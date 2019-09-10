Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Dulles Station Blvd., 2300 block, 2:06 a.m. Aug. 31. A female was walking home and encountered a man who exposed himself to her. The man ran away but was found by arriving officers. A 35-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Air, 13600 block, Aug. 28. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Alwaes Dr., 9700 block, Sept. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Blake Lane, 9600 block, Sept. 3. A steering wheel was stolen from a vehicle.

East Meredith Dr., 2500 block, Sept. 3. A passport was stolen from a residence.

Elevation Lane, 13400 block, Aug. 28. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Sept. 2. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Sept. 2. A purse was stolen from a location.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Aug. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a store.

Fair Ridge Dr., 3900 block, Aug. 28. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Granite Creek Lane, 10300 block, Sept. 2. A package was stolen from a residence.

Grey Friars Pl., 13000 block, Sept. 2. Watches were stolen from a residence.

Hickory Grove Ct., 3000 block, Aug. 28. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Aug. 28. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Sept. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a residence.

Ranger Rd., 3100 block, Sept. 3. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Renoir Terr., 3700 block, Aug. 28. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Shoppes Lane, 12700 block, Sept. 2. Cash was stolen from a business.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, Sept. 2. A generator was stolen from a vehicle.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Jefferson Oaks Cir., 4200 block, Sept. 4. A 2017 Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle.

Oak Creek Lane, 12300 block, Sept. 2. A 2008 Honda CBR 600RR.

Park Center Rd., 13800 block, Sept. 4. A 2015 BMW Touring car.

Franconia District

ROBBERY

Rose Hill Dr., 6000 block, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 2. Cash was stolen from a location.

Backlick Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 28. Beer was stolen from a business.

Bostwick Dr., 6700 block, Sept. 3. A package was stolen from a residence.

Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, Aug. 29. A credit card was stolen from a business.

Buckland Plaza, 7600 block, Sept. 4. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Clonmel Ct., 5400 block, 11:36 p.m. Aug. 29.

Commerce St., 7000 block, Aug. 29. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Edsall Rd., 6500 block, Sept. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Electronic Dr., 6600 block, Sept. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Estates Dr., 6000 block, Sept. 3. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hagel Cir., 9600 block, Aug. 29. Shoes were stolen from a vehicle.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, Sept. 2. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Sept. 2. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a location.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Sept. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Vincent Gate Terr., 5500 block, Sept. 3. Guns were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Loisdale Ct., 6500 block, Aug. 28. A 2005 Lexus ES430.

Piedmont Pl., 5100 block, Sept. 4. A 2015 BMW 750.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Airlie Way, 4500 block, Sept. 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Alpine Dr., 6700 block, Aug. 28. A flag was stolen from a residence.

Anderson Dr., 8200 block, Sept. 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Annandale Rd., 3200 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Aug. 29. A tablet was stolen from a room.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Sept. 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6500 block, Sept. 2. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Sept. 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Sept. 3. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 5800 block, Aug. 28. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6300 block, Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 7000 block, Aug. 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Sept. 2. A purse was stolen from a location.

Federal Hill Dr., 3000 block, Aug. 29. Air bags were stolen from a car.

Gloucester Rd., 4700 block, Aug. 29. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Grafton St., 5000 block, Aug. 29. A handgun was stolen from a car.

Hillcrest Pl., 6300 block, Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Landess St., 6300 block, Sept. 2. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Sept. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 6200 block, Sept. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lincolnia Rd., 6300 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, Aug. 29. Clothing was stolen from a store.

Little River Tpk., 6300 block, Aug. 28. Cash was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7300 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lucerne Lane, 7400 block, Sept. 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Medford Dr., 4100 block, Aug. 29. A package was stolen from a home.

Oak Hill Dr., 4000 block, Sept. 2. Flags were stolen from a location.

Oak Hill Dr., 4000 block, Sept. 3. A flag was stolen from a residence.

Peace Valley Lane, 3300 block, Sept. 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, Sept. 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Slade Ct., 3300 block, Sept. 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Sleepy Hollow Rd., 2900 block, Sept. 2. Earrings were stolen from a residence.

South Manchester St., 3100 block, Sept. 3. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Seventh St., 6300 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Boone Blvd., 8300 block, Sept. 3. A passport was stolen from a location.

Chummley Ct., 7400 block, Sept. 2. Electronics and cash were stolen from a vehicle.

International Dr., 2000 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Keystone Lane, 2700 block, Aug. 29. A passport was stolen from a home.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Sept. 3. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 8600 block, Sept. 4. A purse was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Aug. 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Aug. 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Aug. 29. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Magarity Rd., 7700 block, Sept. 2. Wallets were stolen from a vehicle.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Sept. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Dominion Dr., 6900 block, Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Oldewood Dr., 2700 block, Aug. 28. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Oldewood Dr., 2700 block, Aug. 29. Tools were stolen from a shed.

Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Skelton Cir., 8100 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a residence.

Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, Sept. 2. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7800 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, Sept. 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Blvd., 1600 block, Sept. 3. A credit card was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Bethune St., 7400 block, Sept. 2. A 2013 Toyota RAV4.

Boyd Pointe Way, 1500 block, Sept. 4. A 2016 Honda CBR 650F motorcycle.

Brice St., 2700 block, Aug. 28. A 2016 Toyota RAV4.

Lincoln Way, 1500 block, Aug. 29. A 2016 Acura MDX.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Russell Rd., 8200 block, 10:58 p.m. Sept. 1. Strong arm robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fordson Ct., 3000 block, 9:22 a.m. Aug. 29. The victim reported that someone entered the residence and left without taking anything.

Grand Pavilion Way, 5900 block, Sept. 4. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Hillview Ave., 6300 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a residence.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Jon Paul Dr., 7200 block, Sept. 2. A package was stolen from a residence.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Aug. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 5600 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

North Kings Hwy., 6100 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Sept. 2. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Potomac Ave., 6400 block, Aug. 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Ave., 6300 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Ave., 7800 block, Sept. 2. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Ave., 8200 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Ave., 8500 block, Sept. 2. Mail was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Sept. 3. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Aug. 29. Money was stolen from a hotel.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Sept. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Shenandoah Rd., 1500 block, Aug. 29. A sign was stolen from a roadway.

Shenandoah Rd., 1600 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a residence.

Southlawn Ct., 8500 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Sept. 2. A 2015 Honda CVR 600RR.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Angeline Dr., 2400 block, Sept. 2. Bicycles were stolen from a location.

Becontree Lane, 1600 block, Aug. 29. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Bowman Towne Dr., 11900 block, Sept. 2. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Centre Park Cir., 12900 block, Sept. 3. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Creekbend Dr., 12000 block, Sept. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Great Owl Cir., 11700 block, Aug. 28. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Sept. 2. Sandwiches were stolen from a business.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Sept. 4. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Laurel Glade Ct., 12200 block, Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Pinecrest Rd., 12800 block, Aug. 28. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Aug. 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Preserve Ct., 1000 block, Sept. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston Station Blvd., 1900 block, Aug. 29. A bicycle was stolen from a parking.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 11700 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Winterthur Lane, 11900 block, Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Sycamore Valley Dr., 1800 block, Sept. 2. A 2006 Toyota Sienna.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4400 block, Aug. 29. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Dawn Valley Ct., 4100 block, Sept. 2. A medication was stolen from a residence.

Rydell Rd., 14900 block, Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Travis Edward Way, 5100 block, Sept. 2. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Westone Plaza, 4900 block, Sept. 3. Purses were stolen from a location.

Yates Ford Rd., 13200 block, Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Barker Ct. and Olley Lane, 1 p.m. Aug. 29. A woman was walking on the sidewalk when a man exposed himself.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 8000 block, Sept. 2. Beer was stolen from a business.

Braddock Rd., 10200 block, Sept. 3. A ladder was stolen from a residence.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, Aug. 28. A drill was stolen from a location.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, Sept. 2. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

John Tyler Ct., 4600 block, Sept. 3. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 7500 block, Aug. 28. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

New Guinea Rd., 10300 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9500 block, Sept. 2. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Orange Plank Rd., 8000 block, Sept. 2. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Power House Rd., 9000 block, Sept. 3. Equipment was stolen from a construction site.

South Park Cir., 9700 block, Aug. 28. Bags were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Gainsborough Dr., 4800 block, Sept. 4. A 2007 Cadillac Escalade.

Sauquoit Lane, 4900 block, Sept. 2. A 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit.

Sauquoit Lane, 4900 block, Sept. 3. A 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit.

Fairfax City

No incidents were reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFT

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 31 to 11:20 a.m. Sept. 1. Temporary license plates were stolen from two vehicles. The plates were later recovered from two stolen vehicles in the City of Falls Church.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 27 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 28. A 2004 Chevrolet was stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Washington.

Broad St. E., 1000 block, 3:16 a.m. Sept. 1. Four Ford Explorers were stolen from a dealership. One of the vehicles was recovered by Prince George’s police; a second vehicle was recovered in the 1000 block of Broadmont Terrace; and a third vehicle was found in the 1000 block of North Sycamore Street.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

Elden St., 1200 block, 7:44 p.m. Aug. 28. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumnhaze Ct., 1100 block, 4:32 p.m. Aug. 28. Residential.

Herndon Pkwy., 500 block, 3:51 a.m. Aug. 27.

Monroe St., 1200 block, 1:46 p.m. Aug. 26. From vehicle.

Springtide Pl., 1300 block, 6:42 a.m. Aug. 30.

Trevino Lane, 1000 block, 5:32 p.m. Aug. 27.

FRAUD

Herndon Pkwy., 300 block, 3:36 p.m. Aug. 28. Credit card/ATM fraud.

VANDALISM

Dranesville Rd., 700 block, 7:35 a.m. Sept. 1. Destruction of property.

Gentle Breeze Ct., 700 block, 4:47 a.m. Aug. 27. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULT

Maple Ave. and Courthouse Rd. SW, 5:55 p.m. Aug. 31. A driver yelled at a male driving recklessly. At a traffic light, the male threw an open bottle of cleaner at the driver.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Orchard St. NW., 500 block, noon April 1 to noon July 30. Credit card information was stolen.

Maple Ave. E., 500 block, 11:21 a.m. Aug. 13 to noon Aug. 29. An employee theft was reported.

Lynn St. SW, 1000 block, 3 to 3:30 a.m. Sept. 1. A stroller was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Courthouse Rd. and Roland St. SW, 2:17 a.m. Aug. 30. A rock was thrown at a vehicle and caused damage.

Hine St. SE, 600 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 30. A window glass pane was damaged.

Meadow Lane SW, 700 block, 11:05 p.m. Aug. 30. A vehicle was damaged.

Park Terrace Ct. SE, 200 block, 9:46 p.m. Sept. 2. A vehicle was tampered with.

Windover Ave. and James Madison Dr. NW, 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 3. A vehicle was damaged.

Yeonas Dr. SW, 500 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 31 to 9 a.m. Sept. 1. Paint was thrown on a vehicle.