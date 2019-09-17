Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Atlantis St., 13700 block, Sept. 9. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Cub Run Park Dr., 14900 block, Sept. 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 12900 block, Sept. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Sept. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Sept. 10. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Sept. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Sept. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kalmai Lane, 13200 block, Sept. 8. Tires were stolen.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Sept. 5. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Sept. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lightfoot St., 3800 block, Sept. 8. A door was stolen from a residence.

MetroTech Dr., 13800 block, Sept. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sutton Woods Ct., 2700 block, Sept. 8. Property was stolen from a residence.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, Sept. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ardglass Dr., 7400 block, Sept. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Backlick Rd., 5000 block, Sept. 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Braddock Rd., 6900 block, Sept. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, Sept. 10. Detergent was stolen from a business.

Debra Lu Way, 6600 block, Sept. 5. A passport was stolen from a residence.

Founders Crossing Ct., 5900 block, Sept. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 8. A toolbox was stolen from a residence.

Kentland St., 6200 block, Sept. 10. A holster was stolen from a residence.

Light St., 5200 block, Sept. 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Lockport Pl., 7300 block, Sept. 8. A muffler was stolen from a vehicle.

Metropolitan Center Dr., 6700 block, Sept. 8. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Spring Village Dr., 7400 block, Sept. 8. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Plaza, 6300 block, Sept. 5. A speaker was stolen from a business.

Telegraph Rd., 8300 block, Sept. 8. Tools and equipment were stolen from a residence.

Whitley Way, 7600 block, Sept. 11. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 3000 block, Sept. 8. Beer was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Sept. 5. Beer was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Sept. 8. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Barger Dr., 3400 block, Sept. 8. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, Sept. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Charles St., 3400 block, Sept. 8. Beer was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5600 block, Sept. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Crossroads Cir., 5800 block, Sept. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Knollwood Dr., 6100 block, Sept. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5700 block, Sept. 8. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Sept. 9. Beer was stolen from a business.

Seminary Rd., 5700 block, Sept. 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Sept. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Sept. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Strawbridge Square Dr., 6300 block, Sept. 10. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, 4:08 p.m. Sept. 9.

Parkwood Ct., 7400 block, Sept. 5. A 2016 Chevrolet Sonic.

McLean District

ROBBERY

Ascot Way, 1700 block, 12:30 a.m. Sept. 7. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6500 block, Sept. 10. Equipment was stolen from a residence.

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, Sept. 8. Cash was stolen from a business.

Barkham Lane, 2000 block, Sept. 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Sept. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

East Ave., 1600 block, Sept. 8. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

International Dr., 1600 block, Sept. 10. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Sept. 8. A purse was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Sept. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Dominion Dr., 6500 block, Sept. 8. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Old Dominion Dr., 6700 block, Sept. 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Pimmet Dr., 2200 block, Sept. 8. A laptop computer, radio and cash were stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, Sept. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Audubon Meadow Way, 7600 block, Sept. 8. Shoes and clothing were stolen from a vehicle.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Sept. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Buckman Rd. and Main St., 4:05 p.m. Sept. 5. Attempted robbery.

Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, Sept. 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Sept. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, Sept. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Sept. 8. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Sept. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Sept. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Madge Lane, 8400 block, Sept. 8. Luggage was stolen from a residence.

Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 5600 block, Sept. 8. Beer was stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Sept. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Phillips Dr., 2400 block, Sept. 9. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Quander Rd., 6500 block, Sept. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Republic Ct., 7500 block, Sept. 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Sept. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Sept. 8. A tool was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8400 block, Sept. 8. Property was stolen from a business.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, Sept. 10. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Old Richmond Hwy., 1800 block, Sept. 8. A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado.

Reston District

ROBBERY

Parcher Ave., 13100 block, 8:05 p.m. Sept. 9. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arbor Glen Way, 11700 block, Sept. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Sept. 8. Property was stolen from a residence.

Freedom Dr., 11800 block, Sept. 9. A camera was stolen from a business.

Glen Echo Cir., 13300 block, Sept. 10. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Sept. 5. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Market St., 11900 block, Sept. 5. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Sept. 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Sunset Hill Rd., 12100 block, Sept. 8. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Sully District

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Braddock Rd. and Cedar Break Dr., 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9. A woman was walking on the sidewalk when a man sitting in a blue car exposed himself.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Khalid Lane, 13900 block, 8:27 a.m. Sept. 5. Someone entered a garage and stole a bike.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Sept. 10. A bracelet was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Jenny Leigh Ct., 6700 block, Sept. 8. A 2013 Chrysler 300.

Point Pleasant Dr., 13400 block, Sept. 10. A 1997 Saturn.

West Springfield District

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 9. A man exposed himself to someone sitting at tables in front of a store.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bent Arrow Ct., 8600 block, Sept. 8. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, Sept. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 6000 block, Sept. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, Sept. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hidden Bridge Dr., 7900 block, Sept. 10. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

John Tyler Ct., 4500 block, Sept. 9. Property was stolen from a residence.

Larrick Ct., 7900 block, Sept. 8. Cash and driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle.

Third Pl., 9500 block, 5:11 p.m. Sept. 8.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, Sept. 7. Three people paid their bill at a restaurant using counterfeit currency.

Fairfax Sq., 3900 block, Aug. 31 to Sept. 6. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

Wilcoxson Dr., 3900 block, Sept. 10. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

University Dr., 3900 block, 11:32 a.m. Sept. 7. Graffiti was sprayed on a wall of a parking garage.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Fairfax St. E., 100 block, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 3. A man inside a vehicle exposed himself to passersby.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. E., 200 block, 1:40 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was stolen from an office.

Broad St. W., 400 block, 9:20 a.m. Sept. 6. Trespassing was reported. A 59-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 to 11 a.m. Sept. 5. A temporary license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 2:50 to 3:45 p.m. Sept. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. Sept. 3. A Toyota Prius was stolen. The vehicle key was taken from a locker. The vehicle was recovered.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 12:40 to 2:09 p.m. Sept. 4. A Nissan Versa was stolen. The vehicle key and a backpack were removed from a locker.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Center St., 600 block, 11:03 p.m. Sept. 2. Assault reported.

Crestview Dr. and Bond St., 4:41 p.m. Sept. 8. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1000 block, 11:26 a.m. Sept. 2. Assault reported.

Herndon Pkwy., 1100 block, 6:40 a.m. Sept. 5. Assault reported.

Lisa Ct., 1100 block, 7:45 a.m. Sept. 8. Assault reported.

Queens Row St., 400 block, 8:23 p.m. Sept. 4. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumnhaze Ct., 1100 block, 9:48 a.m. Sept. 8. From vehicle.

Herndon Pkwy., 1400 block, 12:59 a.m. Sept. 5. Trespassing.

Maple Ct., 400 block, Sept. 2.

Ferndale Ave. and Washington & Old Dominion Trail, 3:05 p.m. Sept. 2.

FRAUD

Waterford Pl., 1100 block, 9:14 a.m. Sept. 5. Credit card/ATM fraud.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Arkansas Ave., 400 block, 4:09 a.m. Sept. 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Casper Dr., 1100 block, 4:36 a.m. Sept. 4. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1000 block, 5:18 p.m. Sept. 5. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Course St. NE, 8:38 p.m. Sept. 10. Two people fought.

Fairway Dr. NE, 900 block, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7. Two females fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ceret Ct. SW, 200 block, 12:01 to 7 a.m. Sept. 11. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.

Commons Dr. NW, 200 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 10 to 7 a.m. Sept. 11. A first-aid kit and gloves were stolen from a vehicle. Another vehicle was entered but nothing was reported missing.

Commons Dr. NW, 200 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 10 to 7 a.m. Sept. 11. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Knoll St. NW, 300 block, 9:45 p.m. Sept. 10 to 9:15 a.m. Sept. 11. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Lewis St. NW, 100 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 10 to 7 a.m. Sept. 11. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Lewis St. NW, 200 block, 1-7 a.m. Sept. 11. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Lewis St. NW, 200 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 10 to 7 a.m. Sept. 11. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Lovers Lane NW, 200 block, 3:19 p.m. Sept. 11. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle. The wallet was recovered but cash was missing.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 5:45 p.m. Sept. 10. Three females took merchandise and fled from a store.

Mendon Lane SW, 100 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 9 to 10:09 a.m. Sept. 10. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.

Nutley St. NW, 200 block, 7:15 p.m. Sept. 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 11. A first-aid kit and two pairs of sunglasses were stolen from three vehicles.

Windover Ave. NW, 200 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 10 to 7 a.m. Sept. 11. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Windover Ave. NW, 300 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 10 to 4 a.m. Sept. 11. An attempt was made to enter a vehicle.

Windover Ave. NW, 500 block, 11 a.m. May 17. Identity theft was reported.

Windover Ave. NW, 500 block, 8:20 p.m. Sept. 10 to 5:45 a.m. Sept. 11. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Paris Ct. SW, 200 block, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 10 to 4 a.m. Sept. 11. A dirt bike was stolen from a garage. It was later recovered at a gas station where a man was observed to have left the bike when he unsuccessfully attempted to load it into his vehicle.

VANDALISM

Frederick St. SW, 900 block, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 6 to 9 a.m. Sept. 7. A tree in a yard of a residence was damaged.

Moore Ave. SE, 100 block, noon Sept. 8 to 12:15 p.m. Sept. 10. A vehicle was damaged.