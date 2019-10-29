Lee Hwy., 11200 block, Oct. 20. A jacket was stolen from a location.

Milroy Way, 4400 block, Oct. 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Monument Dr., 11800 block, Oct. 23. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Rose Crest Ct., 12600 block, 2:34 a.m. Oct. 22. Someone broke into the home and stole personal items.

VEHICLE THEFT

Round Lick Lane, 14400 block, Oct. 23. A 2008 Ford Econoline E250.

AD

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amherst Ave., 5900 block, Oct. 21. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Archstone Way, 6000 block, Oct. 22. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Aspen Trace Ct., 6700 block, Oct. 20. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Backlick Rd., 6600 block, Oct. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, Oct. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 17. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

AD

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 20. Property was stolen from a residence.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 23. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Oct. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Oct. 20. Clothing was stolen from a business.

AD

General Green Way, 6400 block, Oct. 17. Property was stolen from a location.

General Green Way, 6400 block, Oct. 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Oct. 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Hanover Ave., 5800 block, Oct. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

AD

Hill Top Dr., 7900 block, Oct. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Oct. 23. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Oct. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Oct. 20. A purse was stolen from a location.

Kyles Lndg., 7200 block, 10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., Oct. 18. A house was broken into, and currency and personal items were stolen.

Loisdale Rd., 7600 block, Oct. 20. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, Oct. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, Oct. 21. Property was stolen from a location.

AD

Saluda Ct., 9500 block, Oct. 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6400 block, Oct. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Oct. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Oct. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Oct. 22. Cash was stolen from a business.

Tangerine Pl., 7500 block, Oct. 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Oct. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, Oct. 20. A guitar was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Oct. 21. Food was stolen from a business.

AD

AD

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, Oct. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Centreville Rd., 2500 block, Oct. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Century Ct., 4100 block, Oct. 22. A passport was stolen from a residence.

Charles St., 3400 block, Oct. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Charles St., 3400 block, Oct. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5800 block, Oct. 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Covewood Ct., 3100 block, Oct. 20. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Frenchmens Dr., 6400 block, Oct. 22. A debit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Greenwood Dr., 6100 block, Oct. 20. A credit card was stolen from a location.

AD

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 20. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Oct. 22. Shoes were stolen from a business.

AD

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, Oct. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, Oct. 17. Cash was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6300 block, Oct. 22. Cash was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, Oct. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Oct. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Oct. 20. A watch was stolen from a location.

Lothian Rd., 3200 block, Oct. 21. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

AD

Persimmon Dr., 3900 block, Oct. 22. Property was stolen from a residence.

Sawgrass Ct., 4500 block, Oct. 22. Property was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Oct. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South George Mason Dr., 3500 block, Oct. 20. Registration was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Oct. 20. Checks were stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Oct. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wadsworth Ct., 4100 block, Oct. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Glen Ct., 8200 block, Oct. 20. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Balls Hill Rd., 900 block, Oct. 23. An electronic device was stolen from a school.

AD

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Oct. 21. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Cedardale Dr., 8300 block, Oct. 20. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

District Ave., 2900 block, Oct. 23. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Gunnell Ct., 1300 block, 3:02 a.m. Oct. 22. A man broke into a home and stole personal items.

Haycock Rd., 7000 block, Oct. 22. A laptop was stolen from a location.

AD

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, Oct. 21. Cash was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Oct. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Oct. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Oct. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Oct. 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Oct. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Oct. 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, Oct. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Wexford Dr., 9000 block, Oct. 23. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Boyd Pointe Way, 1500 block, Oct. 20. A 2007 Lexus RX350.

AD

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, 2:34 a.m. Oct. 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Glen Ct., 8200 block, Oct. 20. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Ayers Dr., 3400 block, 9:15 a.m. Oct. 19. A home was broken into, and personal items were stolen.

Cedardale Dr., 8300 block, Oct. 20. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Gramercy Cir., 4300 block, Oct. 21. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Hillview Ct., 3900 block, Oct. 23. A document was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Oct. 23. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Oct. 23. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Lantern Pl., 4500 block, Oct. 22. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Oct. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Longworthe Sq., 4400 block, Oct. 21. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Oct. 22. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Oct. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Oct. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Oct. 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Oct. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Oct. 17. Cash was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8300 block, Oct. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8400 block, Oct. 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Oct. 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, Oct. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, Oct. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Oct. 21. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Sherwood Hall Lane, 3100 block, Oct. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, Oct. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Charter Oak Ct., 11600 block, 11:15 a.m. to 1:38 p.m., Oct. 23. A home was broken into, and personal items were stolen.

Cypress Cove Cir., 2300 block, Oct. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Deerfield Farm Ct., 600 block, Oct. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Deerfield Farm Ct., 600 block, Oct. 23. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Parcher Ave., 13300 block, Oct. 22. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Saffold Way, 11100 block, Oct. 20. Property was stolen from a residence.

Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, Oct. 17. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Stratford Park Pl., 1800 block, Oct. 17. A wallet and bag were stolen from a vehicle.

Sunset Hills Rd., 11300 block, Oct. 23. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Oct. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Sycamore Valley Dr., 1800 block, Oct. 17. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Market St., 11900 block, Oct. 21. A 2012 Jeep Wrangler.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bent Tree Cir., 13600 block, Oct. 21. A cable was stolen from a location.

Braddock Rd., 13800 block, Oct. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Braddock Rd., 13800 block, Oct. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Braddock Rd., 13800 block, Oct. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Faircloth Ct., 5600 block, Oct. 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 14500 block, Oct. 17. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little Brook Ct., 6000 block, Oct. 20. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Mason Dixon Dr., 4000 block, Oct. 20. A check was stolen from a residence.

Redlac Dr., 7200 block, Oct. 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Oct. 20. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Oct. 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Union Mill Rd., 5700 block, Oct. 20. Food was stolen from a business.

West Springfield District

WEAPON

Lake Braddock Drive and Olley Lane, 1:10 a.m. Oct. 24. Brandishing a firearm.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bayshire Rd., 5900 block, Oct. 20. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Commonwealth Blvd., 10100 block, Oct. 20. A bicycle was stolen from a school.

Home Guard Dr., 8900 block, Oct. 22. Property was stolen from a residence.

Kempton Dr., 5500 block, Oct. 20. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 7500 block, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 18. An apartment was broken into and items were rummaged through. Nothing was taken.

Magic Tree Ct., 8400 block, Oct. 17. A passport was stolen from a vehicle.

Mockingbird Dr., 8200 block, Oct. 20. Equipment was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, Oct. 23. A bag was stolen from a location.

Parliament Dr., 8600 block, Oct. 22. A document was stolen from a vehicle.

Raintree Rd., 9300 block, Oct. 22. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Rippled Creek Ct., 8500 block, Oct. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Taunton Pl., 8200 block, Oct. 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Woodview Dr., 8600 block, Oct. 20. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Woodview Dr., 8600 block, Oct. 20. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Ratcliffe Manor Dr., 10100 block, Oct. 20. An individual was assaulted during a house party.

THEFT

Whitehead St., 10400 block, Oct. 21. A package delivered to a residence appeared to have been open. Nothing was reported missing.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. E., 500 block, Oct. 15. From building.

Broad St. E., 1000 block, Oct. 14. From vehicle.

Hillwood Ave., 300 block, Oct. 17. From vehicle.

Jefferson St. W., 100 block, Oct. 14. From vehicle.

VANDALISM

Washington St. N., 400 block, Oct. 14. Destruction of property.

Washington St. N., 400 block, Oct. 15. Destruction of property.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Anthem Ave., 100 block, 1:14 p.m. Oct. 20. Assault reported.

Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 10:11 p.m. Oct. 17. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 700 block, 4:20 p.m. Oct. 15.

Spring St., 100 block, 7:24 a.m. Oct. 16. From building.

Spring St., 600 block, 3:21 p.m. Oct. 20.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Autumnhaze Ct., 1100 block, 5:26 a.m. Oct. 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 10:44 a.m. Oct. 15. Destruction of property.

Crestview Dr. and Herndon Pkwy., 10:20 a.m. Oct. 19. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 2:30 to 2:35 p.m. Oct. 21. A wallet was stolen at a store.

Maple Ave. E., 500 block, 6:23 a.m. Oct. 18. Trespassing in a restaurant was reported.

Saint Andrews Dr. NE, 100 block, 12:50 to 1 a.m. Oct. 20. A man attempted to enter a residence through a sliding-glass door and told a resident to come outside. When the resident refused, the man got belligerent and yelled profanities. A 37-year-old Clifton man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM