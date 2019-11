Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Nov. 21. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

McLearen Rd., 13800 block, Nov. 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Monument Dr., 12000 block, Nov. 17. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6100 block, Nov. 21. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Braddock Rd., 6900 block, Nov. 17. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Byrneley Lane, 7300 block, Nov. 21. Clothing was stolen from a residence.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Nov. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6500 block, Nov. 21. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Hagel Cir., 9500 block, Nov. 17. A cellphone, charger and cable were stolen from a vehicle.

Hagel Cir., 9500 block, Nov. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Hillary Ct., 6300 block, Nov. 18. A dog was stolen from a residence.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Nov. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Nov. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Nov. 17. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Ctr., 5800 block, Nov. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Brentford Ct., 6100 block, Nov. 18. Property was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Nov. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Nov. 21. Cosmetics were stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, Nov. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Gildar St., 6500 block, Nov. 17. A 2002 Acura RSX.

Lone Star Ct., 9000 block, Nov. 17. A 2012 Honda Accord.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Nov. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Nov. 18. Cash was stolen from a business.

Bellview Dr., 6000 block, 4:11 p.m. Nov. 16. Attempted robbery.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Nov. 17. A medication was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5700 block, Nov. 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, Nov. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, Nov. 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Nov. 17. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6300 block, Nov. 17. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Nov. 19. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Powell Lane, 3800 block, Nov. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Seminary Rd., 5900 block, Nov. 17. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Spring Lane, 3400 block, Nov. 18. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Steppes Ct., 3800 block, Nov. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Woodburn Rd., 3300 block, Nov. 21. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

South 14th St., 3600 block, Nov. 17. A 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, Nov. 17. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Nov. 14. A watch was stolen from a location.

Central Ave., 2200 block, Nov. 19. A package was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 17. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 18. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 19. Cash was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Nov. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Enterprise Ave., 7100 block, Nov. 14. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

International Dr., 1800 block, Nov. 17. Computers and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Kings Chapel Rd., 2900 block, Nov. 17. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Nov. 14. Documents were stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Nov. 14. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Lincoln Cir., 1500 block, Nov. 14. A package was stolen from a residence.

Machodoc Ct., 6500 block, Nov. 21. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Nov. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Nov. 17. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 7800 block, Nov. 17. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Enola St., 7800 block, Nov. 19. A 2017 Ford Escape.

McLearen Rd., 13800 block, Nov. 17. A 2016 Toyota Prius.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Braddock Ave. and Maryland St., 5:36 p.m. Nov. 19. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Enfield Dr., 6500 block, Nov. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Nov. 21. Cash was stolen from a business.

Grand Pavilion Way, 5900 block, Nov. 18. A watch was stolen from a location.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Nov. 14. Beer was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Nov. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Nov. 21. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Nov. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Nov. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Nov. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mina Loma Ct., 8400 block, Nov. 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Parsons Ct., 7200 block, Nov. 14. Property was stolen from a residence.

Purks Ct., 3700 block, Nov. 21. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Ransom Pl., 3600 block, 7:19 p.m. Nov. 15. Someone broke into a home and stole personal property.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Nov. 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Nov. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Nov. 17. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Nov. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7100 block, Nov. 21. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Nov. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Nov. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Nov. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Nov. 14. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Nov. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, Nov. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Nov. 17. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Riverview Terr., 2400 block, Nov. 17. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Nov. 21. Beer was stolen from a business.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, Nov. 17. A medication was stolen from a location.

Wagon Wheel Rd., 8300 block, Nov. 21. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Woodland Lane, 3100 block, Nov. 21. A knife was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Nov. 14. A 2011 BMW Z4.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fountain Dr., 1800 block, Nov. 18. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Fox Mill Rd., 2400 block, Nov. 14. Tools were stolen from a construction site.

Mager Dr., 2100 block, Nov. 17. Property was stolen from a residence.

Oram Pl., 2100 block, Nov. 19. Property was stolen from a residence.

Parcher Ave., 13100 block, Nov. 14. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Valley Mill Ct., 1400 block, Nov. 17. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Vernon Dr., 9400 block, 8:54 p.m. Nov. 15. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, Nov. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Reston Metro Plaza, 1900 block, Nov. 17. A 2020 Ford Explorer.

Sully District

PEEPING TOM

Kettle Mountain Dr., 14300 block, 9:50 p.m. Nov. 15. A victim reported that a suspect dressed in all black was peeping into a sliding-glass door while the victim was in the living room.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Castle Ridge Rd., 6600 block, Nov. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Nov. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Maidstone Ct., 14800 block, Nov. 17. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Marsden Ct., 13700 block, Nov. 17. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Round Lick Lane, 14400 block, Nov. 21. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4600 block, Nov. 17. A credit card was stolen from a location.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bridgewood Dr., 5500 block, Nov. 17. A driver’s license was stolen from a vehicle.

Fountain Head Dr., 7400 block, Nov. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Furnace Rod, 10400 block, Nov. 21. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Haverhill Ct., 6000 block, Nov. 17. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Kara Pl., 5800 block, Nov. 17. Property was stolen from a residence.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9300 block, Nov. 17. Property was stolen from a location.

Reservation Dr., 7500 block, Nov. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Southern Oak Dr., 7600 block, Nov. 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Walker St., 8900 block, Nov. 17. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gainsborough Ct., 11100 block, Nov. 17 to Nov. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Main St., 9600 block, 1:36 p.m. Nov. 16. Several individuals were observed concealing merchandise in bags. They left the store without paying and fled in a vehicle.

Main St., 9650 block, Nov. 17. A female took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Main St., 10300 block, Nov. 11 to Nov. 19. Identity theft was reported.

Main St., 10300 block, Nov. 20. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Main St., 10320 block, Nov. 18. A person took merchandise and left a store without paying. The person was located and merchandise was returned.

Peterson St. and Tedrich Blvd., Nov. 18. A stop sign was stolen.

Willard Way, 10300 block, Nov. 20. A man used counterfeit currency to purchase merchandise.

Willard Way, 10350 block, 4:45 p.m. Nov. 17. Trespassing was reported. A person was issued a notice of trespass.

VANDALISM

Main St., 10900 block, Nov. 15. Graffiti was found on a brick front of a business.

Park Rd., 10900 block, Nov. 19. A sidewalk near a residence was spray-painted.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 300 block, 10:16 a.m. Nov. 15. Trespassing was reported. A 36-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

Broad St. W., 1100 block, 1 p.m. and 2:28 p.m. Nov. 17. A person took merchandise and left a store without paying. The person returned, took more items and then left without paying.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Oct. 18 to Oct. 23. Property was stolen from a building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Annandale Rd. E., 300 block, 6 to 7 a.m. Nov. 10. Seven vehicles were stolen from a lot.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 10:06 a.m. Nov. 11. Assault reported.

Anthem Ave., 100 block, 11:15 p.m. Nov. 13. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1100 block, 8:35 p.m. Nov. 15. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 12:51 p.m. Nov. 17. Assault reported.

Missouri Ave., 300 block, 6:25 p.m. Nov. 11. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crestview Dr. and None At Wexford Ct., 7:54 a.m. Nov. 13. From vehicle.

Spring St., 100 block, 3:09 p.m. Nov. 13. Trespassing.

Springtide Pl., 1300 block, 9:29 p.m. Nov. 15. From vehicle.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 6:40 p.m. Nov. 16.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Elden St., 1000 block, 6:49 p.m. Nov. 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Herndon Pkwy. and Reneau Way, 3:19 p.m. Nov. 11.

Herndon Pkwy. and Reneau Way, 3:51 p.m. Nov. 15.

Terrylynn Ct., 1200 block, Nov. 13.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Glyndon St. SE, 800 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 20. Telephone threats were reported.

Malcolm Rd. NW, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 19. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 2 p.m. Nov. 16. Threats were reported.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 11:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Nov. 17. A male and female fought inside a hotel room. The female struck the male and poured beer on him.

Westbriar Dr. and Maple Ave. NE, 6:57 p.m. Nov. 21. Two people fought.

CHILD NEGLECT

Nutley St. and Kingsley Rd. SW, 12:20 p.m. Nov. 15. Two motorists observed a 4-year-old child walking alone and called police. The child showed the officer where she lived. It was determined that the father was away and the mother was asleep when the child left the residence.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Creek Crossing Rd. NE, 500 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 14 to 5:30 a.m. Nov. 15. Two pairs of prescription glasses and a car battery were stolen from a vehicle.