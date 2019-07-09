Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Draper Dr., 3100 block, 2:10 p.m. June 27. Someone entered a building overnight and stole food and electronics.

Government Center Pkwy., 12000 block, July 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Harvest Pl., 13000 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, July 2. A bag was stolen from a location.

Misty Creek Lane, 12700 block, July 1. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Parson Lane, 13000 block, June 30. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Briarmoor Lane, 6400 block, June 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Cindy Lane, 7000 block, June 27. Property was stolen from a location.

Cullum St., 7500 block, June 30. Property was stolen from a residence.

General Washington Dr., 5700 block, June 27. Cash was stolen from a location.

Gunston Road Way, 11400 block, June 30. Property was stolen from a residence.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, July 2. Beer was stolen from a business.

Heather Ridge Ct., 9200 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Hechinger Dr., 6900 block, July 2. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Loisdale Rd., 7600 block, July 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Malone Ridge St., 5500 block, June 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, July 1. A tip jar was stolen from a business.

Oriole Ave., 7500 block, June 30. Property was stolen from a residence.

Rhondda Dr., 7300 block, June 30. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, June 30. Keys were stolen from a location.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, July 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, July 1. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Loisdale Rd., 7600 block, June 30.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Henry Knox Dr., 7600 block, June 30. A 2019 Infinity QX50.

Wildwood Ct., 7600 block, June 30. A 2001 Ford Expedition.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, June 30. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, July 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd. and Fallswood Glen Ct., June 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Camp Alger Ave., 7500 block, 9:22 p.m. June 30. Unlawful entry, destruction of property.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Eastmoreland Rd., 7400 block, June 30. A bag was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, July 2. A dog was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, June 30. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Little Riv., 6300 block, June 27. A check was stolen from a location.

Old Columbia Pike, 4300 block, June 27. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, July 2. Tools were stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, July 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stonebridge Rd., 3800 block, July 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Wynnwood Dr., 4300 block, June 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, June 27. A 2017 Ford Focus.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Boyd Pointe Way, 1500 block, June 30. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Chesterfield Ave., 6300 block, June 30. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Chesterfield Ave., 6500 block, June 30. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, June 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Dorr Ave., 2800 block, June 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fox Haven Dr., 8300 block, July 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 1900 block, July 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, June 30. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Kennedy Dr., 1900 block, July 2. A steering wheel was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, July 2. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, July 2. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Merrilee Drivek, 2800 block, July 2. A generator was stolen from a business.

Montauk Ct., 2900 block, July 2. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Westpark Dr., 8200 block, June 30. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Wickersham Way, 2900 block, July 2. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

International Dr., 1600 block, July 2. A 2018 Jaguar.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1500 block, July 1. Cash was stolen from a business.

Biscayne Dr., 5700 block, July 2. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Blankenship Rd., 8400 block, 3:12 a.m. June 29. Attempted robbery.

Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, July 2. A television was stolen from a residence.

Douglas St., 2900 block, June 30. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, July 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fordson Rd., 8100 block, June 30. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Groveton St., 2700 block, June 30. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Huntington Ave., 2000 block, June 30. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2500 block, July 2. A lantern was stolen from a residence.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, June 30. Diapers were stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, June 30. Wine was stolen from a business.

Olde Towne Ct., 6300 block, June 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 30. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, June 30. A bag was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, July 1. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 30. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, June 27. Drinks were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, June 30. Wine was stolen from a business.

Tower House Pl., 9000 block, June 27. Property was stolen from a residence.

Wakefield Dr., 6600 block, July 2. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, June 30. A 2010 Honda Civic.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Admirals Hill Ct., 1600 block, 5:27 p.m. June 22. A home was broken into overnight. It is unknown if anything was taken.

Bowman Towne Dr., 11900 block, June 30. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Cameron Crescent Dr., 1500 block, June 30. Property was stolen from a residence.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, July 1. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, July 2. A package was stolen from a residence.

Discovery St., 1800 block, June 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Farmside Pl., 9600 block, June 30. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Fountain Dr., 1800 block, July 2. A backpack was stolen from a business.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, June 30. Beer was stolen from a business.

Perkins Farm Lane, 9600 block, 7:08 p.m. June 27. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a home.

Saffold Way, 11100 block, June 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Summer Chase Cir., 11700 block, June 30. A package was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Thrush Ridge Rd., 10900 block, June 30. A 2019 Subaru Forrester.

Sully District

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Union Mill Rd., 5700 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

West Springfield District

ASSAULT

Heritage Dr., 7900 block, 7:23 p.m. June 27. The victim was exiting a business when he was assaulted by two or three men. The victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries .

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 4900 block, June 30. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Blankenship Rd., 8400 block, 3:12 a.m. June 29. Attempted robbery.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, June 30. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Cardinal Forest Lane, 9200 block, July 2. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Cardinal Frst., 9200 block, July 1. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Carrleigh Pkwy., 8300 block, June 30. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Lafayette Forest Dr., 7700 block, July 1. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Milford Ct., 8500 block, June 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Port Royal Rd., 5200 block, June 30. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, July 2. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Sydenstricker Rd., 7100 block, June 30. A gift was stolen from a business.

William Kirk Lane, 9400 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ARSON

Duncan St., 10000 block, 4 a.m. July 2. A front door of a residence was burned by a firework.

ASSAULT

Roanoke St., 3100 block, June 28. A threat was reported.

THEFT

Plantation Pkwy., 3200 block, June 28. A vehicle side-view mirror was stolen.

VANDALISM

Main St., 10100 block, June 28. Graffiti was found in an abandoned building.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

James St., 300 block, 11 p.m. June 26 to 5 a.m. June 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington St. S., 200 block, 8:17 p.m. June 24. Trespassing was reported. A 56-year-old man, of no fixed address, was issued a summons.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Broad St. E., 1000 block, May 30 to June 20. A 2017 Toyota Tacoma reported stolen was recovered.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, 9:39 a.m. June 26. Graffiti was found on a fence.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Center St., 600 block, 4:36 p.m. June 25. Assault reported.

Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 9:36 p.m. June 26. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1000 block, 10:36 p.m. June 25. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1000 block, 1:59 a.m. June 27. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1100 block, 1:18 a.m. June 28. Assault reported.

Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 4:58 p.m. June 29. Assault reported.

Palmer Dr., 900 block, 11:17 p.m. June 29. Assault reported.

Spring St., 100 block, 11:29 p.m. June 26. Assault reported.

Springtide Pl., 1300 block, 8:27 p.m. June 26. Assault reported.

Worldgate Dr., 12900 block, 4:01 p.m. June 25. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 1200 block, 3:15 p.m. June 28. Tampering with a vehicle.

Reneau Way, 300 block, 3:32 p.m. June 30.

Spring St., 400 block, June 27.

VANDALISM

Alton Sq., 12900 block, 3:35 p.m. June 25. Destruction of property.

April Way, 1300 block, 2:22 p.m. June 24. Destruction of property.

Ferndale Ave., 900 block, 9:37 a.m. June 24. Graffiti.

Trevino Lane, 100 block, 2:14 p.m. June 24. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Central St. S., 100 block, 6:24 p.m. May 31. Telephone harassment was reported.

Truman Cir. SW, 600 block, 12:05-12:10 a.m. May 8. A man reported harassing messages.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave. E., 800 block, 2-6 p.m. July 1. Money was removed from two wallets at a pool.

Victoria Ct. NW, 400 block, 8 p.m. July 1 to 5:50 a.m. July 2. Vehicle hubcaps were stolen.

VANDALISM

Ware St. and Gibson Dr. SW, 1-1:15 p.m. July 2. Graffiti was sprayed on town property.