from a location.

Ashbury Dr., 6900 block, June 2. Sunglasses and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle.

Ashbury Dr., 7000 block, June 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Ashbury Dr., 7000 block, June 3. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Braddock Rd., 9900 block, June 2. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, June 2. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Burke Station Rd., 4400 block, June 2. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Camp David Dr., 7700 block, June 2. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Camp David Dr., 7700 block, June 2. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Chapel Wood Ct., 8400 block, June 4. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Cromwell Dr., 8900 block, June 4. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Galgate Dr., 7000 block, June 2. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, June 2. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, June 5. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Kings Park Dr., 5500 block, June 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Northumberland Rd., 8100 block, June 5. A bicycle was stolen from a school.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8100 block, June 3. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Rose Garden Ct., 7300 block, June 2. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, June 2. A 2008 Honda CRV.

Old Blacksmith Dr., 6600 block, June 2. A 2015 Acura TLX.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St., 9600 block, noon to 2 p.m. June 4. A watch was stolen at a gym.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 2:02 p.m. May 31. Store security detained a male who left a store without paying for merchandise. A Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. E., 1000 block, 9:30-10:30 p.m. May 30. Property was stolen from a gym.

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 10:30 a.m. May 24 to 11:13 a.m. May 27. Property was stolen from a restaurant.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 400 block, 1:35 a.m. May 27. A brick wall of a parking lot was destroyed. A 21-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

Midvale St., 200 block, 7 a.m. May 20 to 7 a.m. May 31. A vehicle was tampered with.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

Gentle Breeze Ct., 700 block, 3:07 p.m. May 28. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 2:45 p.m. June 1. Vehicle parts.

Elden St., 1000 block, 10:19 a.m. May 27. Commercial.

Florida Ave., 400 block, 9:27 p.m. May 30.

Grace St., 700 block, 12:05 p.m. May 29. From vehicle.

Lopp Ct., 1300 block, 11:17 a.m. May 27.

Palmer Dr., 700 block, 10:10 a.m. June 2.

Spring St., 600 block, 4:48 p.m. May 28. From vehicle.

Sycamore Ct., 800 block, 12:03 a.m. May 31.

Virginia Ave., 400 block, 5:39 p.m. May 31.

VANDALISM

Linden Ct., 300 block, 11:55 a.m. May 30. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULT

Cherry St. SW, 9:55 p.m. May 31. A male and female were assaulted in a residence. A 19-year-old male was arrested and charged.

Church St. NW., 100 block, 2:23 p.m. June 3. After a crash between two vehicles, a male driver attempted to grab a female by the arm and restrain her. The female returned to her car before police arrived.

Mashie Dr. SE, 500 block, 1:55 p.m. June 3. Telephone harassment was reported.

Park Terrace Ct. SE, 12:10 a.m. May 31. A male and female fought. The male received an injury to his wrist.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Kelly St. SW, 1200 block, 2 p.m. June 3. A home builder found a female staying in one of the new houses and determined she was also in other new homes. The female was warned of trespassing charges.

Mill St. NE, 300 block, 4:30 p.m. June 4 to 3 p.m. June 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Moore Ave. SE, 100 block, 9:11 p.m. June 1. A vehicle reported stolen in Prince William County was recovered at this location.