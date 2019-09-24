Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 2900 block, Sept. 15. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Courthouse Woods Ct., 9900 block, Sept. 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Sept. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Sept. 19. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a location.

Macao Dr., 2800 block, Sept. 19. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

MetroTech Dr., 13900 block, Sept. 15. Cash was stolen from a business.

Oakton Knoll Ct., 2900 block, Sept. 15. A package was stolen from a residence.

Willow Glen Ct., 12800 block, Sept. 19. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Carta Way, 2300 block, Sept. 18. A 2016 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

Polo Dr., 12100 block, Sept. 18. A 2009 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle.

Franconia District

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Charles Arrington and Victoria drives, 5:52 p.m. Sept. 17. A man sitting in a gray Volkswagen Jetta exposed himself to a woman walking on the sidewalk. .

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blanche Dr., 6700 block, Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Charles Arrington and Manchester Lakes drives, Sept. 15. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Cherwek Dr., 9400 block, Sept. 19. Property was stolen from a residence.

Coach Leigh Way, 6500 block, Sept. 16. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Erving St., 5900 block, Sept. 18. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Sept. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gildar St., 6500 block, Sept. 16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Grovehurst Pl., 3100 block, 4 a.m. Sept. 19. Someone broke into a house and stole cash and personal items.

Hamilton Rd., 6800 block, Sept. 16. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, Sept. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Sept. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Ctr., 5800 block, Sept. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Metropolitan Center Dr., 6700 block, Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Mockingbird Woods Ct., 6700 block, Sept. 16. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 7000 block, Sept. 18. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, Sept. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Signature Cir., 6800 block, Sept. 18. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Spring Village Dr., 7400 block, Sept. 15. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Sept. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Thornwood Dr., 6200 block, Sept. 19. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Wildwood Ct., 7600 block, Sept. 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, Sept. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Wolford Way, 7700 block, Sept. 16. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Telegraph Rd., 8900 block, Sept. 15. A 2003 Ford Goldline F250.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 3700 block, Sept. 19. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Sept. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Sept. 15. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Sept. 19. Beer was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Sept. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Sept. 17. A purse was stolen from a location.

Kerns Rd., 6600 block, Sept. 15. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5700 block, Sept. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, Sept. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Sept. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Oxford St., 4000 block, Sept. 14.

Peyton Randolph Dr., 2900 block, Sept. 17. Documents were stolen from a residence.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, Sept. 15. Sunglasses were stolen from a location.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Sept. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Sept. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Sept. 18. Documents and purse were stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Lane, 3300 block, Sept. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Tall Oak Ct., 3800 block, Sept. 17. A flag was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Eastmoreland Rd., 7900 block, Sept. 19. A 2005 Honda CRV.

Edgelea Rd., 2000 block, Sept. 18. A 2001 Chevrolet 1500.

Seminary Rd., 5700 block, Sept. 15. A 2019 Ford Taurus.

McLean District

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, 12:16 p.m. Sept. 17. A man exposed himself to a woman while sitting in a gray Infiniti sedan in a parking lot.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Sept. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Sept. 19. Keys were stolen from a location.

Broadway Dr., 7600 block, Sept. 19. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Sept. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Sept. 19. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Sept. 19. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, Sept. 17. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

International Dr., 1600 block, Sept. 18. A package was stolen from a residence.

International Dr., 2000 block, Sept. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Sept. 15. A backpack was stolen from a residence.

Madrilon Ct., 8100 block, Sept. 15. Necklaces were stolen from a residence.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Sept. 15. Drills were stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Sept. 16. Drills were stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Sept. 17. A drill was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Sept. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Sept. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, Sept. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, Sept. 15. A bag was stolen from a location.

Westwood Center Dr., 8600 block, Sept. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Sebon Dr., 8000 block, Sept. 18. A 2017 Honda Civic.

Sebon Dr., 8000 block, Sept. 19. A 2017 Honda Civic.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERIES

Camellia Dr., 2900 block, 5:40 p.m. Sept. 14.

Fordson Rd., 7200 block, 5:13 p.m. Sept. 14. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beacon Hill Rd., 2800 block, Sept. 18. A medication was stolen from a residence.

Belle Haven Rd., 1900 block, Sept. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Sept. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Buckman Rd., 4200 block, Sept. 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Edgewood Terr., 6000 block, Sept. 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Fordson Rd., 7600 block, Sept. 16. A tip was stolen from a business.

Furman Lane, 3100 block, Sept. 18. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Holland Rd., 8000 block, Sept. 15. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Huntington Ave., 2200 block, Sept. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Sept. 16. Beer was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Sept. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Sept. 18. Wine was stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Sept. 17. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Pike Rd., 3500 block, Sept. 15. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Sept. 16. A watch was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, Sept. 15. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Sept. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, Sept. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Sept. 15. Cash was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Sept. 15. Beer was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Sept. 15. Beers were stolen from a business.

Silverada Pl., 7900 block, Sept. 18. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Tower Dr., 6500 block, Sept. 16. An exhaust pipe was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Village Green Ct., 8700 block, Sept. 15. A 2010 Toyota Camry.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad Creek Pl., 1100 block, Sept. 18. A bicycle was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Sept. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a residence.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Sept. 19. Documents and cash were stolen from a vehicle.

Cedar Chase Ct., 1000 block, Sept. 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Chestnut Grove Sq., 11200 block, Sept. 17. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Clover Hunt Ct., 10900 block, Sept. 17. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Coppersmith Sq., 2200 block, Sept. 15. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Crippen Vale Ct., 10800 block, Sept. 16. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Crippen Vale Ct., 10800 block, Sept. 17. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Crippen Vale Ct., 10800 block, Sept. 17. A knife was stolen from a vehicle.

Oak Farms Dr., 12700 block, Sept. 15. Purses and a wallet were stolen from a residence.

Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Sept. 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Sunset Hills Rd., 11700 block, Sept. 15. Beer was stolen from a business.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Airline Pkwy., 4200 block, Sept. 18. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Brookfield Corporate Dr., 4400 block, Sept. 16. Metals were stolen from a business.

Centreville Rd., 3000 block, Sept. 17. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, Sept. 19. Property was stolen from a location.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Sept. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Eastcliff Cir., 13700 block, Sept. 16. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Grape Holly Grv., 14300 block, Sept. 18. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Ivakota Rd., 7200 block, Sept. 15. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lanica Cir., 14500 block, Sept. 18. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Marleigh Lane, 1400 block, Sept. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Newby Hall Ct., 6900 block, Sept. 15. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Pan Am Ave., 14700 block, Sept. 15. A 1999 Lexus ES300.

West Springfield District

ROBBERY

Americana Dr., 4300 block, 5:06 p.m. Sept. 13. Robbery reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Mayfield Ct. and Mayfield Dr., 3 p.m. Sept. 16. A man sitting in a Jeep exposed himself to a woman walking down the sidewalk.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blue Jug Lndg., 9100 block, Sept. 16. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Sept. 19. Headphones were stolen from a business.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Sept. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Sept. 19. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Burley Ct., 5500 block, Sept. 19. A check was stolen from a residence.

Crosspointe Glen Way, 8800 block, Sept. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Kenwood Ave., 8300 block, Sept. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 9000 block, Sept. 19. Mail was stolen from a church.

Oak Chase Cir., 8600 block, Sept. 15. A wrench was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 19. Property was stolen from a residence.

Silverbrook Rd., 8100 block, Sept. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cabell Ct., 6400 block, Sept. 15. A 2011 Toyota Land Cruiser.

Port Royal Rd., 5400 block, Sept. 17. A 2012 Ford Econoline E150.

Saint George Ct., 7900 block, Sept. 19. A 2010 Lexus LS460.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Sept. 17. A repairman removed cash from a wallet in a residence.

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, Sept. 17. A temporary tag was stolen.

Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, 8:15 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Cash, a wallet and a passport were stolen from a purse in a restaurant.

Farrcroft Dr., 3800 block, 5:13 p.m. Sept. 15. Two checks were stolen and cashed at a bank.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Mosby Woods Dr., 10100 block, Sept. 14 to Sept. 19. A moped was stolen.

VANDALISM

Chain Bridge Rd., 3500 block, Sept. 16 to Sept. 17. A vehicle window was smashed.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Sept. 17. Graffiti was found on a trash bin behind a business.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ARSON

Park Ave., 300 block, Sept. 9. Arson reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Jefferson St. E., 100 block, Sept. 9.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Randolph St., 500 block, Sept. 11. Residential.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Broad St. E., 1000 block, Sept. 9. Stolen vehicle.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Autumnhaze Ct., 1100 block, 12:13 a.m. Sept. 12. Assault reported.

Center St., 600 block, 7:36 p.m. Sept. 10. Harassing or obscene phone calls.

Cordell Way, 700 block, 5:04 p.m. Sept. 12. Assault reported.

Sterling Rd., 1000 block, 9:19 p.m. Sept. 11. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Cypress Tree Pl. at Herndon Pkwy., 7:21 p.m. Sept. 14. A person was robbed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hickory Ct., 700 block, 7:04 a.m. Sept. 10. Residential.

Juniper Ct., 300 block, 1:42 a.m. Sept. 13. Residential.

Virginia Ave., 400 block, 8:06 a.m. Sept. 10.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Highcourt Lane, 2100 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Freshrain Ct., 1100 block, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 11. Destruction of property.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 12:53 a.m. Sept. 14. A male pushed an employee and fled with cartons of cigarettes from a store. A 19-year-old Vienna male was arrested and charged.

Owaissa Rd. SE, 8:45 p.m. Sept. 17. Two people fought.

Upham Pl. NW, 600 block, 8:39 p.m. Sept. 13. A male assaulted two females and damaged property in a residence. A 24-year-old Vienna male was arrested and charged. The females received minor injuries and declined medical attention.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beulah Rd. NE, 600 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 12 to 9 a.m. Sept. 13. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Glen Ave. SW, 200 block, 1:05 a.m. Aug. 15 to 1:05 a.m. Sept. 15. An iPad was stolen from a residence.

Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 15. A bicycle was stolen outside a business.

Meadow Lane Park, 500 block, 4:36 to 5 p.m. Sept. 19. A face mask and bat were stolen from a bag in a dugout.

Tapawingo Rd. SW, 200 block, 4:32 p.m. Sept. 18. A man was observed taking a package from a residence. When a resident confronted the man, he dropped the package and fled on a bicycle.

Woodview Ct. SW, 100 block, noon Sept. 18. Credit card information was stolen.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 1:55 to 2:20 p.m. Sept. 15. A bicycle was tampered with.