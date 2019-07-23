Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumn Crest Dr., 12700 block, July 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Bleeker St., 2900 block, July 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, July 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Cir., 12500 block, July 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11900 block, July 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Ridge Dr., 3900 block, July 14. A purse was stolen from a location.

Fairfax Ridge Rd., 3800 block, July 15. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Federalist Way, 11800 block, July 17. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Katherine Hanley Ct., 12900 block, July 11. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, July 16. Keys were stolen from a residence.

Legato Rd., 4100 block, July 15. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Lincoln Lake Way, 12100 block, July 15. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Samaga Dr., 10500 block, July 14. A safe was stolen from a residence.

Water Oak Dr., 9700 block, July 14. A jacket was stolen from a residence.

Franconia District

ROBBERY

Heatherway Ct., 6800 block, July 14. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Applemint Lane, 6700 block, July 11. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

Aspen Park Ct., 9100 block, July 14. An electronic was stolen from a vehicle.

Beulah St., 7200 block, July 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Brandon Ave., 6200 block, July 11. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Driftwood Dr., 6200 block, 10:30 a.m. July 17. Someone entered the home overnight and stole shoes.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, July 16. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, July 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Galax Ct., 6800 block, July 14. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, July 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Independence Cir., 5600 block, July 14. A checkbook was stolen from a vehicle.

Jayhawk St., 7100 block, July 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, July 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, July 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Manchester Park Cir., 6100 block, July 15. Guns were stolen from a vehicle.

Mary Caroline Cir., 6900 block, July 15. A package was stolen from a residence.

Pacific Lane, 6900 block, July 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Perry Penney Dr., 6800 block, July 11. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Silver Lake Blvd., 7100 block, July 11. A medication was stolen from a residence.

Snowden Ct., 7300 block, July 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

South Van Dorn St., 5700 block, July 14. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Spring Village Dr., 7400 block, July 17. Clothing was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, July 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sterling Grove Dr., 7100 block, July 11. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Stovall Ct., 7800 block, July 14. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Telegraph Rd., 5700 block, July 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Terminal Rd., 8500 block, July 11. A generator was stolen from a business.

Thackwell Way, 6600 block, July 16. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Mason District

ROBBERIES

Argyle Dr., 6000 block, July 17. Commercial robbery.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, July 17. Commercial robbery.

Wadsworth Ct., 4100 block, July 17. Commercial robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 4200 block, July 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, July 15. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, July 15. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, July 16. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, July 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Jupiter Hills Cir., 6600 block, July 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, July 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, July 16. Beer was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, July 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, July 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, July 16. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, July 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Willston Dr., 6100 block, July 16. A 2004 Toyota 4Runner.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, July 17. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Brook Dr., 2900 block, July 11. Jewelry was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 900 block, July 14. A bag was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, July 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, July 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crestwood Heights Dr., 8200 block, July 15. Wheels and tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Dorr Ave., 2800 block, July 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Forest Villa Lane, 1500 block, July 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, July 16. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Kensington Rd., 1100 block, July 16. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, July 11. Cash was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, July 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Nutley St., 3000 block, July 14. Beer was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, July 14. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, July 16. Beer was stolen from a business.

Old Dominion Dr., 6600 block, July 16. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Patterson Rd., 7400 block, July 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Hill Rd., 1200 block, July 16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Hill Rd., 1400 block, July 16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Tyco Rd., 8400 block, July 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Central St., 1700 block, July 17. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, July 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Westcott St., 3000 block, July 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Westwind Way, 1700 block, July 11. Property was stolen from a residence.

Mount Vernon District

ASSAULTS

Janna Lee Ave., 8000 block, 10:50 p.m. July 15. The victim, an adult man, got into an argument with two men. One of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. The shooting does not appear to be random and is not believed to be gang-related at this time.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, 6:20 p.m. July 12. A man entered a store, became disorderly and refused to leave. A customer intervened and the man displayed a knife. The man briefly left the store, but returned moments later, assaulted the customer and left. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, July 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Buckman Rd., 3500 block, July 14. A package was stolen from a residence.

Burlwood Ct., 1700 block, July 17. Cash was stolen from a location.

Jackies Lane, 3100 block, July 11. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Jones Branch Dr., 7900 block, July 17. Keys were stolen from a location.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, July 14. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, July 15. Beer was stolen from a business.

Mary Evelyn Way, 3700 block, July 14. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Mary Evelyn Way, 3700 block, July 14. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Old Dominion Dr., 6600 block, July 17. Wine was stolen from a business.

Old Richmond Hwy., 1800 block, July 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Pembrook Village Dr., 4000 block, July 16. Sunglasses and a backpack were stolen from a vehicle.

Pembrook Village Dr., 4300 block, July 14. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, July 14. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, July 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, July 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, July 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, July 14. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, July 14. Detergent was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, July 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, July 16. A tool was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, July 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, July 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8400 block, July 14. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Sacramento Dr., 8700 block, July 14. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Saul Rd., 7200 block, July 14. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cold Spring Lane, 7000 block, July 14. A 2019 Ford Fusion.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, July 11. A 2007 Honda motorcycle.

Stonebridge Rd., 3800 block, July 15. A 2015 Toyota Corolla.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Business Center Dr., 1700 block, July 17. A purse was stolen from a location.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, July 15. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, July 16. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, July 17. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Centreville Rd., 2500 block, July 14. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Edgemere Cir., 12000 block, July 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Glen Echo Rd., 2300 block, July 14. A charger was stolen from a vehicle.

Greywing Sq., 12000 block, July 15. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Hiddenbrook Dr., 1500 block, July 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Hunters Green Ct., 11600 block, July 11. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, July 11. Groceries were stolen from a business.

John Milton Dr., 2500 block, July 14. Beer was stolen from a business.

Market St., 11900 block, July 16. Clothing was stolen from a vehicle.

Round Pebble Lane, 1100 block, 9:12 a.m. July 13. Someone entered a garage overnight and stole a bicycle. A car parked in the driveway was entered but nothing was taken.

Round Pebble Lane, 1100 block, July 14. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Saylers Creek Lane, 12600 block, July 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Barrel Cooper Ct., 11900 block, July 11. A 2012 Toyota Sienna.

Weybridge Lane, 1900 block, July 14. A 2017 Toyota Prius.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bull Run Dr., 7700 block, July 11. A purse was stolen from a location.

Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, July 16. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, July 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, July 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Daysailer Dr., 10600 block, July 16. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Lanica Cir., 14500 block, July 11. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 13800 block, July 14. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

North Ridge Dr., 14900 block, July 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Stonepath Cir., 6100 block, July 11. A purse was stolen from a location.

Tara Dr., 4700 block, July 16. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Upperridge Ct., 14200 block, July 17. A package was stolen from a residence.

Village Fountain Pl., 5100 block, July 14. A purse was stolen from a location.

Winterway Lane, 11700 block, July 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Wood Meadow Way, 5700 block, 9:07 a.m. July 15. An employee reported someone entered the building overnight, however nothing was taken.

VEHICLE THEFT

Asher Vw., 14200 block, July 14. A 2016 Honda Accord.

West Springfield District

ROBBERY

Commons Dr., 4700 block, 11:08 p.m. July 14. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bethelen Woods Lane, 8000 block, July 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Blue Rock Lane, 8500 block, July 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, July 16. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Cliff Rock Ct., 7900 block, July 14. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Clifforest Dr., 8100 block, July 14. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Commons Dr., 4500 block, July 11. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Community Lane, 10100 block, July 17. Property was stolen from a residence.

Daysailer Dr., 10600 block, July 16. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Friendship Ct., 10300 block, July 17. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Gainsborough Dr., 4700 block, July 17. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Malone Ct., 10400 block, July 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Medford Dr., 4500 block, July 14. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8100 block, July 15. A bicycle was stolen from a school.

Ox Rd., 8900 block, July 15. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, July 11. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Spurlock Ct., 10900 block, July 14. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

McWhorter Pl., 7300 block, July 11. A 2019 Dodge Ram.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Lee Hwy. and Main St., 1:47 p.m. July 13. A male driver pulled up next to a female’s vehicle, exposed himself and then drove away.

THEFTS

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, July 15. A customer took a female’s glasses that were left at a counter.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, July 16. Merchandise was stolen from a store.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Springmann Dr., 10600 block, 9:03 a.m. July 13. A vehicle was stolen. It was recovered by Prince George’s County police in Hyattsville.

Springmann Dr., 10600 block, July 18. A stolen vehicle was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Fairchester Dr., 11000 block, July 15. A vehicle’s side mirror was damaged.

Pickett Rd. and Shelly Krasnow Lane, July 12. A glass pane in a bus shelter was broken.

Ranger Rd., 9700 block, July 14. Graffiti was found in a park.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Broad St. W., 100 block, 3:04 p.m. July 12. An assault was reported. A 48-year-old Midlothian man was arrested and charged.

Broad St. W., 300 block, 8:10 p.m. July 13. An assault was reported. A 32-year-old female was arrested and charged.

West St. N., 100 block, 12:10 p.m. July 10. After a traffic dispute a driver drove through a construction work zone disregarding road flaggers. A Springfield man was arrested and charged.

CARJACKING

Broad St. W., 100 block, 10:23 p.m. July 10. A man threatened bystanders with a knife and attempted to steal an occupied vehicle. A 23-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Hillwood Ave., 300 block, July 12. A robbery was reported.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 10:02 p.m. July 14. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Campbell Way, 700 block, 7:41 p.m. July 14.

Carlisle Dr., 400 block, 8:45 p.m. July 8.

Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 4:34 a.m. July 11.

Elden St., 400 block, 8:02 p.m. July 12.

Elden St., 1100 block, 12:56 a.m. July 8. Trespassing.

Highcourt Lane, 2100 block, July 13.

Springtide Pl., 1300 block, 5:27 p.m. July 12. From vehicle.

Van Buren St., 700 block, 8:17 a.m. July 11. Shoplifting.

VANDALISM

Ferndale Ave. and None At Vine St., 8:57 a.m. July 13. Destruction of property.

Grace St., 700 block, 7:25 a.m. July 10. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Birch St. SW, 5 p.m. May 17 to 8 p.m. July 12. Harassment was reported.

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 6:45 to 7:20 p.m. July 14. Two people fought in a restaurant.

Park St. NE, 500 block, 8:26 p.m. July 13. Two people fought.

Park Terrace Ct. SE, 12:03 a.m. July 15. Two people fought.

Upham Pl. NW, 700 block, 3 to 4:20 p.m. June 17. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 9:17 a.m. June 26. Embezzlement was reported.

Maple Ave. W., 300 block, noon May 29. An employee theft was reported.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 9:40 a.m. July 18. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 5 p.m. July 7 to 6 a.m. July 9. A bench was stolen from the sidewalk outside a business.

Mill St. NE, 200 block, 11 to 11:30 a.m. July 18. A bicycle was stolen.

Westwood Dr. NE, 1000 block, 8 a.m. July 2 to 10 p.m. July 15. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Adahi Rd. SE, 300 block, 9 p.m. July 15 to 10:15 a.m. July 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

Cottage St. SW, 1000 block, 9 p.m. July 11 to 6:30 a.m. July 12. A vehicle was driven through a yard, causing damage.

Electric Ave. SE, 1000 block, 9:45 a.m. July 17. A vehicle was damaged.