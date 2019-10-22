Fairfax Towne Ctr., 12100 block, Oct. 14. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Fairfax Towne Ctr., 12100 block, Oct. 14. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Fairfax Woods Way, 11700 block, Oct. 14. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Hunters Branch Rd., 2900 block, Oct. 14. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Jermantown Rd., 2800 block, Oct. 14. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

AD

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Oct. 10. Mail was stolen from a residence.

Post Forest Dr. and West Ox Rd., Oct. 14. An excavator was stolen from a construction site.

Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, Oct. 16. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Bokel Dr., 3900 block, Oct. 14. A 2008 Toyota Scion.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beulah St., 7200 block, Oct. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Brookfield Plaza, 7000 block, Oct. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Commerce St., 7000 block, Oct. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Edsall Rd., 6200 block, Oct. 15. Property was stolen from a location.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 14. A ring was stolen from a location.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 15. A credit card was stolen from a location.

AD

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Jandell Rd., 8900 block, Oct. 14. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Oct. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Oct. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Oct. 14. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Metropolitan Center Dr., 6800 block, Oct. 14. Lights were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, Oct. 16. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 10300 block, Oct. 16. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Oct. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Oct. 14. Coats were stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6400 block, Oct. 10. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

AD

Springfield Plaza, 6300 block, Oct. 14. A purse was stolen from a location.

Two Bays Rd., 9000 block, Oct. 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Mason District

ROBBERY

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, 1:43 p.m. Oct. 15. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Dr., 8300 block, 11:41 p.m. Oct. 14. Police were notified of a man seen breaking into a building. Officers searched the building and found a 22-year-old Falls Church man and a 21-year-old Annandale man using a police-scanner app to monitor police’s response. The Falls Church man was charged with trespassing and drunk in public. The Annandale man was charged with burglary and use of a police radio during commission of a crime.

Arlington Blvd., 9200 block, Oct. 10. Property was stolen from a location.

Charles St., 3400 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

AD

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Oct. 14. A purse was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Oct. 14. A purse was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Oct. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Oct. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Oct. 16. A purse was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Oct. 14. A generator was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7000 block, Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a location.

Maple Pl., 7200 block, Oct. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

North Chambliss St., 4700 block, Oct. 14. Cash was stolen from a location.

AD

Peace Valley Lane, 3300 block, Oct. 15. A purse was stolen from a location.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Oct. 16. Tools were stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Oct. 16. Property was stolen from a business.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, Oct. 15. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Broad St., 8400 block, Oct. 16. A passport was stolen from a residence.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, Oct. 16. A purse was stolen from a location.

Elm St., 6800 block, Oct. 14. A wallet was stolen from a location.

AD

Elm St., 6800 block, Oct. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Everleigh Way, 2900 block, Oct. 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Oct. 15. Property was stolen from a location.

Jones Branch Dr., 7900 block, Oct. 15. A battery was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Leesburg Pike, 7700 block, Oct. 15. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Oct. 14. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Oct. 14. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Oct. 16. A purse was stolen from a location.

Old Dominion Dr., 6600 block, Oct. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 10. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Pimmit Run Lane, 2200 block, Oct. 16. Tools were stolen from a location.

Pioneer Lane, 2600 block, 6:52 a.m. Oct. 12. A home was entered overnight and personal items were stolen.

School Lane, 6600 block, Oct. 14. A necklace was stolen from a residence.

Somerset Dr., 1200 block, Oct. 10. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Spring Hill Rd., 1600 block, Oct. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Tannin Pl., 2100 block, Oct. 14. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, Oct. 10. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Berkshire Ct., 5800 block, 4:40 p.m. Oct. 14. A home was broken into during the daytime and personal property was stolen.

Ferry Harbour Ct., 9600 block, 12:26 a.m. Oct. 12. A man entered a home and left without taking anything.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Oct. 10. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Midtown Ave., 2400 block, Oct. 14. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Oct. 14. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Oct. 16. A purse was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Oct. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Oct. 14. A purse was stolen from a location.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Oct. 10. Beer was stolen from a business.

William, 2300 block, Oct. 14. A package was stolen from a residence.

Windbreak Dr., 2600 block, Oct. 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Wyomissing Ct., 5800 block, 3:51 p.m. Oct. 14. Burglary with destruction of property.

VEHICLE THEFT

Lea Lane, 8700 block, Oct. 16. A 1998 Toyota Camry.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barrel Cooper Ct., 11800 block, Oct. 10. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Barrel Cooper Ct., 11900 block, Oct. 10. Clothing was stolen from a residence.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Oct. 14. A battery was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Oct. 14. Pants were stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Oct. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Oct. 14. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Clover Glen Dr., 10100 block, Oct. 14. Lights were stolen from a residence.

Colts Neck Rd., 2300 block, Oct. 14. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Discovery St., 1800 block, Oct. 14. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Jonathan Way, 1800 block, Oct. 15. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Presidents St., 1800 block, Oct. 14. Cash was stolen from a location.

Seagull Ct., 1700 block, Oct. 10. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Southgate Sq., 2400 block, Oct. 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Sycamore Valley Dr., 1800 block, Oct. 14. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Utterback Store Rd., 1000 block, Oct. 15. Property was stolen from a location.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bodley Sq., 14800 block, Oct. 15. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Braddock Rd., 13800 block, Oct. 14. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Fallen Oak Ct., 13500 block, Oct. 15. A firearm was stolen from a residence.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Oct. 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Lonesome Dove Ct., 5600 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 12. Destruction of property.

West Springfield District

ROBBERY

Giles St., 7900 block, 12:29 p.m. Oct. 14. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allman Dr., 7600 block, Oct. 16. Keys were stolen from a residence.

Althea Dr., 4900 block, Oct. 10. Keys were stolen from a residence.

Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Oct. 14. A jacket was stolen from a location.

Briarwood Ct., 4400 block, Oct. 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Burling Wood Dr., 8500 block, 1:51 p.m. Oct. 14. Burglary with destruction of property.

Conservation Way, 9100 block, Oct. 14. Lights were stolen from a vehicle.

Glenister Dr., 7700 block, Oct. 10. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntsman Blvd., 6700 block, Oct. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Medford Dr., 4700 block, Oct. 14. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Purple Lilac Cir., 8900 block, Oct. 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Quadrangle St., 9300 block, Oct. 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Ridge Hollow Ct., 8700 block, Oct. 14. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Roanoke Ave., 7600 block, Oct. 15. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Candleberry Ct., 9400 block, Oct. 14. A 1998 Toyota Camry.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, Oct. 12. An assault was reported. A 39-year-old Reston man was arrested and charged.

Fairfax Blvd., 10700 block, Oct. 12. After a verbal exchange, a male assaulted a man and then fled.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Old Lee Hwy. and Ridge Ave., Oct. 10. A man exposed himself while waiting in the area.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Blvd., 11000 block, Oct. 16. Identity theft was reported.

Fairfax St., 4100 block, Oct. 12. A hoverboard was stolen from a residence.

Mason St., 3600 block, Oct. 9. Identity theft was reported.

Mason St., 3700 block, Oct. 11. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Spring Lake Terr., 10100 block, Oct. 17. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Jefferson St. W., 200 block, Oct. 12. From vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Oct. 8. Theft reported.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 300 block, Oct. 7. Destruction of property.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Center and Locust streets, Oct. 8. Assault reported.

Clearwater Ct., 600 block, 12:02 a.m. Oct. 13. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 3:57 a.m. Oct. 13. Assault reported.

Elden and Center streets, 2:36 p.m. Oct. 10. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Herndon Pkwy., 1200 block, 7:29 p.m. Oct. 11. A person was robbed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anthem Ave., 100 block, 12:57 p.m. Oct. 8. From vehicle.

Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 3:54 a.m. Oct. 11. Tampering with a vehicle.

Grant St., 900 block, 8:48 a.m. Oct. 9.

Monroe St., 900 block, 2:41 a.m. Oct. 11. From vehicle.

VANDALISM

Dranesville Rd., 600 block, 1:21 p.m. Oct. 13. Destruction of property.

Early Fall Ct., 500 block, Oct. 11. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 3:45 p.m. Oct. 14. An assault was reported.

Park St. NE, 9:05 p.m. Oct. 12. A male assaulted a female and grabbed her cellphone when she attempted to record the altercation. A 39-year-old North Carolina man was arrested and charged.

Upham Pl. NW, 11:06 p.m. Oct. 15. Three people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ayito Rd. SE, 300 block, 8:50 p.m. Sept. 30. Credit card information was stolen.

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 13. A purse and a wallet were stolen from an employee break room.

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 6:12 p.m. Oct. 17. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 10 a.m. Oct. 12. Trespassing was reported.

Meadow Lane SW, 700 block, 7:48 a.m. Oct. 16. Property was entered.