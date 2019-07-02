Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Andes Dr., 4400 block, June 23. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Crevenna Oak Dr., 10900 block, June 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11800 block, June 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fairfield House Dr., 12200 block, June 26. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Hunters Branch Rd., 2900 block, June 20. An electronic was stolen from a residence.

San Carlos Dr., 4400 block, June 20. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Sutton Rd., 2700 block, June 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Virginia Center Blvd., 9500 block, June 20. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, June 23. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

ROBBERY

Pohick Rd. and Whernside St., June 26. Armed robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashland Woods Lane, 9200 block, June 24. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Atlee Pl., 5500 block, June 23. A watch was stolen from a residence.

Augusta Dr., 6300 block, June 24. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Beryl Rd., 6300 block, June 23. An item was stolen from a residence.

Dunsmore Rd., 5400 block, June 23. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Duvawn St., 4100 block, June 25. A firearm was stolen from a residence.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, June 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, June 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Kyles Lndg., 7200 block, June 20. Property was stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, June 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockport Pl., 7400 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 7200 block, June 23. Beer was stolen from a business.

River Rd., 11300 block, June 23. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, June 23. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, June 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, June 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6800 block, June 23. A ring was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Bath St., 7400 block, June 26. A 2011 Ford Explorer.

Erving St., 5900 block, June 26. A 1997 Toyota Camry.

Wounded Knee Rd., 7400 block, June 23. A 2015 Hyundai Tucson.

Mason District

ASSAULT

Argyle and Glen Carlyn drives, 1 a.m. June 22. The victim was involved in an argument with two men. One of the men stabbed the victim with a broken bottle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, June 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, June 25. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Carlyn Hill Dr., 3400 block, June 23. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 7000 block, 8:11 a.m. June 20. Attempted robbery.

Fairview Park Dr., 3100 block, June 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Fran Pl., 4900 block, June 20. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Frenchmens Dr., 6400 block, June 20. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, June 20. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, June 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 7100 block, June 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Seminary Rd., 5600 block, June 25. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, June 23. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Slade Ct., 3400 block, June 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Woodburn Village Dr., 3300 block, June 20. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Yellowstone Dr., 6300 block, June 23. Cash was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Manitoba Dr., 4900 block, June 20. A 2006 Dodge Caravan.

McLean District

ROBBERY

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, 11:48 p.m. June 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, June 23. A wallet was stolen from a location.

George Washington Memorial Pkwy., 700 block, June 23. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Haycock Rd., 7000 block, June 24. A package was stolen from a residence.

Herrell Ct., 2500 block, June 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Jackson Pkwy., 2400 block, June 23. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Jones Branch Dr., 7900 block, June 26. Property was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 7400 block, June 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 7100 block, June 25. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, June 23. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, 1 a.m. June 20. Burglary.

Leesburg Pike and Wolftrap Run Rd., June 20. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, June 25. Generators were stolen from a residence.

Nutley St., 3000 block, June 24. Beer was stolen from a business.

Old Dominion Dr., 8500 block, June 26. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Old Maple Sq., 7400 block, 3:43 a.m. June 21. Someone broke into a home. It is unknown if anything was taken.

Prelude Dr., 1900 block, June 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Westpark Dr., 7900 block, June 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Mount Vernon District

ASSAULTS

North Kings Hwy., 6100 block, 2:05 p.m. June 22. The victim was walking home when two men on bicycles threw a brick at him and rode away.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, 12:04 p.m. June 20. The victim was approached by a man in a parking lot and an argument ensured over a shopping cart. The man punched the victim in the face then ran away. Officers saw the man and when they tried to stop him, he ran. Officers were able to arrest a 25-year-old man of no fixed address after a short chase. He was charged with assault, drunk in public and obstruction of justice.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Buckboard Dr., 8500 block, June 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Cyrus Pl., 8500 block, June 23. Headphones were stolen from a vehicle.

Dalebrook Dr., 1000 block, June 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Eden Ct., 800 block, June 23. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, June 24. Beer was stolen from a business.

Fern Lk., 8100 block, June 23. Sunglasses were stolen from a location.

Fordson Rd., 3000 block, June 26. 12:49 p.m. Someone entered the victim’s home and stole personal items.

Fort Hunt Rd., 8300 block, June 25. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, June 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, June 25. Keys were stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7200 block, June 20. A tip was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 23. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 26. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sandlin Ct., 6200 block, June 23. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Windbreak Dr., 2400 block, June 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Ashboro Dr., 8000 block, June 23. A 2003 Dodge Ram.

Cyrus Pl., 8600 block, June 23. A 2018 Honda CRV.

Mint Pl., 7100 block, June 25. A 2016 Scion iA.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 24. A 2012 Dodge Ram.

Tolliver St., 7100 block, June 20. A 2006 Toyota Avalon.

Reston District

ROBBERY

Centreville Rd., 2500 block, June 23. Commercial robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Astoria Cir., 2200 block, June 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Herman Ct., 2200 block, June 25. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Isaac Newton Sq., 11400 block, June 24. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Lake Fairfax Dr., 1400 block, June 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Library St., 1800 block, June 25. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Monaghan Dr., 2200 block, June 25. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston Station Blvd., 11300 block, June 24. A tip was stolen from a business.

Rock Hill Rd., 2200 block, June 25. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Shea Pl., 13300 block, June 23. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, June 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, June 24. An item was stolen from a location.

Town Square St., 12000 block, June 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 13800 block, June 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Braddock Rd., 14900 block, June 24. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Clarendon Springs Pl., 5800 block, June 26. A package was stolen from a location.

Gringsby Ct., 14300 block, June 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Havener House Way, 6100 block, June 23. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Pickwick Rd., 5700 block, June 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Baton Rouge Ct., 13900 block, June 23. A 1986 Buick Regal.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burke Lake Rd., 9000 block, June 25. Property was stolen from a residence.

Crossrail Dr., 5400 block, June 26. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Fitzhugh St., 5800 block, June 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Harmon Pl., 6100 block, June 25. Cash was stolen from a location.

Helm Ct., 5400 block, June 23. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lake Pleasant Dr., 8100 block, 1:56 a.m. June 22. The homeowner saw someone enter her home and take property. Officers found a 55-year-old man of no fixed address nearby and arrested him for burglary.

New Guinea Rd., 10200 block, June 25. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, June 23. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, June 25. Cash was stolen from a location.

Twist Lane, 7900 block, June 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Willow Forge Rd., 8400 block, June 24. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFT

Main St., 9600 block, June 24. A bicycle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Colony Rd. and Old Lee Hwy., 11:56 p.m. June 23. An officer observed two males tampering with vehicles. Both males fled when the officer attempted to make contact. Two male juveniles were arrested and charged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Washington St. N., 200 block, 11:31 p.m. June 22. An assault was reported. A 47-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 12:23 a.m. June 23. An assault was reported. A 31-year-old Germantown man was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Maple Ave. S., 100 block, 1:38 a.m. June 22. A male exposed himself to a person who accepted a ride. The passenger got out of the vehicle.

ROBBERY

Broad St. W., 1000 block, 12:18 a.m. June 20. A business was robbed at gunpoint. The gunman fled on foot with three other men.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, May 1 to June 17. A bicycle was stolen by cutting a cable lock.

Washington St. S., 900 block, 9 p.m. June 14 to 8 a.m. June 15. Property was stolen from a garage storage unit. Some items were found in bushes behind a building.

VANDALISM

Haycock Rd., 7000 block, 8:06 a.m. June 19. A vehicle rammed into a police vehicle. A 21-year-old Upper Marlboro male was arrested and charged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Alabama Dr., 700 block, 9:49 p.m. June 22. Assault reported.

Center St., 700 block, 11:07 p.m. June 21. Assault reported.

Elden St., 600 block, 10:03 p.m. June 20. Assault reported.

Missouri Ave., 300 block, 3:21 p.m. June 18. Assault reported.

Tway Lane, 1100 block, 5:34 p.m. June 21. Assault reported.

Whitworth Ct., 1100 block, 11:04 p.m. June 22. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 10:59 p.m. June 18. A person was robbed.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

None At Peachtree and Vine streets, 5:58 p.m. June 20.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 8:16 a.m. June 19. Tampering with a vehicle.

Elden St., 1200 block, 4:03 p.m. June 19. From vehicle.

Elder Ct., 1000 block, 2:37 p.m. June 20. Tampering with a vehicle.

Ferndale Ave., 900 block, 10:30 p.m. June 19.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 11:45 a.m. June 23. From vehicle.

Magnolia Ct., 400 block, 1:31 p.m. June 19. Tampering with a vehicle.

Magnolia Ct., 400 block, 9:07 p.m. June 23.

Mosby Hollow Dr., 800 block, 3:15 p.m. June 19.

Spruce Ct., 400 block, 6:33 a.m. June 19. From vehicle.

Spruce Ct., 400 block, 7:32 p.m. June 19. From vehicle.

Summerfield Dr., 1200 block, 4:36 p.m. June 21. From vehicle.

Summerfield Dr., 1300 block, 10:30 a.m. June 17. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Merlins Lane, 600 block, 7:52 a.m. June 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Elden St., 1200 block, 2:22 p.m. June 21. Graffiti.

Queens Row St., 400 block, 5:55 p.m. June 18. Destruction of property.

Spring St., 600 block, 2:31 a.m. June 17. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULT

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 12:17 a.m. June 17. A man attempted to pay cab fare with declined credit cards and then began to walk away. The cabdriver confronted the man, who threatened him with a knife. The man fled from the scene. A 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elm St. SW, 100 block, 5 p.m. April 10 to 5 p.m. June 22. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a residence.

Kingsley Rd. SW, 100 block, 7:30 p.m. June 21 to 7:15 a.m. June 24. Landscaping equipment was stolen from work trucks and a shed that were entered by force.

Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 3 to 8 p.m. June 14. A bicycle was stolen from a bike rack.

Nutley St. SW, 300 block, 3:52 a.m. June 17. A man was observed attempting to enter a residence and then ran away. The man was located and threatened the resident with a knife before fleeing.

Olympian Cir. SW, 900 block, 7 p.m. June 13 to 7 p.m. June 21. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Paris Ct. SW, 200 block, 8:22 a.m. June 17. A man was observed on a deck of a residence. A 27-year-old man of no fixed address, also involved other incidents, was arrested and charged.