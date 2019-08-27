Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 2900 block, Aug. 15. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 3000 block, Aug. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Cyrandall Dr., 9900 block, Aug. 21. A package was stolen from a residence.

Elevation Lane, 13400 block, Aug. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Aug. 18. Tools were stolen from a location.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Aug. 21. Perfume was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Cir., 12500 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hunters Branch Rd., 2900 block, Aug. 18. A ring was stolen from a residence.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Aug. 18. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Aug. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Aug. 15. Cash was stolen from a business.

Troon Ct., 3900 block, Aug. 15. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Tuckaway Dr., 13100 block, Aug. 18. Groceries were stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Sprague Ave., 9400 block, Aug. 21. A 2017 Toyota Tacoma.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Braddock Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 19. A tire was stolen from a car.

Cheyenne Knoll Pl., 5400 block, Aug. 19. A wallet was stolen from a car.

Electronic Dr., 6600 block, Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6000 block, Aug. 18. A medication was stolen from a residence.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 18. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gunston Cove Rd., 9300 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Highdale Cir., 5900 block, Aug. 21. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Jessamine Lane, 6600 block, Aug. 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Julian St., 6400 block, Aug. 15. An item was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingston Dr., 4800 block, Aug. 18. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Lewis Chapel Cir., 7800 block, Aug. 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Loisdale Rd., 6700 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Pine Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 18. Tools were stolen from a residence.

South Park Cir., 9700 block, Aug. 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, Aug. 19. A wallet was stolen from a car.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, Aug. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Woodlake Lane, 6000 block, Aug. 20. Change was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Franconia Forest Lane, 6000 block, Aug. 20. A 2018 Honda Pilot.

Hibbling Ave., 6200 block, Aug. 15. A 2009 Hyundai Elantra.

Industrial Dr., 5500 block, Aug. 21. A 2018 Chevrolet Colorado.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Argyle Dr., 6000 block, 5:30 a.m. Aug. 16. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6000 block, Aug. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 8300 block, Aug. 19. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Century Ct., 4100 block, Aug. 19. Money was stolen from a car.

Charles St., 3400 block, Aug. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chivalry Rd., 8300 block, Aug. 21. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Chrisland Cv., 7500 block, Aug. 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Aug. 18. A dog was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 7200 block, Aug. 18. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 7200 block, Aug. 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 3400 block, Aug. 20. Change was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 3400 block, Aug. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Green Spring Rd., 4600 block, Aug. 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 4800 block, Aug. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seminary Rd., 5600 block, Aug. 18. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Sevens Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Aug. 20. A computer was stolen from a vehicle.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 21. A backpack was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Towerbell Ct., 7900 block, Aug. 19. A license plate was stolen from a car.

Woodburn Rd., 3500 block, Aug. 20. Cigarettes were stolen from a vehicle.

Woodburn Rd., 3500 block, Aug. 21. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

McLean District

ROBBERY

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, 7:52 a.m. Aug. 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Aug. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.

Birdwood Ave., 7400 block, Aug. 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Carlton Pl., 7700 block, Aug. 20. An item was stolen from a location.

Cedar Lane, 2500 block, Aug. 20. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Cedar Lane, 2500 block, Aug. 21. Equipment was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Clarks Crossing Rd., 9500 block, Aug. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 2700 block, Aug. 18. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, Aug. 15. A laptop was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, Aug. 18. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, Aug. 19. Food was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Aug. 20. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8400 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Thunderbird Ct., 8700 block, Aug. 15. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Trevino Lane, 7700 block, Aug. 18. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Aug. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Hyson Lane, 2700 block, Aug. 20. A 2018 TaoTao moped.

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, Aug. 20. A 2017 Hyundai Accent.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERIES

Parsons Ct., 7200 block, 1:25 a.m. Aug. 17. Robbery reported.

Pelican Pl., 3300 block, 7:56 a.m. Aug. 15. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2900 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Belle View Blvd., 1500 block, Aug. 20. Cash was stolen from a business.

Belle View Blvd., 2000 block, Aug. 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, Aug. 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Huntington Ave., 2200 block, Aug. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Jackies Lane, 3100 block, Aug. 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, 2:56 p.m. Aug. 19. Grand larceny.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Aug. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Aug. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Range Rd., 7600 block, Aug. 18. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 18. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 18. An item was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Aug. 15. Beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Aug. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Aug. 21. Detergent was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, Aug. 18. A purse was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, Aug. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, Aug. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Aug. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Southgate Dr., 3300 block, Aug. 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Village Way, 8600 block, Aug. 19. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Bluebird Lane, 7900 block, Aug. 15. A 1999 Ford.

Reston District

ROBBERIES

Baron Cameron and Wiehle avenues, 4:04 p.m. Aug. 21. Robbery reported.

Millrace Lane, 2200 block, 1:26 a.m. Aug. 22. Robbery reported.

North Shore and Wainwright drives, 8:09 p.m. Aug. 15. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bowman Towne Dr., 11900 block, Aug. 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Clubhouse Rd., 1700 block, Aug. 18. Property was stolen from a business.

Compass Point Lane, 2200 block, Aug. 19. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Fones Pl., 13300 block, Aug. 15. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Georgetown Pike, 9800 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Ivy Oak Sq., 1700 block, Aug. 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Market St., 11900 block, Aug. 21. Earrings were stolen from a business.

Whisperwood Glen Lane, 2100 block, Aug. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, Aug. 18. A bag was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Double Eagle Ct., 2200 block, Aug. 20. A 2010 Chevrolet Suburban.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Algretus Dr., 14600 block, Aug. 20. Change was stolen from a vehicle.

Auto Park Cir., 4100 block, Aug. 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Briarcroft St., 6700 block, Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a residence.

Brookfield Corporate Dr., 4500 block, Aug. 19. A computer was stolen from a hotel.

Fort Dr., 5900 block, Aug. 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Oakmere Dr., 14500 block, Aug. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Smithwood Dr., 14500 block, Aug. 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Union Mill Rd., 5700 block, Aug. 21. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Lee Hwy., 13800 block, Aug. 15. A 2012 Kia Sorento.

Point Pleasant Dr., 13500 block, Aug. 18. A 2006 Acura Legend.

Point Pleasant Dr., 13500 block, Aug. 18. A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burke Centre Pkwy., 6200 block, Aug. 21. Mail was stolen from a church.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Aug. 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Furnace Rd., 9500 block, Aug. 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Furnace Rd., 9500 block, Aug. 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

New Guinea Rd., 10300 block, Aug. 15. An item was stolen from a residence.

Old Creek Dr., 9500 block, Aug. 21. Property was stolen from a residence.

Port Royal Rd., 5200 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rolling Ridge Dr., 9700 block, Aug. 21. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Whitehaven Ct., 8400 block, Aug. 18. Passports and purse were stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Byrd Dr., 10900 block, Aug. 20. Identity theft was reported.

Campbell Dr., 3100 block, Aug. 20. A bicycle was stolen.

Fairfax Blvd., 9800 block, Aug. 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Main St., 10000 block, Aug. 20. A person took items and left a convenience store without paying.

Main St., 10200 block, Aug. 19. Property was stolen from a locker in a gym.

Main St., 9600 block, Aug. 19. A wallet was stolen from a locker in a gym.

Sager Ave. and East St., Aug. 17. A man exited a taxi cab and left without paying. A 27-year-old Clifton man was arrested and charged.

University Dr., 3900 block, Aug. 16. A man took items and left a convenience store without paying. A 31-year-old Centreville man was arrested and charged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Broad St. W., 300 block, 5:26 p.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported. A 61-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 400 block, 3:01 p.m. Aug. 16. Three males fled a store after taking merchandise.

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, 11:29 a.m. Aug. 16. Identity theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 200 block, 6:40 p.m. Aug. 12. A 61-year-old man of no fixed address was summoned for trespassing.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Broad St. E., 1000 block, 9:20 p.m. Aug. 17 to 12:34 p.m. Aug. 18. Several vehicles were stolen from a dealership. Two vehicles were recovered.

VANDALISM

Fairfax St. E., 200 block, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 15 to 10:57 a.m. Aug. 16. A vehicle side mirror was damaged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Alabama Dr., 500 block, 12:04 a.m. Aug. 15. Assault reported.

Barker Hill Rd., 900 block, 5:57 a.m. Aug. 15. Assault reported.

Branch Dr., 900 block, 3:15 a.m. Aug. 15. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1100 block, 8:56 p.m. Aug. 15. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1100 block, 8:02 p.m. Aug. 17. Assault reported.

Saber Lane, 1000 block, 1:28 a.m. Aug. 13. Assault reported.

Sterling Rd. and Sterling Ct., 10:30 a.m. Aug. 15. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Alabama Dr. and Elden St., 12:47 a.m. Aug. 16. A person was robbed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Artic Quill Rd., 1100 block, 7:38 p.m. Aug. 16. Residential.

Clearwater Ct., 600 block, 3:02 a.m. Aug. 17. Tampering with a vehicle.

Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 13.

Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 12:35 p.m. Aug. 15. From vehicle.

Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 1:51 a.m. Aug. 16.

Ferndale Ave., 900 block, 3:41 p.m. Aug. 13. From vehicle.

Grant St., 800 block, 8:37 a.m. Aug. 14.

Linden Ct., 300 block, 5:50 a.m. Aug. 12. From vehicle.

Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 4:23 p.m. Aug. 14.

Virginia Ave., 400 block, Aug. 16.

Waterford Pl., 1100 block, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Vehicle parts.

Whitworth Ct., 1100 block, 8:54 a.m. Aug. 13. From vehicle.

Wordsworth Ct., 2100 block, 6:33 p.m. Aug. 15.

FRAUD

Elden St., 1200 block, 4:31 p.m. Aug. 13. Credit card/ATM fraud.

Moffett Forge Rd., 800 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 13. Credit card/ATM fraud.

VANDALISM

Bond St., 1200 block, 8:33 a.m. Aug. 18. Destruction of property.

Cavalier Dr. and Kings Ct., 11:18 a.m. Aug. 17. Destruction of property.

Westcourt Lane, 2200 block, 9:23 p.m. Aug. 15. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Hillcrest Dr. SW, 600 block, 2 to 2:15 a.m. Aug. 22. Two people fought.

Johnson St. SW, 7:41 a.m. Aug. 21. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. W., 300 block, 11:23 a.m. Aug. 15. Harassment was reported.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 9:23 to 9:34 a.m. Aug. 16. A person requested a refund from a convenience store and when an employee refused, the person grabbed food items and assaulted the employee before fleeing the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 5:48 to 5:50 a.m. Aug. 22. A case of beer was stolen.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. and Branch Rd. SE, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 21. Black marker was used to write words in a bus stop shelter.