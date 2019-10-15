Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Oct. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a store.

Federalist Way, 11800 block, Oct. 9. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Kathryn Jean Ct., 3900 block, Oct. 9. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Oct. 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Oct. 9. A bag was stolen from a location.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Loston Ct., 4100 block, Oct. 9. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Miller Rd., 10900 block, Oct. 6. Signs were stolen from a residence.

Oak Creek Lane, 12300 block, Oct. 7. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Rittenhouse Cir., 3000 block, Oct. 9. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Stryker Ave., 2400 block, Oct. 6. A handgun was stolen from a car.

Woodberry Meadow Dr., 3900 block, Oct. 3. Cards were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Monument Ct., 4100 block, Oct. 3. A 2006 BMW 328i.

Wasser Terr., 2500 block, Oct. 6. A 2009 Suzuki GSXR600.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Atlee Pl., 5300 block, Oct. 6. Tools were stolen from a location.

Backlick Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 9300 block, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 2 to 6 a.m. Oct. 3. Someone broke into a building and stole tools.

Cabin John Rd., 6700 block, 7:52 a.m. Oct. 4. Someone entered an attached garage overnight and stole lawn equipment.

Colburn Dr., 6900 block, Oct. 9. A shotgun was stolen from a residence.

Commercial Dr., 6800 block, Oct. 3. A laptop was stolen from a location.

Edsall Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 6. Checks were stolen from a car.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 3. A backpack was stolen from a location.

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Oct. 9. Costumes were stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Oct. 6. A phone was stolen from a car.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Oct. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a store.

Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, Oct. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Marie Ct., 9000 block, Oct. 7. Property was stolen from a residence.

Minor Cir., 4700 block, Oct. 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Colchester Rd., 9500 block, Oct. 3. Tools were stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 10300 block, Oct. 7. Property was stolen from a residence.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, Oct. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, Oct. 6. A phone was stolen from a store.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Oct. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a store.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Oct. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sylvania St., 8900 block, Oct. 7. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Windsor Arms Ct., 4500 block, Oct. 7. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

Windsor Arms Ct., 4500 block, Oct. 9. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Devereux Cir. and Harbor Court Dr., Oct. 6. A 1996 Chevrolet van.

Vincent Gate Terr., 5500 block, Oct. 6. A 2005 Yamaha R6.

Mason District

ROBBERIES

Littler River Tpk. and Wadsworth Ct., 3:55 a.m. Oct. 5. Robbery reported.

Vista Dr., 6000 block, 10:24 p.m. Oct. 6. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Oct. 6. Beer was stolen from a store.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Oct. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Oct. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Innovation Park Dr., 8000 block, Oct. 9. Cash was stolen from a location.

Knollwood Dr., 6100 block, Oct. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 4900 block, Oct. 6. A phone was stolen from a car.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Oct. 3. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Oct. 6. A phone was stolen from a store.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Oct. 6. Tools were stolen from a store.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Oct. 6. Groceries were stolen from a store.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Oct. 8. Cash was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7300 block, Oct. 8. Cash was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Oct. 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Mangalore Dr., 4100 block, Oct. 8. Jewelry was stolen from a business.

Medinah Lane, 6600 block, Oct. 8. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, Oct. 7. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, Oct. 7. Property was stolen from a residence.

Southland Ave., 4600 block, Oct. 7. Cash was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Sanford Ct., 7200 block, Oct. 3. A 2013 Volkswagen Jetta.

McLean District

ROBBERY

International Dr., 2000 block, 3:10 p.m. Oct. 6. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8300 block, Oct. 3. A purse was stolen from a location.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Oct. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a store.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a store.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a store.

Fisher Ave., 6600 block, Oct. 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

International Dr., 2000 block, Oct. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a store.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Oct. 6. A package was stolen from a home.

Leesburg Pike, 8400 block, Oct. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8600 block, Oct. 8. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Merry Oaks Lane, 8000 block, Oct. 6. Medicine was stolen from a home.

New Providence Ct., 2800 block, Oct. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Skipwith Rd., 1300 block, Oct. 6. A check was stolen from a mailbox.

Spring Gate Dr., 1500 block, Oct. 6. A camera was stolen from a car.

Tyson Oaks Cir., 8000 block, Oct. 3. A driver’s license was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Oct. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a store.

Windsor Dr., 2800 block, Oct. 7. A camera was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cedar Lane, 2800 block, Oct. 9. A 2012 Nissan Rogue.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, Oct. 6. A 2018 Ford F150.

Gosnell Rd., 1700 block, Oct. 6. A 2018 Ford F150.

Macbeth St., 1300 block, Oct. 6. A 2018 Jeep Compass.

New Providence Ct., 2800 block, Oct. 9. A 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Mount Vernon District

PEEPING TOM

Harrison Lane, 7200 block, 7 a.m. Oct. 7. The victim heard tapping on her window. She looked outside and saw an unknown man standing there. The victim screamed and the man ran away.

ROBBERIES

Frye Rd., 8400 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 4. Robbery reported.

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, 3:23 a.m. Oct. 5. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Oct. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

North Kings Hwy., 6100 block, Oct. 6. Beer was stolen from a store.

Bryant Towne Ct., 7000 block, 12:22 a.m. Oct. 3. Someone broke into an apartment and stole money.

Fielding St., 4200 block, Oct. 9. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Fordson Rd., 7200 block, Oct. 9. A gun was stolen from a location.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Oct. 9. Beer was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Oct. 6. Food was stolen from a store.

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, Oct. 6. Money was stolen from a car.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 6. Makeup was stolen from a store.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 6. Beer was stolen from a store.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 6. A phone was stolen from a store.

Madge Lane, 8400 block, Oct. 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Richmond Hwy., 1800 block, Oct. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Oct. 3. A package was stolen from a residence.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Oct. 8. A ring was stolen from a vehicle.

Prospect Terr., 6400 block, Oct. 3. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Oct. 8. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, Oct. 6. Money was stolen from an office.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Oct. 6. Money was stolen from a store.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Oct. 6. A wallet was stolen from a car.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Oct. 8. Detergent was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Oct. 7. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Wakefield Dr., 6600 block, Oct. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Massey Ct., 2500 block, Oct. 6. A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Reston District

ROBBERY

Northgate Sq., 1500 block, 5:53 p.m. Oct. 3. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Freedom Dr., 11800 block, Oct. 6. A camera was stolen from a location.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Oct. 7. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Oct. 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Carpers Farm Way and Colvin Run Rd., Oct. 6. Batteries were stolen from a location.

Feldman Pl., 13300 block, Oct. 6. Tools were stolen from a location.

Fox Fire Ct., 2300 block, Oct. 3. Identification was stolen from a location.

Ivy Oak Sq., 1700 block, Oct. 6. A bookbag was stolen from a car.

Monaghan Dr., 2200 block, Oct. 9. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Farmhouse, 2400 block, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5. A home was broken into and property was stolen.

Reston Station Blvd. and Wiehle Ave., Oct. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Sycamore Valley Dr., 1800 block, Oct. 6. Change was stolen from a car.

VEHICLE THEFT

Midsummer Dr., 10700 block, Oct. 6. A 2007 Honda Accord.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clifton Park Ctr., 13300 block, Oct. 7. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Flatlick Branch Dr., 4600 block, Oct. 6. A license plate was stolen from a car.

Golden Oak Rd., 14400 block, Oct. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lakewood Lane, 11800 block, 6:50 a.m. Oct. 4. A home was entered and property was damaged. It is unknown if anything was taken.

Lotus Lane, 14100 block, Oct. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Northridge Dr., 15000 block, Oct. 6. A license plate was stolen from a car.

Old Centreville Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 8. Tools were stolen from a location.

Wakley Ct., 13800 block, Oct. 6. A phone was stolen from a location.

Woodgate Manor Cir., 14500 block, Oct. 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

ROBBERY

Braddock Rd., 8000 block, 8:04 p.m. Oct. 7. Carjacking.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 7700 block, Oct. 6. An item was stolen from a business.

Donnybrook Ct., 7700 block, Oct. 6. A credit card was stolen from a home.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, Oct. 6. Beer was stolen from a store.

Luria Commons Ct., 10300 block, Oct. 7. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9500 block, Oct. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Queenston St., 5900 block, Oct. 3. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Wentworth Pl., 7900 block, Oct. 8. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Whitlers Creek Ct., 8000 block, Oct. 7. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

No incidents were reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFT

Washington St. N., 100 block, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 2. Property was stolen.

VANDALISM

Park Ave., 700 block, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 4 to 1:19 p.m. Oct. 5. A vehicle window was smashed.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Anthem Ave., 100 block, 12:44 a.m. Oct. 6. Assault reported.

Ferndale Ave., 800 block, 6:01 p.m. Oct. 1. Assault reported.

Lisa Ct., 1100 block, 6:59 p.m. Oct. 2. Assault reported.

Missouri Ave., 300 block, 11:41 p.m. Oct. 2. Assault reported.

Monroe St., 1300 block, 1:19 p.m. Oct. 5. Assault reported.

South Gunnell Ct., 800 block, 2:01 a.m. Oct. 4. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 6:25 p.m. Oct. 1.

Elden St., 1000 block, Oct. 3.

Ferndale Ave., 900 block, 6:11 p.m. Oct. 5. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 500 block, Oct. 3. Trespassing.

Knight Lane, 1000 block, 9:50 a.m. Oct. 2. From vehicle.

None At Herndon Pkwy. and Silverway Dr., 12:02 p.m. Oct. 3.

VANDALISM

Alton Sq., 12900 block, 8:52 a.m. Oct. 1. Destruction of property.

Ferndale Ave., 800 block, 6:54 p.m. Oct. 3. Destruction of property.

Lisa Ct., 1100 block, 6:43 p.m. Oct. 5. Destruction of property.

None At Elden St. and Post Dr., 8:21 a.m. Oct. 6. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Cedar Lane SE, 200 block, 3:54 p.m. Oct. 5. After a road-rage incident, a male driver followed a vehicle into a parking lot and threatened a man with a bat when he exited his vehicle.

Cedar Lane SW, 100 block, 1:45 p.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported.

Dominion Rd. NE, 200 block, 6 to 6:41 p.m. Oct. 7. Harassing telephone calls were reported.

John Marshall Dr. NE, 400 block, noon Oct. 1 to 2:54 p.m. Oct. 4. Harassment was reported.

Patrick St. SE, 100 block, 7:56 a.m. Oct. 7. Two roommates fought. One of them was struck in the face and treated at the scene by rescue personnel.

ROBBERY

Park Terr. Ct. SE, 200 block, 5:20 p.m. Oct. 6. A delivery driver was struck and robbed of a pizza bag. A 19-year-old Vienna male was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 1:24 a.m. Oct. 10. A woman fled from a cab without paying fare.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 9:45 p.m. Oct. 5 to 6:20 p.m. Oct. 6. A bag containing cash, a camera, and a camera lens was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Cottage St. SW, 1100 block, 2 to 3 a.m. Oct. 7. A phone line was damaged.

Kibler Cir. SW, 500 block, midnight to 7 a.m. Oct. 6. A rock was thrown at a window of a residence.

Maple Ave. E., 800 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 7. A vehicle lock was tampered with.