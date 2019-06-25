Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashleigh Rd., 5400 block, June 16. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Calais Point Ct., 4100 block, June 16. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Centreville Rd., 3900 block, June 18. Cash was stolen from a location.

Dulles Station Blvd., 2300 block, June 19. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Technology Dr., 13500 block, June 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Ebenshire Ct., 10100 block, June 18. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, June 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, June 17. Keys and cellphone were stolen from a location.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, June 17. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Green Leaf Ct., 12100 block, June 16. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Jefferson Park Dr., 13800 block, June 16. A passport was stolen from a residence.

Metrotech Dr., 13900 block, June 18. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Southern Elm Ct., 3000 block, June 13. The homeowner was in the living room when he heard a noise coming from the kitchen. The homeowner then found the double doors leading to the deck open and the door mat wet. Items were missing from the kitchen.

Venturi Lane, 13600 block, June 17. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Waples Glen Ct., 3400 block, 11:10 p.m. June 16. Someone broke into a home overnight and stole personal items.

West Ox Rd., 4600 block, June 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Centreville Rd., 3000 block, June 13. A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Abilene St., 6200 block, June 12. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Braddock Rd., 7000 block, June 12. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Elk Park Ct., 6600 block, June 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 5500 block, June 16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 5800 block, June 16. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Frontier Dr., 6500 block, June 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hagel Cir., 9800 block, June 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Hanover Ave., 5700 block, June 16. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Higham Rd., 8200 block, June 16. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, June 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, June 17. A purse was stolen from a location.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, June 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leebrad St., 7000 block, June 16. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Saint Catherines Lane, 5900 block, June 18. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Silver Lake Blvd., 7100 block, June 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, June 18. Bicycles were stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, June 12. Cosmetics were stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, June 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Leesburg Pike, 7700 block, 11:11 p.m. June 13. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 4300 block, June 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, June 17. Cash was stolen from a business.

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, June 16. Beer was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, June 17. Property was stolen from a residence.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, June 18. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Ellery Cir., 3500 block, June 16. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Frenchmens Dr., 6300 block, June 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 3400 block, June 12. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Holy Rd., 3400 block, June 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Interlachen Ct., 4500 block, June 16. A package was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, June 19. Wine was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, June 12. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, June 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, June 17. A food was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, June 18. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, June 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 8000 block, June 19. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, June 17. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Seven Cors., 6200 block, June 19. Tools were stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, June 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Woodburn Rd., 3300 block, June 19. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Eighth St., 6200 block, June 17. Shoes were stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Eastmoreland Rd., 7400 block, June 18. A 2004 Ford Focus.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, June 13. Seafood was stolen from a business.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, June 13. Cash was stolen from a business.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, June 13. A check was stolen from a vehicle.

Birdwood Ave., 7400 block, June 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Boone Blvd., 8200 block, June 13. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 12. Property was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 13. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Chanute Pl., 8000 block, June 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

District Ave., 2900 block, June 12. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Evans Ct., 2100 block, June 16. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, June 12. Cash was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, June 19. A bracelet was stolen from a business.

Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, June 17. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Georgetown Pike, 8800 block, June 16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Georgetown Rdg., 900 block, June 17. Earrings were stolen from a residence.

Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, June 19. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Heatherton Lane, 8100 block, June 19. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 8200 block, June 12. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, June 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, June 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, June 12. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, June 13. A ring was stolen from a location.

Old Dominion Dr., 6200 block, June 16. Cash was stolen from a business.

Old Dominion Dr., 6200 block, June 19. A purse was stolen from a location.

Porter Rd., 8100 block, June 19. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, June 12. Headphones and keys were stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, June 19. A 2010 Honda CVR.

Macbeth St., 1300 block, June 13. A 2016 Honda CRV.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beacon Hill Rd., 2800 block, June 17. Beer was stolen from a business.

Casa Grande, 7900 block, June 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfield Ct., 7100 block, June 18. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Fordson Rd., 7200 block, June 19. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Fordson Rd., 8100 block, June 16. Cellphone, shoes and cash from business.

Fresno Lane, 8200 block, June 18. A purse was stolen from a location.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 18. Beer was stolen from a business.

Huntley Creek Pl., 7100 block, June 18. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Keeler St., 8200 block, June 19. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, June 16. Detergent was stolen from a business.

Mason Grove Ct., 7100 block, June 17. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, June 16. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Pelican Pl., 3300 block, June 16. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Remington Dr., 5300 block, June 16. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, June 12. Pizza was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7200 block, June 16. A bicycle was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 19. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, June 16. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, June 13. Cash was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, June 16. A computer was stolen from a residence.

Windbreak Dr., 2400 block, June 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Windmill Lane, 1900 block, June 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston District

ROBBERY

Isaac Newton Sq., 11400 block, 5:05 a.m. June 19. Carjacking.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ascot Way, 1700 block, June 18. An item was stolen from a residence.

Business Center Dr., 1700 block, June 16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, June 16. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, June 12. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, June 13. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Chamblee Pl., 2200 block, June 13. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Chestnut Grove Sq., 11200 block, June 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Corporate Park Dr., 2300 block, June 19. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Farmcrest Dr., 2500 block, June 13. A bicycle was stolen from a vehicle.

Georgetown Pike, 10100 block, June 16. Cash was stolen from a business.

Holly Knoll Cir., 12100 block, June 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Hunter View Farms, 1400 block, June 13. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Nightshade Ct., 1500 block, June 19. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Seaman Ct., 2100 block, June 16. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Turkey Wing Ct., 12200 block, June 19. Cash was stolen from a location.

Walker Rd., 400 block, June 16. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Benton Brook Dr., 4900 block, June 16. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Braddock Rd., 14900 block, June 16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, June 13. Beer was stolen from a business.

Clifton Hunt Dr., 12400 block, June 16. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Dallas Hutchison St., 4100 block, June 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

George Carter Way, 14500 block, June 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, June 12. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, June 17. Food was stolen from a business.

Stone Rd., 5600 block, June 17. Beer was stolen from a business.

Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, June 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13900 block, June 17. A 2019 Lexus LX570 SUV.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barker Ct., 4000 block, June 13. Property was stolen from a residence.

Beachway Lane, 9100 block, 6:17 a.m. June 15. Homeowners saw a man walk out of their open garage. Nothing appeared to be missing.

Braddock, 8100 block, June 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Braddock Rd., 9900 block, June 16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Calvin Ct., 5400 block, June 16. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Fullerton Ct., 7500 block, June 13. Property was stolen from a residence.

Hampton Rd., 10800 block, June 18. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Kirkham Ct., 5600 block, June 16. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Kristin Lane, 9200 block, June 18. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, June 19. A gift was stolen from a vehicle.

Southern Cross, 9500 block, June 19. A watch was stolen from a vehicle.

Whippany Way, 6400 block, June 19. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Willow Bend Ct., 8500 block, 1:59 p.m. June 14. The victim came home and found a man trying to steal their television. The man ran away without the television.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Willard Way, 10300 block. A man assaulted a police officer and kicked out a police vehicle window after he was taken into custody for littering. A 26-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Main St., 9600 block, June 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 11:54 a.m. June 14. An assault was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 9:59 a.m. June 16. A man entered a store, pushed a customer, tossed items from tables and kicked a door. A 30-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 300 block, 7:31 a.m. June 13. A cellphone and charger were stolen at a coffee shop.

Douglas Ave., 300 block, 7:02 p.m. June 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Jefferson St. W., 100 block, 8:25 p.m. June 11. A man drove away without paying for towing fees.

Washington St. S., 700 block, 6:30 to 7 p.m. June 10. A credit card left behind by a customer at a gas station was stolen.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Charlton Pl., 1000 block, 1:56 p.m. June 16. Assault reported.

Elden St., 200 block, 1:17 a.m. June 10. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 10:09 p.m. June 10. Assault reported.

Hemlock Ct., 700 block, 8 p.m. June 15. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumnhaze Ct., 1100 block, 3:15 a.m. June 14.

Elden St., 100 block, noon June 15. From building.

Elden St., 400 block, 9:51 p.m. June 14.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 6:16 a.m. June 16.

Gentle Breeze Ct., 700 block, 4:25 p.m. June 10. From building.

Park Ave., 900 block, 5:17 p.m. June 14. Vehicle parts.

Pearl St., 100 block, 4:09 p.m. June 11. Tampering with a vehicle.

Pearl St., 100 block, 4:33 p.m. June 11. From vehicle.

Wordsworth Ct., 2100 block, 6:06 p.m. June 10. From vehicle.

VANDALISM

Dublin Pl., 1100 block, 3:12 a.m. June 16. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 600 block, 4:38 p.m. June 12. Destruction of property.

Wilshire Dr., 1200 block, 4:55 a.m. June 12. Destruction of property.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, June 13. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULT

Aponi Ct. SE, 300 block, 7:04 p.m. June 13. A man made multiple phone calls to a female threatening to charge her for nonrenewal of her computer anti-virus software.

Audreys Ct. SE, 200 block, noon to 3 p.m. June 13. A female was receiving harassing text messages and phone calls after a dispute.

Lincoln St. NW, 500 block, 11 a.m. to noon June 12. An assault was reported.

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 11:05 p.m. June 13. Two men fought in a parking lot. A man shoved a male causing him to fall and hit his head.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 11:10 a.m. June 13. Two women fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Commons Dr. NW, 200 block, 9 p.m. June 12 to 7 a.m. June 13. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Glyndon St. SE, 100 block, 9:35 a.m. June 14. Property was removed from a rental space.

Moorefield Hill Pl. SW, 1000 block, noon June 15. Identity theft was reported.

Pine St. SE, 400 block, 11 a.m. June 17. Trespassing was reported. A 49-year-old Chantilly man was arrested and charged.

Tapawingo Rd. SE, 100 block, 7:45 p.m. June 14. A female was found inside a new home under construction.

VANDALISM

Carter Ct. SW, 100 block, 5 p.m. June 16 to 8 a.m. June 17. A vehicle window was broken.