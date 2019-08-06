Fairfax County
ASSAULT
Blake Lane, 9500 block, 3:44 p.m. July 29. Stabbing.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arrowhead Cir., 3200 block, July 31. Property was stolen from a residence.
Fair Lakes Promenade Dr., 12100 block, July 28. Beverages were stolen from a business.
Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fairfax Towne Ctr., 12100 block, July 28. Property was stolen from a location.
Fairfax Towne Ctr., 12100 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fairfax Towne Ctr., 12200 block, July 29. A phone was stolen from a location.
Golf Ridge Ct., 12000 block, July 25. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
James Madison Dr., 2500 block, July 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, July 24. Property was stolen from a residence.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13200 block, July 28. A purse was stolen from a location.
Lee Hwy., 11100 block, July 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Polo Dr., 12100 block, July 28. A necklace was stolen from a residence.
Price Club Plaza, 12300 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Steven Martin Dr., 3000 block, July 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
West Ox Rd., 4700 block, July 31. Cash was stolen from a business.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Accotink Park Rd., 7500 block, July 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Braddock Rd., 6800 block, July 24. Generators were stolen from a residence.
Bren Mar Dr., 6200 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Bren Mar Dr., 6200 block, July 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Edsall Rd., 6200 block, July 31. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, July 25. Property was stolen from a residence.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, July 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, July 31. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Heming Ave., 5600 block, July 31. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Heneska Loop., 7800 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Kathleen Pl., 5500 block, July 31. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Kelsey Point, 6600 block, July 29. A phone was stolen from a vehicle.
Kingstowne Village Pkwy., 6000 block, July 28. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, July 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Leebrad St., 7000 block, July 30. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.
Loisdale Rd., 6700 block, July 30. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Loisdale Rd., 7600 block, July 29. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 7000 block, July 28. A backpack was stolen from a location.
South Van Dorn St., 6700 block, July 28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Spring Valley Dr., 6500 block, July 29. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Mall, 6500 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, July 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Plaza, 6300 block, July 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Vellex Lane, 7100 block, July 28. A driver’s license was stolen from residence.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Ardley Ct., 3300 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, July 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Brill Ct., 5900 block, July 31. A passport was stolen from a residence.
Columbia Pike, 5600 block, July 25. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia Pike, 6500 block, July 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Faith Ct., 4100 block, July 28. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Falls Gate Ct., 5800 block, July 28. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Gallows Rd., 3200 block, July 31. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Hummer Rd., 4100 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, July 24. A purse was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, July 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 7500 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Mangalore Dr., 4100 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Moncure Ave., 3500 block, July 24. A passport was stolen from a location.
Moss Brooke Ct., 3700 block, July 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Moss Dr., 3800 block, July 29. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.
Munson Pl., 6000 block, July 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Munson Rd., 3700 block, July 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Rio Dr., 3200 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, July 24. A drill was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sleepy Hollow Rd., 3500 block, July 28. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, July 28. Wine was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3300 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Wadsworth Ct., 4200 block, July 31. A purse was stolen from a residence.
Woodburn Rd., 3300 block, July 28. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Fifth St., 6400 block, July 31. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Durbin Pl., 3300 block, July 28. A 2010 Nissan Murano.
Englewood Pl., 7400 block, July 25. A 2013 Nissan Cube.
Martin St., 4800 block, July 29. A 2010 Chuanl moped.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Anderson Rd., 1600 block, July 28. Groceries were stolen from a business.
Bolling Rd., 2800 block, July 31. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 28. A ring was stolen from a residence.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, July 31. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, July 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Creek Crossing Rd., 1700 block, July 24. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Gallows Rd., 2900 block, July 29. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
General Washington Dr., 5700 block, July 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Hooking Rd., 7300 block, 9:05 a.m. July 30. A homeowner reported someone damaged a door, entered the home overnight and stole electronics.
Hyson Lane, 2700 block, July 24. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, July 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Merrilee Dr., 2700 block, July 24. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Old Cedar Ct., 7900 block, 9:07 a.m. July 30. Someone entered the home overnight through an unlocked door and took personal documents and jewelry.
Old Lee Hwy., 2800 block, July 28. Wheels and tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Old Stage Ct., 1100 block, 4:15 p.m. July 30. A home was entered through an unlocked door and jewelry was taken.
Pine Castle Rd., 7300 block, July 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Tyler Ave., 7100 block, July 24. Medications were stolen from a residence.
Tysons One Plaza, 7900 block, July 30. Larceny.
Venice St., 7400 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Westmoreland St., 2000 block, July 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, July 24. A 2019 Ford Fusion.
Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, July 31. A 2013 Nissan Sentra.
International Dr., 1600 block, July 28. A 2019 Honda Civic.
Westwood Center Dr., 8600 block, July 29. A 2017 Honda CRV.
ROBBERIES
Quander Rd., 6500 block, 1:43 p.m. July 26. Robbery reported.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, 10:16 p.m. July 26. Robbery reported.
Village Way, 8600 block, 9:29 p.m. July 26. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Audubon Ave., 7800 block, July 30. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Bayberry Dr., 7900 block, July 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Beechwood Rd., 7200 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Convair Dr., 7400 block, July 24. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, July 24. Wine was stolen from a business.
Fort Hunt Rd., 8400 block, July 28. A cellphone was stolen from a school.
Huntington Grove Sq., 2900 block, July 28. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, July 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, July 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lockheed Blvd., 3300 block, July 25. Property was stolen from a residence.
Lockheed Blvd., 3700 block, July 28. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, 9:34 a.m. July 25. Attempted robbery.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, July 24. A package was stolen from a residence.
Pembrook Village Dr., 4400 block, July 28. Shoes were stolen from a vehicle.
Preston Ave., 3000 block, July 28. The homeowner returned home to find a door was damaged and several personal items taken from their home.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, July 24. Cash was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, July 28. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, July 25. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, July 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, July 28. A generator was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, July 28. Property was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, July 30. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, July 28. Beer was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 8500 block, July 29. A radio was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 8500 block, July 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, July 28. Cash was stolen from a location.
South Kings Hwy., 6900 block, July 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Village Sq., 8700 block, July 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFT
Russell Rd., 8200 block, July 30. A 2017 Mazda 3.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Business Center Dr., 1700 block, July 28. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Capitol View Dr., 7100 block, July 28. A tool was stolen from a location.
Chimney House Rd., 1600 block, July 28. Cash was stolen from a location.
Cold Harbor Ct., 1300 block, July 24. A package was stolen from a residence.
Farm Crest Ct., 13400 block, July 28. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Fountain Dr., 1800 block, July 28. Cash was stolen from a business.
Fox View Way, 12000 block, 12:07 a.m. July 29. A homeowner heard a noise coming from downstairs and observed a man in the home from his security cameras. The homeowner shouted for the man to leave and he did. A 23-year-old Reston man was charged with unlawful entry.
Glen Echo Cir., 13300 block, July 29. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Gunsmith Sq., 2200 block, July 25. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Hummer Rd., 4100 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Hunters Green Ct., 11600 block, July 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Isaac Newton Sq., 11400 block, July 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Laurel Tree Lane, 13000 block, July 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Market St., 11900 block, July 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Misty Dawn Dr., 13300 block, July 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Reston Pkwy., 1600 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Shea Pl., 13000 block, July 25. Someone broke into the residence and ransacked the property.
South Jefferson St., 3300 block, July 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sunrise Valley Dr., 12500 block, July 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Asher Vw., 14100 block, July 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Croatan Dr., 14600 block, July 30. A checkbook was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Dr., 5900 block, July 30. Tools were stolen from a construction site.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13600 block, July 28. A charger was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Hwy., 13900 block, July 28. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Loth Lorian Dr., 13100 block, July 28. Planters were stolen from a residence.
Muster Ct., 6400 block, July 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Rocky Run Dr., 5700 block, July 29.Someone entered the home and took electronics and personal items.
Stone Rd., 5600 block, July 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, July 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Allman Dr., 7500 block, July 28. Cellphone, charger and speaker from vehicle.
Bitterroot Ct., 8700 block, July 30. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
English Ivy Way, 6300 block, July 28. A package was stolen from a residence.
Herzell Woods Ct., 5200 block, July 25. A tool was stolen from a vehicle.
Lakepointe Dr., 9900 block, July 31. Property was stolen from a residence.
Little River Tpk., 7300 block, July 24. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Old Creek Dr., 9500 block, July 31. Tools were stolen from a residence.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, July 30. A purse was stolen from a location.
Rapid Run Ct., 5600 block, July 28. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Rolling Rd., 6200 block, July 31. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Fairfax City
BREAK-IN
Addison Rd., 4100 block, July 29. Trespassing was reported. A 28-year-old New Mexico man was arrested and charged.
Falls Church
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Broad St. W., 1000 block, July 16-22. Property was stolen from a building.
Lee St. N., 300 block, July 17 to July 25. An attempt was made to enter a residence by tampering a window screen.
Spruce St., 1000 block, 4:07 p.m. July 25 to 9:16 a.m. July 26. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Villa Ridge Rd., 800 block, 10:30 p.m. July 24 to 8:30 a.m. July 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Washington St. N., 400 block, noon July 19 to 8 a.m. July 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Broad St. W., 1100 block, July 25. A 2008 dark green Ford Mustang reported stolen at this location was recovered in Hyattsville.
Herndon
ASSAULTS
Elden St., 1200 block, 8:40 p.m. July 23. Assault reported.
Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 1:18 p.m. July 25. Assault reported.
Mistyvale Street and Crestview Drive, 12:06 a.m. July 28. Assault reported.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 11:18 p.m. July 23. Assault reported.
WEAPON
Ferndale Ave., 800 block, 10:16 p.m. July 22.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Florida Ave., 400 block, 9:17 a.m. July 24.
Jorss Place and Park Avenue, 4:57 p.m. July 22.
Legacy Pride Dr., 500 block, 10:17 a.m. July 25. Tampering with a vehicle.
Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 4:43 p.m. July 23. From vehicle.
Patrick Lane, 400 block, 8:08 a.m. July 26. Tampering with a vehicle.
Pickett Lane and Palmer Drive, 8:08 a.m. July 23. From vehicle.
Player Way, 1100 block, 6:35 p.m. July 24. Tampering with a vehicle.
Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 8:44 p.m. July 28.
Saber Lane, 1000 block, 9:28 a.m. July 26. From vehicle.
Wordsworth Ct., 2100 block, 4:51 p.m. July 24.
VANDALISM
Highcourt Lane, 2100 block, 8:16 a.m. July 25. Destruction of property.
Park Ave., 800 block, 6:15 p.m. July 26. Destruction of property.
Tamarack Way, 700 block, 9:32 p.m. July 25. Destruction of property.
Vienna
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 10:15 p.m. July 30. Two juveniles took beer and left a store without paying.
Maple Ave. E., 800 block, 2:30 to 5 p.m. July 26. Credit cards were stolen from a purse inside a vehicle.
Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 7 to 7:30 p.m. July 23. Two juveniles entered a gas station and one of them stole a Juul and Juul pods.
VANDALISM
Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 4:20 a.m. July 31. A front door was damaged.