Fairfax County

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax County Police Department. For information, call 703-246-2253.

Fair Oaks District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aristotle Ct., 3800 block, Sept. 29. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Aristotle Dr., 11300 block, Sept. 29. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Borge St., 2900 block, Sept. 29. A radio was stolen from a vehicle.

Bushman Dr., 10200 block, Sept. 29. A horn was stolen from a vehicle.

Courthouse Rd., 9600 block, Sept. 29. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Shopping Center, 13000 block, Oct. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Center, 11700 block, Sept. 29. A wallet was stolen.

Fairfax Ridge Rd., 3800 block, Sept. 29. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Ridge Rd., 3800 block, Sept. 30. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Woods Way, 11700 block, Sept. 29. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

Foxfield Lane, 3700 block, Sept. 25. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Katherine Hanley Ct., 12900 block, Oct. 1. A bicycle was stolen.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Sept. 26. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Sept. 29. A bicycle was stolen.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Sept. 29. Merchandise was stolen.

Lee Hwy., 12100 block, Sept. 30. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lightfoot St., 3800 block, Sept. 30. Property was stolen from a residence.

Monument Wall Way, 4200 block, Sept. 29. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

Summit Corner Dr., 4200 block, Sept. 29. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Palace Way, 11900 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Stolen auto.

VEHICLE THEFT

Fair Lakes Shopping Center, 13000 block, Sept. 30. A 2015 Kia Forte.

Franconia District

ASSAULT

Hechinger Plaza, 6900 block, 9:01 p.m. Sept. 29. Stabbing.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Belvoir Woods Pkwy., 9100 block, Oct. 1. A cellphone was stolen.

Benham St., 8900 block, Sept. 26. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Beryl Rd., 6300 block, Sept. 29. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Cozy Glen Lane, 5200 block, Sept. 30. A perfume was stolen from a vehicle.

Debra Lu Way, 6600 block, Oct. 1. Documents were stolen from a residence.

Fernedge Lane, 9600 block, Sept. 29. A cellphone was stolen.

Franconia Rd., 5500 block, Sept. 30. A laptop was stolen.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 26. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 29. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Oct. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6800 block, Oct. 2. A backpack was stolen.

Industrial Dr., 5500 block, Sept. 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Junction Blvd., 6800 block, Oct. 1. A cellphone was stolen.

Kelsey Point Cir., 6500 block, Sept. 29. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Center., 5800 block, Sept. 29. A wallet was stolen.

Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, Sept. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lorton Market St., 9400 block, Sept. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, Sept. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rose Hill Falls Way, 6200 block, Sept. 25. A package was stolen from a residence.

Rose Hill Falls Way, 6200 block, Sept. 26. A package was stolen from a residence.

Silver Lake Blvd., 7100 block, Sept. 30. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Town Center, 6400 block, Sept. 29. A purse was stolen.

Springfield Town Center, 6500 block, Sept. 30. A cellphone was stolen.

Springfield Town Center, 6600 block, Sept. 29. A purse was stolen.

Springfield Town Center, 6700 block, Sept. 26. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Terminal Rd., 9100 block, Oct. 1. Guns were stolen.

Vincent Gate Terr., 5500 block, Sept. 30. Bicycles were stolen.

VEHICLE THEFT

Odie Ct., 4200 block, Sept. 29. A 2004 Toyota Tacoma.

Mason District

ASSAULT

Leesburg Pike, 4800 block, 11:15 a.m. Sept. 28. The victim was involved in a traffic dispute. A person exited a white van, displayed a knife and made verbal threats. The victim was not harmed and the person drove away. The person was described as a Hispanic man, 25 to 30 years old and medium-length hair.

ROBBERY

Lachine Lane, 6200 block, 7:33 a.m. Oct. 1. Robbery reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, 4:57 p.m. Sept. 28. Two separate victims saw a man driving in a black Mini Cooper exposing and inappropriately touching himself. The suspect was described as a white man, 40 to 50 years old, skinny with white or gray hair.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Sept. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Barcroft View Terr., 3600 block, Sept. 26. Electronics were stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 7000 block, Sept. 29. Generators were stolen from a business.

Contessa Court and Thompson Road, Sept. 26. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Sept. 25. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, Oct. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6200 block, Oct. 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Sept. 29. Beer was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Oct. 2. A bag was stolen.

Little River Tpk., 8900 block, Sept. 30. A check was stolen from a residence.

Oakview Gardens Dr., 5800 block, Sept. 30. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Little River Turnpike and Roberts Avenue, Sept. 29. A 2007 BMW 328i.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Oct. 2. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Cedar Lane, 2500 block, Oct. 1. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Sept. 25. A cellphone was stolen.

Great Falls St., 1500 block, Sept. 25. A jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Sept. 30. A passport was stolen.

Hollis Lane, 8400 block, Oct. 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Jackson Pkwy., 2400 block, Sept. 25. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 7400 block, Sept. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 8100 block, Oct. 1. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 7700 block, Sept. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lewinsville Rd., 8500 block, Sept. 26. A wallet was stolen.

Old Dominion Dr., 6700 block, Oct. 2. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Meadow Rd., 1700 block, 3 a.m. Sept. 26. Someone entered a construction trailer and stole property.

Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, Sept. 29. A wallet was stolen.

Onyx Dr., 1500 block, Sept. 29. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Peridot Dr., 8200 block, Oct. 1. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Poole Lane, 1800 block, Sept. 29. A ladder was stolen from a residence.

Random Run Lane, 7700 block, Oct. 1. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Blvd., 1700 block, Sept. 30. A watch was stolen from a vehicle.

Tyvale Ct., 1700 block, Sept. 29. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Westmoreland St., 1600 block, Oct. 2. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Westpark Dr., 7900 block, Sept. 29. A bicycle was stolen.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Russell Rd., 8200 block, 3:04 p.m. Sept. 29. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Dr., 4400 block, Sept. 29. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Oct. 1. Property was stolen from a residence.

Beacon Hill Rd., 2800 block, Sept. 25. A wallet was stolen.

Beacon Hill Rd., 2800 block, Sept. 29. Beer was stolen from a business.

Belle View Blvd., 1500 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 25. Attempted robbery.

Brick Hearth Ct., 6500 block, Sept. 25. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Groveton Gardens Rd., 7200 block, Sept. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Sept. 25. Beer was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Sept. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntley Manor Lane, 3500 block, Oct. 1. A package was stolen from a residence.

James Dr., 2700 block, Sept. 29. A bicycle was stolen.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 1. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3300 block, Oct. 1. A cellphone was stolen.

Madge Lane, 8400 block, Oct. 1. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5900 block, Sept. 26. Property was stolen from a residence.

North Kings Hwy., 5900 block, Oct. 2. A prescription was stolen.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Sept. 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Sept. 25. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Sept. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Sept. 29. A cellphone was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Sept. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Sept. 26. A wallet was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Sept. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8300 block, Oct. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Sept. 29. Beer was stolen from a business.

Roxbury Dr., 8200 block, Sept. 30. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Sept. 26. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Sept. 29. Beer was stolen from a business.

South Kings Hwy. and Tower Dr., Sept. 29. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Tower Dr., 6500 block, Sept. 25. Cash was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, Sept. 26. A 2014 Honda Civic.

Village Green Dr., 5700 block, Sept. 29. A 2005 Honda CBR motorcycle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumn Ridge Cir., 1500 block, Oct. 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Cedar Chase Rd., 11500 block, 9:31 a.m. Sept. 26. Someone entered an attached garage overnight and stole items out of a car.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Oct. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Centreville Rd., 2500 block, Sept. 30. A cellphone was stolen.

Commerce Park Dr., 11400 block, Oct. 2. Purses were stolen.

Fox Run Ct., 1700 block, Sept. 29. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 11500 block, Sept. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Market St., 11900 block, Oct. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Reston Metro Plaza, 1900 block, Oct. 2. A wallet was stolen.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Sept. 26. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Sept. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, Sept. 25. Beer was stolen from a business.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, Sept. 26. Beer was stolen from a business.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Flint Lee Rd., 14700 block, Sept. 29. Cash was stolen.

Lawnes Creek Ct., 15600 block, Sept. 25. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13600 block, Sept. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lilting Lane, 11500 block, Sept. 26. A medication was stolen from a residence.

Newport Drive and Penwith Court, Sept. 25. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Palisades Dr., 6500 block, Sept. 29. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alban Rd., 8000 block, Oct. 2. Beers were stolen from a business.

Annaberg Pl., 5900 block, Sept. 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Sept. 29. A cellphone was stolen.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, Sept. 26. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Griffin Pond Ct., 7700 block, Sept. 29. Electronics were stolen.

Hampton Rd., 10100 block, Sept. 29. A purse was stolen.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, Sept. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Nash Dr., 4800 block, Sept. 29. Packages and luggage were stolen from a residence.

Ox Rd., 7300 block, Oct. 1. Cash was stolen.

Port Royal Rd., 5200 block, Sept. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tiffin Ct., 10700 block, Sept. 26. Property was stolen from a residence.

Tramore Ct., 5500 block, Oct. 2. Electronics were stolen from a residence.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Blvd., 10700 block, Oct. 3. An employee stole cash and merchandise from a business. A 49-year-old Herndon woman was arrested and charged.

Main St., 10300 block, Sept. 27. A cellphone was stolen at a store.

Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, Sept. 28. A man took food items and left a store without paying.

Scott Dr., 10700 block, Oct. 3. Credit card information was stolen.

University Dr., 3800 block, Sept. 28. Three flowerpots were stolen from a parking lot of a business.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Orchard Dr., 4200 block, Sept. 30. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Blvd., 3600 block, Oct. 1. A business window glass was broken.

Willard Way, 10300 block, Oct. 2. A vehicle parked behind a business was damaged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

WEAPON

Douglas Ave., 300 block, 3:59 p.m. Sept. 23. Weapon violation was reported. A 24-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

W. Broad St., 100 block, 4:06 p.m. Sept. 25. Property was stolen.

N. Washington St., 200 block, 1:15 to 3:05 p.m. Sept. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

S. Washington St., 200 block, 8:04 a.m. Sept. 28. A man took a pack of beer from a store and fled in a vehicle.

VANDALISM

N. West St., 200 block, 12:48 a.m. Sept. 27. A vehicle was tampered with.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Charlton Pl., 1000 block, 4:32 p.m. Sept. 24. Assault reported.

Clearwater Ct., 600 block, 6:09 p.m. Sept. 23. Assault reported.

Elden St., 400 block, 9:14 a.m. Sept. 25. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Lexus Way and Alabama Drive, 3:23 a.m. Sept. 29. A person was robbed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Center St., 600 block, 10:37 a.m. Sept. 26. Residential.

Elden St., 1200 block, 5:48 p.m. Sept. 29. Shoplifting.

Palmer Dr., 700 block, 9:22 p.m. Sept. 23. Trespassing.

Westcourt Lane, 2200 block, 7:10 p.m. Sept. 24.

Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 23. From a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Bond St., 1200 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 26. Destruction of property.

Madison St., 400 block, 9:29 p.m. Sept. 27. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Battle and Cottage streets SW, 6:53 to 7 a.m. Sept. 26. A male juvenile was assaulted while riding in a school bus.

Carole Ct. SE, 8:58 p.m. Sept. 28. Two people fought. A 55-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.

Mill St. NE, 200 block, 4:57 p.m. Sept. 30. Two co-workers fought.

Wilmar Pl. NW, 100 block, 2:28 a.m. Sept. 28. Responding to a report of a man lying on a road, police found an agitated and combative man. The man assaulted an officer. A 30-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

East St. NE, 100 block, noon March 25 to noon Sept. 10. Credit card information was stolen.

E. Maple Ave., 100 block, 10:05 a.m. Sept. 28. Trespassing was reported. A 60-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.

E. Maple Ave., 100 block, 3:35 p.m. Sept. 29. During a sales transaction, three juveniles grabbed items of clothing from a juvenile seller and fled without paying.

E. Maple Ave., 300 block, 1:08 p.m. Sept. 28. Trespassing was reported.

E. Maple Ave., 500 block, noon Sept. 24 to noon Sept. 28. Cash was stolen from a cash box in the office of a restaurant.

W. Maple Ave., 200 block, 9:20 p.m. Sept. 27. Three men distracted a restaurant employee and took cash.

Park Terrace Ct. SE, 200 block, 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Sept. 26. A storage unit in a condominium was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

S. Center St., 200 block, 3:31 to 3:40 a.m. Sept. 28. A vehicle was damaged. A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged.

S. Center St., 500 block, 9 p.m. Sept. 29 to 6 a.m. Oct. 1. A vehicle was damaged.