Draper Dr., 3100 block, 2:10 p.m. June 27. Someone entered a building overnight and stole food and electronics.
Government Center Pkwy., 12000 block, July 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Harvest Pl., 13000 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.
James Swart Cir., 11200 block, July 2. A bag was stolen from a location.
Misty Creek Lane, 12700 block, July 1. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Parson Lane, 13000 block, June 30. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Briarmoor Lane, 6400 block, June 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Cindy Lane, 7000 block, June 27. Property was stolen from a location.
Cullum St., 7500 block, June 30. Property was stolen from a residence.
General Washington Dr., 5700 block, June 27. Cash was stolen from a location.
Gunston Road Way, 11400 block, June 30. Property was stolen from a residence.
Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, July 2. Beer was stolen from a business.
Heather Ridge Ct., 9200 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Hechinger Dr., 6900 block, July 2. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Loisdale Rd., 7600 block, July 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Malone Ridge St., 5500 block, June 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, July 1. A tip jar was stolen from a business.
Oriole Ave., 7500 block, June 30. Property was stolen from a residence.
Rhondda Dr., 7300 block, June 30. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, June 30. Keys were stolen from a location.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, July 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, July 1. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Loisdale Rd., 7600 block, June 30.
Henry Knox Dr., 7600 block, June 30. A 2019 Infinity QX50.
Wildwood Ct., 7600 block, June 30. A 2001 Ford Expedition.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, June 30. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, July 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd. and Fallswood Glen Ct., June 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Camp Alger Ave., 7500 block, 9:22 p.m. June 30. Unlawful entry, destruction of property.
Columbia Pike, 5700 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Eastmoreland Rd., 7400 block, June 30. A bag was stolen from a location.
Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, July 2. A dog was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpk., 7200 block, June 30. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Little Riv., 6300 block, June 27. A check was stolen from a location.
Old Columbia Pike, 4300 block, June 27. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, July 2. Tools were stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, July 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Stonebridge Rd., 3800 block, July 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Wynnwood Dr., 4300 block, June 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, June 27. A 2017 Ford Focus.
Boyd Pointe Way, 1500 block, June 30. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Chesterfield Ave., 6300 block, June 30. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Chesterfield Ave., 6500 block, June 30. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, June 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Dorr Ave., 2800 block, June 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Fox Haven Dr., 8300 block, July 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Gallows Rd., 1900 block, July 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, June 30. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Kennedy Dr., 1900 block, July 2. A steering wheel was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, July 2. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, July 2. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Merrilee Drivek, 2800 block, July 2. A generator was stolen from a business.
Montauk Ct., 2900 block, July 2. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Westpark Dr., 8200 block, June 30. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Wickersham Way, 2900 block, July 2. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
International Dr., 1600 block, July 2. A 2018 Jaguar.
Belle View Blvd., 1500 block, July 1. Cash was stolen from a business.
Biscayne Dr., 5700 block, July 2. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.
Blankenship Rd., 8400 block, 3:12 a.m. June 29. Attempted robbery.
Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, July 2. A television was stolen from a residence.
Douglas St., 2900 block, June 30. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, July 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fordson Rd., 8100 block, June 30. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Groveton St., 2700 block, June 30. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Huntington Ave., 2000 block, June 30. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Huntington Ave., 2500 block, July 2. A lantern was stolen from a residence.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, June 30. Diapers were stolen from a business.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, June 30. Wine was stolen from a business.
Olde Towne Ct., 6300 block, June 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 30. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, June 30. A bag was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, July 1. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 30. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, June 27. Drinks were stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, June 30. Wine was stolen from a business.
Tower House Pl., 9000 block, June 27. Property was stolen from a residence.
Wakefield Dr., 6600 block, July 2. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Audubon Ave., 7900 block, June 30. A 2010 Honda Civic.
Admirals Hill Ct., 1600 block, 5:27 p.m. June 22. A home was broken into overnight. It is unknown if anything was taken.
Bowman Towne Dr., 11900 block, June 30. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Cameron Crescent Dr., 1500 block, June 30. Property was stolen from a residence.
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, July 1. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, July 2. A package was stolen from a residence.
Discovery St., 1800 block, June 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Farmside Pl., 9600 block, June 30. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Fountain Dr., 1800 block, July 2. A backpack was stolen from a business.
Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, June 30. Beer was stolen from a business.
Perkins Farm Lane, 9600 block, 7:08 p.m. June 27. Cash and jewelry were stolen from a home.
Saffold Way, 11100 block, June 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Summer Chase Cir., 11700 block, June 30. A package was stolen from a residence.
Thrush Ridge Rd., 10900 block, June 30. A 2019 Subaru Forrester.
Union Mill Rd., 5700 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Heritage Dr., 7900 block, 7:23 p.m. June 27. The victim was exiting a business when he was assaulted by two or three men. The victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries .
Americana Dr., 4900 block, June 30. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Blankenship Rd., 8400 block, 3:12 a.m. June 29. Attempted robbery.
Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, June 30. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Cardinal Forest Lane, 9200 block, July 2. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Cardinal Frst., 9200 block, July 1. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Carrleigh Pkwy., 8300 block, June 30. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Lafayette Forest Dr., 7700 block, July 1. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Milford Ct., 8500 block, June 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Port Royal Rd., 5200 block, June 30. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Rolling Rd., 6200 block, July 2. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Sydenstricker Rd., 7100 block, June 30. A gift was stolen from a business.
William Kirk Lane, 9400 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Duncan St., 10000 block, 4 a.m. July 2. A front door of a residence was burned by a firework.
Roanoke St., 3100 block, June 28. A threat was reported.
Plantation Pkwy., 3200 block, June 28. A vehicle side-view mirror was stolen.
Main St., 10100 block, June 28. Graffiti was found in an abandoned building.
James St., 300 block, 11 p.m. June 26 to 5 a.m. June 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Washington St. S., 200 block, 8:17 p.m. June 24. Trespassing was reported. A 56-year-old man, of no fixed address, was issued a summons.
Broad St. E., 1000 block, May 30 to June 20. A 2017 Toyota Tacoma reported stolen was recovered.
Maple Ave. S., 400 block, 9:39 a.m. June 26. Graffiti was found on a fence.
Center St., 600 block, 4:36 p.m. June 25. Assault reported.
Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 9:36 p.m. June 26. Assault reported.
Elden St., 1000 block, 10:36 p.m. June 25. Assault reported.
Elden St., 1000 block, 1:59 a.m. June 27. Assault reported.
Elden St., 1100 block, 1:18 a.m. June 28. Assault reported.
Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 4:58 p.m. June 29. Assault reported.
Palmer Dr., 900 block, 11:17 p.m. June 29. Assault reported.
Spring St., 100 block, 11:29 p.m. June 26. Assault reported.
Springtide Pl., 1300 block, 8:27 p.m. June 26. Assault reported.
Worldgate Dr., 12900 block, 4:01 p.m. June 25. Assault reported.
Elden St., 1200 block, 3:15 p.m. June 28. Tampering with a vehicle.
Reneau Way, 300 block, 3:32 p.m. June 30.
Spring St., 400 block, June 27.
Alton Sq., 12900 block, 3:35 p.m. June 25. Destruction of property.
April Way, 1300 block, 2:22 p.m. June 24. Destruction of property.
Ferndale Ave., 900 block, 9:37 a.m. June 24. Graffiti.
Trevino Lane, 100 block, 2:14 p.m. June 24. Destruction of property.
Central St. S., 100 block, 6:24 p.m. May 31. Telephone harassment was reported.
Truman Cir. SW, 600 block, 12:05-12:10 a.m. May 8. A man reported harassing messages.
Maple Ave. E., 800 block, 2-6 p.m. July 1. Money was removed from two wallets at a pool.
Victoria Ct. NW, 400 block, 8 p.m. July 1 to 5:50 a.m. July 2. Vehicle hubcaps were stolen.
Ware St. and Gibson Dr. SW, 1-1:15 p.m. July 2. Graffiti was sprayed on town property.