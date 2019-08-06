Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

ASSAULT

Blake Lane, 9500 block, 3:44 p.m. July 29. Stabbing.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arrowhead Cir., 3200 block, July 31. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fair Lakes Promenade Dr., 12100 block, July 28. Beverages were stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fairfax Towne Ctr., 12100 block, July 28. Property was stolen from a location.

Fairfax Towne Ctr., 12100 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fairfax Towne Ctr., 12200 block, July 29. A phone was stolen from a location.

Golf Ridge Ct., 12000 block, July 25. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

James Madison Dr., 2500 block, July 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, July 24. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13200 block, July 28. A purse was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, July 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Polo Dr., 12100 block, July 28. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

Price Club Plaza, 12300 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Steven Martin Dr., 3000 block, July 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

West Ox Rd., 4700 block, July 31. Cash was stolen from a business.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Accotink Park Rd., 7500 block, July 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Braddock Rd., 6800 block, July 24. Generators were stolen from a residence.

Bren Mar Dr., 6200 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Bren Mar Dr., 6200 block, July 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Edsall Rd., 6200 block, July 31. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, July 25. Property was stolen from a residence.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, July 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, July 31. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Heming Ave., 5600 block, July 31. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Heneska Loop., 7800 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Kathleen Pl., 5500 block, July 31. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Kelsey Point, 6600 block, July 29. A phone was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Village Pkwy., 6000 block, July 28. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, July 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leebrad St., 7000 block, July 30. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.

Loisdale Rd., 6700 block, July 30. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Loisdale Rd., 7600 block, July 29. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 7000 block, July 28. A backpack was stolen from a location.

South Van Dorn St., 6700 block, July 28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Valley Dr., 6500 block, July 29. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, July 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6300 block, July 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Vellex Lane, 7100 block, July 28. A driver’s license was stolen from residence.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ardley Ct., 3300 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, July 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Brill Ct., 5900 block, July 31. A passport was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 5600 block, July 25. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, July 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Faith Ct., 4100 block, July 28. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Falls Gate Ct., 5800 block, July 28. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Gallows Rd., 3200 block, July 31. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, July 24. A purse was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, July 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7500 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Mangalore Dr., 4100 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Moncure Ave., 3500 block, July 24. A passport was stolen from a location.

Moss Brooke Ct., 3700 block, July 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Moss Dr., 3800 block, July 29. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Munson Pl., 6000 block, July 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Munson Rd., 3700 block, July 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Rio Dr., 3200 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, July 24. A drill was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sleepy Hollow Rd., 3500 block, July 28. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, July 28. Wine was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3300 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wadsworth Ct., 4200 block, July 31. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Woodburn Rd., 3300 block, July 28. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Fifth St., 6400 block, July 31. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Durbin Pl., 3300 block, July 28. A 2010 Nissan Murano.

Englewood Pl., 7400 block, July 25. A 2013 Nissan Cube.

Martin St., 4800 block, July 29. A 2010 Chuanl moped.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, July 28. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Bolling Rd., 2800 block, July 31. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 28. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 31. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, July 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Creek Crossing Rd., 1700 block, July 24. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, July 29. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

General Washington Dr., 5700 block, July 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Hooking Rd., 7300 block, 9:05 a.m. July 30. A homeowner reported someone damaged a door, entered the home overnight and stole electronics.

Hyson Lane, 2700 block, July 24. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, July 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Merrilee Dr., 2700 block, July 24. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Old Cedar Ct., 7900 block, 9:07 a.m. July 30. Someone entered the home overnight through an unlocked door and took personal documents and jewelry.

Old Lee Hwy., 2800 block, July 28. Wheels and tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Old Stage Ct., 1100 block, 4:15 p.m. July 30. A home was entered through an unlocked door and jewelry was taken.

Pine Castle Rd., 7300 block, July 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Tyler Ave., 7100 block, July 24. Medications were stolen from a residence.

Tysons One Plaza, 7900 block, July 30. Larceny.

Venice St., 7400 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Westmoreland St., 2000 block, July 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, July 24. A 2019 Ford Fusion.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, July 31. A 2013 Nissan Sentra.

International Dr., 1600 block, July 28. A 2019 Honda Civic.

Westwood Center Dr., 8600 block, July 29. A 2017 Honda CRV.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERIES

Quander Rd., 6500 block, 1:43 p.m. July 26. Robbery reported.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, 10:16 p.m. July 26. Robbery reported.

Village Way, 8600 block, 9:29 p.m. July 26. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Audubon Ave., 7800 block, July 30. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Bayberry Dr., 7900 block, July 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Beechwood Rd., 7200 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Convair Dr., 7400 block, July 24. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, July 24. Wine was stolen from a business.

Fort Hunt Rd., 8400 block, July 28. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Huntington Grove Sq., 2900 block, July 28. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, July 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, July 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3300 block, July 25. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lockheed Blvd., 3700 block, July 28. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, 9:34 a.m. July 25. Attempted robbery.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, July 24. A package was stolen from a residence.

Pembrook Village Dr., 4400 block, July 28. Shoes were stolen from a vehicle.

Preston Ave., 3000 block, July 28. The homeowner returned home to find a door was damaged and several personal items taken from their home.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, July 24. Cash was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, July 28. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, July 25. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, July 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, July 28. A generator was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, July 28. Property was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, July 30. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, July 28. Beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8500 block, July 29. A radio was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 8500 block, July 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, July 28. Cash was stolen from a location.

South Kings Hwy., 6900 block, July 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Village Sq., 8700 block, July 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Russell Rd., 8200 block, July 30. A 2017 Mazda 3.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Business Center Dr., 1700 block, July 28. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Capitol View Dr., 7100 block, July 28. A tool was stolen from a location.

Chimney House Rd., 1600 block, July 28. Cash was stolen from a location.

Cold Harbor Ct., 1300 block, July 24. A package was stolen from a residence.

Farm Crest Ct., 13400 block, July 28. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Fountain Dr., 1800 block, July 28. Cash was stolen from a business.

Fox View Way, 12000 block, 12:07 a.m. July 29. A homeowner heard a noise coming from downstairs and observed a man in the home from his security cameras. The homeowner shouted for the man to leave and he did. A 23-year-old Reston man was charged with unlawful entry.

Glen Echo Cir., 13300 block, July 29. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Gunsmith Sq., 2200 block, July 25. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hunters Green Ct., 11600 block, July 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Isaac Newton Sq., 11400 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Laurel Tree Lane, 13000 block, July 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Market St., 11900 block, July 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Misty Dawn Dr., 13300 block, July 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston Pkwy., 1600 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Shea Pl., 13000 block, July 25. Someone broke into the residence and ransacked the property.

South Jefferson St., 3300 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 12500 block, July 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Asher Vw., 14100 block, July 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Croatan Dr., 14600 block, July 30. A checkbook was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Dr., 5900 block, July 30. Tools were stolen from a construction site.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13600 block, July 28. A charger was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 13900 block, July 28. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Loth Lorian Dr., 13100 block, July 28. Planters were stolen from a residence.

Muster Ct., 6400 block, July 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Rocky Run Dr., 5700 block, July 29.Someone entered the home and took electronics and personal items.

Stone Rd., 5600 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, July 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allman Dr., 7500 block, July 28. Cellphone, charger and speaker from vehicle.

Bitterroot Ct., 8700 block, July 30. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

English Ivy Way, 6300 block, July 28. A package was stolen from a residence.

Herzell Woods Ct., 5200 block, July 25. A tool was stolen from a vehicle.

Lakepointe Dr., 9900 block, July 31. Property was stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 7300 block, July 24. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Old Creek Dr., 9500 block, July 31. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, July 30. A purse was stolen from a location.

Rapid Run Ct., 5600 block, July 28. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, July 31. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

BREAK-IN

Addison Rd., 4100 block, July 29. Trespassing was reported. A 28-year-old New Mexico man was arrested and charged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 1000 block, July 16-22. Property was stolen from a building.

Lee St. N., 300 block, July 17 to July 25. An attempt was made to enter a residence by tampering a window screen.

Spruce St., 1000 block, 4:07 p.m. July 25 to 9:16 a.m. July 26. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Villa Ridge Rd., 800 block, 10:30 p.m. July 24 to 8:30 a.m. July 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington St. N., 400 block, noon July 19 to 8 a.m. July 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Broad St. W., 1100 block, July 25. A 2008 dark green Ford Mustang reported stolen at this location was recovered in Hyattsville.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Elden St., 1200 block, 8:40 p.m. July 23. Assault reported.

Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 1:18 p.m. July 25. Assault reported.

Mistyvale Street and Crestview Drive, 12:06 a.m. July 28. Assault reported.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 11:18 p.m. July 23. Assault reported.

WEAPON

Ferndale Ave., 800 block, 10:16 p.m. July 22.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Florida Ave., 400 block, 9:17 a.m. July 24.

Jorss Place and Park Avenue, 4:57 p.m. July 22.

Legacy Pride Dr., 500 block, 10:17 a.m. July 25. Tampering with a vehicle.

Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 4:43 p.m. July 23. From vehicle.

Patrick Lane, 400 block, 8:08 a.m. July 26. Tampering with a vehicle.

Pickett Lane and Palmer Drive, 8:08 a.m. July 23. From vehicle.

Player Way, 1100 block, 6:35 p.m. July 24. Tampering with a vehicle.

Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 8:44 p.m. July 28.

Saber Lane, 1000 block, 9:28 a.m. July 26. From vehicle.

Wordsworth Ct., 2100 block, 4:51 p.m. July 24.

VANDALISM

Highcourt Lane, 2100 block, 8:16 a.m. July 25. Destruction of property.

Park Ave., 800 block, 6:15 p.m. July 26. Destruction of property.

Tamarack Way, 700 block, 9:32 p.m. July 25. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 10:15 p.m. July 30. Two juveniles took beer and left a store without paying.

Maple Ave. E., 800 block, 2:30 to 5 p.m. July 26. Credit cards were stolen from a purse inside a vehicle.

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 7 to 7:30 p.m. July 23. Two juveniles entered a gas station and one of them stole a Juul and Juul pods.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 4:20 a.m. July 31. A front door was damaged.