Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

ASSAULT

Glengyle Dr., 2400 block, 10:11 p.m. Aug. 23. Two teenagers were sitting on the porch of a house when three suspects approached and assaulted them. The teens were not seriously injured and declined medical treatment.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Center Way, 3700 block, Aug. 25. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fair Lakes Promenade Dr., 12200 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Aug. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Aug. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hampton Forest Way, 5800 block, Aug. 26. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Aug. 27. Earrings were stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Aug. 26. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lees Corner Rd., 3300 block, Aug. 22. Glasses were stolen from a location.

Price Club Plaza, 12200 block, Aug. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 13800 block, Aug. 26. Property was stolen from a location.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 25. Cash was stolen from a location.

Belfast Pl., 5500 block, Aug. 25. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Ben Franklin Rd., 6800 block, Aug. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Beverly St., 7200 block, Aug. 26. Checks were stolen from a residence.

Cinder Bed Rd., 8200 block, Aug. 22. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Cindy Lane, 7100 block, Aug. 27. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Aug. 25. Documents were stolen from a residence.

Indian Run Pkwy., 6300 block, Aug. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Town Ctr., 5900 block, Aug. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Aug. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Kingstowne Village Pkwy., 5900 block, Aug. 27. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Landsdowne Ctr., 6400 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Aug. 22. Beer was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Loisdale Rd., 7600 block, Aug. 26. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Creek Way, 6800 block, Aug. 26. A firearm was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Aug. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Aug. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Aug. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tower Hill Ctr., 5600 block, Aug. 22. A checkbook was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Essex House Sq., 6000 block, Aug. 26. A 2005 Yamaha R6.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Aug. 22. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 7000 block, Aug. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Crest Haven Ct., 3300 block, Aug. 27. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairview Park Dr., 3100 block, Aug. 25. Suitcases were stolen from a residence.

Glen Eagles Ct., 6100 block, Aug. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Ivydale Dr., 3900 block, Aug. 25. A flag was stolen from a residence.

Knollwood Dr., 6100 block, Aug. 25. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Oakview Gardens Dr., 5800 block, Aug. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Oakwood Dr., 6500 block, Aug. 26. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Patricia St., 4000 block, Aug. 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Aug. 25. A tool was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Aug. 26. A battery was stolen from a business.

Summers Lane, 5900 block, Aug. 25. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Waverley St., 6500 block, Aug. 26. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, Aug. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, Aug. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Boone Blvd., 8200 block, 3:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Someone entered a building, but it was not known if anything was taken.

Boone Blvd., 8300 block, Aug. 25. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Aug. 25. A purse was stolen from a location.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

East Ave., 1600 block, Aug. 27. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Elm St., 6800 block, Aug. 27. Plants were stolen from a business.

Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, Aug. 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

International Dr., 2200 block, Aug. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Kirkley Ave., 6600 block, Aug. 25. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 8100 block, Aug. 26. Plants were stolen from a residence.

Tyco Rd., 8500 block, Aug. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Aug. 22. A wallet was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Gallows Rd., 2700 block, Aug. 25. A 2016 Yamaha YZF R1M motorcycle.

Peach Orchard Dr., 2000 block, Aug. 26. A 2005 Yamaha YZF-R6.

Mount Vernon District

ASSAULT

Richmond Hwy., 8400 block, 2:18 a.m. Aug. 25. Assault with weapon.

ROBBERY

Creek Branch Ct., 14400 block, 2:30 a.m. Aug. 25. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Aug. 25. Property was stolen from a residence.

Beacon Hill Rd., 2700 block, Aug. 25. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Bedrock Rd., 7000 block, 5:46 p.m. Aug. 24. Someone entered a garage and stole a bicycle. Officers saw a juvenile riding the stolen bicycle and arrested him. Petitions will be sought for the burglary.

Bedrock Rd., 7000 block, Aug. 25. A package was stolen from a residence.

Calderon Ct., 7500 block, Aug. 22. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Cavalier Dr., 6400 block, Aug. 26. Sunglasses were stolen from a residence.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Aug. 25. Wine was stolen from a business.

Frances Dr., 7800 block, Aug. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Aug. 22. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Huntley Run Pl., 7000 block, Aug. 25. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Aug. 27. Beer was stolen from a business.

Mason Grove Ct., 7100 block, Aug. 25. Packages were stolen from a location.

Mint Pl., 7100 block, Aug. 25. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Aug. 27. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 5800 block, Aug. 22. Keys and property were stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Aug. 25. A pen was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Aug. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, Aug. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Aug. 25. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, 8:41 p.m. Aug. 22. Attempted robbery.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Aug. 25. Beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Aug. 22. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Aug. 27. Bicycles were stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Aug. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Aug. 25. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Aug. 27. A charger was stolen from a location.

Saint Gregorys Lane, 5800 block, Aug. 25. A dog was stolen from a residence.

Shaffer Dr., 6000 block, Aug. 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Shenandoah Rd., 1600 block, Aug. 25. A sign was stolen from a residence.

Sonia Ct., 4200 block, Aug. 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Vernon Square Dr., 7400 block, Aug. 25. Rings were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Monte Vista Pl., 3800 block, Aug. 25. A 2014 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Freedom Dr., 11900 block, Aug. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Misty Dawn Dr., 13300 block, Aug. 21. Someone broke into a home overnight and stole personal items.

Presidents St., 1800 block, Aug. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston Pkwy., 1600 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Aug. 26. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Aug. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Capstone Cir., 2000 block, Aug. 25. A 2010 Acura TL.

Stoneview Sq., 11600 block, Aug. 25. A 2017 Honda Civic.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avion Park Ct., 3900 block, Aug. 22. Property was stolen from a location.

Carlbern Dr., 15000 block, Aug. 25. A key was stolen from a residence.

Centreville Crest Lane, 6000 block, Aug. 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Craftown Rd., 7300 block, Aug. 27.

Four Chimney Dr., 14400 block, Aug. 27. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 13300 block, Aug. 22. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Paddington Ct., 6400 block, Aug. 26. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Palmetto Pl., 6300 block, Aug. 25. A rifle was stolen from a residence.

Stonecroft Center Ct., 14800 block, Aug. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Aug. 27. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Watermark Cir., 5800 block, Aug. 27. A package was stolen from a residence.

Wild Acre Way, 11500 block, Aug. 26. An electronic was stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

ROBBERY

Donnybrook Ct. and Heritage Dr., 9:29 p.m. Aug. 26. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alban Rd. and Springfield Oaks, Aug. 25. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, Aug. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gaylord Dr., 7600 block, Aug. 22. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Lake Braddock Dr., 9100 block, Aug. 25. Firearms were stolen from a residence.

Pappas Way, 8600 block, Aug. 26. Keys were stolen from a location.

Peter Roy Ct., 9300 block, Aug. 25. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Rawlins Rd., 7500 block, Aug. 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Green Heron Way, 8300 block, Aug. 25. A 2017 Honda CRV.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, 1:25 p.m. Aug. 23. Two females left a restaurant without paying their bill and then struck a trash truck as they fled in a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, Aug. 26. Items including a credit card were stolen from a gym locker.

University Dr., 3900 block, Aug. 24. Shoplifting was reported. A 33-year-old female and a 46-year-old man of no fixed address were arrested and charged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Pennsylvania Ave., 200 block, 9:44 a.m. Aug. 25. An assault was reported. A 21-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd. E., 100 block, 12:57 a.m. Aug. 19. Responding to an alarm, police officers discovered that an attempt was made to smash a glass front door.

Broad St. W., 400 block, noon Aug. 16 to 10 a.m. Aug. 19. Property was stolen from an office.

Hillwood Ave., 200 block, 5:15 a.m. Aug. 21. A vehicle was entered by breaking a window. Nothing was reported missing.

Jefferson St. W., 100 block, 2:45 a.m. Aug. 23. Items were stolen from a box truck entered by removing a lock.

Jefferson St. W., 100 block, 2:45 a.m. Aug. 23. Property was stolen from a trailer.

Park Ave., 300 block, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 24. Property was stolen from a garment at a farmers market.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 400 block, 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 23. A vehicle tire was slashed.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 2:29 p.m. Aug. 22. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 3:07 a.m. Aug. 24. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 5:41 p.m. Aug. 22. Assault reported.

Nash St. and Herndon Woods Ct., 11:31 a.m. Aug. 25. Assault reported.

Springtide Pl., 1300 block, 2:41 a.m. Aug. 25. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 1100 block, 2:03 a.m. Aug. 22. Shoplifting.

Jeff Ryan Dr., 1100 block, 6:03 p.m. Aug. 24. From vehicle.

Kings Ct., 1000 block, 7:49 a.m. Aug. 21. From vehicle.

Patrick Lane, 400 block, 7:47 p.m. Aug. 25.

Summerfield Dr., 1200 block, 5:19 a.m. Aug. 20. From vehicle.

KIDNAPPING

Arkansas Ave. and Alabama Dr., 9:40 p.m. Aug. 19. Abduction reported.

VANDALISM

Boros Ct. and Ferndale Ave., 5:46 p.m. Aug. 23. Destruction of property.

Center St., 600 block, 11:48 a.m. Aug. 23. Destruction of property.

Center St., 600 block, 9:24 p.m. Aug. 23. Destruction of property.

Center St., 600 block, 1:11 p.m. Aug. 24. Destruction of property.

Center St., 600 block, 6:54 a.m. Aug. 25. Destruction of property.

Kings Ct., 1000 block, 7 a.m. Aug. 21. Destruction of property.

Trevino Lane, 1000 block, 9:05 a.m. Aug. 23. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Cedar Lane SE, 6:30 to 6:35 p.m. Aug. 24. Two people fought.

Talahi Rd. SE, 200 block, 9 to 9:26 a.m. Aug. 29. Two people fought.

BRANDISHING

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 8:50 to 9 p.m. Aug. 23. A person brandished a knife at customers inside a store and then fled on foot.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Moore Ave. SW, 100 block, 6:30 to 6:50 p.m. Aug. 28. A bicycle was stolen from a garage and a vehicle was entered.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 1:30 to 2 p.m. Aug. 28. A female left her purse at a library and later discovered the car keys were missing and her vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 7 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25. Vehicle tires were flattened.