Fair Ridge Dr., 3900 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Franklin Manor Ct., 3400 block, Oct. 31. Pants were stolen from a location.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Oct. 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Weatherington Lane, 4400 block, Nov. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, Nov. 3. A 2003 Honda CRV.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Archstone Way, 6000 block, Nov. 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Backlick Rd., 5700 block, Nov. 5. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.

Backlick Rd., 6600 block, Oct. 31. Beer was stolen from a business.

Backlick Rd., 8200 block, Nov. 3. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Beryl Rd., 6300 block, Nov. 3. Decorations were stolen from a residence.

Bulkley Rd., 6700 block, 6:15 p.m. Nov. 4. Electronics, a gun and personal items were stolen during a break-in.

Clowser Ct., 6800 block, Nov. 3. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Cumberland Ave., 6100 block, Nov. 5. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Essex House Sq., 6100 block, Nov. 3. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Founders Crossing Ct., 5900 block, Nov. 4. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Nov. 3. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Nov. 5. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Nov. 6. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Nov. 6. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Nov. 3. An item was stolen from a business.

General Washington Dr., 5700 block, Nov. 4. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Nov. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Nov. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Ctr., 5800 block, Oct. 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lake Cove Ct., 5300 block, Nov. 5. Clothing was stolen from a residence.

Loisdale Rd., 7600 block, Nov. 4. Rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Metropolitan Center Dr., 6700 block, Nov. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Morning Ride, 6700 block, Nov. 5. Property was stolen from a location.

Old Colchester Rd., 9900 block, Nov. 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 7200 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rose Hill Dr., 6000 block, Oct. 31. Jackets were stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Nov. 3. Cash was stolen from a location.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Nov. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Nov. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, Nov. 5. Perfume was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Supreme Ct., 6800 block, Nov. 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Tiddle Way, 6800 block, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5. A resident reported someone broke into the residence and stole property.

Tranquil Ct., 5500 block, Nov. 6. A purse was stolen from a location.

Wolford Way, 7600 block, 7:15 a.m. Oct. 31. Unlawful entry, destruction of property.

Woodfield Estates Dr., 5900 block, Nov. 5. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Worsley Way, 7200 block, Nov. 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Nov. 6. A 2015 Nissan Rogue.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Airlie Way, 4500 block, Oct. 31. A package was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Blvd., 6000 block, Oct. 31. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Blvd., 6000 block, Nov. 5. Property was stolen from a residence.

Battlement Way, 6300 block, Nov. 5. A furniture was stolen from a residence.

Blair Rd., 3500 block, Nov. 6. A package was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Nov. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Nov. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fairland St., 6400 block, Oct. 31. Decorations were stolen from a residence.

Gainer St., 6400 block, Nov. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Glenbrook Rd., 9200 block, Nov. 3. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Nov. 6. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, Nov. 5. Cash was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Nov. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Nov. 3. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Munson Rd., 3800 block, Nov. 6. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Parkwood Ct., 7300 block, Nov. 3. A gun was stolen from a location.

Regent Lane, 6900 block, Nov. 6. A necklace was stolen from a location.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, Nov. 5. Food was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Nov. 5. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Wheat Ct., 3900 block, Oct. 31. Candy was stolen from a business.

Woodburn Village Dr., 3300 block, Nov. 6. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Southland Ave., 4500 block, Nov. 6. A 2011 Nissan Altima.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 2900 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Brg., 1900 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Great Falls St., 1500 block, Nov. 3. A table was stolen from a residence.

Harte Pl., 8100 block, Oct. 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Harte Pl., 8100 block, Nov. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Oct. 31. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 7800 block, Nov. 3. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Nov. 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8400 block, 12:42 a.m. Oct. 31. Unlawful entry, destruction of property.

Leesburg Pike, 8400 block, Nov. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Madrillon Springs Ct., 2000 block, Oct. 31. A placard was stolen from a vehicle.

Marshall St., 2900 block, Nov. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Dominion Dr., 6800 block, Nov. 5. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Shreve Rd., 7400 block, Nov. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Tysons Central St., 1700 block, Oct. 31. Tools were stolen from a location.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7900 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Westwood Center Dr., 8600 block, Nov. 4. Property was stolen from a business.

Whittier Ave., 6700 block, Oct. 31. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Nov. 4. A 1996 Lexus ES300.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Oct. 31. A 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Leesburg Pike, 8800 block, Nov. 3. A 2019 Alfa Romeo.

Mount Vernon District

ASSAULT

Richmond Hwy., 8300 block, 10 a.m. Nov. 1. Malicious wounding.

WEAPON

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, 4 a.m. Nov. 2. Missile in an occupied dwelling.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2700 block, Nov. 6. Cash was stolen from a location.

Arlington Dr., 2900 block, Nov. 5. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Audubon Ave., 3400 block, Nov. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Nov. 6. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Beacon Hill Rod, 2800 block, Nov. 3. Beer was stolen from a business.

Buckman Rd., 3500 block, Nov. 6. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, Nov. 4. Computers and cellphones were stolen from a location.

Furman Lane, 2900 block, Nov. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Gentele Ct., 6300 block, Nov. 4. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Nov. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2600 block, Nov. 6. Shoes were stolen from a residence.

Huntley Creek Pl., 7100 block, Oct. 31. A package was stolen from a residence.

Indian Dr., 2600 block, Nov. 6. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Nov. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Nov. 6. Wine was stolen from a business.

Midday Lane, 7800 block, Nov. 3. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Miramonte Pl., 3800 block, Nov. 5. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Oakwood Lane, 3500 block, Nov. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Oct. 31. A purse was stolen from a location.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Nov. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Nov. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Nov. 5. Property was stolen from a residence.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Nov. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Nov. 3. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Nov. 5. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Nov. 5. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Nov. 3. An item was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Nov. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Nov. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Nov. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8300 block, Nov. 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Sausalito Pl., 7900 block, Nov. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Village Sq., 8600 block, Nov. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Village Sq., 8600 block, Nov. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston District

ROBBERY

Ferguson Pl., 2100 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Becontree Lane, 1600 block, Nov. 3. A package was stolen from a residence.

Charter Oak Ct., 11600 block, Nov. 5. Furniture was stolen from a residence.

Cleeve Hill Ct., 13300 block, Nov. 4. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Greywing Sq., 12000 block, Oct. 31. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Laurel Glade Ct., 12200 block, Nov. 5. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Maleady Dr., 2000 block, Nov. 5. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Paddock Lane, 2300 block, Nov. 4. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Parkcrest Cir., 1600 block, Nov. 6. A cover was stolen from a vehicle.

Peter Jefferson Lane, 2500 block, Nov. 4. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Pocono Pl., 2100 block, Nov. 3. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Reston Station Blvd., 11400 block, Nov. 4. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, Nov. 3. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Nov. 5. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Wheat Meadow Cir., 2400 block, Nov. 6. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centreville Crest Lane, 6000 block, Nov. 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Cool Oak Lane and Saint Germain Dr., Oct. 31. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Galesbury Lane, 4200 block, Nov. 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 13300 block, Nov. 3. Beer was stolen from a business.

Multiplex Dr., 6300 block, Nov. 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Ox Rd., 5600 block, Oct. 31. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Pepsi Pl. and Westfax Dr., Nov. 4. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Sapphire Sky Lane, 5100 block, Nov. 3. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Nov. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Stonecroft Blvd., 4100 block, Nov. 3. A 2006 Honda Accord.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bethelen Woods Lane, 8000 block, Oct. 31. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Nov. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Davis Dr., 9300 block, Nov. 3. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Heral St., 7600 block, Nov. 5. An equipment was stolen from a construction.

Orange Blossom Trail, 9400 block, Nov. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Pommeroy Dr., 5200 block, Nov. 3. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Powel Rd., 4900 block, Nov. 3. A backpack was stolen from a residence.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Nov. 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Shadow Lane, 10700 block, Nov. 6. A jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Silverbrook Rd., 8500 block, Nov. 5. A wallet was stolen from a school.

Workhouse Way, 9500 block, Nov. 4. Cash was stolen from a location.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St., 10300 block, Nov. 5. Cash was stolen from a cash register in a store.

North St., 10300 block, Nov. 4. Trespassing was reported. A 52-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, Oct. 28 to Nov. 4. A trailer was damaged.

Mosby Woods Dr., 10100 block, Nov. 7. A vehicle was spray painted.

Mosby Woods Dr., 10100 block, Nov. 7. Yellow paint was sprayed on a vehicle.

North St., 10300 block, Nov. 4. A table inside a library was damaged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd. W., 500 block, Oct. 29. From building.

Broad St. W., 800 block, Oct. 30. From building.

Broad St. W., 1100 block, Oct. 31. Theft reported.

Fairfax St. E., 100 block, Nov. 1. Trespassing.

Maple Ave. S., 100 block, Oct. 31. From vehicle.

Sherrow Ave., 400 block, Oct. 31. Theft reported.

VANDALISM

Fairfax St. N., 100 block, Oct. 28. Destruction of property.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Clearwater Ct., 600 block, 8:15 p.m. Oct. 30. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1000 block, 8:01 p.m. Nov. 3. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 11:30 p.m. Nov. 1. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alabama Dr., 800 block, 2:54 a.m. Oct. 30. From vehicle.

Alabama Dr., 800 block, 10:28 a.m. Oct. 31. From vehicle.

Casper Dr., 1100 block, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 2.

Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 8:01 p.m. Oct. 31. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1000 block, 7:53 p.m. Oct. 30. Shoplifting.

Legacy Pride Dr., 600 block, 4:21 p.m. Oct. 31. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Elden St., 1000 block, 10:18 p.m. Oct. 30. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Stevenson Ct., 1100 block, 12:01 p.m. Oct. 28. Destruction of property.

Virginia Ave., 400 block, 6:10 a.m. Oct. 28. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ABDUCTION/STRANGULATION

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 4:40 a.m. Nov. 1. A male banged on the door of a hotel room and after a female acquaintance allowed him in, he became irate and assaulted her. When the female attempted to call police, he grabbed the cellphone and threw it out the window. The male fled and was found by police in his hotel room. While being placed under arrest, the male assaulted an officer. A 24-year-old Vienna male was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blair Rd. NW, 400 block, 12:01 a.m. Nov. 1 to 12:01 a.m. Nov. 2. Credit card information was stolen.

Kelley St. SW, 1200 block, 5 p.m. Nov. 5 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Construction equipment was stolen from a construction site.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 12:36 p.m. Nov. 4. Police responding to a business alarm found an open door. Nothing was reported missing.

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 7:54 a.m. Nov. 5. Police responding to a restaurant alarm found an open door. Nothing was reported missing.