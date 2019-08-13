Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Caste Cary Lane, 4100 block, Aug. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 12900 block, Aug. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Aug. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Aug. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Aug. 1. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Fairfax Towne Cir., 12200 block, Aug. 5. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Aug. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Aug. 4. Property was stolen from a residence.

Limestone Ct., 13000 block, Aug. 4. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Monument Dr., 11600 block, Aug. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Newton St., 2400 block, Aug. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Quiet Woods Lane, 4700 block, Aug. 4. A backpack was stolen from a location.

Rosehaven St., 10500 block, Aug. 1. A package was stolen from a residence.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6700 block, Aug. 4. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Bren Mar Dr., 6200 block, Aug. 5. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Bren Mar Dr., 6300 block, Aug. 5. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Byrneley Lane, 7100 block, Aug. 4. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.

Carmine St., 7400 block, Aug. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dunston St., 7400 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Effingham Sq., 7700 block, Aug. 5. A backpack was stolen from a location.

Ferndale St., 5400 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 4. A watch was stolen from a location.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 7. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Hechinger Dr., 6900 block, Aug. 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Highland Woods Ct., 7600 block, Aug. 4. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Ivor St., 5500 block, Aug. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

King William Ct., 4500 block, Aug. 6. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Aug. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Aug. 7. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lockport Pl., 7300 block, Aug. 6. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Loisdale Rd., 8100 block, Aug. 1. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lorton Market St., 9400 block, Aug. 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, Aug. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Aug. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Aug. 6. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Summer Hill Ct., 7400 block, Aug. 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Windsor Arms Ct., 4500 block, Aug. 1. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Vista Dr., 6000 block, 2:32 a.m. Aug. 4. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arcadia Rd., 4100 block, Aug. 5. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Aug. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Aug. 4. Clippers were stolen from a business.

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, Aug. 7. Wipers were stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, Aug. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Aug. 6. Beer was stolen from a business.

Everglades Dr., 6300 block, Aug. 7. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairview Park Dr., 3100 block, Aug. 4. A pen was stolen from a location.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Aug. 4. Cash was stolen from a location.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Aug. 5. Cash was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Aug. 6. Beer was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Aug. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7100 block, Aug. 4. Sandwiches were stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 8400 block, Aug. 7. Checks were stolen from a residence.

Moss Dr., 3700 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Oakwood Dr., 6500 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Quincy Pl., 6400 block, Aug. 6. An item was stolen from a vehicle.

Shackelford Terr., 6200 block, Aug. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Aug. 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Aug. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 7. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Tobin Dr., 8600 block, 12:06 p.m. Aug. 7.

Winterset Dr., 3800 block, Aug. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

McLean District

ASSAULT

Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, 6:55 p.m. Aug. 7. Malicious wounding.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Aug. 4. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Aug. 5. Cash was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Aug. 5. A scale was stolen from a location.

Arlington Blvd., 8500 block, Aug. 1. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Arrow Leaf Dr., 2100 block, Aug. 1. Sunglasses and cash were stolen from a vehicle.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Aug. 1. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Cantrell Lane, 3100 block, Aug. 6. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, Aug. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Aug. 4. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Clanbrook Ct., 9300 block, Aug. 6. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Aug. 6. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Aug. 7. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Harithy Dr., 2200 block, Aug. 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Jefferson Ave., 7000 block, Aug. 5. A purse was stolen from a location.

Journet Dr., 2200 block, Aug. 1. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Journet Dr., 2200 block, Aug. 4. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Aug. 1. A drill was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Aug. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Dominion Dr., 6800 block, Aug. 5. Cash was stolen from a business.

Old Dominion Dr., 7100 block, Aug. 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Gallows Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 4. Beer was stolen from a business.

Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, Aug. 5. Cash was stolen from a location.

Saigon Rd., 900 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, Aug. 4. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, Aug. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, Aug. 6. A purse was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Avenir Plaza, 2600 block, Aug. 4. A 2007 Kawasaki Ninja VX6R motorcycle.

District Ave., 2900 block, Aug. 4. A 2008 BMW 328i.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, Aug. 4. Property was stolen from a residence.

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Aug. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Aug. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Aug. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Aug. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Jon Paul Dr., 7200 block, Aug. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Aug. 4. Cosmetics were stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 1. A gift was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 7. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Aug. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Aug. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, Aug. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 5. Generators were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Aug. 1. Beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Aug. 4. A credit card was stolen from a location.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 6. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Tavenner Lane, 7300 block, Aug. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Tower House Pl., 9000 block, Aug. 4. Property was stolen from a residence.

10th St., 6600 block, Aug. 1. Keys were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, 4:24 p.m. Aug. 6. Recovered stolen vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, Aug. 4. A 2003 Chevrolet Express.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Aug. 1. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Centreville Rd., 2500 block, Aug. 6. Beer was stolen from a business.

Colts Brook Dr., 2300 block, Aug. 6. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Fantasia Dr., 12700 block, Aug. 1. A package was stolen from a residence.

Isaac Newton Sq., 1900 block, Aug. 5. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lake Fairfax Dr., 1400 block, Aug. 1. Cash was stolen from a location.

Lake Fairfax Dr., 1400 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Library St., 1800 block, Aug. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Parcher Ave., 13100 block, Aug. 7. Cash was stolen from a business.

South Lakes Dr., 12000 block, Aug. 1. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11700 block, Aug. 4. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11700 block, Aug. 4. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 12000 block, Aug. 4. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Aug. 6. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fort Dr., 5900 block, Aug. 4. Drills were stolen from a location.

Kearns Ct., 4600 block, Aug. 4. A ladder was stolen from a residence.

Woodmere Dr., 5100 block, Aug. 6. Cash was stolen from a residence.

West Springfield District

ROBBERIES

Briar Creek Dr., 8100 block, 3:53 p.m. Aug. 5. Robbery reported.

Little River Tpk., 7500 block, Aug. 5. Robbery reported.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8300 block, Aug. 5. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allman Dr., 7600 block, Aug. 1. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Aug. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Gunston Corner Lane, 8200 block, Aug. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntsman Blvd., 7500 block, Aug. 6. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Burke Lake Rd., 9400 block, Aug. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Regina Dr., 5000 block, Aug. 7. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Revenna Lane, 8000 block, Aug. 1. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 1. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 7. A package was stolen from a residence.

Rolling Rd., 6300 block, Aug. 4. Batteries were stolen from a business.

Royal Ridge Dr., 5800 block, Aug. 4. A package was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Inverton Rd., 7800 block, Aug. 4. A 2012 Hyundai Sonata.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFT

Main St., 9600 block, Aug. 1. A man attempted to open a fraudulent credit card at a store.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Aug. 3. Four males took merchandise and left a store without paying, then fled.

Randolph St., 3700 block, Aug. 3. Identity theft was reported.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, 5:27 p.m. Aug. 2. Juveniles with airsoft guns shot at pedestrians. No injuries were reported.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 2:48 p.m. Aug. 4. A customer pushed a manager of a business.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 3:45 to 4:54 p.m. July 29. A key was used to damage a vehicle.

Broad St. W., 300 block, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 2. A vehicle window was broken.

Park Ave. and N. Spring St., 2:11 p.m. July 29. Telephone wires were pulled down by a tractor trailer truck. The vehicle fled the area.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Elden St., 1100 block, 6:53 p.m. Aug. 1. Assault reported.

Fairfax Lane, 500 block, 11:47 p.m. Aug. 4. Assault reported.

Shannon Pl., 1100 block, 3:53 p.m. Aug. 3. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Herndon Pkwy., 1200 block, 11:08 p.m. July 29. A person was robbed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burwick Dr., 1100 block, 8:04 a.m. July 30.

Elden St., 100 block, 6:53 p.m. July 31. Trespassing.

Elden St., 600 block, 2:56 p.m. Aug. 3. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1200 block, 11:45 a.m. July 29. From building.

Ferndale Ave., 800 block, 7:17 p.m. July 29.

Herndon Station Sq., 200 block, 4:46 p.m. July 29.

Palmer Dr., 700 block, 8:12 p.m. Aug. 2.

Silverway Dr., Unit block, 11 a.m. Aug. 3.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Artic Quill Rd., 1100 block, 7:12 a.m. July 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Casper Dr., 1100 block, 5:52 a.m. Aug. 1. Destruction of property.

Center St., 600 block, 9:18 a.m. Aug. 4. Destruction of property.

Shannon Pl., 1100 block, 10:35 a.m. Aug. 1. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Adahi Rd. SE, 400 block, 5:42 p.m. Aug. 4. Two people fought.

Branch Rd. SE, 100 block, 3:15 p.m. July 31. After a traffic altercation, a man struck a male driver in the head and fled from the scene in a vehicle.

Orleans Cir. SW, 400 block, 12:20 to 12:46 a.m. Aug. 5. A person was assaulted with a knife. A 52-year-old female was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Alma St. and Delano Dr. SE, 10:20 a.m. Aug. 2. A man was observed fondling himself near a bridge by a bike path.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 3:25 a.m. Aug. 3. A cellphone was stolen.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 3:20 p.m. Aug. 3. A man stole a tip jar from a drive-through and fled the scene.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 4:26 p.m. Aug. 4. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 7:23 p.m. Aug. 8. A wallet was stolen from a purse in a shopping cart.

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 3:20 to 3:25 p.m. Aug. 7. A wallet was stolen from a bench in front of a restaurant.

Maple Ave. W., 300 block, 7:14 a.m. June 5. An employee theft was reported.

Moorefield Creek Rd. SW, 1000 block, 10:31 p.m. Aug. 4. A delivered package was opened and contents were thrown on the lawn of a residence.

Park St. SE, 200 block, 3:45 p.m. Aug. 3. A person was observed looking into windows of parked vehicles.

VANDALISM

Council Ct. NE, 500 block, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 4 to 10 a.m. Aug. 5. White paint was splattered on a vehicle.