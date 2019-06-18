Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Banshire Dr., 2500 block, June 9. A pistol was stolen from a residence.

Blake Lane, 9500 block, June 10. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Chalkstone Ct., 12900 block, 1:14 p.m. June 10. A home was broken into through a window and personal items were stolen.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 5700 block, June 11. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Backlick Rd., 6200 block, June 9. Wine was stolen from a business.

Bulkley Rd., 6700 block, June 6. Tools were stolen from a business.

Commerce St., 6600 block, June 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Doncaster Ct., 6200 block, 7:47 p.m. June 6. The victim received a knock at his door from a solicitor and refused his services. The victim’s wife came home moments later and the solicitor began to scream at the woman. The husband went outside to intervene and the solicitor pushed the woman. Both husband and wife ran inside and locked the door. The solicitor kicked the door in and pushed the husband. Officers arrived and arrested a 28-year-old Georgia man for assault and burglary.

Essex House Sq., 6100 block, June 10. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 5600 block, June 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, June 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Jervis St., 7700 block, June 9. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, June 9. Jewelry was stolen from a business.

Lewis Chapel Cir., 7800 block, 6:22 a.m. June 11. Trespassing.

Loisdale Ct., 6500 block, June 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Ravensworth Rd., 4300 block, June 9. Speakers were stolen from a business.

Ravensworth Rd., 5300 block, June 9. A passport was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Village Dr., 7400 block, June 11. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, June 9. Jewelry was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, June 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, June 9. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, June 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, June 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, June 9. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Telegraph Rd., 5700 block, June 9. Cash was stolen from a business.

Wardell St., 7000 block, June 9. Guns were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Dunston St., 7400 block, June 9. A 2001 Honda Accord.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6000 block, June 9. Property was stolen from a construction site.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, June 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Charles St., 4500 block, June 9. A purse was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 5500 block, June 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Hillcrest Pl., 6300 block, June 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

John Marr Dr., 4200 block, June 11. Property was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5900 block, June 9. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6300 block, June 6. Cash was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, June 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, June 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Manitoba Dr., 4900 block, June 9. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Parkwood Ct., 7400 block, June 9. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, June 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, June 9. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, June 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Summit Pl. and Yosemite Dr., June 9. Property was stolen from a construction site.

Surrey Lane, 3400 block, June 6. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

Vista Dr., 6000 block, 12:15 a.m. June 8. Larceny.

Willow Oaks Corporate Dr., 8200 block, June 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Willston Pl., 2900 block, 2 p.m. June 7. Someone entered an apartment and took personal items.

Fifth St., 6400 block, June 11. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Holly Rd., 3400 block, June 9. A 2004 Saturn SUV.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, June 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, June 9. Property was stolen from a residence.

Ballantrae Ct., 1300 block, June 6. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, June 6. A purse was stolen from a location.

Georgetown Pike, 8000 block, June 10. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Jones Branch Dr., 7900 block, June 9. A stamp was stolen from a location.

Jones Branch Dr., 7900 block, June 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 8400 block, June 9. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, June 6. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, June 6. Generators were stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, June 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Overbrook St., 6400 block, June 9. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Paisley Ct. and Raglan Rd., June 11. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Sereno Ct., 1600 block, June 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, June 11. Rims and tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Timber Lane, 7200 block, June 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, June 11. Sunglasses were stolen from a location.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, June 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Blvd., 1700 block, June 11. A watch was stolen from a vehicle.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2700 block, June 9. A wheel was stolen from a vehicle.

Brevard Ct., 4400 block, June 9. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Elkin St., 1900 block, June 9. Beer was stolen from a business.

Fairchild Dr., 7300 block, June 9. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Fairhaven Ave., 2800 block, June 10. Property was stolen from a residence.

Ferry Landing Ct., 9400 block, June 6. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 9. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, June 11. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, June 11. Cash was stolen from a business.

Old Mill Rd., 5100 block, June 6. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Orville St., 8200 block, June 10. Shoes were stolen from a residence.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, June 9. Property was stolen from a residence.

Pondside Terr., 8300 block, June 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, June 6. A tool was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 11. Property was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, June 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 9. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, June 9. Beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, June 9. Beer was stolen from a business.

Saul Rd., 7200 block, June 9. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Squiredale Sq., 4500 block, June 10. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Village Sq., 8700 block, June 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Virginia Hills Ave., 6300 block, June 9. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, June 10. A 2007 Yamaha motorcycle.

Carlos Ct., 8500 block, June 10. A 2016 Honda motorcycle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bentana Way, 1600 block, June 9. Property was stolen from a residence.

Club House Rd., 1700 block, June 9. Property was stolen from a business.

Frying Pan Rd. and Thomas Jefferson Dr., June 6. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Holly Spring Dr., 11900 block, 3:15 a.m. June 11. A home was entered through the garage. The alarm sounded and the intruder ran away.

Market St., 11900 block, June 10. A purse was stolen from a business.

Maymont Dr., 9600 block, June 10. Medications were stolen from a residence.

Michael Faraday Dr., 1800 block, June 6. A purse was stolen from a location.

Monaghan Dr., 2100 block, June 11. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, June 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 12500 block, June 11. Tools were stolen from a construction site.

Wiehle Ave., 1600 block, June 11. Property was stolen from a location.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, June 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Buggy Whip Dr., 5500 block, June 10. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Centreville Farms Rd., 5100 block, June 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Field Encampment Rd. and Saint Germain Dr., June 11. A camera was stolen from a vehicle.

Frosty Winter Ct., 6200 block, June 9. A passport was stolen from a vehicle.

Hidden Canyon Rd., 6200 block, June 11. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Hidden Canyon Rd., 6200 block, June 11. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13600 block, June 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Marsden Ct., 13700 block, June 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Millicent Ct., 14800 block, June 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Paddington Ct., 6400 block, June 10. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Preacher Chapman Pl., 13900 block, June 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, June 9. Beer was stolen from a business.

Silas Hutchinson Dr., 4300 block, June 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Stone Rd., 5600 block, June 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Basingstoke Ct., 6000 block, June 9. A 2010 Ford Goldline F100.

Gothwaite Dr., 6100 block, June 9. A 2013 Kawasaki motorcycle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braymore Cir., 9300 block, June 6. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Charles Thomson Lane, 7900 block, June 11. Property was stolen from a residence.

Derwent Valley Ct., 8300 block, June 9. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Forest St., 8600 block, June 11. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Hallston Ct., 9300 block, June 10. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Southampton Dr., 5600 block, June 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Tiverton Dr., 7600 block, June 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Wagon Trail Lane, 7700 block, June 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Williamsburg Ct., 4000 block, June 10. Phone threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St., 9400 block, 4:04 p.m. June 3. A man took items and left a store without paying. The man then returned the items for cash at another store.

University Dr., 3900 block, June 10. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.

VANDALISM

Copper Lane, 3700 block, June 11. A vehicle was damaged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad and E. Fairfax streets, 1:45 p.m. June 4. Property next to a person sitting on a bench was stolen.

Columbia St. E., 200 block, 9:19 a.m. June 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Lincoln Ave. S., 900 block, 4:36 p.m. June 8. A vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle and also damaged a fence.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Branch Dr., 900 block, 11:24 p.m. June 9. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 12:15 a.m. June 9. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Ferndale Ave., 800 block, 7:09 p.m. June 7. A person was robbed.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Elden St., 1200 block, 11:12 a.m. June 3.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alton Sq., 12900 block, 4:27 p.m. June 5.

Elden St., 100 block, 5:22 p.m. June 3.

Elden St., 1000 block, 4:37 p.m. June 5. Trespassing.

Elden St., 1000 block, 5:34 p.m. June 8. Trespassing.

Ferndale Ave., 900 block, 10:44 a.m. June 5. From vehicle.

Lynn St., 700 block, 9 a.m. June 6.

Main Dr., 700 block, 8:16 a.m. June 9. From vehicle.

Wordsworth Ct., 2100 block, 8:50 p.m. June 4.

VANDALISM

Palmer Dr., 700 block, June 6. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULT

Owaissa Rd. SE, 2:20 p.m. June 10. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

East St. NE, 400 block, 11:54 p.m. June 8. An attempt was made to enter a residence by tampering a door. When a resident appeared, a man fled from the scene in a vehicle.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 11:22 a.m. June 7. Five juveniles took a case of beer and ran out of the store. The beer was recovered in the area.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 6:15 to 6:56 p.m. June 10. A wallet was stolen at a store.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 7:40 to 7:48 p.m. June 7. A loss prevention officer confronted two juveniles attempting to steal a pack of beer. Both fled the scene.

Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 11:30 a.m. May 30. A purse was left in a cart which was turned in to the store. When the purse was claimed, a bottle of medication was missing.

Marshall Rd. SW, 600 block, 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 7. Cash was stolen from two backpacks at a pool.

Westbriar Ct. NE, 1100 block, 11:53 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 6. Delivered packages were stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Center St. S., 500 block, 3:33 p.m. June 7. Berries were smeared on a bicycle.

Pekay St. SW, 1100 block, 8 p.m. June 7 to 9 a.m. June 8. A juvenile threw a rock and broke a window.