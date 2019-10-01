Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

ROBBERY

Fair Ridge Dr., 3900 block, 12:08 a.m. Sept. 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gray St., 2900 block, Sept. 22. A watch was stolen from a residence.

Joy Lane, 10100 block, Sept. 22. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Sept. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Monument Dr., 12100 block, 8:15 a.m.to 6:50 p.m. Sept. 21. A residence was entered and personal items were stolen.

Price Club Plaza, 12200 block, Sept. 23. Tools were stolen from a business.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 13800 block, Sept. 22. Luggage was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6700 block, Sept. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Braddock Rd., 6600 block, Sept. 22. A document was stolen from a vehicle.

Cromarty Dr., 6900 block, Sept. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Falcon St., 7100 block, Sept. 24. A document was stolen from a vehicle.

Flanders St., 5900 block, Sept. 22. A guitar was stolen from a residence.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 22. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Sept. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6800 block, Sept. 22. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Hayfield Rd., 7800 block, Sept. 22. Medication was stolen from a vehicle.

Joust Lane, 6000 block, Sept. 23. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Sept. 23. Hats were stolen from a business.

Mallory Lane, 7300 block, Sept. 23. A camera was stolen from a vehicle.

Monroe Dr., 5200 block, Sept. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

New Hope Dr., 6600 block, Sept. 22. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Rhoden Ct., 7200 block, Sept. 24. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Sept. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, Sept. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Towanda Rd., 3800 block, Sept. 24. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Sept. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Sept. 23. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Sept. 22. Beer was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 3400 block, Sept. 22. Property was stolen from a location.

Greenwood Dr., 6100 block, Sept. 22. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Sept. 22. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, Sept. 22. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, Sept. 23. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Sept. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Parkwood Ct., 7200 block, Sept. 23. A printer was stolen from a residence.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, Sept. 22. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Sept. 23. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Sept. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Slade Run Dr., 3300 block, Sept. 22. Tools were stolen from a residence.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Sept. 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

South Manchester St., 3100 block, Sept. 23. Air bags were stolen from vehicles.

Southland Ave., 4700 block, Sept. 22. A package was stolen from a residence.

Waterway Dr., 6300 block, Sept. 22. Beer was stolen from a location.

Wheatwheel Lane, 3400 block, Sept. 22. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Sept. 22. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Claremont Dr., 2400 block, Sept. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Friendship Lane, 2000 block, Sept. 22. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Heatherton Lane, 8100 block, Sept. 22. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Sept. 22. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Lincoln Cir., 1500 block, Sept. 22. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Macon St., 1600 block, Sept. 23. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Tyco Rd., 8500 block, Sept. 22. Property was stolen from a residence.

Tyson Oaks Cir., 7900 block, Sept. 23. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Tysons Blvd., 1700 block, Sept. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Williams Dr., 3000 block, Sept. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Dorr Ave., 2700 block, Sept. 22. A 2003 Ford Goldline F250.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Sept. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Groveton Gardens Rd., 7200 block, Sept. 22. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

North Kings Hwy., 6100 block, Sept. 23. Coffee was stolen from a business.

Orange Ct., 8300 block, Sept. 22. Property was stolen from a residence.

Pembrook Village Dr., 4400 block, Sept. 24. Packages were stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Sept. 22. Cash was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Sept. 22. A purse was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Sept. 22. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Sept. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8500 block, Sept. 22. Clothing was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Sept. 24. Liquor was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Sept. 23. A 2009 Hyundai Sonata.

Reston District

ROBBERY

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, 3:17 p.m. Sept. 23. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Astoria Cir., 2200 block, Sept. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Brittenford Dr., 10200 block, Sept. 22. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Brittenford Dr., 10300 block, midnight to 6:45 a.m. Sept. 22. Someone entered an attached garage, rummaged through cars and stole personal items.

Clover Meadow Dr., 1700 block, Sept. 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Clovermeadow Dr., 1700 block, midnight to 9:15 a.m. Sept. 22. Someone entered an attached garage, rummaged through cars and stole personal items.

Dunlop Ct., 11800 block, Sept. 23. Property was stolen from a residence.

Freetown Dr., 2500 block, 11:55 p.m. Sept. 20. Someone entered a residence. It is not known if anything was taken.

Lakebreeze Way, 2000 block, Sept. 24. Property was stolen from a residence.

Pine Cone Ct., 11500 block, Sept. 23. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Raleigh Hill Rd., 1700 block, 1-7 a.m. Sept. 22. Someone entered an attached garage, rummaged through cars and stole personal items.

Raleigh Hill Rd., 1700 block, Sept. 22. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston Metro Plaza, 1900 block, Sept. 22. Keys were stolen from a location.

Sadlers Wells Dr., 1600 block, Sept. 22. Property was stolen from a residence.

Silentwood Lane, 11200 block, Sept. 22. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Southgate Sq., 2400 block, Sept. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Sept. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, Sept. 24. A bicycle was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Farm Crest Ct., 13400 block, Sept. 22. A 2002 Yamaha R1 motorcycle.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Black Horse Ct., 14400 block, Sept. 23. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Sept. 22. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Havener House Way, 5900 block, Sept. 23. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 15000 block, Sept. 22. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Little Rocky Run Cir. and Wild Brook Ct., Sept. 22. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Rockland Village Dr., 13900 block, Sept. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Tabscott Dr., 13500 block, Sept. 23. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Westfax Dr., 4000 block, Sept. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Point Cir., 6200 block, Sept. 22. A 2018 Nissan Altima.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 7600 block, Sept. 24. Cash was stolen from a business.

Draycott Ct., 9500 block, Sept. 24. A knife was stolen from a vehicle.

Haute Ct., 8000 block, Sept. 24. Property was stolen from a residence.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 22. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Sylvan Glen Lane, 7000 block, Sept. 22. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Whitson Dr., 7300 block, Sept. 22. A medication was stolen from a residence.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Courtney Dr., 10400 block, Sept. 25. Identity theft was reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 10600 block, Sept. 24. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Fairfax Blvd., 11000 block, Sept. 25. Trespassing was reported. A 20-year-old Fairfax male was arrested and charged.

Fairfax Blvd., 11000 block, Sept. 26. Cellphones were stolen from a business.

Farrcroft Dr., 3800 block, Sept. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Sept. 26. Two power equipment items were stolen from a business.

University Dr., 3900 block, Sept. 20. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.

West Dr., 10500 block, Sept. 23. Cash was stolen from a business.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd. E., 300 block, Sept. 19. Theft reported.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, Sept. 18. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Broad St. E., 1000 block, Sept. 18. Stolen vehicle.

Broad St. E., 1000 block, Sept. 20. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Annandale Rd. E. and Hillwood Ave., Sept. 20. Destruction of property.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Center St., 500 block, 3:32 p.m. Sept. 20. Assault reported.

Dranesville Rd., 500 block, 2:53 p.m. Sept. 22. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 10:13 p.m. Sept. 20. Assault reported.

Worchester St., 500 block, Sept. 19. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 100 block, 2:09 p.m. Sept. 20.

Palmer Dr., 900 block, 9:13 p.m. Sept. 18. From vehicle.

VANDALISM

Crestview Dr., 800 block, 10:24 a.m. Sept. 22. Destruction of property.

Herndon Pkwy., 1100 block, 9:50 a.m. Sept. 17. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

East St. NE, 100 block, noon Aug. 20 to 7:27 p.m. Sept. 24. Harassment was reported.

Cedar Lane SW, 100 block, 12:38 p.m. Sept. 23. Two students fought.

Kingsley Rd. SW, 400 block, 9:54 p.m. Sept. 26. During a fight, a man assaulted a female. A 60-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.

Patrick St. SE, 3:21 p.m. Sept. 23. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 12:20 p.m. Sept. 24. A man took two bottles of tea and left a store without paying.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 6:25 p.m. Sept. 22. A bicycle was stolen.

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 23. A teenage male placed alcohol in his backpack and when an employee confronted him, the male fled from the store and damaged a door.

Park St. SE, 600 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 19 to 10 a.m. Sept. 20. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 23 to 10 p.m. Sept. 25. Tools were stolen from a locker in the basement of a condominium. A second locker was entered but nothing was reported missing.