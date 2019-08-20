Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centreville Rd. and Woodland Park., Aug. 13. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Deer Hollow Way, 2900 block, Aug. 11. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Dixie Hill Rd., 4400 block, Aug. 11. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Dixie Hill Rd., 4400 block, Aug. 13. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 12900 block, Aug. 11. Cash was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Aug. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lincoln Lane Way, 12100 block, Aug. 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Little Current Dr., 2400 block, Aug. 11. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Majestic Lane, 4000 block, Aug. 14. Wine was stolen from a business.

MetroTech Dr., 13900 block, Aug. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

MetroTech Dr., 13900 block, Aug. 12. Beer was stolen from a business.

Odie Ct., 4200 block, Aug. 13. An item was stolen from a vehicle.

Regents Tower St., 3000 block, Aug. 11. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Roger Mack Ct., 13600 block, Aug. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Saint Regents Dr., 3000 block, Aug. 11. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Saintsbury Plaza, 2900 block, Aug. 11. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Troon Ct., 3900 block, Aug. 13. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Mazarin Pl., 4200 block, Aug. 8. A 2014 Toyota Corolla.

Franconia District

PEEPING TOM

Highland St., 7100 block, 12:45 a.m. Aug. 8. The resident believed he saw a white male in his 20s with brown hair wearing a red shirt peeking into their bedroom window. The man fled the area on foot.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Backlick Rd., 6500 block, Aug. 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Forsythia St., 6500 block, Aug. 8. An ornament was stolen from a residence.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Aug. 11. Tools were stolen from a business.

General Washington Dr., 5600 block, Aug. 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

General Washington Dr., 5700 block, Aug. 14. Documents were stolen from a location.

General Washington Dr., 5700 block, Aug. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Grovedale Dr., 6300 block, Aug. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Hibbling Ave., 6100 block, Aug. 11. A tool was stolen from a vehicle.

King William Ct., 4500 block, Aug. 12. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Aug. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leewood Forest Dr., 7000 block, Aug. 14. Mailboxes were stolen from residences.

Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, Aug. 8. Wine was stolen from a business.

Metropolitan Center Dr., 6700 block, Aug. 14. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Old Colchester Rd., 10600 block, Aug. 12. A package was stolen from a residence.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 7000 block, Aug. 8. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Aug. 13. A purse was stolen from a location.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Aug. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Aug. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6800 block, Aug. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stagg Ct., 6300 block, Aug. 12. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Stana Ct., 7600 block, Aug. 11. Property was stolen from a residence.

Tower Hill Ctr., 5600 block, Aug. 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Vincent Gate Terr., 5500 block, Aug. 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Backlick Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 11. A 2005 Ford F250 truck.

Fairfield Woods Ct., 7600 block, Aug. 8. A 2007 Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle.

Monument Dr., 12100 block, Aug. 8. A 2020 Honda CBR650F motorcycle.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Aug. 13. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Braddock Rd. and Verde Ct., Aug. 13. An item was stolen from a vehicle.

Brenda Lane, 3900 block, Aug. 14. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Charles St., 3400 block, Aug. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Aug. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Aug. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Justine Dr., 4000 block, Aug. 14. A bicycle was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 4800 block, 7:07 a.m. Aug. 11. Attempted robbery.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Aug. 13. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Aug. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lincoln Ave. and Nancy Hanks Ct., Aug. 12. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Aug. 8. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Aug. 11. Beer was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 8700 block, Aug. 11. An item was stolen from a vehicle.

Manitoba Dr., 4900 block, Aug. 12. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.

Manitoba Dr., 4900 block, Aug. 13. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

Mason St., 7400 block, Aug. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Ridge Rd., 4000 block, Aug. 14. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Aug. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Aug. 12. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Southland Ave., 4600 block, Aug. 11. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Tobin Rd., 8300 block, Aug. 12. Property was stolen from a residence.

Wingate St., 6300 block, Aug. 12. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Woodburn Village Dr., 3300 block, 2:30 a.m. Aug. 13. Someone entered a home and took personal items.

VEHICLE THEFT

Parkwood Ct., 7500 block, Aug. 8. A 2008 Nissan Sentra.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aldebaran Dr., 1200 block, Aug. 14. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Amanda Pl., 8400 block, Aug. 8. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Aug. 8. A medication was stolen from a residence.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Aug. 11. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Buchanan St., 1200 block, Aug. 11. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Aug. 8. A watch was stolen from a business.

Greenway Blvd., 2400 block, Aug. 11. A package was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 8100 block, Aug. 8. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Aug. 12. A ring was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Aug. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8400 block, Aug. 14. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Mori St., 6300 block, Aug. 13. Sunglasses and a charger were stolen from a vehicle.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Aug. 11. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Powhatan St., 2100 block, Aug. 8. Checks were stolen from a residence.

Ridge Lane, 9000 block, Aug. 8. Tomatoes were stolen from a residence.

Tysons Central St., 1700 block, Aug. 12. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Aug. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Birdwood Ave., 7400 block, Aug. 13. A 2009 Yamaha R-1 motorcycle.

District Ave., 2900 block, Aug. 11. A 2008 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle.

Willow Lane, 7500 block, Aug. 14. A 2016 Dodge Caravan.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Colonial Springs Blvd., 7800 block, Aug. 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Aug. 8. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Aug. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Aug. 12. Diapers were stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Aug. 14. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Monticello Rd., 5800 block, Aug. 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Aug. 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Potomac Ave., 6600 block, Aug. 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 14. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Aug. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Aug. 11. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7200 block, Aug. 12. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, Aug. 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Aug. 11. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Aug. 13. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 11. A generator was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Aug. 8. Beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Aug. 12. Money was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Aug. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Saint Gregorys Lane, 5800 block, Aug. 11. A dog was stolen from a residence.

Shannons Green Way, 3700 block, Aug. 14. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Village Sq., 8600 block, Aug. 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston District

ROBBERY

Monaghan Dr., 2100 block, Aug. 8. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alderman Dr., 6300 block, Aug. 13. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, Aug. 11. Shoes and backpacks were stolen from a business.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Aug. 12. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Centreville Rd., 2500 block, Aug. 12. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Colvin Run Rd., 9900 block, Aug. 11. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Aug. 11. Beer was stolen from a business.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Aug. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Aug. 14. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Jeffery Rd., 9000 block, Aug. 8. Mail was stolen from a residence.

John Milton Dr., 2500 block, Aug. 14. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 11500 block, Aug. 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Parcher Ave., 13400 block, Aug. 8. 10:52 a.m. The homeowner found an unknown woman inside her garage knocking on her door. She was looking for a woman who did not live at the house. The suspect was told no one else lived at the house, left the garage and went into the backyard.

VEHICLE THEFT

Southgate Sq., 2300 block, Aug. 12. A 2011 Yamaha TTR 250CC.

Sully District

ROBBERY

Lotus Lane, 14000 block, 11:20 p.m. Aug. 14. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 13800 block, Aug. 12. A purse was stolen from a location.

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, Aug. 8. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Aug. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fort Dr., 5900 block, Aug. 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Gabrielle Way, 14100 block, Aug. 14. A medication was stolen from a residence.

Green Park Way, 14700 block, Aug. 11. A package was stolen from a residence.

Henninger Ct., 4200 block, Aug. 14. Tires and wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Stallion Chase Ct., 6000 block, Aug. 12. A home was broken into. It appears nothing was taken.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bonnie Bern Ct., 6000 block, Aug. 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Braddock Rd., 8100 block, Aug. 11. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Braddock Rd., 8100 block, Aug. 11. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Carrleigh Pkwy., 8300 block, Aug. 11. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Catterick Ct., 4700 block, Aug. 12. A jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Field Master Dr., 6800 block, Aug. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Grandview Ct., 8000 block, Aug. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, Aug. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, Aug. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

John Tyler Ct., 4500 block, Aug. 11. A dog was stolen from a residence.

Sideburn Rd., 4800 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12. Attempted robbery.

Talbert Rd., 8800 block, Aug. 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

BREAK-IN

Trowbridge St., 4200 block, Aug. 10 to Aug. 13. The glass in a door to a residence was shattered. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Chain Bridge Rd., 3500 block, Aug. 13. A fence to a lodge was knocked down.

Plantation Pkwy., 3200 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 8 to 7:50 a.m. Aug. 9. A vehicle window was broken.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Broad St. W., 1000 block, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 6. An object was thrown at a bicyclist.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 1:15 a.m. Aug. 11. Several individuals were involved in an assault.

THEFT

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7. Property was stolen at a club.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

Dublin Pl., 1100 block, 7:58 p.m. Aug. 10. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Herndon Pkwy., 1200 block, 9:06 p.m. Aug. 6. A person was robbed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arctic Quill Rd., 1100 block, 2:51 p.m. Aug. 8. From vehicle.

Bond St., 1200 block, 10:39 p.m. Aug. 7.

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 2:33 p.m. Aug. 8. Trespassing.

Elden St., 1000 block, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 5. Shoplifting.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:45 a.m. Aug. 7. From vehicle.

Jeff Ryan Dr., 1000 block, 9:15 a.m. Aug. 9. From vehicle.

Mistyvale St., 1300 block, 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8. From vehicle.

Mosby Hollow Dr., 800 block, 9:12 a.m. Aug. 5.

Mosby Hollow Dr., 800 block, 7:14 a.m. Aug. 9. From vehicle.

None At Bond St. and Waterford Pl., 12:13 p.m. Aug. 10. Tampering with a vehicle.

Oak Trail Ct., 1400 block, 9:11 a.m. Aug. 8. From vehicle.

Oak Trail Ct., 1500 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 8. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 10:02 a.m. Aug. 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Elden St., 1100 block, Aug. 9. Destruction of property.

Icy Brook Dr., 1300 block, 6:51 a.m. Aug. 8. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Church St. NE, 200 block, 1:34 p.m. Aug. 13. A resident threatened a contractor hired by the town to remove a tree.

Elm St. SW, 100 block, 10 to 11 p.m. Aug. 9. Harassment was reported.

Gibson Cir. SW, 600 block, 8:21 p.m. Aug. 12. As a result of an ongoing dispute, several males exited a vehicle holding a baseball bat and firearms and began threatening a resident. The resident pointed a gun at one of the males and advised them to leave. The group fled the scene. A 19-year-old Vienna male was arrested and charged.

Gibson Cir. SW, 600 block, 10:26 p.m. Aug. 11. Threats were reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Park St. and Branch Rd. SE, 7:50 a.m. Aug. 12. A man was observed fondling himself near a bike trail.

Park St. and Dominion Rd. SE, 3:25 p.m. Aug. 13. A man was observed fondling himself near the woods.

W&OD and Park Terrace Ct. SE, 7:30 to 8 a.m. Aug. 15. A man exposed himself to a female pedestrian and fled when a vehicle approached.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Church St. NE, 100 block, 5 p.m. Aug. 9 to noon Aug. 12. A bench was stolen from the front of a business.

Fairway Dr. NE, 900 block, 7:08 p.m. Aug. 14. Logs in a yard were stolen.

Meadow Lane SW, 600 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 8 to 6:50 a.m. Aug. 9. A side-view mirror was stolen and the vehicle was damaged.

VANDALISM

Follin Lane SE, 800 block, 8:20 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14. A vehicle tire was damaged.

Gibson Cir. SW, 600 block, 2-8 a.m. Aug. 3. A vehicle was damaged.