Fairfax County
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Chain Bridge Rd., 2900 block, Sept. 15. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Courthouse Woods Ct., 9900 block, Sept. 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Sept. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Sept. 19. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a location.
Macao Dr., 2800 block, Sept. 19. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
MetroTech Dr., 13900 block, Sept. 15. Cash was stolen from a business.
Oakton Knoll Ct., 2900 block, Sept. 15. A package was stolen from a residence.
Willow Glen Ct., 12800 block, Sept. 19. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Carta Way, 2300 block, Sept. 18. A 2016 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.
Polo Dr., 12100 block, Sept. 18. A 2009 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Charles Arrington and Victoria drives, 5:52 p.m. Sept. 17. A man sitting in a gray Volkswagen Jetta exposed himself to a woman walking on the sidewalk. .
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Blanche Dr., 6700 block, Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Charles Arrington and Manchester Lakes drives, Sept. 15. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Cherwek Dr., 9400 block, Sept. 19. Property was stolen from a residence.
Coach Leigh Way, 6500 block, Sept. 16. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Erving St., 5900 block, Sept. 18. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Sept. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Gildar St., 6500 block, Sept. 16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Grovehurst Pl., 3100 block, 4 a.m. Sept. 19. Someone broke into a house and stole cash and personal items.
Hamilton Rd., 6800 block, Sept. 16. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, Sept. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Sept. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Ctr., 5800 block, Sept. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Metropolitan Center Dr., 6700 block, Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Mockingbird Woods Ct., 6700 block, Sept. 16. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 7000 block, Sept. 18. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, Sept. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Signature Cir., 6800 block, Sept. 18. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Spring Village Dr., 7400 block, Sept. 15. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Sept. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Thornwood Dr., 6200 block, Sept. 19. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Wildwood Ct., 7600 block, Sept. 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, Sept. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Wolford Way, 7700 block, Sept. 16. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFT
Telegraph Rd., 8900 block, Sept. 15. A 2003 Ford Goldline F250.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Annandale Rd., 3700 block, Sept. 19. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Sept. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Sept. 15. A credit card was stolen from a location.
Beauregard St., 4800 block, Sept. 19. Beer was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Sept. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.
Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Sept. 17. A purse was stolen from a location.
Kerns Rd., 6600 block, Sept. 15. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 5700 block, Sept. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, Sept. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Sept. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Oxford St., 4000 block, Sept. 14.
Peyton Randolph Dr., 2900 block, Sept. 17. Documents were stolen from a residence.
Seminary Rd., 5500 block, Sept. 15. Sunglasses were stolen from a location.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Sept. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Sept. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Sept. 18. Documents and purse were stolen from a vehicle.
Spring Lane, 3300 block, Sept. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Tall Oak Ct., 3800 block, Sept. 17. A flag was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Eastmoreland Rd., 7900 block, Sept. 19. A 2005 Honda CRV.
Edgelea Rd., 2000 block, Sept. 18. A 2001 Chevrolet 1500.
Seminary Rd., 5700 block, Sept. 15. A 2019 Ford Taurus.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, 12:16 p.m. Sept. 17. A man exposed himself to a woman while sitting in a gray Infiniti sedan in a parking lot.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Sept. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Sept. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.
Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Sept. 19. Keys were stolen from a location.
Broadway Dr., 7600 block, Sept. 19. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Sept. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Sept. 19. Shoes were stolen from a business.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Sept. 19. Shoes were stolen from a business.
Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, Sept. 17. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
International Dr., 1600 block, Sept. 18. A package was stolen from a residence.
International Dr., 2000 block, Sept. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Sept. 15. A backpack was stolen from a residence.
Madrilon Ct., 8100 block, Sept. 15. Necklaces were stolen from a residence.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Sept. 15. Drills were stolen from a business.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Sept. 16. Drills were stolen from a business.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Sept. 17. A drill was stolen from a business.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Sept. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Nutley St., 3000 block, Sept. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, Sept. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, Sept. 15. A bag was stolen from a location.
Westwood Center Dr., 8600 block, Sept. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Sebon Dr., 8000 block, Sept. 18. A 2017 Honda Civic.
Sebon Dr., 8000 block, Sept. 19. A 2017 Honda Civic.
ROBBERIES
Camellia Dr., 2900 block, 5:40 p.m. Sept. 14.
Fordson Rd., 7200 block, 5:13 p.m. Sept. 14. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Beacon Hill Rd., 2800 block, Sept. 18. A medication was stolen from a residence.
Belle Haven Rd., 1900 block, Sept. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Sept. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Buckman Rd., 4200 block, Sept. 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Edgewood Terr., 6000 block, Sept. 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Fordson Rd., 7600 block, Sept. 16. A tip was stolen from a business.
Furman Lane, 3100 block, Sept. 18. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Holland Rd., 8000 block, Sept. 15. A ring was stolen from a residence.
Huntington Ave., 2200 block, Sept. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Sept. 16. Beer was stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Sept. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Sept. 18. Wine was stolen from a business.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Sept. 17. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Pike Rd., 3500 block, Sept. 15. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Sept. 16. A watch was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, Sept. 15. A credit card was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Sept. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, Sept. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Sept. 15. Cash was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Sept. 15. Beer was stolen from a business.
Russell Rd., 8200 block, Sept. 15. Beers were stolen from a business.
Silverada Pl., 7900 block, Sept. 18. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Tower Dr., 6500 block, Sept. 16. An exhaust pipe was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFT
Village Green Ct., 8700 block, Sept. 15. A 2010 Toyota Camry.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Broad Creek Pl., 1100 block, Sept. 18. A bicycle was stolen from a vehicle.
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Sept. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a residence.
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Sept. 19. Documents and cash were stolen from a vehicle.
Cedar Chase Ct., 1000 block, Sept. 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Chestnut Grove Sq., 11200 block, Sept. 17. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Clover Hunt Ct., 10900 block, Sept. 17. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Coppersmith Sq., 2200 block, Sept. 15. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Crippen Vale Ct., 10800 block, Sept. 16. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Crippen Vale Ct., 10800 block, Sept. 17. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Crippen Vale Ct., 10800 block, Sept. 17. A knife was stolen from a vehicle.
Oak Farms Dr., 12700 block, Sept. 15. Purses and a wallet were stolen from a residence.
Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Sept. 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Sunset Hills Rd., 11700 block, Sept. 15. Beer was stolen from a business.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Airline Pkwy., 4200 block, Sept. 18. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Brookfield Corporate Dr., 4400 block, Sept. 16. Metals were stolen from a business.
Centreville Rd., 3000 block, Sept. 17. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, Sept. 19. Property was stolen from a location.
Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Sept. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Eastcliff Cir., 13700 block, Sept. 16. A laptop was stolen from a residence.
Grape Holly Grv., 14300 block, Sept. 18. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Ivakota Rd., 7200 block, Sept. 15. Property was stolen from a residence.
Lanica Cir., 14500 block, Sept. 18. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Marleigh Lane, 1400 block, Sept. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Newby Hall Ct., 6900 block, Sept. 15. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFT
Pan Am Ave., 14700 block, Sept. 15. A 1999 Lexus ES300.
ROBBERY
Americana Dr., 4300 block, 5:06 p.m. Sept. 13. Robbery reported.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Mayfield Ct. and Mayfield Dr., 3 p.m. Sept. 16. A man sitting in a Jeep exposed himself to a woman walking down the sidewalk.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Blue Jug Lndg., 9100 block, Sept. 16. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Sept. 19. Headphones were stolen from a business.
Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Sept. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Sept. 19. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Burley Ct., 5500 block, Sept. 19. A check was stolen from a residence.
Crosspointe Glen Way, 8800 block, Sept. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Kenwood Ave., 8300 block, Sept. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpk., 9000 block, Sept. 19. Mail was stolen from a church.
Oak Chase Cir., 8600 block, Sept. 15. A wrench was stolen from a vehicle.
Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 19. Property was stolen from a residence.
Silverbrook Rd., 8100 block, Sept. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Cabell Ct., 6400 block, Sept. 15. A 2011 Toyota Land Cruiser.
Port Royal Rd., 5400 block, Sept. 17. A 2012 Ford Econoline E150.
Saint George Ct., 7900 block, Sept. 19. A 2010 Lexus LS460.
Fairfax City
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Sept. 17. A repairman removed cash from a wallet in a residence.
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, Sept. 17. A temporary tag was stolen.
Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, 8:15 to 11:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Cash, a wallet and a passport were stolen from a purse in a restaurant.
Farrcroft Dr., 3800 block, 5:13 p.m. Sept. 15. Two checks were stolen and cashed at a bank.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Mosby Woods Dr., 10100 block, Sept. 14 to Sept. 19. A moped was stolen.
VANDALISM
Chain Bridge Rd., 3500 block, Sept. 16 to Sept. 17. A vehicle window was smashed.
Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Sept. 17. Graffiti was found on a trash bin behind a business.
Falls Church
ARSON
Park Ave., 300 block, Sept. 9. Arson reported.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Jefferson St. E., 100 block, Sept. 9.
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Randolph St., 500 block, Sept. 11. Residential.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Broad St. E., 1000 block, Sept. 9. Stolen vehicle.
Herndon
ASSAULTS
Autumnhaze Ct., 1100 block, 12:13 a.m. Sept. 12. Assault reported.
Center St., 600 block, 7:36 p.m. Sept. 10. Harassing or obscene phone calls.
Cordell Way, 700 block, 5:04 p.m. Sept. 12. Assault reported.
Sterling Rd., 1000 block, 9:19 p.m. Sept. 11. Assault reported.
ROBBERY
Cypress Tree Pl. at Herndon Pkwy., 7:21 p.m. Sept. 14. A person was robbed.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Hickory Ct., 700 block, 7:04 a.m. Sept. 10. Residential.
Juniper Ct., 300 block, 1:42 a.m. Sept. 13. Residential.
Virginia Ave., 400 block, 8:06 a.m. Sept. 10.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Highcourt Lane, 2100 block, 9 a.m. Sept. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Freshrain Ct., 1100 block, 4:40 p.m. Sept. 11. Destruction of property.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Destruction of property.
Vienna
ASSAULTS
Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 12:53 a.m. Sept. 14. A male pushed an employee and fled with cartons of cigarettes from a store. A 19-year-old Vienna male was arrested and charged.
Owaissa Rd. SE, 8:45 p.m. Sept. 17. Two people fought.
Upham Pl. NW, 600 block, 8:39 p.m. Sept. 13. A male assaulted two females and damaged property in a residence. A 24-year-old Vienna male was arrested and charged. The females received minor injuries and declined medical attention.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Beulah Rd. NE, 600 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 12 to 9 a.m. Sept. 13. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Glen Ave. SW, 200 block, 1:05 a.m. Aug. 15 to 1:05 a.m. Sept. 15. An iPad was stolen from a residence.
Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 15. A bicycle was stolen outside a business.
Meadow Lane Park, 500 block, 4:36 to 5 p.m. Sept. 19. A face mask and bat were stolen from a bag in a dugout.
Tapawingo Rd. SW, 200 block, 4:32 p.m. Sept. 18. A man was observed taking a package from a residence. When a resident confronted the man, he dropped the package and fled on a bicycle.
Woodview Ct. SW, 100 block, noon Sept. 18. Credit card information was stolen.
VANDALISM
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 1:55 to 2:20 p.m. Sept. 15. A bicycle was tampered with.