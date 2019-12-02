Endeavour Dr., 13600 block, Nov. 24. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Fair Lakes Cir., 12500 block, Nov. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fox Lake Dr., 4200 block, 8 a.m. Nov. 26. Someone entered a home and stole personal property.
Hayes Ct., 12400 block, Nov. 24. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Kalmia Lane, 13200 block, Nov. 24. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Loston Cir., 12500 block, Nov. 24. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Madden Ct., 3000 block, Nov. 24. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Greenway Ct., 12100 block, Nov. 26. A 2014 Lincoln Continental.
Squirrel Hill Rd., 2500 block, Nov. 24. A 1993 Honda Civic.
Franconia District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Beulah St., 7400 block, Nov. 26. Tools were stolen from a business.
Bradgen Ct., 5200 block, Nov. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Farrington Ave., 6000 block, Nov. 24. Headlights were stolen from a vehicle.
Farrington Ave., 6000 block, Nov. 25. Property was stolen from vehicles.
Frontier Dr., 6500 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Nov. 25. Sneakers were stolen from a business.
Heritage Hill Dr., 5700 block, Nov. 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Industrial Dr., 5600 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Nov. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Nov. 26. A purse was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Nov. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Picot Rd., 4600 block, Nov. 24. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Point Replete Dr., 9200 block, Nov. 24. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Rock Cliff Lane, 6000 block, Nov. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Saluda Ct., 9500 block, Nov. 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Silver Lake Blvd., 7100 block, Nov. 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Mall, 6700 block, Nov. 26. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6700 block, Nov. 26. Lipstick was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6700 block, Nov. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Nov. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Blvd., 6800 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Plaza, 6300 block, Nov. 24. A purse was stolen from a location.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Nov. 24. Wine was stolen from a business.
Whitly Way, 7600 block, Nov. 26. A camera was stolen from a house.
Mason District
ROBBERY
Lafayette Village Dr., 7800 block, 3:08 a.m. Nov. 24. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arcadia Rd., 4100 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Nov. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Nov. 24. Shoes were stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5600 block, Nov. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Nov. 26. Candy was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6300 block, Nov. 25. Cash was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Nov. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Nov. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Nov. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Lauriston Pl., 3200 block, Nov. 26. A 2013 Chevy Equinox.
Vine Forest Ct., 6100 block, Nov. 26. A 2011 silver Kia Sorento.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Annandale Rd., 2800 block, Nov. 24. Jewelry was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Nov. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Avenir Pl., 2600 block, Nov. 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, Nov. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 26. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 26. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.
Chanute Pl., 8000 block, Nov. 25. A sweater was stolen from a vehicle.
Charing Cross Rd., 2900 block, Nov. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
District Ave., 2900 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fielding Lewis Way, 1600 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Kings Chapel Rd., 2900 block, Nov. 25. A charger was stolen from a vehicle.
Kings Chapel Rd., 2900 block, Nov. 25. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Nov. 24. Batteries were stolen from a business.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Nov. 24. A driver’s license was stolen from a location.
Quinn Terr., 8100 block, Nov. 24. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Spring Gate Dr., 1500 block, Nov. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Mount Vernon District
ROBBERIES
Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, 2:24 a.m. Nov. 23. Robbery reported.
South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, 5:11 p.m. Nov. 22. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Aspen Dr., 4300 block, Nov. 26. A stereo was stolen from a vehicle.
Buckman Rd., 4200 block, Nov. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Frye Rd., 7900 block, Nov. 26. A firearm was stolen from an apartment.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Nov. 26. Beer was stolen from a business.
Lantern Pl., 4500 block, Nov. 26. A checkbook was stolen from a vehicle.
Martha Washington St., 8000 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a residence.
Mount Vernon Dr., 5800 block, Nov. 24. A camera was stolen from a vehicle.
North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, Nov. 24. Property was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Nov. 26. Jewelry was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Nov. 26. Cash was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Nov. 24. Cash was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Woodlawn Manor Ct., 5500 block, Nov. 25. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Wyomissing Ct., 5800 block, Nov. 24. A knife was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFT
Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Nov. 24. A 2004 Ford Goldline FX150.
Reston District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Hunters Run Dr., 2200 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
South Lakes Dr., 111600 block, Nov. 26. Alcohol was stolen from a business.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Town Square St., 12000 block, Nov. 26. Food was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFT
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Nov. 24. A 2016 Honda motorcycle.
Sully District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4400 block, Nov. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Clifton Rd., 7300 block, Nov. 24. Batteries were stolen from a construction site.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 14000 block, Nov. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Scott Terr., 6700 block, Nov. 25. Vacuums were stolen from a vehicle.
West Springfield District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Allman Dr., 7500 block, Nov. 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Americana Dr., 4900 block, Nov. 25. A watch was stolen from a vehicle.
Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Nov. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Burke Centre Pkwy., 6000 block, Nov. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Faire Commons Ct., 10200 block, Nov. 26. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.
Hunt Square Ct., 9500 block, Nov. 25. A passport was stolen from a vehicle.
La Cross Ct., 5500 block, Nov. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Melrae Ct., 13100 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, Nov. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, Nov. 24. Beer was stolen from a business.
Pohick Rd., 8700 block, Nov. 24. Cash was stolen from a church.
Reservation Dr., 7500 block, Nov. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
School Craft Lane, 9100 block, Nov. 24. Cash was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Americana Dr., 4900 block, Nov. 25. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.
Turlock Rd., 7700 block, Nov. 25. A 2011 Nissan Murano.
Fairfax City
ROBBERY
Fairfax Blvd., 10900 block, 10:11 p.m. Nov. 26. Three males armed with a gun and a knife entered a back door and robbed a business of cash and merchandise. One employee sustained minor injuries.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Main St., 9600 block, Nov. 22. Three females took merchandise and left a store without paying.
Main St., 9600 block, Nov. 23. Two females took merchandise and left a store without paying.
Falls Church
ASSAULT
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 11:42 p.m. Nov. 19. An assault was reported. A 40-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.
ROBBERY
Broad St. W., 400 block, 11:29 a.m. Nov. 21. Three males assaulted an employee and robbed the business of items.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Broad St. W., 600 block, 11:40 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 21. Credit card information was stolen.
Broad St. W., 1100 block, Nov. 5 to Nov. 19. Credit card information was stolen.
Fairfax St. E., 100 block, 11:55 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Nov. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Hunton Ave., 300 block, noon Nov. 14. Property reported stolen from a building was later recovered.
Leesburg Pike, 7100 block, Nov. 5 to Nov. 18. Property was stolen from a building.
Little Falls St., 200 block, 12:55 p.m. Nov. 10. A man took items from a building.
Herndon
ASSAULTS
Alabama Dr., 500 block, 12:52 p.m. Nov. 22. Assault reported.
Elden St., 700 block, 8:31 p.m. Nov. 22. Assault reported.
Elden St., 1000 block, 8:32 p.m. Nov. 24. Harassing or obscene phone calls.
Elden St., 1100 block, 8:16 p.m. Nov. 21. Assault reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 9:45 a.m. Nov. 20. From vehicle.
Bluemont Ct., 1400 block, 9:24 a.m. Nov. 22.
Highcourt Lane, 2100 block, 3:51 a.m. Nov. 21. Tampering with a vehicle.
Locust St., 800 block, 1:47 p.m. Nov. 19. From vehicle.
Waterford Pl., 1100 block, 4:22 p.m. Nov. 20. From vehicle.
VANDALISM
Freshrain Ct., 1100 block, 7:22 p.m. Nov. 24. Destruction of property.
Vienna
ASSAULTS
Center St. N., 100 block, 6:18 p.m. Nov. 26. Two men fought after their vehicles almost collided in a parking lot.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 9 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24. Threats were reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cottage St. SW, 900 block, 6:10 p.m. Nov. 25. Credit card information was stolen. Cash and a blank check were also missing from a residence.
Nutley St. SW, 300 block, 10:06 p.m. Nov. 26. A 42-year-old Vienna female was arrested and charged for embezzlement.
Roland St. SW, 400 block, 3:47 a.m. Nov. 24. An attempt was made to enter a residence by damaging a garage door.
Talahi Rd. SE, 400 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 11 to 6 p.m. Nov. 24. Coins and jewelry were stolen from a residence.
VANDALISM
Cedar Lane SE, 100 block, noon Oct. 30. A student’s cellphone was knocked to the floor and a juvenile smashed the phone.
Hillcrest Dr. SW, 600 block, 1:15 a.m. Nov. 26. A resident reported a roommate kicked the bedroom door causing damage.
Mill St. NE, 600 block, 12:20 to 4 p.m. Nov. 26. A vehicle was damaged.