Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blake Lane, 9500 block, 5:13 p.m. July 10. A homeowner reported someone entered their apartment. Some minor damage was done to the property, but nothing was taken.

Fair Oaks Shopping Center, 11700 block, July 10. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Jermantown Rd., 3000 block, July 8. A bag was stolen.

Jermantown Rd., 3200 block, July 10. A bag was stolen.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, July 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Quiet Woods Lane, 4700 block, July 10. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, July 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 7000 block, July 8. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Beulah St., 7200 block, July 9. A beer was stolen from a business.

Franconia Commons Dr., 6300 block, July 10. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, July 10. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, July 10. A generator was stolen from a business.

Heather Way Ct., 6800 block, July 10. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Jayhawk St., 7200 block, July 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, July 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leebrad St., 7000 block, July 9. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Mary Caroline Cir., 6900 block, July 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Terminal Rd., 8100 block, July 10. A gun was stolen.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 4300 block, July 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, July 8. Beer was stolen from a business.

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, July 10. A laptop was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 5800 block, July 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 5800 block, July 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 7200 block, July 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, July 9. Beer was stolen from a business.

Moncure Ave., 3500 block, July 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, July 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, July 10. Groceries were stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, July 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Winding Oak Cir., 13700 block, July 8. A 2005 Toyota Highlander.

Winding Oak Cir., 13700 block, July 9. A 2005 Toyota Highlander.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, July 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, July 8. Bicycles were stolen from a location.

Dryden Dr., 6500 block, July 10. A checkbook was stolen from a residence.

Felix St., 6800 block, July 9. Electronics were stolen from a residence.

Lester Lee Ct., 2800 block, July 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Mary Ellen Ct., 1500 block, July 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Robert Lane, 7200 block, 5 a.m. July 6. Personal items were stolen from a residence.

Somerset Dr., 1200 block, July 8. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, July 9. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Westwind Way, 1700 block, July 8. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Joshua Pl., 4800 block, July 9. A washer was stolen from a residence.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, July 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Mount Vernon, 8400 block, July 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, July 9. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, July 8. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, July 8. A cellphone was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, July 10. A helmet was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, July 8. A cellphone was stolen.

Riverview Terr., 2300 block, July 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barrel Cooper Ct., 11900 block, July 9. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, July 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Ivy Oak Sq., 1700 block, July 8. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Marcey Creek Rd., 13100 block, July 8. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Powells Tavern Pl., 1400 block, July 9. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

Spectrum Center, 11800 block, July 9. Beer was stolen from a business.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, July 9. Keys were stolen.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, July 8. A bag was stolen.

Walker Rd., 700 block, July 10. A wallet was stolen.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beaujolais Ct., 13800 block, July 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Rockland Village Dr., 13900 block, July 10. Cash was stolen.

Smallwood Lane, 13500 block, July 8. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Stone Maple Terr., 6800 block, July 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, July 8. A wallet was stolen.

Watery Mountain Ct., 14300 block, July 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Westfields Blvd., 5100 block, July 10. Cash was stolen.

Wood Meadow Way, 5700 block, July 10. 9:17 a.m. Cash was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFT

Point Pleasant Dr., 13500 block, July 9. A 2007 Nissan Sentra.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Drive and Commons Road, July 8. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.

Chesapeake River Way, 4300 block, July 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Power House Rd., 9100 block, July 9. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, July 9. A laptop was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Durer Ct., 7700 block, July 8. A 2002 Toyota Camry.

Durer Ct., 7700 block, July 9. A 2002 Toyota Camry.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS

Main St., 10500 block, July 1. A package was stolen from a residence.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, July 11. A credit card was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, July 7. A business was damaged. A 26-year-old Great Falls man was arrested and charged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Langston Lane, 600 block, 5:30 p.m. July 2 to 5 a.m. July 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

W. Broad St., 300 block, 6:10 p.m. July 6. Property was stolen from a business.

VANDALISM

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 11:30 p.m. July 1. A door glass of an apartment building was damaged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Autumnhaze Ct., 1100 block, 4:04 p.m. July 1. Assault reported.

Campbell Way, 700 block, 4 p.m. July 5. Assault reported.

Center St., 700 block, 9:14 p.m. July 5. Assault reported.

Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 7:29 p.m. July 4. Assault reported.

Park Ave., 900 block, 5:33 p.m. July 1. Harassing or obscene phone calls.

Park Ave., 900 block, 8:14 a.m. July 2. Assault reported.

Springpark Pl., 400 block, 11:16 a.m. July 2. Harassing or obscene phone calls.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 8:33 p.m. July 5. Harassing or obscene phone calls.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumn Pl., 1200 block, 10:10 a.m. July 7.

Center St., 600 block, 8:44 p.m. July 5.

Elden St., 1100 block, 4:28 a.m. July 7. Commercial.

Ferndale Ave., 800 block, 6:09 p.m. July 4.

Greear Pl., 400 block, 12:09 a.m. July 7. Tampering with a vehicle.

Hillwood Ct., 400 block, 9:46 p.m. July 1.

Jackson St., 700 block, 7:10 p.m. July 6.

Park Ave., 900 block, 3:42 p.m. July 6.

Station St., 700 block, 10:17 a.m. July 2.

Van Buren St., 700 block, 9:23 p.m. July 7. Shoplifting.

Virginia Ave., 400 block, 10:27 p.m. July 4.

VANDALISM

Alton Sq., 12900 block, 9:05 a.m. July 2. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

East St. NE, 400 block, noon July 3. Threats were reported.

Hillcrest Dr. SW, 600 block, 11:03 p.m. July 7. Two roommates fought.

W. Maple Ave., 100 block, 12:09 p.m. July 7. A man struck a juvenile on the back and left a restaurant. A 29-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.

W. Maple Ave., 100 block, 6:24 p.m. July 11. A store employee took a toy from a juvenile and grabbed his arm.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

E. Maple Ave., 100 block, 4:38 p.m. June 27. A man exposed himself to a woman inside a library.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blair Rd. NW, 400 block, 11:50 a.m. July 10. Trespassing was reported.

Church St. NW, 100 block, 10:10 a.m. July 9. Trespassing was reported.

W. Maple Ave., 200 block, 7:55 p.m. July 5. Threats were reported.

VANDALISM

Roland Ct. SW, 100 block, 5:53 p.m. July 1. A window screen was damaged.