Fairfax County
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Caste Cary Lane, 4100 block, Aug. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 12900 block, Aug. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Aug. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Aug. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Aug. 1. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.
Fairfax Towne Cir., 12200 block, Aug. 5. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Aug. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Aug. 4. Property was stolen from a residence.
Limestone Ct., 13000 block, Aug. 4. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Monument Dr., 11600 block, Aug. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Newton St., 2400 block, Aug. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Quiet Woods Lane, 4700 block, Aug. 4. A backpack was stolen from a location.
Rosehaven St., 10500 block, Aug. 1. A package was stolen from a residence.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Backlick Rd., 6700 block, Aug. 4. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Bren Mar Dr., 6200 block, Aug. 5. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Bren Mar Dr., 6300 block, Aug. 5. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Byrneley Lane, 7100 block, Aug. 4. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.
Carmine St., 7400 block, Aug. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Dunston St., 7400 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Effingham Sq., 7700 block, Aug. 5. A backpack was stolen from a location.
Ferndale St., 5400 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 4. A watch was stolen from a location.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 7. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Hechinger Dr., 6900 block, Aug. 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Highland Woods Ct., 7600 block, Aug. 4. A credit card was stolen from a residence.
Ivor St., 5500 block, Aug. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
King William Ct., 4500 block, Aug. 6. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Aug. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Aug. 7. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Lockport Pl., 7300 block, Aug. 6. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Loisdale Rd., 8100 block, Aug. 1. Beer was stolen from a business.
Lorton Market St., 9400 block, Aug. 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, Aug. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Aug. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Aug. 6. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Summer Hill Ct., 7400 block, Aug. 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Windsor Arms Ct., 4500 block, Aug. 1. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
ROBBERY
Vista Dr., 6000 block, 2:32 a.m. Aug. 4. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arcadia Rd., 4100 block, Aug. 5. Tools were stolen from a residence.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Aug. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Aug. 4. Clippers were stolen from a business.
Avenir Pl., 2600 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, Aug. 7. Wipers were stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia Pike, 5700 block, Aug. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Aug. 6. Beer was stolen from a business.
Everglades Dr., 6300 block, Aug. 7. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairview Park Dr., 3100 block, Aug. 4. A pen was stolen from a location.
Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Aug. 4. Cash was stolen from a location.
Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Aug. 5. Cash was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Aug. 6. Beer was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Aug. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 7100 block, Aug. 4. Sandwiches were stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 8400 block, Aug. 7. Checks were stolen from a residence.
Moss Dr., 3700 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Oakwood Dr., 6500 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Quincy Pl., 6400 block, Aug. 6. An item was stolen from a vehicle.
Shackelford Terr., 6200 block, Aug. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Aug. 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Aug. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 7. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Tobin Dr., 8600 block, 12:06 p.m. Aug. 7.
Winterset Dr., 3800 block, Aug. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
ASSAULT
Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, 6:55 p.m. Aug. 7. Malicious wounding.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Aug. 4. A credit card was stolen from a location.
Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Aug. 5. Cash was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Aug. 5. A scale was stolen from a location.
Arlington Blvd., 8500 block, Aug. 1. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Arrow Leaf Dr., 2100 block, Aug. 1. Sunglasses and cash were stolen from a vehicle.
Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Aug. 1. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Cantrell Lane, 3100 block, Aug. 6. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, Aug. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Aug. 4. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Clanbrook Ct., 9300 block, Aug. 6. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Aug. 6. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Aug. 7. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Harithy Dr., 2200 block, Aug. 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Jefferson Ave., 7000 block, Aug. 5. A purse was stolen from a location.
Journet Dr., 2200 block, Aug. 1. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Journet Dr., 2200 block, Aug. 4. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Aug. 1. A drill was stolen from a business.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Aug. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Old Dominion Dr., 6800 block, Aug. 5. Cash was stolen from a business.
Old Dominion Dr., 7100 block, Aug. 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Gallows Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 4. Beer was stolen from a business.
Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, Aug. 5. Cash was stolen from a location.
Saigon Rd., 900 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, Aug. 4. An electronic device was stolen from a location.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, Aug. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, Aug. 6. A purse was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Avenir Plaza, 2600 block, Aug. 4. A 2007 Kawasaki Ninja VX6R motorcycle.
District Ave., 2900 block, Aug. 4. A 2008 BMW 328i.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Dr., 2600 block, Aug. 4. Property was stolen from a residence.
Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Aug. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Aug. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Frye Rd., 8400 block, Aug. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Frye Rd., 8400 block, Aug. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Jon Paul Dr., 7200 block, Aug. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Aug. 4. Cosmetics were stolen from a business.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 1. A gift was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 7. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Aug. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Aug. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, Aug. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 5. Generators were stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Aug. 1. Beer was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Aug. 4. A credit card was stolen from a location.
South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 6. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Tavenner Lane, 7300 block, Aug. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Tower House Pl., 9000 block, Aug. 4. Property was stolen from a residence.
10th St., 6600 block, Aug. 1. Keys were stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, 4:24 p.m. Aug. 6. Recovered stolen vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, Aug. 4. A 2003 Chevrolet Express.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Aug. 1. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Centreville Rd., 2500 block, Aug. 6. Beer was stolen from a business.
Colts Brook Dr., 2300 block, Aug. 6. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Fantasia Dr., 12700 block, Aug. 1. A package was stolen from a residence.
Isaac Newton Sq., 1900 block, Aug. 5. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Lake Fairfax Dr., 1400 block, Aug. 1. Cash was stolen from a location.
Lake Fairfax Dr., 1400 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Library St., 1800 block, Aug. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Parcher Ave., 13100 block, Aug. 7. Cash was stolen from a business.
South Lakes Dr., 12000 block, Aug. 1. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Sunrise Valley Dr., 11700 block, Aug. 4. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.
Sunrise Valley Dr., 11700 block, Aug. 4. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Sunrise Valley Dr., 12000 block, Aug. 4. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Aug. 6. An electronic device was stolen from a business.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Fort Dr., 5900 block, Aug. 4. Drills were stolen from a location.
Kearns Ct., 4600 block, Aug. 4. A ladder was stolen from a residence.
Woodmere Dr., 5100 block, Aug. 6. Cash was stolen from a residence.
ROBBERIES
Briar Creek Dr., 8100 block, 3:53 p.m. Aug. 5. Robbery reported.
Little River Tpk., 7500 block, Aug. 5. Robbery reported.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 8300 block, Aug. 5. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Allman Dr., 7600 block, Aug. 1. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Gunston Corner Lane, 8200 block, Aug. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Huntsman Blvd., 7500 block, Aug. 6. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Burke Lake Rd., 9400 block, Aug. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Regina Dr., 5000 block, Aug. 7. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Revenna Lane, 8000 block, Aug. 1. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 1. A laptop was stolen from a residence.
Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 7. A package was stolen from a residence.
Rolling Rd., 6300 block, Aug. 4. Batteries were stolen from a business.
Royal Ridge Dr., 5800 block, Aug. 4. A package was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFT
Inverton Rd., 7800 block, Aug. 4. A 2012 Hyundai Sonata.
Fairfax City
THEFT
Main St., 9600 block, Aug. 1. A man attempted to open a fraudulent credit card at a store.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Aug. 3. Four males took merchandise and left a store without paying, then fled.
Randolph St., 3700 block, Aug. 3. Identity theft was reported.
Falls Church
ASSAULT
Maple Ave. S., 400 block, 5:27 p.m. Aug. 2. Juveniles with airsoft guns shot at pedestrians. No injuries were reported.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 2:48 p.m. Aug. 4. A customer pushed a manager of a business.
VANDALISM
Broad St. W., 1200 block, 3:45 to 4:54 p.m. July 29. A key was used to damage a vehicle.
Broad St. W., 300 block, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 2. A vehicle window was broken.
Park Ave. and N. Spring St., 2:11 p.m. July 29. Telephone wires were pulled down by a tractor trailer truck. The vehicle fled the area.
Herndon
ASSAULTS
Elden St., 1100 block, 6:53 p.m. Aug. 1. Assault reported.
Fairfax Lane, 500 block, 11:47 p.m. Aug. 4. Assault reported.
Shannon Pl., 1100 block, 3:53 p.m. Aug. 3. Assault reported.
ROBBERY
Herndon Pkwy., 1200 block, 11:08 p.m. July 29. A person was robbed.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Burwick Dr., 1100 block, 8:04 a.m. July 30.
Elden St., 100 block, 6:53 p.m. July 31. Trespassing.
Elden St., 600 block, 2:56 p.m. Aug. 3. Shoplifting.
Elden St., 1200 block, 11:45 a.m. July 29. From building.
Ferndale Ave., 800 block, 7:17 p.m. July 29.
Herndon Station Sq., 200 block, 4:46 p.m. July 29.
Palmer Dr., 700 block, 8:12 p.m. Aug. 2.
Silverway Dr., Unit block, 11 a.m. Aug. 3.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Artic Quill Rd., 1100 block, 7:12 a.m. July 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Casper Dr., 1100 block, 5:52 a.m. Aug. 1. Destruction of property.
Center St., 600 block, 9:18 a.m. Aug. 4. Destruction of property.
Shannon Pl., 1100 block, 10:35 a.m. Aug. 1. Destruction of property.
Vienna
ASSAULTS
Adahi Rd. SE, 400 block, 5:42 p.m. Aug. 4. Two people fought.
Branch Rd. SE, 100 block, 3:15 p.m. July 31. After a traffic altercation, a man struck a male driver in the head and fled from the scene in a vehicle.
Orleans Cir. SW, 400 block, 12:20 to 12:46 a.m. Aug. 5. A person was assaulted with a knife. A 52-year-old female was arrested and charged.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Alma St. and Delano Dr. SE, 10:20 a.m. Aug. 2. A man was observed fondling himself near a bridge by a bike path.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 3:25 a.m. Aug. 3. A cellphone was stolen.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 3:20 p.m. Aug. 3. A man stole a tip jar from a drive-through and fled the scene.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 4:26 p.m. Aug. 4. Trespassing was reported.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 7:23 p.m. Aug. 8. A wallet was stolen from a purse in a shopping cart.
Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 3:20 to 3:25 p.m. Aug. 7. A wallet was stolen from a bench in front of a restaurant.
Maple Ave. W., 300 block, 7:14 a.m. June 5. An employee theft was reported.
Moorefield Creek Rd. SW, 1000 block, 10:31 p.m. Aug. 4. A delivered package was opened and contents were thrown on the lawn of a residence.
Park St. SE, 200 block, 3:45 p.m. Aug. 3. A person was observed looking into windows of parked vehicles.
VANDALISM
Council Ct. NE, 500 block, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 4 to 10 a.m. Aug. 5. White paint was splattered on a vehicle.