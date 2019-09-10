Fairfax County
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Dulles Station Blvd., 2300 block, 2:06 a.m. Aug. 31. A female was walking home and encountered a man who exposed himself to her. The man ran away but was found by arriving officers. A 35-year-old Herndon man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Air, 13600 block, Aug. 28. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Alwaes Dr., 9700 block, Sept. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Blake Lane, 9600 block, Sept. 3. A steering wheel was stolen from a vehicle.
East Meredith Dr., 2500 block, Sept. 3. A passport was stolen from a residence.
Elevation Lane, 13400 block, Aug. 28. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Sept. 2. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Sept. 2. A purse was stolen from a location.
Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Aug. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a store.
Fair Ridge Dr., 3900 block, Aug. 28. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Granite Creek Lane, 10300 block, Sept. 2. A package was stolen from a residence.
Grey Friars Pl., 13000 block, Sept. 2. Watches were stolen from a residence.
Hickory Grove Ct., 3000 block, Aug. 28. A necklace was stolen from a residence.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Aug. 28. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Sept. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a residence.
Ranger Rd., 3100 block, Sept. 3. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Renoir Terr., 3700 block, Aug. 28. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Shoppes Lane, 12700 block, Sept. 2. Cash was stolen from a business.
Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, Sept. 2. A generator was stolen from a vehicle.
Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Jefferson Oaks Cir., 4200 block, Sept. 4. A 2017 Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle.
Oak Creek Lane, 12300 block, Sept. 2. A 2008 Honda CBR 600RR.
Park Center Rd., 13800 block, Sept. 4. A 2015 BMW Touring car.
ROBBERY
Rose Hill Dr., 6000 block, 2:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Backlick Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 2. Cash was stolen from a location.
Backlick Rd., 6600 block, Aug. 28. Beer was stolen from a business.
Bostwick Dr., 6700 block, Sept. 3. A package was stolen from a residence.
Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, Aug. 29. A credit card was stolen from a business.
Buckland Plaza, 7600 block, Sept. 4. Shoes were stolen from a business.
Clonmel Ct., 5400 block, 11:36 p.m. Aug. 29.
Commerce St., 7000 block, Aug. 29. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Edsall Rd., 6500 block, Sept. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Electronic Dr., 6600 block, Sept. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Estates Dr., 6000 block, Sept. 3. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Aug. 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Hagel Cir., 9600 block, Aug. 29. Shoes were stolen from a vehicle.
Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, Sept. 2. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Sept. 2. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a location.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Sept. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Vincent Gate Terr., 5500 block, Sept. 3. Guns were stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Loisdale Ct., 6500 block, Aug. 28. A 2005 Lexus ES430.
Piedmont Pl., 5100 block, Sept. 4. A 2015 BMW 750.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Airlie Way, 4500 block, Sept. 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Alpine Dr., 6700 block, Aug. 28. A flag was stolen from a residence.
Anderson Dr., 8200 block, Sept. 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Annandale Rd., 3200 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Aug. 29. A tablet was stolen from a room.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Sept. 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 6500 block, Sept. 2. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Sept. 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Beauregard St., 4800 block, Sept. 3. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Columbia Pike, 5800 block, Aug. 28. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 6300 block, Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia Pike, 7000 block, Aug. 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Sept. 2. A purse was stolen from a location.
Federal Hill Dr., 3000 block, Aug. 29. Air bags were stolen from a car.
Gloucester Rd., 4700 block, Aug. 29. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Grafton St., 5000 block, Aug. 29. A handgun was stolen from a car.
Hillcrest Pl., 6300 block, Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Landess St., 6300 block, Sept. 2. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Sept. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Leesburg Pike, 6200 block, Sept. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Lincolnia Rd., 6300 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpk., 6100 block, Aug. 29. Clothing was stolen from a store.
Little River Tpk., 6300 block, Aug. 28. Cash was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 7300 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lucerne Lane, 7400 block, Sept. 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Medford Dr., 4100 block, Aug. 29. A package was stolen from a home.
Oak Hill Dr., 4000 block, Sept. 2. Flags were stolen from a location.
Oak Hill Dr., 4000 block, Sept. 3. A flag was stolen from a residence.
Peace Valley Lane, 3300 block, Sept. 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, Sept. 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Slade Ct., 3300 block, Sept. 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Sleepy Hollow Rd., 2900 block, Sept. 2. Earrings were stolen from a residence.
South Manchester St., 3100 block, Sept. 3. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Seventh St., 6300 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Boone Blvd., 8300 block, Sept. 3. A passport was stolen from a location.
Chummley Ct., 7400 block, Sept. 2. Electronics and cash were stolen from a vehicle.
International Dr., 2000 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
International Dr., 2000 block, Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Keystone Lane, 2700 block, Aug. 29. A passport was stolen from a home.
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Sept. 3. A laptop was stolen from a business.
Lee Hwy., 8600 block, Sept. 4. A purse was stolen from a location.
Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Aug. 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Aug. 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Aug. 29. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Magarity Rd., 7700 block, Sept. 2. Wallets were stolen from a vehicle.
Nutley St., 3000 block, Sept. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Old Dominion Dr., 6900 block, Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Oldewood Dr., 2700 block, Aug. 28. Tools were stolen from a residence.
Oldewood Dr., 2700 block, Aug. 29. Tools were stolen from a shed.
Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Skelton Cir., 8100 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a residence.
Spring Hill Rd., 1500 block, Sept. 2. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 7800 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, Sept. 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tysons Blvd., 1600 block, Sept. 3. A credit card was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Bethune St., 7400 block, Sept. 2. A 2013 Toyota RAV4.
Boyd Pointe Way, 1500 block, Sept. 4. A 2016 Honda CBR 650F motorcycle.
Brice St., 2700 block, Aug. 28. A 2016 Toyota RAV4.
Lincoln Way, 1500 block, Aug. 29. A 2016 Acura MDX.
ROBBERY
Russell Rd., 8200 block, 10:58 p.m. Sept. 1. Strong arm robbery.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fordson Ct., 3000 block, 9:22 a.m. Aug. 29. The victim reported that someone entered the residence and left without taking anything.
Grand Pavilion Way, 5900 block, Sept. 4. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Hillview Ave., 6300 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a residence.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Jon Paul Dr., 7200 block, Sept. 2. A package was stolen from a residence.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Aug. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 5600 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
North Kings Hwy., 6100 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Sept. 2. An electronic device was stolen from a location.
Potomac Ave., 6400 block, Aug. 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Ave., 6300 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Ave., 7800 block, Sept. 2. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Ave., 8200 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Ave., 8500 block, Sept. 2. Mail was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Sept. 3. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Aug. 29. Money was stolen from a hotel.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Aug. 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Sept. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Shenandoah Rd., 1500 block, Aug. 29. A sign was stolen from a roadway.
Shenandoah Rd., 1600 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a residence.
Southlawn Ct., 8500 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFT
Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Sept. 2. A 2015 Honda CVR 600RR.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Angeline Dr., 2400 block, Sept. 2. Bicycles were stolen from a location.
Becontree Lane, 1600 block, Aug. 29. A cellphone was stolen from a school.
Bowman Towne Dr., 11900 block, Sept. 2. Shoes were stolen from a business.
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Sept. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Centre Park Cir., 12900 block, Sept. 3. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Creekbend Dr., 12000 block, Sept. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.
Great Owl Cir., 11700 block, Aug. 28. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Sept. 2. Sandwiches were stolen from a business.
Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Sept. 4. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Laurel Glade Ct., 12200 block, Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Pinecrest Rd., 12800 block, Aug. 28. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Aug. 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Preserve Ct., 1000 block, Sept. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Reston Station Blvd., 1900 block, Aug. 29. A bicycle was stolen from a parking.
Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sunset Hills Rd., 11700 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Winterthur Lane, 11900 block, Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFT
Sycamore Valley Dr., 1800 block, Sept. 2. A 2006 Toyota Sienna.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4400 block, Aug. 29. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Dawn Valley Ct., 4100 block, Sept. 2. A medication was stolen from a residence.
Rydell Rd., 14900 block, Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Travis Edward Way, 5100 block, Sept. 2. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Westone Plaza, 4900 block, Sept. 3. Purses were stolen from a location.
Yates Ford Rd., 13200 block, Sept. 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Barker Ct. and Olley Lane, 1 p.m. Aug. 29. A woman was walking on the sidewalk when a man exposed himself.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Braddock Rd., 8000 block, Sept. 2. Beer was stolen from a business.
Braddock Rd., 10200 block, Sept. 3. A ladder was stolen from a residence.
Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, Aug. 28. A drill was stolen from a location.
Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, Sept. 2. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, Sept. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
John Tyler Ct., 4600 block, Sept. 3. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpk., 7500 block, Aug. 28. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
New Guinea Rd., 10300 block, Sept. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 9500 block, Sept. 2. A credit card was stolen from a location.
Orange Plank Rd., 8000 block, Sept. 2. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Power House Rd., 9000 block, Sept. 3. Equipment was stolen from a construction site.
South Park Cir., 9700 block, Aug. 28. Bags were stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Gainsborough Dr., 4800 block, Sept. 4. A 2007 Cadillac Escalade.
Sauquoit Lane, 4900 block, Sept. 2. A 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit.
Sauquoit Lane, 4900 block, Sept. 3. A 2007 Volkswagen Rabbit.
Fairfax City
Falls Church
THEFT
Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 31 to 11:20 a.m. Sept. 1. Temporary license plates were stolen from two vehicles. The plates were later recovered from two stolen vehicles in the City of Falls Church.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 27 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 28. A 2004 Chevrolet was stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Washington.
Broad St. E., 1000 block, 3:16 a.m. Sept. 1. Four Ford Explorers were stolen from a dealership. One of the vehicles was recovered by Prince George’s police; a second vehicle was recovered in the 1000 block of Broadmont Terrace; and a third vehicle was found in the 1000 block of North Sycamore Street.
Herndon
ASSAULT
Elden St., 1200 block, 7:44 p.m. Aug. 28. Assault reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Autumnhaze Ct., 1100 block, 4:32 p.m. Aug. 28. Residential.
Herndon Pkwy., 500 block, 3:51 a.m. Aug. 27.
Monroe St., 1200 block, 1:46 p.m. Aug. 26. From vehicle.
Springtide Pl., 1300 block, 6:42 a.m. Aug. 30.
Trevino Lane, 1000 block, 5:32 p.m. Aug. 27.
FRAUD
Herndon Pkwy., 300 block, 3:36 p.m. Aug. 28. Credit card/ATM fraud.
VANDALISM
Dranesville Rd., 700 block, 7:35 a.m. Sept. 1. Destruction of property.
Gentle Breeze Ct., 700 block, 4:47 a.m. Aug. 27. Destruction of property.
Vienna
ASSAULT
Maple Ave. and Courthouse Rd. SW, 5:55 p.m. Aug. 31. A driver yelled at a male driving recklessly. At a traffic light, the male threw an open bottle of cleaner at the driver.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Orchard St. NW., 500 block, noon April 1 to noon July 30. Credit card information was stolen.
Maple Ave. E., 500 block, 11:21 a.m. Aug. 13 to noon Aug. 29. An employee theft was reported.
Lynn St. SW, 1000 block, 3 to 3:30 a.m. Sept. 1. A stroller was stolen from a residence.
VANDALISM
Courthouse Rd. and Roland St. SW, 2:17 a.m. Aug. 30. A rock was thrown at a vehicle and caused damage.
Hine St. SE, 600 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 30. A window glass pane was damaged.
Meadow Lane SW, 700 block, 11:05 p.m. Aug. 30. A vehicle was damaged.
Park Terrace Ct. SE, 200 block, 9:46 p.m. Sept. 2. A vehicle was tampered with.
Windover Ave. and James Madison Dr. NW, 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 3. A vehicle was damaged.
Yeonas Dr. SW, 500 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 31 to 9 a.m. Sept. 1. Paint was thrown on a vehicle.