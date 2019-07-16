Blake Lane, 9500 block, 5:13 p.m. July 10. A homeowner reported someone entered their apartment. Some minor damage was done to the property, but nothing was taken.
Fair Oaks Shopping Center, 11700 block, July 10. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.
Jermantown Rd., 3000 block, July 8. A bag was stolen.
Jermantown Rd., 3200 block, July 10. A bag was stolen.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, July 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Quiet Woods Lane, 4700 block, July 10. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, July 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Backlick Rd., 7000 block, July 8. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Beulah St., 7200 block, July 9. A beer was stolen from a business.
Franconia Commons Dr., 6300 block, July 10. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, July 10. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, July 10. A generator was stolen from a business.
Heather Way Ct., 6800 block, July 10. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Jayhawk St., 7200 block, July 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, July 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leebrad St., 7000 block, July 9. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Mary Caroline Cir., 6900 block, July 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Terminal Rd., 8100 block, July 10. A gun was stolen.
Backlick Rd., 4300 block, July 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Beauregard St., 4800 block, July 8. Beer was stolen from a business.
Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, July 10. A laptop was stolen from a location.
Columbia Pike, 5800 block, July 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia Pike, 5800 block, July 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia Pike, 7200 block, July 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, July 9. Beer was stolen from a business.
Moncure Ave., 3500 block, July 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, July 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
South Jefferson St., 3400 block, July 10. Groceries were stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, July 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Winding Oak Cir., 13700 block, July 8. A 2005 Toyota Highlander.
Winding Oak Cir., 13700 block, July 9. A 2005 Toyota Highlander.
Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, July 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
District Ave., 2900 block, July 8. Bicycles were stolen from a location.
Dryden Dr., 6500 block, July 10. A checkbook was stolen from a residence.
Felix St., 6800 block, July 9. Electronics were stolen from a residence.
Lester Lee Ct., 2800 block, July 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Mary Ellen Ct., 1500 block, July 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Robert Lane, 7200 block, 5 a.m. July 6. Personal items were stolen from a residence.
Somerset Dr., 1200 block, July 8. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, July 9. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.
Westwind Way, 1700 block, July 8. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Joshua Pl., 4800 block, July 9. A washer was stolen from a residence.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, July 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Old Mount Vernon, 8400 block, July 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, July 9. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, July 8. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, July 8. A cellphone was stolen.
Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, July 10. A helmet was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, July 8. A cellphone was stolen.
Riverview Terr., 2300 block, July 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Barrel Cooper Ct., 11900 block, July 9. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, July 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Ivy Oak Sq., 1700 block, July 8. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Marcey Creek Rd., 13100 block, July 8. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Powells Tavern Pl., 1400 block, July 9. A necklace was stolen from a residence.
Spectrum Center, 11800 block, July 9. Beer was stolen from a business.
Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, July 9. Keys were stolen.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, July 8. A bag was stolen.
Walker Rd., 700 block, July 10. A wallet was stolen.
Beaujolais Ct., 13800 block, July 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Rockland Village Dr., 13900 block, July 10. Cash was stolen.
Smallwood Lane, 13500 block, July 8. Medication was stolen from a residence.
Stone Maple Terr., 6800 block, July 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, July 8. A wallet was stolen.
Watery Mountain Ct., 14300 block, July 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Westfields Blvd., 5100 block, July 10. Cash was stolen.
Wood Meadow Way, 5700 block, July 10. 9:17 a.m. Cash was stolen.
Point Pleasant Dr., 13500 block, July 9. A 2007 Nissan Sentra.
Americana Drive and Commons Road, July 8. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.
Chesapeake River Way, 4300 block, July 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Power House Rd., 9100 block, July 9. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Rolling Rd., 6100 block, July 9. A laptop was stolen.
Durer Ct., 7700 block, July 8. A 2002 Toyota Camry.
Durer Ct., 7700 block, July 9. A 2002 Toyota Camry.
Main St., 10500 block, July 1. A package was stolen from a residence.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, July 11. A credit card was stolen.
Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, July 7. A business was damaged. A 26-year-old Great Falls man was arrested and charged.
Langston Lane, 600 block, 5:30 p.m. July 2 to 5 a.m. July 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
W. Broad St., 300 block, 6:10 p.m. July 6. Property was stolen from a business.
Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 11:30 p.m. July 1. A door glass of an apartment building was damaged.
Autumnhaze Ct., 1100 block, 4:04 p.m. July 1. Assault reported.
Campbell Way, 700 block, 4 p.m. July 5. Assault reported.
Center St., 700 block, 9:14 p.m. July 5. Assault reported.
Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 7:29 p.m. July 4. Assault reported.
Park Ave., 900 block, 5:33 p.m. July 1. Harassing or obscene phone calls.
Park Ave., 900 block, 8:14 a.m. July 2. Assault reported.
Springpark Pl., 400 block, 11:16 a.m. July 2. Harassing or obscene phone calls.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 8:33 p.m. July 5. Harassing or obscene phone calls.
Autumn Pl., 1200 block, 10:10 a.m. July 7.
Center St., 600 block, 8:44 p.m. July 5.
Elden St., 1100 block, 4:28 a.m. July 7. Commercial.
Ferndale Ave., 800 block, 6:09 p.m. July 4.
Greear Pl., 400 block, 12:09 a.m. July 7. Tampering with a vehicle.
Hillwood Ct., 400 block, 9:46 p.m. July 1.
Jackson St., 700 block, 7:10 p.m. July 6.
Park Ave., 900 block, 3:42 p.m. July 6.
Station St., 700 block, 10:17 a.m. July 2.
Van Buren St., 700 block, 9:23 p.m. July 7. Shoplifting.
Virginia Ave., 400 block, 10:27 p.m. July 4.
Alton Sq., 12900 block, 9:05 a.m. July 2. Destruction of property.
East St. NE, 400 block, noon July 3. Threats were reported.
Hillcrest Dr. SW, 600 block, 11:03 p.m. July 7. Two roommates fought.
W. Maple Ave., 100 block, 12:09 p.m. July 7. A man struck a juvenile on the back and left a restaurant. A 29-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.
W. Maple Ave., 100 block, 6:24 p.m. July 11. A store employee took a toy from a juvenile and grabbed his arm.
E. Maple Ave., 100 block, 4:38 p.m. June 27. A man exposed himself to a woman inside a library.
Blair Rd. NW, 400 block, 11:50 a.m. July 10. Trespassing was reported.
Church St. NW, 100 block, 10:10 a.m. July 9. Trespassing was reported.
W. Maple Ave., 200 block, 7:55 p.m. July 5. Threats were reported.
Roland Ct. SW, 100 block, 5:53 p.m. July 1. A window screen was damaged.