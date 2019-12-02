Endeavour Dr., 13600 block, Nov. 24. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Cir., 12500 block, Nov. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fox Lake Dr., 4200 block, 8 a.m. Nov. 26. Someone entered a home and stole personal property.

Hayes Ct., 12400 block, Nov. 24. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Kalmia Lane, 13200 block, Nov. 24. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Loston Cir., 12500 block, Nov. 24. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Madden Ct., 3000 block, Nov. 24. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Greenway Ct., 12100 block, Nov. 26. A 2014 Lincoln Continental.

Squirrel Hill Rd., 2500 block, Nov. 24. A 1993 Honda Civic.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beulah St., 7400 block, Nov. 26. Tools were stolen from a business.

Bradgen Ct., 5200 block, Nov. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Farrington Ave., 6000 block, Nov. 24. Headlights were stolen from a vehicle.

Farrington Ave., 6000 block, Nov. 25. Property was stolen from vehicles.

Frontier Dr., 6500 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Nov. 25. Sneakers were stolen from a business.

Heritage Hill Dr., 5700 block, Nov. 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Industrial Dr., 5600 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Nov. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Nov. 26. A purse was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Nov. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Picot Rd., 4600 block, Nov. 24. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Point Replete Dr., 9200 block, Nov. 24. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rock Cliff Lane, 6000 block, Nov. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Saluda Ct., 9500 block, Nov. 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Silver Lake Blvd., 7100 block, Nov. 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Mall, 6700 block, Nov. 26. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6700 block, Nov. 26. Lipstick was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6700 block, Nov. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Nov. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Blvd., 6800 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Plaza, 6300 block, Nov. 24. A purse was stolen from a location.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Nov. 24. Wine was stolen from a business.

Whitly Way, 7600 block, Nov. 26. A camera was stolen from a house.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Lafayette Village Dr., 7800 block, 3:08 a.m. Nov. 24. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arcadia Rd., 4100 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Nov. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Nov. 24. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5600 block, Nov. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Nov. 26. Candy was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6300 block, Nov. 25. Cash was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Nov. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Nov. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Nov. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Lauriston Pl., 3200 block, Nov. 26. A 2013 Chevy Equinox.

Vine Forest Ct., 6100 block, Nov. 26. A 2011 silver Kia Sorento.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 2800 block, Nov. 24. Jewelry was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Nov. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, Nov. 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, Nov. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 26. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Nov. 26. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.

Chanute Pl., 8000 block, Nov. 25. A sweater was stolen from a vehicle.

Charing Cross Rd., 2900 block, Nov. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

District Ave., 2900 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fielding Lewis Way, 1600 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Kings Chapel Rd., 2900 block, Nov. 25. A charger was stolen from a vehicle.

Kings Chapel Rd., 2900 block, Nov. 25. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 7500 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Nov. 24. Batteries were stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Nov. 24. A driver’s license was stolen from a location.

Quinn Terr., 8100 block, Nov. 24. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Gate Dr., 1500 block, Nov. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERIES

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, 2:24 a.m. Nov. 23. Robbery reported.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, 5:11 p.m. Nov. 22. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Dr., 4300 block, Nov. 26. A stereo was stolen from a vehicle.

Buckman Rd., 4200 block, Nov. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Frye Rd., 7900 block, Nov. 26. A firearm was stolen from an apartment.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Nov. 26. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lantern Pl., 4500 block, Nov. 26. A checkbook was stolen from a vehicle.

Martha Washington St., 8000 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a residence.

Mount Vernon Dr., 5800 block, Nov. 24. A camera was stolen from a vehicle.

North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, Nov. 24. Property was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Nov. 26. Jewelry was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Nov. 26. Cash was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Nov. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Nov. 24. Cash was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Woodlawn Manor Ct., 5500 block, Nov. 25. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Wyomissing Ct., 5800 block, Nov. 24. A knife was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Nov. 24. A 2004 Ford Goldline FX150.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hunters Run Dr., 2200 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

South Lakes Dr., 111600 block, Nov. 26. Alcohol was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Nov. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Town Square St., 12000 block, Nov. 26. Food was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Nov. 24. A 2016 Honda motorcycle.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4400 block, Nov. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Clifton Rd., 7300 block, Nov. 24. Batteries were stolen from a construction site.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 14000 block, Nov. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Scott Terr., 6700 block, Nov. 25. Vacuums were stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allman Dr., 7500 block, Nov. 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Americana Dr., 4900 block, Nov. 25. A watch was stolen from a vehicle.

Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Nov. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 6000 block, Nov. 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Faire Commons Ct., 10200 block, Nov. 26. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.

Hunt Square Ct., 9500 block, Nov. 25. A passport was stolen from a vehicle.

La Cross Ct., 5500 block, Nov. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Melrae Ct., 13100 block, Nov. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, Nov. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, Nov. 24. Beer was stolen from a business.

Pohick Rd., 8700 block, Nov. 24. Cash was stolen from a church.

Reservation Dr., 7500 block, Nov. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

School Craft Lane, 9100 block, Nov. 24. Cash was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Americana Dr., 4900 block, Nov. 25. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.

Turlock Rd., 7700 block, Nov. 25. A 2011 Nissan Murano.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ROBBERY

Fairfax Blvd., 10900 block, 10:11 p.m. Nov. 26. Three males armed with a gun and a knife entered a back door and robbed a business of cash and merchandise. One employee sustained minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St., 9600 block, Nov. 22. Three females took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Main St., 9600 block, Nov. 23. Two females took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 11:42 p.m. Nov. 19. An assault was reported. A 40-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

ROBBERY

Broad St. W., 400 block, 11:29 a.m. Nov. 21. Three males assaulted an employee and robbed the business of items.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 600 block, 11:40 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 21. Credit card information was stolen.

Broad St. W., 1100 block, Nov. 5 to Nov. 19. Credit card information was stolen.

Fairfax St. E., 100 block, 11:55 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Nov. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hunton Ave., 300 block, noon Nov. 14. Property reported stolen from a building was later recovered.

Leesburg Pike, 7100 block, Nov. 5 to Nov. 18. Property was stolen from a building.

Little Falls St., 200 block, 12:55 p.m. Nov. 10. A man took items from a building.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Alabama Dr., 500 block, 12:52 p.m. Nov. 22. Assault reported.

Elden St., 700 block, 8:31 p.m. Nov. 22. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1000 block, 8:32 p.m. Nov. 24. Harassing or obscene phone calls.

Elden St., 1100 block, 8:16 p.m. Nov. 21. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 9:45 a.m. Nov. 20. From vehicle.

Bluemont Ct., 1400 block, 9:24 a.m. Nov. 22.

Highcourt Lane, 2100 block, 3:51 a.m. Nov. 21. Tampering with a vehicle.

Locust St., 800 block, 1:47 p.m. Nov. 19. From vehicle.

Waterford Pl., 1100 block, 4:22 p.m. Nov. 20. From vehicle.

VANDALISM

Freshrain Ct., 1100 block, 7:22 p.m. Nov. 24. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Center St. N., 100 block, 6:18 p.m. Nov. 26. Two men fought after their vehicles almost collided in a parking lot.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 9 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cottage St. SW, 900 block, 6:10 p.m. Nov. 25. Credit card information was stolen. Cash and a blank check were also missing from a residence.

Nutley St. SW, 300 block, 10:06 p.m. Nov. 26. A 42-year-old Vienna female was arrested and charged for embezzlement.

Roland St. SW, 400 block, 3:47 a.m. Nov. 24. An attempt was made to enter a residence by damaging a garage door.

Talahi Rd. SE, 400 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 11 to 6 p.m. Nov. 24. Coins and jewelry were stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Cedar Lane SE, 100 block, noon Oct. 30. A student’s cellphone was knocked to the floor and a juvenile smashed the phone.

Hillcrest Dr. SW, 600 block, 1:15 a.m. Nov. 26. A resident reported a roommate kicked the bedroom door causing damage.