Hunt Club Cir., 4200 block, Oct. 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Oct. 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Oct. 30. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Lincoln Lake Way, 12100 block, Oct. 30. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Majestic Lane, 4000 block, Oct. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Price Club Plaza, 12300 block, Oct. 29. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Trenholm Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Buccaneer Ct., 3100 block, Oct. 24. A 2018 Toyota Corolla.

Casto Dr., 3100 block, Oct. 27. A 2008 Ford Escape.

Dulles Corner Blvd., 2300 block, Oct. 24. A 2003 Honda CRV.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Angleton Ct., 7900 block, Oct. 28. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Craig St., 6000 block, Oct. 30. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Dove Cottage Ct., 8100 block, Oct. 27. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 24. A briefcase was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Oct. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Oct. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Industrial Dr., 5600 block, Oct. 28. Cash was stolen from a business.

Julia Taft Way, 7700 block, Oct. 24. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Oct. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Ctr., 5800 block, Oct. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Larochelle Ct., 5300 block, Oct. 24. An item was stolen from a vehicle.

Lebanon Rd., 5800 block, Oct. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lignum St., 6500 block, Oct. 28. Sunglasses and cash were stolen from a vehicle.

North Shore Dr., 11600 block, Oct. 29. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Old Dominion Dr., 9200 block, Oct. 29. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Pollen St., 7500 block, Oct. 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston Metro Plaza, 1900 block, Oct. 29. Cash was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, Oct. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Rock Cliff Lane, 6000 block, Oct. 27. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6400 block, Oct. 30. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Oct. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Oct. 27. Equipment was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Oct. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Oct. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6300 block, Oct. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wilton Crest Ct., 3300 block, Oct. 27. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

General Green Way, 6400 block, Oct. 27. A 2018 Ford Mustang.

Ridge View Dr., 5700 block, Oct. 27. A 2006 Toyota Prius.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Oct. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Oct. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Oct. 29. Coats were stolen from a business.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Oct. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Beechtree Lane, 3400 block, Oct. 29. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 5800 block, Oct. 24. A purse was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 5800 block, Oct. 28. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Oct. 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Oct. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Oct. 28. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Woodburn Rd., 3300 block, Oct. 29. A purse was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Seminary Rd., 5600 block, Oct. 29. A 2010 Ford Fusion.

McLean District

ROBBERY

Towers Crescent Dr., 8000 block, 8:44 p.m. Oct. 26. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, Oct. 29. Food was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Oct. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, Oct. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 2800 block, Oct. 27. A bracelet was stolen from a location.

International Dr., 2000 block, Oct. 24. A ring was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, Oct. 27. A purse was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Oct. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Oct. 28. Purses were stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, Oct. 27. Bags were stolen from a business.

Lewinsville Rd., 8200 block, Oct. 24. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Old Courthouse Rd., 8200 block, Oct. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, Oct. 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Orlo Dr., 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25. A home was broken into and personal items were stolen.

Providence Forest and Saint Croix drives, Oct. 28. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Savile Lane, 1100 block, 9:25 p.m. Oct. 25. A home was broken into and personal items were stolen.

Tannin Pl., 2100 block, Oct. 28. Air bags were stolen from a vehicles.

Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, Oct. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, Oct. 30. Cash was stolen from a business.

Tysons Blvd., 1700 block, Oct. 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

District Ave., 2900 block, Oct. 30. A 2009 Honda CBR600RR motorcycle.

Westwood Center Dr., 8600 block, Oct. 28. A 2020 Toyota Corolla.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 27. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Oct. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Oct. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Calderon Ct., 7500 block, Oct. 29. Property was stolen from a residence.

Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, Oct. 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Dandridge Terr., 4200 block, 11:32 a.m. Oct. 25. A home was broken into and personal items were stolen.

El Cerrito Pl., 3800 block, Oct. 27. Books were stolen from a vehicle.

El Cerrito Pl., 3800 block, Oct. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Grand Pavilion Way, 5900 block, Oct. 27. Computers were stolen from a business.

Lenclair St., 6700 block, Oct. 27. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Martha Washington St., 8000 block, Oct. 28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 5600 block, Oct. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mount Vernon Square Ctr., 7400 block, Oct. 28. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Old Stage Rd., 1700 block, Oct. 30. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Oct. 29. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Quander Rd., 6500 block, Oct. 27. A bicycle was stolen from a school.

Republic Ct., 7500 block, Oct. 29. Chairs were stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Oct. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, Oct. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Oct. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Oct. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, Oct. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Oct. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Oct. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, Oct. 27. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Oct. 27. Property was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, Oct. 29. Heaters were stolen from a business.

Robert E. Lee Place, 3600 block, Oct. 24. An apartment was broken into and personal items were stolen.

Rollins Dr., 1800 block, Oct. 30. Computers were stolen from a vehicle.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Oct. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

School St., 2800 block, Oct. 28. A package was stolen from a residence.

Shaffer Dr., 6000 block, 12:30 a.m. Oct. 27. Two men entered a home and stole personal items. Officers found one of the suspects with the stolen items in his possession and he was arrested. An 18-year-old Maryland man was charged with burglary.

Shannons Green Way, 3700 block, Oct. 27. A purse was stolen from a location.

Shiver Dr., 1900 block, Oct. 30. Property was stolen from a residence.

Westman Ct., 4100 block, Oct. 25. Between 11 a.m. and 5:43 p.m. A home was broken into and personal items were stolen.

Woodlawn Gable Dr., 5700 block, Oct. 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Oct. 30. A ring was stolen from a residence.

John Milton Dr., 2500 block, Oct. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

North Shore Dr., 11600 block, Oct. 29. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Old Dominion Dr., 9200 block, Oct. 29. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston Metro Plaza, 1900 block, Oct. 29. Cash was stolen from a location.

Reston Pkwy., 2100 block, Oct. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Fork Cir., 1200 block, Oct. 30. Sunglasses and a wallet were stolen from a vehicle.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Oct. 27. Food was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Oct. 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bull Run Dr., 7700 block, Oct. 27. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Eagle Tavern Lane, 15400 block, Oct. 27. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Harvest Mill Ct., 6500 block, Oct. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Centreville Rd., 6500 block, Oct. 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Ordway Rd., 7100 block, Oct. 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Osprey Ct., 5700 block, 8:30 a.m. to 2:14 p.m., Oct. 25. A home was broken into and personal items were stolen.

Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, Oct. 27. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Oct. 27. A package was stolen from a residence.

Willard Rd., 13900 block, Oct. 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Climbing Rose Way, 14300 block, Oct. 27. A 2018 Honda Civic.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 4500 block, Oct. 27. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Americana Dr., 4700 block, Oct. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, Oct. 27. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Colony Park Dr., 10200 block, Oct. 28. A bag was stolen from a location.

Ellet Rd., 7900 block, Oct. 30. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, Oct. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little Ox and Sydney roads, Oct. 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

New England Woods Dr., 5900 block, Oct. 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Rectory Lane, 7800 block, Oct. 27. Beer was stolen from a business.

Sinon St., 8500 block, Oct. 24. Cash was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Ashford Lane, 4300 block, Oct. 28. A 2018 Toyota Camry.

Pillow Lane, 5300 block, Oct. 30. A 2014 Chevy Silverado.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULTS

Main St., 10300 block, Oct. 25. A man was assaulted while sleeping in a bus shelter.

University Dr., 3500 block, Oct. 25. A man made threats when he was turned down for a car loan.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Addison Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 30. Nine vehicles were entered and small items were stolen.

Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, Oct. 26. Several customers left a restaurant without paying a bill.

Fairfax Blvd., 11200 block, Oct. 26. A wallet was stolen from a purse in a store.

Providence Pl., 3900 block, Oct. 22. Four people stole property from a vehicle and then threatened to assault the vehicle owner. Police arrested and charged three individuals and a juvenile.

Stratford Ave., 10200 block, Oct. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

University Dr., 3900 block, Oct. 26. A phone charger was stolen from a convenience store.

University Dr., 3900 block, Oct. 27. A food item was stolen from a convenience store. A juvenile was identified.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Addison Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 30. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered near this location.

Addison Rd., 4100 block, Oct. 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Washington St. N., 400 block, Oct. 22. From vehicle.

VANDALISM

Hillwood Ave., 300 block, Oct. 27. Destruction of property.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, Oct. 23. Destruction of property.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, Oct. 23. Destruction of property.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Alabama Dr., 500 block, 5:10 a.m. Oct. 27. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 7:51 p.m. Oct. 27. Assault reported.

Herndon Pkwy., 1200 block, 6:09 p.m. Oct. 23. Assault reported.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 1:27 a.m. Oct. 23. Assault reported.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Hertford St., 1000 block, 4:26 p.m. Oct. 24.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 1000 block, 6:51 a.m. Oct. 23. From building.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 6:04 a.m. Oct. 24. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 5:08 p.m. Oct. 25. From vehicle.

Hemlock Ct., 700 block, 9:41 p.m. Oct. 21.

Tamarack Way, 700 block, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 24.

Whitworth Ct., 100 block, 8:25 a.m. Oct. 24. From vehicle.

Whitworth Ct., 1100 block, 8:03 a.m. Oct. 25. From vehicle.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 12:08 p.m. Oct. 25. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Elden St., 100 block, 7:36 a.m. Oct. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 11:10 a.m. Oct. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Cedar Lane SE, 200 block, 6:17 p.m. Oct. 24 to 2:34 p.m. Oct. 25. A person made harassing calls to a restaurant.

Cedar Lane SW, 100 block, 11:45 a.m. Oct. 24. During an altercation, a student pulled out a knife and threatened another student.

Meadow Lane SW, 700 block, 3:15 p.m. Oct. 25. Harassment was reported.

Mountfort Ct. SW, A male was assaulted during a verbal altercation.

Mountfort Ct. SW, 9:08 p.m. Oct. 29. A man threatened a female relative.

Tapawingo Rd. and Cottage St. SW, 5:27 p.m. Oct. 26. Two men fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cedar Lane SE, 200 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 19 to 12:45 p.m. Oct. 20. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle. The vehicle was also damaged.

Cherry St. SE, 100 block, 5:58 p.m. Oct. 27. A boy grabbed a male juvenile’s headphones and fled on a bicycle. The male gave chase and the boy threw the headphones on the ground.

Plum St. SW, 300 block, 12:01 a.m. Sept. 2 to 12:01 a.m. Sept. 3. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 11:56 p.m. Oct. 27. A customer sitting outside a restaurant threw a glass at an exterior window. Employees called police and the man made threats regarding police but fled the scene before police arrived.