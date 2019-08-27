Fairfax County
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Chain Bridge Rd., 2900 block, Aug. 15. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 3000 block, Aug. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Cyrandall Dr., 9900 block, Aug. 21. A package was stolen from a residence.
Elevation Lane, 13400 block, Aug. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Aug. 18. Tools were stolen from a location.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Aug. 21. Perfume was stolen from a business.
Fair Lakes Cir., 12500 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Hunters Branch Rd., 2900 block, Aug. 18. A ring was stolen from a residence.
James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Aug. 18. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Aug. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Aug. 15. Cash was stolen from a business.
Troon Ct., 3900 block, Aug. 15. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Tuckaway Dr., 13100 block, Aug. 18. Groceries were stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFT
Sprague Ave., 9400 block, Aug. 21. A 2017 Toyota Tacoma.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Braddock Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Braddock Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 19. A tire was stolen from a car.
Cheyenne Knoll Pl., 5400 block, Aug. 19. A wallet was stolen from a car.
Electronic Dr., 6600 block, Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia Rd., 6000 block, Aug. 18. A medication was stolen from a residence.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 18. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Gunston Cove Rd., 9300 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Highdale Cir., 5900 block, Aug. 21. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.
Jessamine Lane, 6600 block, Aug. 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Julian St., 6400 block, Aug. 15. An item was stolen from a vehicle.
Kingston Dr., 4800 block, Aug. 18. Tools were stolen from a residence.
Lewis Chapel Cir., 7800 block, Aug. 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Loisdale Rd., 6700 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Pine Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 18. Tools were stolen from a residence.
South Park Cir., 9700 block, Aug. 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Mall, 6500 block, Aug. 19. A wallet was stolen from a car.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, Aug. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Woodlake Lane, 6000 block, Aug. 20. Change was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Franconia Forest Lane, 6000 block, Aug. 20. A 2018 Honda Pilot.
Hibbling Ave., 6200 block, Aug. 15. A 2009 Hyundai Elantra.
Industrial Dr., 5500 block, Aug. 21. A 2018 Chevrolet Colorado.
ROBBERY
Argyle Dr., 6000 block, 5:30 a.m. Aug. 16. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 6000 block, Aug. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 8300 block, Aug. 19. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Century Ct., 4100 block, Aug. 19. Money was stolen from a car.
Charles St., 3400 block, Aug. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chivalry Rd., 8300 block, Aug. 21. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Chrisland Cv., 7500 block, Aug. 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Columbia Pike, 5700 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Aug. 18. A dog was stolen from a residence.
Columbia Pike, 7200 block, Aug. 18. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia Pike, 7200 block, Aug. 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Gallows Rd., 3400 block, Aug. 20. Change was stolen from a vehicle.
Gallows Rd., 3400 block, Aug. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Green Spring Rd., 4600 block, Aug. 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 4800 block, Aug. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seminary Rd., 5600 block, Aug. 18. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Sevens Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Aug. 20. A computer was stolen from a vehicle.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 21. A backpack was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Towerbell Ct., 7900 block, Aug. 19. A license plate was stolen from a car.
Woodburn Rd., 3500 block, Aug. 20. Cigarettes were stolen from a vehicle.
Woodburn Rd., 3500 block, Aug. 21. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
ROBBERY
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, 7:52 a.m. Aug. 21. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Aug. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.
Birdwood Ave., 7400 block, Aug. 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Carlton Pl., 7700 block, Aug. 20. An item was stolen from a location.
Cedar Lane, 2500 block, Aug. 20. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Cedar Lane, 2500 block, Aug. 21. Equipment was stolen from a vehicle.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Clarks Crossing Rd., 9500 block, Aug. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Gallows Rd., 2700 block, Aug. 18. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, Aug. 15. A laptop was stolen from a business.
International Dr., 2000 block, Aug. 18. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, Aug. 19. Food was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Aug. 20. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Leesburg Pike, 8400 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Thunderbird Ct., 8700 block, Aug. 15. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Trevino Lane, 7700 block, Aug. 18. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Aug. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Hyson Lane, 2700 block, Aug. 20. A 2018 TaoTao moped.
Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, Aug. 20. A 2017 Hyundai Accent.
ROBBERIES
Parsons Ct., 7200 block, 1:25 a.m. Aug. 17. Robbery reported.
Pelican Pl., 3300 block, 7:56 a.m. Aug. 15. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Dr., 2900 block, Aug. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Belle View Blvd., 1500 block, Aug. 20. Cash was stolen from a business.
Belle View Blvd., 2000 block, Aug. 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, Aug. 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Huntington Ave., 2200 block, Aug. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Jackies Lane, 3100 block, Aug. 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, 2:56 p.m. Aug. 19. Grand larceny.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Aug. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Aug. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Range Rd., 7600 block, Aug. 18. A gun was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 18. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 18. An item was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Aug. 15. Beer was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Aug. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Aug. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Aug. 21. Detergent was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, Aug. 18. A purse was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, Aug. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, Aug. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Aug. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Southgate Dr., 3300 block, Aug. 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Village Way, 8600 block, Aug. 19. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFT
Bluebird Lane, 7900 block, Aug. 15. A 1999 Ford.
ROBBERIES
Baron Cameron and Wiehle avenues, 4:04 p.m. Aug. 21. Robbery reported.
Millrace Lane, 2200 block, 1:26 a.m. Aug. 22. Robbery reported.
North Shore and Wainwright drives, 8:09 p.m. Aug. 15. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Bowman Towne Dr., 11900 block, Aug. 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Clubhouse Rd., 1700 block, Aug. 18. Property was stolen from a business.
Compass Point Lane, 2200 block, Aug. 19. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Fones Pl., 13300 block, Aug. 15. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.
Georgetown Pike, 9800 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Ivy Oak Sq., 1700 block, Aug. 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Market St., 11900 block, Aug. 21. Earrings were stolen from a business.
Whisperwood Glen Lane, 2100 block, Aug. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, Aug. 18. A bag was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFT
Double Eagle Ct., 2200 block, Aug. 20. A 2010 Chevrolet Suburban.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Algretus Dr., 14600 block, Aug. 20. Change was stolen from a vehicle.
Auto Park Cir., 4100 block, Aug. 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Briarcroft St., 6700 block, Aug. 15. Property was stolen from a residence.
Brookfield Corporate Dr., 4500 block, Aug. 19. A computer was stolen from a hotel.
Fort Dr., 5900 block, Aug. 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Oakmere Dr., 14500 block, Aug. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Smithwood Dr., 14500 block, Aug. 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Union Mill Rd., 5700 block, Aug. 21. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Lee Hwy., 13800 block, Aug. 15. A 2012 Kia Sorento.
Point Pleasant Dr., 13500 block, Aug. 18. A 2006 Acura Legend.
Point Pleasant Dr., 13500 block, Aug. 18. A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Burke Centre Pkwy., 6200 block, Aug. 21. Mail was stolen from a church.
Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Aug. 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Furnace Rd., 9500 block, Aug. 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Furnace Rd., 9500 block, Aug. 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
New Guinea Rd., 10300 block, Aug. 15. An item was stolen from a residence.
Old Creek Dr., 9500 block, Aug. 21. Property was stolen from a residence.
Port Royal Rd., 5200 block, Aug. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Rolling Ridge Dr., 9700 block, Aug. 21. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Whitehaven Ct., 8400 block, Aug. 18. Passports and purse were stolen from a vehicle.
Fairfax City
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Byrd Dr., 10900 block, Aug. 20. Identity theft was reported.
Campbell Dr., 3100 block, Aug. 20. A bicycle was stolen.
Fairfax Blvd., 9800 block, Aug. 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Main St., 10000 block, Aug. 20. A person took items and left a convenience store without paying.
Main St., 10200 block, Aug. 19. Property was stolen from a locker in a gym.
Main St., 9600 block, Aug. 19. A wallet was stolen from a locker in a gym.
Sager Ave. and East St., Aug. 17. A man exited a taxi cab and left without paying. A 27-year-old Clifton man was arrested and charged.
University Dr., 3900 block, Aug. 16. A man took items and left a convenience store without paying. A 31-year-old Centreville man was arrested and charged.
Falls Church
ASSAULT
Broad St. W., 300 block, 5:26 p.m. Aug. 17. An assault was reported. A 61-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Broad St. W., 400 block, 3:01 p.m. Aug. 16. Three males fled a store after taking merchandise.
Maple Ave. S., 400 block, 11:29 a.m. Aug. 16. Identity theft was reported.
Washington St. S., 200 block, 6:40 p.m. Aug. 12. A 61-year-old man of no fixed address was summoned for trespassing.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Broad St. E., 1000 block, 9:20 p.m. Aug. 17 to 12:34 p.m. Aug. 18. Several vehicles were stolen from a dealership. Two vehicles were recovered.
VANDALISM
Fairfax St. E., 200 block, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 15 to 10:57 a.m. Aug. 16. A vehicle side mirror was damaged.
Herndon
ASSAULTS
Alabama Dr., 500 block, 12:04 a.m. Aug. 15. Assault reported.
Barker Hill Rd., 900 block, 5:57 a.m. Aug. 15. Assault reported.
Branch Dr., 900 block, 3:15 a.m. Aug. 15. Assault reported.
Elden St., 1100 block, 8:56 p.m. Aug. 15. Assault reported.
Elden St., 1100 block, 8:02 p.m. Aug. 17. Assault reported.
Saber Lane, 1000 block, 1:28 a.m. Aug. 13. Assault reported.
Sterling Rd. and Sterling Ct., 10:30 a.m. Aug. 15. Assault reported.
ROBBERY
Alabama Dr. and Elden St., 12:47 a.m. Aug. 16. A person was robbed.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Artic Quill Rd., 1100 block, 7:38 p.m. Aug. 16. Residential.
Clearwater Ct., 600 block, 3:02 a.m. Aug. 17. Tampering with a vehicle.
Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 13.
Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 12:35 p.m. Aug. 15. From vehicle.
Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 1:51 a.m. Aug. 16.
Ferndale Ave., 900 block, 3:41 p.m. Aug. 13. From vehicle.
Grant St., 800 block, 8:37 a.m. Aug. 14.
Linden Ct., 300 block, 5:50 a.m. Aug. 12. From vehicle.
Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 4:23 p.m. Aug. 14.
Virginia Ave., 400 block, Aug. 16.
Waterford Pl., 1100 block, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Vehicle parts.
Whitworth Ct., 1100 block, 8:54 a.m. Aug. 13. From vehicle.
Wordsworth Ct., 2100 block, 6:33 p.m. Aug. 15.
FRAUD
Elden St., 1200 block, 4:31 p.m. Aug. 13. Credit card/ATM fraud.
Moffett Forge Rd., 800 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 13. Credit card/ATM fraud.
VANDALISM
Bond St., 1200 block, 8:33 a.m. Aug. 18. Destruction of property.
Cavalier Dr. and Kings Ct., 11:18 a.m. Aug. 17. Destruction of property.
Westcourt Lane, 2200 block, 9:23 p.m. Aug. 15. Destruction of property.
Vienna
ASSAULTS
Hillcrest Dr. SW, 600 block, 2 to 2:15 a.m. Aug. 22. Two people fought.
Johnson St. SW, 7:41 a.m. Aug. 21. Two people fought.
Maple Ave. W., 300 block, 11:23 a.m. Aug. 15. Harassment was reported.
Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 9:23 to 9:34 a.m. Aug. 16. A person requested a refund from a convenience store and when an employee refused, the person grabbed food items and assaulted the employee before fleeing the scene.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 5:48 to 5:50 a.m. Aug. 22. A case of beer was stolen.
VANDALISM
Maple Ave. and Branch Rd. SE, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 21. Black marker was used to write words in a bus stop shelter.