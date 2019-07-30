Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, July 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, July 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, July 23. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Fair Ridge Dr., 3900 block, July 18. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Garrett St., 10000 block, July 18. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Hamlet Hill Ct., 5500 block, July 22. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Jeannie Anna Ct., 3000 block, July 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, July 21. A package was stolen from a location.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, July 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, July 21. A purse was stolen from a location.

MetroTech Dr., 13900 block, July 22. Someone broke into a business and stole cash.

MetroTech Dr., 13900 block, July 22. Cash was stolen from a business.

MetroTech Dr., 13900 block, July 23. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Old Dairy Ct., 13400 block, July 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Rittenhouse Cir., 3000 block, July 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Sarah Harper Way, 3700 block, 2:02 p.m. July 20. Two men broke into a home by breaking the glass on the front door. The men ran out of the home when they saw the homeowner inside.

Starters Lane, 12900 block, July 23. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Waples Mill Rd., 11100 block, July 22. Books were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Quail Creek Lane, 13100 block, July 21. A 2007 Toyota Corolla.

Stryker Ave., 2400 block, July 21. A 2007 Lexus RX400.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Archstone Way, 6000 block, July 18. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Backlick Rd., 5000 block, July 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Founders Crossing Ct., 5900 block, July 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, July 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

General Washington Dr., 5700 block, July 21. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

General Washington Dr., 5700 block, July 22. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Industrial Rd., 6800 block, July 21. Property was stolen from a residence.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, July 18. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, July 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Larrlyn Dr., 7000 block, July 21. Property was stolen from a location.

Leestone St., 7000 block, July 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, July 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Loisdale Rd., 8100 block, July 21. A laptop was stolen from a location.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, July 21. Someone entered a business overnight and stole property.

South Van Dorn St., 6700 block, July 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, July 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, July 22. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Upland Dr., 4300 block, July 21. A ladder was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Wilton Hall Ct., 3500 block, July 18. A 2017 Nissan Rogue.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, July 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, July 22. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Backlick Rd., 4300 block, July 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, July 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 7200 block, July 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, July 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Greenwood Dr., 6100 block, July 22. Cash was stolen from a location.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, July 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 6200 block, July 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lincoln Ave., 5100 block, July 22. A package was stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 7000 block, July 22. A purse was stolen from a location.

Montrose St., 6500 block, July 21. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Norfolk Lane, 3100 block, July 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Rio Dr., 3200 block, July 22. A passport was stolen from a vehicle.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, July 21. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Webley Ct., 3300 block, July 21. A package was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Norfolk Lane, 3100 block, July 21. A 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

McLean District

ROBBERIES

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, 10 p.m. July 18. Robbery reported.

Pinnacle Dr., 1700 block, 11:30 a.m. July 19. Attempted robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1500 block, July 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Crianza Pl., 8000 block, July 18. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Emilys Lane, 2100 block, July 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Eskridge Rd., 2900 block, July 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Galleria, 1700 block, July 21. A purse was stolen from a business.

Glass Aly., 8200 block, July 22. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.

Great Falls St., 1800 block, July 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, July 18. A purse was stolen from a location.

International Dr., 2000 block, July 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Jones Branch Dr., 7900 block, July 21. A cart was stolen from a business.

Marshall St., 2900 block, July 21. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Nutley St., 3000 block, July 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Gallows Rd., 1900 block, July 22. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, July 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, July 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, July 23. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Towlston Rd., 1400 block, July 23. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, July 22. A 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Belford Dr., 7800 block, 10 p.m. July 19. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fenwick Dr., 5600 block, July 21. A home was broken into and several electronic items were stolen.

Furman Lane, 3100 block, July 22. A homeowner reported someone entered their home and stole several electronics and other personal items.

Gates St., 1700 block, July 21. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, July 21. Cosmetics were stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, July 21. Wine was stolen from a business.

Paul Spring Rd., 1600 block, July 21. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, July 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, July 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, July 21. Property was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, July 18. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, July 21. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, July 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, July 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, July 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, July 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, July 21. Beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, July 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, July 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rolling Hills Ave., 3700 block, July 18. Chairs were stolen from a location.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, July 22. Beer was stolen from a business.

Wakefield Dr., 6600 block, July 22. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Woodstone Plaza, 6700 block, July 22. A package was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Churchill Rd., 7100 block, July 21. A 2010 Ford Escape.

International Dr., 1600 block, July 21. A 2009 Honda Accord.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Business Center Dr., 1700 block, July 22. A purse was stolen from a location.

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, July 21. Shirts were stolen from a business.

Centreville Rd., 2500 block, July 21. Beer was stolen from a business.

Chatham Colony Ct., 1500 block, July 22. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

John Milton Dr., 2500 block, July 18. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Longwood Grove Dr., 11100 block, July 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

McNair Farms Dr., 2400 block, July 21. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Quincy Lane, 1300 block, July 22. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston Pkwy., 1600 block, July 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, July 23. An item was stolen from a location.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, July 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, July 23. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, July 23. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Hunger Ford Pl., 13300 block, July 18. A 2004 Lincoln Navigator.

Stryker Ave., 2400 block, July 21. A 2007 Lexus RX400.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centreville Sq., 14200 block, July 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Gothwaite Dr., 6100 block, July 21. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 13800 block, July 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lees Corner Rd., 4300 block, 9 a.m. July 19. Grand larceny.

Point Pleasant Dr., 13500 block, July 22. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Union Mill Rd., 5700 block, July 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Union Mill Rd., 6900 block, July 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 4300 block, July 21. A document was stolen from a vehicle.

Beachway Lane, 9100 block, July 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Braddock Rd., 8100 block, July 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, July 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 6000 block, July 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Carmelo Dr., 4300 block, July 21. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Edinburgh Dr., 8000 block, July 21. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

Holly Prospect Ct., 9500 block, July 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

King David Blvd., 4900 block, July 18. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Koziara Dr., 6500 block, July 18. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Little Ox, 6400 block, July 23. Equipment was stolen from a vehicle.

McWhorter Pl., 7400 block, July 21. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Ox Rd., 8900 block, July 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tracie Ann Ct., 10300 block, July 21. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Americana Dr. and Inverton Rd., 1:16 a.m. July 21. Recovered stolen vehicle.

Nanlee Dr., 8600 block, July 21. A 2002 Toyota Corolla.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Berritt St., 4200 block, July 19. Property was stolen from a residence. A 35-year-old Alexandria female was arrested and charged.

Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, July 20. Property was stolen from a business entered by force.

Oak St., 3900 block, July 20. An attempt was made to steal a bicycle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 3500 block, July 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

North St., 10300 block, June 22. Trespassing was reported. A 51-year-old female of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Blvd. and Plantation Pkwy., July 21. A glass side of a bus stop enclosure was broken.

Main St., 10100 block, July 24. A pillar of a restaurant was damaged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Broad St. W., 800 block, 6:16 p.m. July 20. After a near-drowning at a pool involving a man and an infant, the man became combative with police and fire personnel. A 29-year-old Burke man was arrested and charged. The infant was taken to a hospital and released.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. E., 1000 block, 9:35-10:25 p.m. July 15. Property was stolen.

Broad St. W., 200 block, 8:10-8:36 p.m. July 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 3:30-6 p.m. July 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 6:30 a.m. July 17 to 6:30 a.m. July 18. License plates were stolen from two vehicles.

Washington St. N., 400 block, 10 p.m. July 19 to 10 a.m. July 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 6763 block, 6:45 to 8:02 p.m. July 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, 6 p.m. July 19 to 5 p.m. July 20. A vehicle was damaged.

Riley St., 300 block, midnight to 9 a.m. July 20. A vehicle was damaged.

Virginia Ave. N., 300 block, 6 p.m. July 19 to 10:27 a.m. July 20. A vehicle was damaged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Dulles Ct., 800 block, 12:34 a.m. July 17. Assault reported.

Elden St., 700 block, 1:24 a.m. July 21. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1000 block, 6:16 a.m. July 17. Assault reported.

Knight Lane, 1000 block, 11:44 p.m. July 16. Assault reported.

ROBBERIES

Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 11:13 p.m. July 17. A person was robbed.

Worldgate Dr., 13100 block, 2:18 p.m. July 19. A person was robbed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barbaralynn Pl., 700 block, 1:35 a.m. July 16. From vehicle.

Center St., 600 block, 5:05 p.m. July 18. From vehicle.

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 3:27 p.m. July 19. From vehicle.

Elden St., 400 block, 4:23 p.m. July 20. Commercial.

Elden St., 1000 block, 11:35 a.m. July 21.

Herndon Pkwy., 500 block, 11:48 a.m. July 21.

Lynn St., 700 block, 12:16 p.m. July 15. Embezzlement.

Mosby Ct., 1200 block, 11:56 a.m. July 20. From vehicle.

Springtide Pl., 1300 block, 11:41 a.m. July 21. Tampering with a vehicle.

Spruce Ct., 400 block, 7:43 a.m. July 19. Vehicle parts.

VANDALISM

Autumn Pl., 1200 block, 9:11 a.m. July 15. Destruction of property.

Stevenson Ct., 1100 block, 12:21 p.m. July 21. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULT

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 3 to 3:30 a.m. July 21. An assault was reported.

Park Terrace Ct. SE, 10:35 p.m. July 22. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 11:25 p.m. July 19. A garage door of a business was found open. Nothing was reported missing.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 1:56 a.m. July 25. Responding to a report of a female attempting to enter a front office door of a hotel, the female began making profane remarks at the officer. A 34-year-old female was arrested and charged.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 5:26 to 6:10 p.m. July 20. A purse was stolen at a restaurant.

Meadow Lane SW, 800 block, 8 p.m. July 20 to 8:04 p.m. July 24. Identity theft was reported.

Nutley St. SW, 300 block, 11:59 p.m. July 19. A resident heard a knock and observed a man attempting to steal a wreath from the door.