Oak Valley Dr., 2500 block, Nov. 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Salk St., 13600 block, Nov. 13. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, Nov. 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Caprice Ct., 4300 block, Nov. 11. Earrings were stolen from a vehicle.

Chapin Ave., 5700 block, 2:19 p.m. Nov. 7. A homeowner reported that someone entered a home and stole property.

Comet Cir., 6600 block, Nov. 11. Tools were stolen from a location.

Coverdale Way, 5900 block, Nov. 11. Rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Fleet Dr., 6600 block, Nov. 11. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Nov. 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Nov. 11. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Furnace Rd., 9900 block, Nov. 11. Batteries were stolen from a vehicles.

Hechinger Dr., 6900 block, Nov. 11. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, Nov. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

John Roccato Ct., 6000 block, Nov. 7. A package was stolen from a residence.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Nov. 11. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Les Dorson Lane, 6200 block, Nov. 12. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Lorton Market St., 9400 block, Nov. 11. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Lorton Station Blvd., 9000 block, Nov. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 9500 block, Nov. 7. Backpacks were stolen from a location.

Rims St., 8000 block, Nov. 11. Property was stolen from a residence.

Rockleigh Way, 6600 block, Nov. 7. Antiques were stolen from a residence.

Rose Hill Dr., 6000 block, Nov. 11. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Shawnee Rd., 5300 block, Nov. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Village Dr., 7400 block, Nov. 12. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Center Dr., 6500 block, Nov. 13. Wire was stolen from a construction site.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Nov. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Nov. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Nov. 7. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Nov. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, Nov. 12. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6800 block, Nov. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Telegraph Rd., 7600 block, Nov. 13. A watch was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Yadkin Ct., 6500 block, Nov. 13. A 2015 Chrysler 200.

Mason District

ASSAULT

Leesburg Ct., 3500 block, 3:11 p.m. Nov. 11. Malicious wounding with larceny.

ROBBERIES

Argyle Dr., 6000 block, 12:45 a.m. Nov. 11. Robbery reported.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, 5:41 p.m. Nov. 11. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allen St., 3200 block, Nov. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 7400 block, Nov. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 9200 block, Nov. 11. Cash was stolen from a location.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Nov. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Nov. 11. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Beauregard St., 4900 block, Nov. 13. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, Nov. 11. Beer was stolen from a business.

Charles St. and Leesburg Pike, Nov. 7. A drill was stolen from a construction site.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Nov. 12. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Nov. 13. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Nov. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Manitoba Dr., 4900 block, Nov. 11. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Nov. 11. Drills were stolen from a business.

McLean District

ROBBERY

Savannah St., 7600 block, 10:40 p.m. Nov. 13. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Nov. 11. Cash was stolen from a location.

Arlington Blvd. and Fairview Park Dr., Nov. 12. A power tool was stolen from a construction site.

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, Nov. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Broad St., 8400 block, Nov. 7. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 7. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 11. A purse was stolen from a location.

Claiborne Dr., 6000 block, Nov. 11. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Coors Park Ct., 2800 block, Nov. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Nov. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crianza Pl., 8000 block, Nov. 11. A GPS device and an air bag were stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Nov. 11. Cash was stolen from a location.

Grayson Pl., 2100 block, Nov. 12. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, 2:50 p.m. Nov. 9. Someone entered a home and stole property.

Leesburg Pike, 8400 block, Nov. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lincoln Cir., 1500 block, Nov. 13. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Nov. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Chesterbrook Rd., 6500 block, Nov. 11. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Peach Orchard Dr., 2000 block, Nov. 13. A medication was stolen from a vehicle.

Silver Hill Dr., 1600 block, Nov. 11. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Hill Rd., 1200 block, Nov. 13. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, Nov. 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7800 block, Nov. 11. A backpack was stolen from a location.

Waverly Way, 1100 block, 1:55 p.m. Nov. 12. Someone broke into a home and stole personal property.

Woodacre Dr., 1500 block, 4 a.m. Nov. 13. Someone entered a home. Nothing appears to have been taken.

VEHICLE THEFT

Graham Rd., 3000 block, Nov. 12. A 2005 Ford Econoline 100.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brick Hearth Ct., 6500 block, Nov. 11. A checkbook was stolen from a vehicle.

Elkin St., 1900 block, Nov. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Flaming Dr., 7800 block, Nov. 7. Tools were stolen from a residence.

George Washington Memorial Pkwy., 6400 block, Nov. 7. Bicycles were stolen from a business.

Heather Ct., 3700 block, Nov. 13. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Nov. 7. Beer was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Nov. 11. Beer was stolen from a business.

Kings Hill Ct., 3800 block, Nov. 7. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Nov. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mount Vernon Square Ctr., 7400 block, Nov. 11. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Nov. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Nov. 12. A package was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Nov. 11. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Nov. 7. A purse was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Nov. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Nov. 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Nov. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Nov. 7. A tip was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Nov. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Nov. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Nov. 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8100 block, Nov. 11. Cash was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8800 block, Nov. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Nov. 7. Backpacks were stolen from a location.

Sacramento Mews Pl., 5500 block, Nov. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Village Green Dr., 5800 block, Nov. 11. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Village Sq., 8600 block, Nov. 7. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Wakefield Dr., 6600 block, Nov. 13. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, Nov. 7. A 2004 GMC Envoy.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Astoria Cir., 2200 block, Nov. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Brandon Hill Way, 11600 block, Nov. 11. Property was stolen from a residence.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Nov. 12. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Compass Point Lane, 2200 block, Nov. 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Coppermine Rd., 13400 block, Nov. 12. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Dockside Cir., 11300 block, Nov. 7. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Killingsworth Ave., 11900 block, Nov. 11. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 10500 block, Nov. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Reston Station Blvd., 11400 block, Nov. 11. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, Nov. 13. Food was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Nov. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Coppersmith Sq., 2200 block, Nov. 13. A 2014 Mercedes Benz 350C.

Halter Lane, 2200 block, Nov. 11. A 1996 Volvo 850.

Reston Metro Plaza, 1900 block, Nov. 11. A 2011 Jeep Wrangler.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clara Barton Dr., 10900 block, 2:47 p.m. Nov. 11. Someone broke into a home and stole personal property.

Flora Lee Dr., 11100 block, Nov. 11. A package was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 14100 block, Nov. 11. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Nov. 7. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Nov. 11. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, Nov. 12. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Westwater Ct., 5800 block, Nov. 11. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Willard Rd., 13900 block, Nov. 11. A 1998 Ford Ranger.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 5000 block, Nov. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Broken Oak Pl., 9100 block, Nov. 11. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Kitchener Dr., 8400 block, Nov. 11. An item was stolen from a residence.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, Nov. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Rolling Rd., 7900 block, Nov. 11. Cash was stolen from a location.

Sprucewood Rd., 9200 block, Nov. 11. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Teakwood Ct., 6300 block, Nov. 13. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Uxbridge Ct., 8300 block, Nov. 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULTS

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, Nov. 10. After an argument, a driver was assaulted by another driver over a parking space.

Sager Ave., 10300 block, Nov. 14. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 4100 block, February 2011. A 67-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged for the incident that occurred at this location.

Democracy Lane, 10300 block, Nov. 13. Trespassing was reported. Two males, ages 26 and 32, of no fixed address, were arrested and charged.

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Nov. 10. Medication was stolen from a residence entered through a balcony door.

Fairfax Blvd., 11100 block, Nov. 8. A purse was stolen at a hotel.

Fairfax Blvd., 11200 block, Nov. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a bathroom in a business. It was later recovered.

Main St., 9600 block, Nov. 9. An employee confronted a female putting a box of boots inside a bag and then three other females grabbed several boxes of shoes. All four females fled from the store.

Main St., 9600 block, Nov. 9. Two females distracted an employee while three other females placed clothing items into bags. When another employee confronted them, the females became irate and defensive and fled from the store with the merchandise.

Main St., 9600 block, Nov. 11. An employee called police about three females from a previous theft that were in the store but left in a Volvo. Police located the vehicle with stolen items from the store and other stores, and the females were found in the area. Three Washington females, ages 19, 19, and 23, were arrested and charged.

Main St., 9600 block, Nov. 13. Four females took several pairs of boots and left a store without paying.

Rust Rd., 4100 block, Nov. 14. A credit card was used without permission.

Sager Ave., 10300 block, Nov. 13. A bicycle was stolen from a garage.

Spring Lake Ct., 3300 block, Nov. 8. Credit card information was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, Nov. 13. A vehicle window was broken.

Main St., 9500 block, Nov. 12. Tires on a vehicle were flattened.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Roosevelt Blvd., 600 block, Nov. 8. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 300 block, Nov. 8. From building.

Hampton Ct., 400 block, Nov. 4. From building.

Little Falls St., 500 block, Nov. 10. Theft reported.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Center St., 700 block, 9:28 a.m. Nov. 6. Assault reported.

Whitworth Ct., 1100 block, 11:38 p.m. Nov. 8. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 700 block, 4:33 p.m. Nov. 10.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 11:45 a.m. Nov. 6. Commercial.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Alabama Dr., 800 block, 11:29 a.m. Nov. 4. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 2:17 p.m. Nov. 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Elden St., 1000 block, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 7:41 a.m. Nov. 8. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Trevino Lane, 1000 block, 12:55 p.m. Nov. 5. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Clearwater Ct., 600 block, 8:44 a.m. Nov. 10. Destruction of property.

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 7:04 a.m. Nov. 4. Destruction of property.

Herndon Station Sq., 200 block, 3:49 p.m. Nov. 4. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Church and Park St. NE, 9 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 14. Road rage incident was reported.

Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 6:51 p.m. Nov. 11. A man became aggressive toward police while being placed under arrest. A 44-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Counsellor Dr. NW, 9600 block, 3 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Identity theft was reported.

Orchard St. NW, 300 block, 6:54 p.m. Nov. 10. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Patrick St. SE, 100 block, 8:46 p.m. Nov. 12. A man entered a residence and refused to leave. A 31-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.